Quick Macaroni and Cheese
This is the quickest good-tasting macaroni and cheese I know outside of my own from scratch recipe. Kids love it!
Easy and delicious! I followed the other reviewer's suggestion and added a teaspoon of salt. I transfered it to my own glass baking dish and sprinkled crushed Ritz crackers on top for that homemade touch. I'll make this again.Read More
I was excited to be able to make macaroni and cheese for my family. They are big fans of such. However, i was a little dissapointed that it had a mix in it. i was hoping for something more homemade. i give this 3 and a half star rating.Read More
This was yummy. It didn't have that custard consistency that so many mac and cheese casseroles have. I personally like that consistency, but my boys (4 and 6) won't touch it. This was perfect. I calculated the ingredients to feed a family of 5. Usually 4 is perfect, but sometimes my kids surprise me and I like having the leftovers anyway. I couldn't find 20 oz packages of frozen mac and cheese, so I used two 6 oz ones (all I could find). I actually wonder if that was a misprint, but a 20 oz package would be pretty big. that would feed quite a bit of people without the extra macaroni suggested in the recipe. I forgot to microwave it after mixing the two macaronis together, and really don't think that part was necessary as mine turned out just fine. I wanted the cheese to be throughout the casserole and not just on top, so I mixed mine in. I used Monterey Jack because that's what I had. I broiled it for 5 minutes and it was wonderfully melty, and cheesy. The only other suggestion I will make is that I really thought it needed some salt. Maybe a tablespoon mixed in with the pepper. My family really enjoyed this recipe and I will for sure be making this again. Thanks!
