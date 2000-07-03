Mom's Baked Macaroni and Cheese

This is a great base recipe. I wanted to use what I had on hand, so instead of the cheddar cheese soup, I used the Fiesta Nacho Cheese soup. I used a combination of odds and ends of cheese I had on hand, which was a mixture of colby, sharp cheddar, little swiss, and 1/4 c. of parmesan cheese. I also threw in the last remains of a carton of sour cream, for added creaminess. To make a whole meal, I added in half of a chopped turkey ham. I made sure to heat the soup, cheeses, sour cream and milk before I added the macaroni. I also didn't cook the macaroni all the way through as I knew it would cook the rest of the way when I stuck it in the oven. I saved some of the shredded cheese to sprinkle on top to make a crispy, cheese crust. Yum. I'd make this again when I didn't want to spend the time making a roux. The whole family loved this. This filled a 9x13 baking dish. If I wanted to change it up, I'd add a couple cans of tuna fish for a cheesy tuna casserole. (I don't know if the originator of this recipe was implying using a boxed macaroni and cheese. I used a cup and a half of elbow macaroni, which worked out great when combined with the turkey ham.)