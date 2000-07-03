Mom's Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Quick and easy -- macaroni, cheese soup, milk and Colby cheese!
Woweeeee! This Mac & Cheese is everything I wanted. Cheesy, creamy and gooey. Per other reviews I used 2 cans of soup, 1 1/2 cups milk and 1/2 cup of sour cream. I heated the milk and added everything (including most of the cheese)to the noodles after draining them and they blended perfectly. Put the rest of the cheese on top and sprinkled with paprika. Don't forget to salt the water when you boil your noodles or they will be flavorless. No leftovers here! P.S. I used sharp cheddar.Read More
Woefully bland. Tasted like Campbell's soup and nothing else. After an endless parade of additions, including a tiny dab of mustard, some freshly grated nutmeg, a dash of cayenne, several splashes of half-and-half, a heaping spoonful of sour cream, a generous handful of grated extra sharp cheddar and some grated Parmesan, this finally came around to tasting respectable. Much better and infinitely easier just to make your own white sauce and add grated/shredded cheese plus seasonings you like, stirring until cheese melts, then combining with the elbows. Unless you're into the flavor of Campbell's soup, throw this one back.Read More
I used this recipe and baked the macaroni and cheese in cupcake liners for my son's birthday party. HUGE HIT. The kids could help themselves and throw away the wrap when they were done. I mixed the shredded cheese with the noodles and soup to make it extra cheesy, I used 1 tlbsp salt when stirring it up. I put sprinkle of cheese and pinch of bread crumbs on top of each "cupcake". They were soooo cheesey and were gone instantly! Thanks for the great receipe. It's definately a keeper in my house! The boxed stuff can stay in the cupboard from now on.
Based on the previous reviews I added 2 cans of condensed cheese soup and a little extra milk. I threw in red and green bell pepper, chives, green chiles, salt, pepper, garlic and Kraft's Mexican blend cheese. I mixed the shredded cheese in with all the noodles rather than simply put it all on top and it came out creamy and delicious!!
This was very yummy. I increased the milk to 1 1/2 Cups and added approx 1/2 Cup of Sour Cream. Definitely a keeper!
Great recipe! I added a 1/2 cup of sour cream, salt and pepper to taste and used Sharp and Medium Cheddar instead of Colby. The Sharp Cheddar was mixed into the dish and the Medium Cheddar I sprinkled on top. It was creamy even when reheated.
This is a great recipe, I modified a little, added a can and 1/2 of soup, a cup and a 1/2 of milk, Lrge scoop of sour cream, and cheddar instead of colby, MY kids loved it, great winter comfort food....
when i first saw this recipe, i honestly was unimpressed. but one night things got crazy and i needed something fast. i didn't have enough time to prepare my usual homemade mac and cheese and i thought about this recipe. i went to it while following some suggestions. THANK YOU. i'm doing it again and i can't wait to tuck in:) your mum is an angel!
I have a very picky 8 year old eater and she loves this receipe. She calls it "Mom's Baked With Love Macaroni & Cheese",
This was pretty good. I added the extra can of cheese soup (I used cheddar cheese soup and broccoli cheese soup), the extra milk, and some spices (a few dashes each of pepper, paprika, garlic and onion powder, and chili powder).
Excellent and simple recipe. I like this because of its small list of ingredients and the fact that it has no eggs. I use lots of coarse ground pepper to spice it up.
I liked that this had no flour in it. I made as is, and it was ok. I will make this again and make some changes. A good base recipe that you could play around with.
Is macaroni & cheese the best comfort food, or what? My only spin, in addition to what others have done (2 cans of soup, adding sour cream and paprika - and some parsley for more color) is the addition of crispy fried onions. Don't knock it until you try it. After I've cooked the pasta (any type, doesn't have to be macaroni - I especially like Barilla's line of mini pastas) and remove it from the pot, I fry a large onion in butter until it's crispy brown. Even the neighbors can smell it. Then I add the soup, milk, cheese (I use l lb of sharp cheddar and save some for the top), sour cream, a touch of salt and pepper plus a little bottled hot sauce. Broil for a bit of crunch at the end, and you've got a weekend breakfast, lunch and dinner.
I have tried sooo many mac n cheese recipes, and my family has hated them all. This is the first homemade mac n cheese recipe I've made that they love. I love how easy it is to make! It did need two cans of soup, and I had about 1/2 cup sour cream I needed to use up, but other than that, no changes were made. This will be in the regular rotation. :-)
Needed salt and pepper, a squeeze or two of prepared yellow mustard, and some sour cream. Then, it became a five star dish.
use 2 cans cheese soup one 12 oz can carnation milk - awesome along with shredded sharp cheese and boiled noodles in salted water. The best mac n cheese I have had in years - thanks for sharing!
Really cheesey and totally perfect comfort food...but yes I did adjust Did one 16 ounce box of Penne pasta. Sauteed 1/2 small minced onion, added 1 can of evaporated milk, 1 huge dollop of sour cream, 1 cup plus of whole milk, 1 can of the cheddar cheese soup, 3 1/2 c of grated sharp cheddar and 2 handfuls of parmesan....salt, pepper a dash of dry mustard and just a bit of nutmeg. Buttered a 2 1/2 qt casserole, topped the mac and cheese with the remaining half cup of grated cheddar. And melted 1 TB of butter and mixed that into 2 TB of bread crumbs and 1 TB of parmesan, and sprinkled that on top. Baked lightly coverered with foil in 350 degree oven for 25 minutes, removed foil baked 5 minutes longer and then flipped to broil for 2 minutes....outstanding!
LOVE this recipe. I did add an extra 1/2 cup of milk and used a 1/2 cup of sour cream. Was very creamy and kept in the fridge well. I make this for my kids and they eat every last bit! Hubby and I like it too- I have tried it with Colby and Cheddar, both are great.
This needed a lot more spices even though I took the recommendations of other reviewers. This tasted like can cheese. I am sorry, but I will not be making this again.
i can't say enough good things about this recipe. i have been making mac and cheese from scratch for years and years. but nothing tops the flavor and smoothness of this recipe which oh so cleverly uses cond. cheddar cheese soup. why go though the trouble of making roux when the cheese soup taste better?? i must say though, i add a can and a half of the soup (freeze remaining portion), a cup and a half milk and a cheddar cheese to go with colby. i find that 12 oz macaroni plenty too. i love, love this recipe. thanks courtnay!!
This is a great base recipe. I wanted to use what I had on hand, so instead of the cheddar cheese soup, I used the Fiesta Nacho Cheese soup. I used a combination of odds and ends of cheese I had on hand, which was a mixture of colby, sharp cheddar, little swiss, and 1/4 c. of parmesan cheese. I also threw in the last remains of a carton of sour cream, for added creaminess. To make a whole meal, I added in half of a chopped turkey ham. I made sure to heat the soup, cheeses, sour cream and milk before I added the macaroni. I also didn't cook the macaroni all the way through as I knew it would cook the rest of the way when I stuck it in the oven. I saved some of the shredded cheese to sprinkle on top to make a crispy, cheese crust. Yum. I'd make this again when I didn't want to spend the time making a roux. The whole family loved this. This filled a 9x13 baking dish. If I wanted to change it up, I'd add a couple cans of tuna fish for a cheesy tuna casserole. (I don't know if the originator of this recipe was implying using a boxed macaroni and cheese. I used a cup and a half of elbow macaroni, which worked out great when combined with the turkey ham.)
Followed other reviewers suggestions, added about a 1/2 cup of sour cream, 2 cans soup, 1 and 1/2 cups milk. Turned out very creamy, but bland. Next time I will use cheddar instead of Colby.
I used 3/4 of a 16 oz. box of mini bow-tie pasta. Instead of the whole milk, I used a 12 oz. can of carnation milk and 1/2 stick of butter (& 1 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper). I used 8 oz. of colby and for the other 8 oz. I used a mixture, of cheddar, american, mozarella and provolone. I baked it in an 8x12 glass casserole and in 30 minutes I had ooey gooey stringy cheesy goodness! Thanks for the recipe!
This is a good recipe, however, I used cheddar cheese. My brother(who is a mac and cheese lover) loved it, but to me it was a bit bland.
This recipe is excellent. I love the use of canned cheddar cheese soup. This was the first time I prepared baked mac and cheese that my boyfriend didn't complain didn't taste like his mom's! I prepared 8oz of macaroni but still used 1 full can of soup and I ended using half and half instead of milk about 3/4 cup(that's what I had in the kitchen) plus a heaping spoonful of sour cream like many reviewers. Yummy deliciousness! Thanks Courtnay! I will definitely prepare this dish over and over again.
I've made this before and it was good. I love the idea about baking it in the cupcake pan. So clever and easy to serve. I'm trying it tonight for a party preview!
Good, but could have used more flavor - either some spices or more cheeses or add-ins (like sausage).
Pros: the kids ate it up and it was super-easy and quick to make. Cons: personally I thought it was just "ok". If you are willing to spend a little time on it, you can make a much tastier mac & cheese. I would recommend this to anyone wanting to feed kids in a hurry when short on time.
Finally, a basic mac & cheese recipe that as given not only is easy the throw together, but tastes great too! Like so many others I have tried several other mac & cheese recipes and they always have disappointed me in one way other another. This one is a keeper for sure, thanks for sharing it with us.
The best recipe I've come across so far. I did add an extra can of cheese soup and ritz crackers on top. Added this recipe to my recipe box! TY
After reading a dozen reviews, I decided the only thing to add was a little black pepper, a little parsley sprinkled on top along with some panko bread crumbs. Also I mixed 1/2 of the colby jack with the noodles and layered the other half on top. The result was a hit with all of the guests of my 4th annual Daytona 500 party. I will definitely make this on a regular basis.
Great for people who have problem with eggs
I made this last night with some tweaks to the recipe and got rave reviews. I did the changes others suggested--using 2 cans of soup, 1 1/2 cups of whole milk, and 1/2 cup of sour cream. I also used Sharp Cheddar cheese. I heated the soup, milk, and sour cream until it boiled, then I poured it over the warm, drained macaroni, stirring together. I put most of the cheese in the casserole itself, reserving 1 cup to sprinkle on the top. Then I took 1 cup of Panko breadcrumbs and mixed it with 2 tablespoons of melted butter and sprinkled that on the very top of the casserole. I baked it at 400 degrees for 20 minutes to get the top golden brown and crunchy. It was easy to make and had a big payoff--I'll definitely make this again!
Like other reviewers say, needs more soup, a bit more milk, and def. the scoop of sour cream. With these changes, this is the best mac and cheese I've ever had!
This recipe is quick and easy. As a long time avid macaroni & cheese fan of only the boxed macaroni & cheese, I've been forced to switch to the homemade after trying this version. My 4 year old begs me for this macaroni & cheese at least once a week. I do prefer colby-jack over plain colby, but it's delicious either way.
Very good. I made it for thanksgiving. I may use more cheese next time.
Great recipe although I altered it a bit. Added 1 cup coked chopped up broccoli and isntead of chedder cheese soup I added 2 cans of Broccoli and Cheese soup. Didn't use Colby cheese either, just marbeled chedder. Delicious recipe and WAY cheaper than the traditional homemade M&C...Definitly will make this again!
I liked it but I did follow what a few other reviewers said they did. I added 2 cans of cream of cheese soup, and 1 1/2 cups of milk. Also didn't use the full pound of cheese but used most of it. I added paprika and black pepper for taste as well. I will definitely be making this again!
Great recipe. I added seasoned hamburger for a great baked cheesy mac
Best mac and cheese I have had!! Followed the advice of others and did 2 cans of soup, 1.5 cups milk, 1/2 cup sour cream, 8 oz med cheddar & 8 oz sharp cheddar. Smooth and delicious. Left overs were still very creamy and dint dry out like a lot of previous recipes I have tried.
Like most reviews, I added two and a half cans of cheese soup (two cans of ched. cheese and 1/2 can of ched/broc-it's what I had on hand) and a 1/2 cup of sour cream and a 1/2 cup of milk. I also through in some bacon to add in some substance too. The consistancy was perfect! I had to cook it a little longer than just 40 mins. I wanted to see it get a little bubbly first. I added a layer of cheese to the top, turned on the broiler to brown it a little bit and bam, it turned out perfect! This recipe will be a keeper!
This is awesome. I used 1/2 lb. each of Xsharp cheddar, colby and Montery jack plus I added a dash of nutmeg, paprika and dry mustard. I also added 1/4 cup sour cream, so good. Do not forget the bread crumbs, I used Italian to give it even more flavor
I used 2 cans of cheese soup and a scoop of sour cream based on the other notes and this recipe came out wonderfully. My only comment is that it doesn't reheat very well, so I will probably half the recipe next time.
This was really good. I added bread crumbs on top. I also was expecting it to be more creamy. Maybe next time I will add a little more milk to make it creamier.
This was a good starter recipe, makes it quick to cook. :) I added two cans of cheese soup, 1 cup of milk, about a tsp of garlic powder and crumbled up half a pound of bacon. warmed that all up, then mixed it with the cooked macaroni. baked it at 350 for 25 min, came out great. :)
This is really easy and has become a go-to recipe for me. I do the 2 cans of soup (which is almost impossible to find during the holidays), 1 1/2 cups of milk and 3/4 cup of sour cream. I also add salt and pepper and use Pepper Jack cheese in the mixture and triple cheddar on top. I find it easier to mix all the wet ingredients and salt and pepper with a mixer. My hand would get very tired trying to mix it to a no lumps consistency. Then I add the cheese and stir by hand and add this to my cooked macaroni.
This was one of the easiest and tastiest mac and cheese recipes that I have tried! I used about double the cheese and mixed half into the noodles and put the rest on top and baked. Definitely a keeper!
This is a simple recipe that is GREAT!! Ive kept evrything the way the recipe says, but I plan to experiment w/ the cheese!!
Excellent recipe! The only thing I did differently was use evaporated milk, about 1 1/4 cup, and I mixed in some of grated cheese with the pasta in addition to sprinkling it on the top. I'll be making this on a regular basis. Thanks for sharing!
5 stars with changes identified in a majority of the reviews!! def 2 cans of cheese soup, heaping scoop of sour cream. boy oh boy did I love this!!
Just took it out the oven. The taste is great. Doubled the can of cheese soup and used plenty of sharp cheddar cheese. Added a dollup of sour cream. Mixed all the indgredients in the strained pot of noodles. Very, very, very creamy. Very good. Get's five stars for taste and ease of use.
Love this version of this. Perfect for pot-lucks. So easy, too.
Not bad. I didn't use as much pasta as required (because of all the other comments; instead of adding more milk and cheese, I just added less pasta). It came out ok. Not the best mac 'n cheese I've ever had, but it definitely works when your in a bind or don't want to do a whole lot of work. I think it's the flavor of the cheddar cheese soup that makes it not as awesome as I was hoping. I will probably make this again, whenever I'm feeling lazy but have a hankerin' for some mac 'n cheese.
Thank you for this recipe. I was easy, easy, easy and to top it off it tasted great. I hade to make mac and cheese for 200 marines and this recipes made it so easy to do. I cut out alot of stress. This will be my new mac and cheese. Thanks again. Try it with diffent cheese. I used 4 diffent types.
I followed the recipe to a "T" and it was absolutely tasteless.
I loved how easy this recipe was and that there was no cream sauce to make-you didn't have to dirty 10 pots just to get some mac-n-cheese. I did add sour cream as many reviews suggested-but otherwise I followed the recipe. It turned out nice and creamy. My only reason for 4 stars is that I thought it was a bit bland. Maybe some cracked pepper, seasoned salt, garlic...I don't know, but it is a great base to build on.
Great recipe. Quick, easy and delicious. Great for leftovers too. It warms up quickly and keeps the flavor.
Use velveta cheese instead.
My family loves mac and cheese, for x-mas i used this recipe instead of my own and they all looked at me and asked what happened to it, it ended up being dry hardly any cheese and i even put a little more milk in it and still dry, i think next time i'll put more cheese or something it in the make it cheesy.
we had to bring macaroni and cheese to church, enough to feed 50 people. This recipe was easy and quick absolutly loved it! People came back to the buffet just to get seconds on this!! we didnt add anything extra used chedder cheese instead of colby and used shells instead of macaroni......will do this again
This one is now a family favorite and requested recipe from my friends too! I tried many recipes over the years and this is the only one that all my boys & my husband like! Score! I read the reviews and added some sour cream & extra cheese to the recipe and it turns out great every time!
Ok so I made this mac and cheese recipe it was pretty good. I added the sour cream from one of the prior reviews and it tasted excellent. It was easy and fast no roux needed!!!
I used this recipe for thanksgiving with the fam. I used 16 oz of noodles and a can and half of cheese soup, instead of one can. Then, I mixed in black pepper, onion powder, and paprika. I also used a mix of jack/colby cheese. I mixed it in with the soup and noodles to make it extra cheesy. Last, I topped it with seasoned bread crumbs and last of the jack/colby cheese and some paprika. IT WAS A HIT. This is the recipe I'm using from now on!!!
To my surprize I ran into an occasion that I was asked to make macaroni and cheese. It was a wonderful, filling,side dish for my mothers birthday party.I just topped it with bread crumbs because that's what I like. I will recommend it to others.
Really good. I doubled the recipe and added crushed garlic/cheese croutons on top before baking. YUM.
Macaroni was very bland. Made it for my son's birthday dinner and was very disappointed. Needed lots of salt and wasn't very creamy.
I was not overly impressed with this recipe. I took the advice of others and added 2 cans of soup, and mixed some of the cheese in with the noodles along with sprinkling it on top. It still came out very bland, I think next time I will try adding some sour cream, a little more salt and pepper to try and spice it up!
Wonderful!!! Cheesy YUMNESS LOL. A recipe becomes yours by how you change it, add to it and fix it to your liking, but rate the recipe itself not one you altered first, because then you're rating your own!
Per other reviews, I used 2 cans of cheddar cheese soup, however, I used shredded mild cheddar cheese. My family didn't like this as well as I thought they would. I may try the recipe again with Colby cheese and see if they like it better that way.
Well, this was a big hit at the party! Definitely needs 2 cans of cheddar soup and salt and pepper.
Loved it, but added sour cream and only 8oz. of macaroni
simple but really really good. I added 1/4 a cup of sour cream just to add a little tang and smoothness to the sauce and it came out great. Also used a combination of colby & mild cheddar. really love the recipe. good baked mac & cheese recipes are hard to come by!
This receipe is very good but use a 3 qt casserole dish. Also I found it needed another can of Cheddar, added 1/2 to 1 cup additional milk, salt and pepper to taste and I added a nice scoop of sour cream. Instead of just topping it with all the cheese I put 8 oz mixed in and the remaining 8 oz on top, ran out of shredded Colby so I went with a Mexican shredded mixture ( Monterey Jack, Mild Cheddar, Queso Quesadilla and Asadero cheeses. Came out great! Another tip, best served once done, if you keep it warm on hot plate it tends to dry out.
Yep!!! I have made this several times, and LOOOVE IT!! Like others, I use 2 cans of soup, 1/2 c milk, and 1/2 c sour cream. DELISH!!!
Something this good should be harder to make!
Good mac and cheese. Here are the changes I make - 2 cans of soup, 2 cups milk and a little less than 16 oz of macaroni. Mix in about 1/2 of the cheese, and sprinkle the other half on top. I really like the flavor of the colby cheese in this.
It turned out dry a flavorless
This recipe was good and easy. I made a few changes. I mixed the macaroni, eggs, 1 cup of shredded cheese, both cans of cheese together in a bowl. Then I poured half in the baking pan, sprinkled chedder cheese over it, then poured the rest with more cheese on top. A little extra milk was needed.
i don't even like mac and cheese, it is the best i have EVER had.. i added 2 cans of soup, 3 cups of cheese, 1 cup of milk, cut up chicken tenders, and bread crumbs on the top! and put it in for 25 min. it is the BEST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This was a simple and easy recipe to make. It wasn't bad, but I suggest using two cans of the soup. It was really plain.
Ooey gooey comfort food perfection!
Made it tonight and it turned out great! I used 2 cans of cheese sauce & 1 1/2 cup milk, 2 cups sharp cheddar then added 1 cup of sliced pepperoni to make it a full meal!
Have been making macaroni & cheese starting with a flour/butter paste but the condensed Cheddar cheese soup is easier. Using a double boiler (sauce pan with stainless steel bowl) and following the advice of others: I cooked all the ingredients together to melt the cheese but here were the changes: 12 oz can of fat free evaporated skimmed milk instead and added 1/2 cup lite sour cream, 1/2 tsp pepper, 1 tsp garlic, 1/3 cup of frozen, chopped onions and an extra can of condensed, cheddar cheese. Any cheese works since you melt it in the double boiler: one pound of shredded, mild cheddar cheese, or, block of colby, cheddar cheese cut up. Last, sprinkle with 1/4 cup of Italian bread crumbs.
This is so good. My family is constantly requesting this for dinner. I followed the directions with one exception. I cut down the amount of noodles to about 12-14 ounces. 16 ounces is to much for the amount of sauce this recipe makes.
This was so easy to make! I added parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs to the top of mine. Next time, I'll add some cottage cheese to make it a bit more moist, but the overall flavor was a hit.
Two out of three in my household really liked it. My youngest said it was too chessy.
This is the best macaroni I've ever eaten! We used this because we were in a rush and this was simple, and something you can make within 35 minutes.
Very good ...although I took the advice of some of the other reviewers and added my own extra's to it.
Finally my quest for the perfect macaroni and cheese recipe has ended. This is just perfect but instead of whole milk I used 1 cup of warmed evaporated milk and 1/2c of sour cream along with the pound of shredded sharp cheddar and 2 cans of cheddar cheese soup, PERFECTION!! Thanks so much for this recipe!!
These were good, but lacking in flavor. I didn't add salt as I thought with the sodium content of the soup, it would be salty enough, but they were just ok. I did add a breadcrumb topping with melted butter and put in cupcake tins as these were for a 5 year old's birthday which turned out cute, but will definitely add some salt, pepper and dried mustard next time. This was super easy and has great potential. I did add more milk like other reviewed suggested.
OMG, This mac n cheese is THE BEST!!! I have ever made! I made it with one can of soup, 1/2 cup of milk and 1/2 cup of sour cream, then used mild and sharp cheddar mixed in the noodles. I will forever be using this recipe! Thank you Courtney!!
This is everyone's new favorite mac and cheese! I mixed the soup with a 1/2 cup of heavy cream, a big scoop of sour cream and about of cup (or more, probably more) of shredded cojack. Mixed in the cooked pasta, generously salted and peppered, spread it in a 9x13, covered it with shredded cheddar and some bread crumbs, baked at 350 for about 25 minutes, outstanding! Great recipe! Thank you!
I'm a single guy who is trying to cook more rather than buying fast food. As such I love quick, simple recipes that still taste like I did a lot of work. This recipe gets 5 stars from me for needing only 4 ingredients and 5 minutes of prep for creamy home made Mac And Cheese. But you do need to add a second can of cheese and a little more milk as others have said. I added the sour cream but I'm not sure I couldn't have done without it. And it is in fact a bit bland without some seasoning. That's because of the canned cheese. I used season-all in mine and it was just the touch it needed. Simple salt and pepper would probably work just as well. just needs a little something to flavor the canned cheese. Great recipe! I'll do it this way from now on.
My mom used to make Mac and cheese like this but always added cubed ham. Delicious!
made it using maybe 12oz of macaroni vs 16 the recipe calls for, added a can of cream of chicken soup, an extra 1/4 c milk, 3/4c med. salsa, a cpl slices of chopped onion, about 1 tbs thawed chopped gr pepper, about 1tsp Emeril seasoning and a cpl tbs of sour cream. Also added a little leftover chicken breast (maybe only a 1/4 c) Used shredded sharp cheddar chz instead of colby and about a handful of seasoned bread crumbs on top of the chz. Kept in oven maybe 45min and 2-3min under broiler. Something I added gave it a little kick. I will make it this way again.
Followed the recipe to a "T" and thought it was horrible!! I can't stand the gritty taste I get when using shredded cheese! Sorry - just not my style.
This recipe was delicious. I used two cans of chedder soup along with Extra Sharp Chedder and Monteray Jack Cheese, blended everything over low heat, then added to the macaroni. It was delicious and actually tasted alot like Stoufer's mac and cheese!
My hubby loved this. I gave it a 4 because I thought it lacked some flavor. I thought an additonal can of soup was a bit much, 1/2 of the 2nd can was perfect. A couple nice size scoops of sour cream, some pepper, a little nutmeg, and buttery bread crumbs would make this over the top. A 3 quart dish would work better for this as well. Don't get me wrong, my husband still thought this was the best mac and cheese he's ever tasted.
This is a lot quicker than my Mom's old recipe, but for as convenient as it is, it is very good! We love it.
