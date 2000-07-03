Mom's Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Quick and easy -- macaroni, cheese soup, milk and Colby cheese!

Recipe by Courtnay

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Place macaroni in a 2 quart casserole dish. Stir in cheese soup and milk until well combined. Sprinkle with shredded Colby.

  • Bake 25 to 30 minutes, or until cheese is brown and bubbly.

674 calories; protein 32.3g; carbohydrates 65.5g; fat 30.9g; cholesterol 86.6mg; sodium 849.1mg. Full Nutrition
