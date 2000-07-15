Classic Macaroni and Cheese

4
425 Ratings
  • 5 199
  • 4 130
  • 3 40
  • 2 28
  • 1 28

This is the classic baked Mac and Cheese of my childhood. You can add sun-dried tomatoes if you wish, or sometimes I substitute minced garlic for the salt and pepper to give it added zing! It can make Saturday Night more fun!

Recipe by Cordi Tierno

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
23 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 - 2 quart casserole
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Grease a 2 quart casserole dish. Place a quarter of the macaroni in the bottom, followed by an even layer of one-quarter of the cheese slices. Dot with butter and season with salt and pepper. Repeat layering three times. Pour evaporated milk evenly over the top of all.

  • Bake, uncovered, for one hour, or until top is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
701 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 64.9g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 102.8mg; sodium 552.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022