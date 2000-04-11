Quick Macaroni and Cheese

This is the quickest good-tasting macaroni and cheese I know outside of my own from scratch recipe. Kids love it!

By SABRINATEE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 1.5-quart dish
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven broiler. Grease a 1 1/2 quart microwave safe dish.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Microwave frozen mac and cheese according to package directions.

  • Stir together macaroni, mac and cheese, milk and pepper in prepared dish. Mix well. Microwave on high 2 minutes, until heated through. Sprinkle with Cheddar and Parmesan and place under oven broiler. Broil until cheese is melted and beginning to brown, 2 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
466 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 24.9g; cholesterol 63.8mg; sodium 811.4mg. Full Nutrition
