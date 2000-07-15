Classic Macaroni and Cheese

This is the classic baked Mac and Cheese of my childhood. You can add sun-dried tomatoes if you wish, or sometimes I substitute minced garlic for the salt and pepper to give it added zing! It can make Saturday Night more fun!
I thought this was great, but I made some changes. Reduced cooking temp to 350, used 12oz of noodles instead of a pound, used half mild cheddar and half Kraft Deluxe American Cheese (sandwich slices), and increased the amount of evaporated milk. This was a homerun for all three kids and it reminded me of the way it used to taste when I was growing up.
This is a good skeleton. I definitely altered things on a got-it-don't-got-it basis. The main reason I like this recipe is because of the execution. Layering hard cheese & then pouring some milk (I actually used 6oz half & half with 6oz buttermilk leftover from a cake) over it was novel to me because my family did the heated up milk-egg-cheese combo poured over the noodles. I might have sneaked an egg into the cream and milk just because it didn't seem right without it. The proportions are way off, though. I'll have to make it again just to get it exactly right because I had to put some of the extra noodles & cheese in a smaller dish. The butter was unnecessary for me. I used sliced cheese and shredded cheese ('cause I had it) the sliced was American while the shredded was provolone, cheddar, Monterey Jack, and mozzarella. I also lowered the oven temp. like reviewers suggested and didn't really bother with a cook time since there seemed debate on the topic. Did maybe 30 minutes initially and just kept adding ten or so depending on how it looked.
Finally, a recipe for the mac and cheese I grew up with! I followed other reviewer's advice and doubled the cheese and evaporated milk. I also melted the butter and evenly coated each layer of macaroni. I baked it at 375 for 45 minutes uncovered which was a little too long...next time I will either lower the temperature to 350 or shorten the bake time. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! I'll be making this again; it was wonderful!
I have tried so many mac and cheese recipes that my family panics when I say I'm trying another one. They have all been failures. But after reading the reviews, I decided to give it a shot. I didn't measure anything and only used what I had on hand. 2% milk (and prolly not enough), american slices, grated colby. I didn't add the dry mustard...just the salt and pepper. I did make it in 2 pans. My kids raved, the hubby went back for more. One pan is empty and the other was hit hard. This is an absolutely incredible, fail-proof recipe. Ooey-gooey, the way gramma made it, macaroni and cheese at it's best.
YUMMY! Out of all the mac n' cheese recipes my famiy has tested this one wins the prize! I followed the advice of another review and used 12 oz. of elbow noodles, reduced the temp to 350', used 1/2 sharp cheddar cheese and 1/2 Kraft Deluxe American and increased the evaporated milk to about 15-16 ozs. I also covered the top so I wouldn't end up with some "hard" noodles on top. I think the layering really helped.
Wonderful! This was exactly how I had Mac and Cheese growing up. I used fresh milk since my evaporated milk had gone bad and it worked out just fine. My father used to use fresh milk too. Thank you so much for the recipe!
This recipe tastes great. The problem I had with this recipe is that it calls for a 2qt dish. Here's a tip - use a 3 quart dish. Cooking in a 2qt dish caused a major spill-over in my oven. I can only give this recipe 3 stars due to the mess it caused in my oven. When I use a larger dish next time it will prob get 4 or 5 stars. Now....when will the person who wrote this recipe be over to my house to clean my oven?
Love this macaroni and cheese! It's like the old-timey macaroni-and-cheese pie, baked to a golden, crusty delicousness. The flavor and texture of the cheese really comes through in thsi simple recipe. (I could see trying this recipe using a ripe Camembert or Brie -- yum.) The evaporated milk gives the dish a nice tang. I use two 12-ounce cans because I like my mac and cheese extra rich. This is real comfort food!
This recipe is a great template, but I made lots of changes other reviewers suggested and it turned out great! I used 12 oz macaroni, 8 oz lowfat shredded Italian-blend cheese, about 10 oz shredded sharp cheddar cheese, and about 18 oz fat-free evaporated milk. Instead of layering the butter, I mixed in about 2 T light butter to the cooked macaroni. In a medium bowl, I mixed the cheeses together, and added to that a mix of dry mustard, garlic salt, paprika, salt, and white pepper. I made it in 4 layers, as the recipe calls for. I baked it in a 3-quart casserole at 350F, covered for the first 30 minutes, then uncovered for the last 35 minutes. (Next time I will cook it covered for less time to get a better baked crust. You can see my result in my photo.) Everyone but my 3-year old loved it; he expected the stuff from the box. I'll definitely make this again!
How did this get a four star rating? Someone suggested this to me, as I was not in my own kitchen, and did not have the ingredients to make a roux for my own baked maccaroni and cheese. So I thought I would give this a go. I was leery from the beginning, and my concerns were all validated. First off, because a roux was not made, the cheese and milk did not make a sauce, but simply went grainy and coagulated. The evaporated milk still had a metallic taste from the tin. The temperature on the oven was too high, and the macaroni on the top browned and dried to where it was inedible (I had to throw the top away.) this was way underseasoned. I am reluctant to say a recipe is not salvageable, but this one is not.
We liked this recipe, but were not crazy about it. I added crushed saltines on top for the last 20 minutes, and that helped, but it just was not creamy enough for my taste. If I use this recipe again, I will definitely shred the cheese instead of slicing, so that it will cover the whole dish more evenly.(I just made this again over the weekend using a SHREDDED blend of four cheeses, two and a half cups, alternating layers of the macaroni and cheese, then topping it off with the milk and crackers, it turned out SO MUCH BETTER, and much creamier! I will be making this variation of this recipe often!)
After trying a different recipe on here that called for all sorts of ingredients, like sour cream and cottage cheese... I decided to try a more "normal" recipe because my family really didn't like the other one. They said this is how mac and cheese should taste. :) I took a couple suggestions from the ppl on here and used 1/2 kraft cheddar and 1/2 kraft american cheese... and cooked it at 350, covered the dish as well when I baked it. Turned out great!
My husband doesn't like mac & cheese in general, but he loved this recipe. I'd been searching for a good home-made recipe for years, and tend to find most either not cheesy enough, or just plain bland. But we both loved this one! I altered the recipe slightly, using shredded cheese, adding an extra half pound of cheese and adding an extra can of evaporated milk. I cooked for 45 minutes on 350. Any hotter and the top will definitely burn. Enjoy!
This is the easiest and yummiest mac & cheese ever! I used 1/2 cheddar and 1/2 american as my famiy prefers the creaminess over the sharpness. I melt the butter over the macaroni so that it is all lightly coated, then salt and pepper. This is the third time that I have made this and this time I covered with foil so that it wouldn't get crispy. I have picky kids! Thanks for this great new recipe!
To me, there's two kinds of mac and cheese: the firm, drier kind, and the creamy kind. When I tried this recipe, I got a firm, drier result. That's fine, but I wish I'd read the reviews first - it definitely needs more cheese and a lower baking temperature. Mine is extremely crisp on the top and sides, but the middle is moist and firm. I might try this again, but I'll probably use one can of evaporated milk, then a can of regular milk.. and I'll double the cheese and use half sharp/half medium cheddar. It could also use a bit of onion. It's easy enough that it's worth messing around with.
Absolutely Delicious! The recipe was perfect! Very easy. I used a mixture of colby and sharp cheddar..dreamy! 3/2/07 Just prepared this for the second time, using colby, sharp cheddar, and a mild gouda (total weight of cheese, about a pound and a half!! Not lowfat or heart healthy, but perfect for lent ;) Try to use the elbows with ridges! I also increased the evaporated milk to *2* cans, and will cover the casserole for half of the recommended baking time. Mmmm....my mouth is watering!!
Great with modifications: used half mild cheddar and half colby, cut into cubes, replaced evap milk with 8 oz. of sour cream, added two eggs, and sprinkled about two handfuls of shredded colby/monterey jack on top, during the last 10 minutes. Last, but not least, lowered the temp to 350.
Excellent! I did alter the recipe a bit according to other reviews, by doubling the cheese and lowering the oven temperature to 350. Other than that, this was the best mac and cheese I have ever tasted and will make from now on.
Very good! Don't forget to oil your pan though, cleanup is hard if you don't!!
Excellent! Just like Mother used to make, except for the oven temp. 350 is a better temp for baking this. I added a little onion, and a tad more cheese. Also added a little more regular milk to keep it moist. Ummmmm, good!
I have always tried to find a simple mac & cheese that tasted just like the one my mom made for me when I was little... this one is BETTER! Thanks for sharing! Only thing I did different was shred the cheese & mix with the macaroni before I put it in the casserole dish.
I made this recipe for a family cookout and my Grandaughters loved it. It was easy but I followed another reviewer's suggestion and added 2 cans of evaporated milk and drizzled melted butter over each layer and used a pound of shredded cheddar instead of sliced. It was great and the leftovers were wonderul too.
Ok this was my first time making the mac & cheese. The macaroni is too much, the cheese is too little and the time is too long (I followed the recipe to a T and my mac almost burned). However it DID have a good flavor and with a few adjustments for next time, this will be an awesome and easy meal to make.
I love this recipe and have made it many, many times since discovering it here. I use more cheese than they say - just coz I like cheese. I cook it at 350 and I cover it for all but 20 minutes of the cooking time. Everyone loves this dish and asks for it all the time. Also, it's very easy to do which is great for a beginning cook like me. This last time, I put crushed up garlic cloves into the butter and melted them together. Really good if you like garlic.
You are correct when you say this is the ''Classic Mac & cheese''. I too grew up eating it like this at the supper table in the South during Thanksgiving and Christmas and all super's in between. This was the way my family has always made it. I have ventured and tried other recipes made with a flour roux and didn't care for it as much as this classic.
I made this and it is the best ever. I used less macaroni as there are only 2 of us and I used shredded cheddar cheese instead of slices. I also baked it at 350 for 45 minutes and that was just the perfect amount of time. Love this recipe.
This was the BEST Mac and Cheese I have had in a long time. I don't like creamy mac and cheese so I specifically chose this one since the picture looked like the type I prefer. I followed the recipe as given and it turned out perfectly and my boyfriend LOVED it! I definitely plan to make this again.
It was good, and I really liked the no-eggs in it, as we have egg allergies, but we did find it to lack a bit in flavor. We have tried a bunch of different mac & cheeses, some are too try, some are too zingy (mustard)... this one was GOOD, it just needed a bit more cheesiness, I think. We added some American and Monterey Jack to the leftovers (which save very well, by the way! :) ) and it was even better than the first time around!
I cooked for 30 minutes at a lower temp as suggested by others. The top still got too hard. I think when I do it in the future I will make sure to cover the top with cheese completely, whether that be shredding the cheese or just saving more cheese for the top layer. Love the ease and taste.
This is my all-time favorite macaroni and cheese recipe. Growing up, my mom and grandmother never made this dish, so one holiday season I went on a search through all of their cookbooks for the perfect recipe. We tried it and everybody loved it. Immediately it was my grandmother's favorite recipe and she quickly became known for her excellent home-made mac and cheese. I was thrilled to find the recipe on allrecipes.com and I made it yesterday for Thanksgiving. The kids and adults both loved and praised the dish. With that being said, I want to add that I did cover the casserole for the first 30 minutes and then took it out and sprinkled shredded chedder cheese on top and backed it uncovered for the next 30 mins. The top still came out a little bit crispy so I may keep it covered longer the next time I make this. Also, I added about 1/4 cup of cheese to the recipe and it was just right Enjoy!
Wonderful recipe, exactly what I wanted and so easy! I added dry mustard, a dash of cayenne and an egg (I don't think the egg was necessary), and used half sharp cheddar and half Mexican mix. I did not double the cheese or evaporated milk and love the consistency and baked at a lower temp for less time. Comfort food and memories from childhood, thank you!
I agree with many other reviewer's. Yuck. Not creamy at all. Take the time and make the sauce in another recipe. This shortcut does not work, unless like some you like our mac and cheese substandard. Classically awful..better things to do on a Sat night than make this recipe.
very good. i THOUGHT it would need more than 1 tbsp. of butter so i put a little more and it was too greasy says the family...but they ate it and i'll make it again and follow the recipe properly for the butter. it was really good!
Delicous, and wonderfully easy. I used two cans of evaporated milk and the onion, and it was perfect. I also mixed cheddar and swiss cheese, for some extra bite. The only change I would make was the two quart pan was a bit small, I was grateful for the cookie sheet I placed under the casserole pan. Great recipe, enjoy!
Great classic mac and cheese . Please note it is not supposed to be creamy. My boyfriend and I grew up on this kind not the one in the box . We just season our portion with salt and pepper when done so not as bland. And we always use Cracker Barrel cheddar . Goes great with meatloaf . For you box lovers Its like saying Dominos is good Italian food .
This was my first attempt at making homemade mac and cheese and I must say, I am happy with it. There were a few changes I made (following advice from other on the site), like changing to a 3 qt dish, turning over to 350 and cooking about 40 minutes, and it does need more evaporated milk. I did a combo of colby jack, mild cheddar and Kraft Deluxe American slices. Next time I may omit the cheddar since it didn't melt well and maybe use a bit of Velveeta. Overall, I was very pleased with the dish and will use it again!
I have tried for years to duplicate my Grandma's recipie for Mac and Cheese and have always failed. Grandma always tells me "I use a little of this, when it looks right then I know." I need more specifics when I cook. This recipie was easy to follow and I got it right the first time, my husband ate 2 helpings. Due to others suggestions I used 1.5 lbs of cheese. Also, I shredded the cheese instead of using sliced cheese. I thought that it would melt better through out the dish, and it did. For a final touch, I placed bacon strips on top, just like Grandma does!
My husband has been begging me to make homemade mac and cheese for years, so when this came to my in box, I decided to give it a try. Overall, it was pretty good. I will say that the advice another reader gave to add mustard powder was EXCELLENT, although, I will add much more next time -- it's pretty lifeless without it. My recomendation is to make it with shredded cheese and to mix it up before baking so the cheese is more evenly distributed. I also tried it out in the slow cooker and it came out pretty well. WARNING -- this is not meant for an all day cook! Don't put it on in the AM before work and expect a great meal at dinner. If you want to do the crock pot, put it on after lunch on med heat and STIR. Don't pre-cook the noodles either and add a bit more liquid (I added a little more milk).
This is the way my mom always made mac and cheese, and it's probably my fave...I've made it many ways...and this is by far the easiest & has the least amount of ingredients. Definate "comfort food". I lived on this when I was nursing my 2nd daughter as everything I ate seemed to bother her:)
I've never made macaroni and cheese before with evaporated milk, and I was surprised at how good this was! The only changes I made were that I melted the butter and mixed it with the pasta, and I crumbled the cheese and mixed it in instead of slicing it. Before I baked it, I covered the top of the casserole dish with a mixture of bread crumbs and grated cheese, and it made a really nice crunchy golden brown crust at the top. The evaporated milk gave it such a good, creamy taste, and my daughter, who can be really picky, loved it. I baked it at 375 for 45 minutes until it was no longer liquid inside.
This was exactly what I was looking for! It was delicious. It made more than I expected so next time I might half it. I just changed a few things: I baked at 350 for 1 hour, uncovered for only the last half hour, and I used half sliced extra sharp cheddar and half shredded cheddar. This recipe is not supposed to be creamy or like the box stuff at all. Spectacular!
I am giving this four stars even though I changed the recipe a good bit. It was a nice base and I appreciated that- my four stars are for it's basic-ness and flexibility. I used a shredded "mexican mix" of cheese along with some mozzarella instead of cheddar. After cooking the pasta (I had whole wheat penne) I put all of the ingredients into a sauce pan and melted them. I added the in pasta, stirred, and then transfered it to the casserole dish. I topped the dish with a mixture of butter, panko bread crumbs, cheez-its, and crackers before baking at 350 for 15min It was a little dry, but I didn't have any milk sitting at the bottom like other reviewers. I took others advice and added dried mustard, garlic, and onion to the recipe as well. We all liked it.
I baked this for my family for dinner tonight and we didn't like it at all. It was so bland. Also, the macaroni on top were way overdone and hard. I think the oven temp and bake time in this recipe is off. My kids are not picky and they wouldn't even eat it. I'm sorry that I wasted good sharp cheddar cheese on this recipe. I will not be making it again.
very good. im not the best cook, but this came out very delicious and my husband loved it too. I didn't have evaporated milk, so i used whole milk instead. I also used shredded cheese throughout it and only 2 slices of cheese in the center. Cooked for 30 min on 350.
I've used this recipe several times but always with the mozzarella/cheddar combo and oven temp at 350 for an hour instead of 375 (burned my top the first time). Easy recipe for this novice cook right here and always a winner with the wife.
doubled the evaporated milk, used 8 oz cheddar and 12 oz American slices, added some red pepper flakes and ground cayenne, covered it and baked at 350 for an hour, uncovering for the last 15 minutes. Used a full pound of Barilla enriched pasta; could have used more macaroni or less cheese.
Pay no attention to those individuals who say this is "bland." Kraft dinner is NOT real mac and cheese. I thought this was great, but I still prefer mild cheddar to the sharp cheddar. Thanks for the recipe.
Pretty good "guideline" recipe, which I altered--it's a basic starting point for great mac n cheese!! I am not big into cheese n mac, so I ended up using about 30oz of pasta. I used sharp cheddar, smoked swiss and cheddar, and colby jack to equal a pound of cheese. I baked at 350 for 10-15 min, then 375 for 30 min, stirring before the last 10 min to keep the top from getting overly crunchy. I did not add the butter or salt or pepper. Wicked Good!
This is good recipe for a BAKED macaroni and cheese. If you are looking for macaroni and cheese with a creamy sauce, this is not for you. I did add more cheese than called for since I really like it cheesy! Would also be good with some diced ham or sausage added.
I had been lookin for a recipe like this for a long time. I was having a BBQ for 20 at my house and thought I would give it a try. I did take the advice of others and made a few changes. Double the sharp cheddar cheese and use half of it to layer with. Spray the bottom and sides of your casserole dish with pam for easy clean up. All in all it is worth the time and I was asked by several guest for the recipe.
If your looking for that old fashioned mac & cheese look not further, AWESOME!!!! I have made several but they we're always missing something and I think it was the evaporated milk. I used some sharp shredded and a couple slices of sharp block cheese and I think I did a couple layers, anyways its great!! Now my husband likes his mac and cheese more creamy (like with american cheese) so I told him next time I'll just make him some Kraft mac & cheese and I'll eat all the good stuff. Thank you, Thank you
I made this for the first time at Christmas and the only thing that I did not do was make enough. The whole family loved it, and scrapped the dish clean. Fantastic job. I do tweak it a bit by following what the other reviews say, add more evaporated milk and more cheese minor details.
this turned out better than i thought. needed more flavor though. next time i will lower the temp to 350, i almost burned it, good thing i took a peek when i did. i like it cheesier so i will use more cheese
I made a few changes using some of the previous suggestions. I used 2 cups shredded mild cheddar and 2 cups shredded casserole blend (cheddar, american, monterey jack and mozzarella cheeses). Instead of evaporated milk, I used 3 cups 1% milk. I baked at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. I took my macaroni and cheese to a cookout and it was a big hit. Everyone went back for seconds and the bowl came home empty. I had many requests for copy of the recipe.
I thought this was a good recipe. I made just a few changes because I made this on a whim and didnt have everything. I used about a pound of cheddar, 6 sleces of american, layared it, forgot the butter on the inside layers, so i just put some extra on top. I also sprinkled the top generously with parmesean. I didn't have evaporated milk so i mixed some thickish dry milk up and added a few tablespoons of mayo an mixed it really well. It made it a little more creamy, so that turned out ok. Good recipe!
We really liked this! I 1/2'd the macaroni (b/c we are a small family), used the full amount of cheese, which I shredded--1/2 sharp cheddar, and 1/2 mild). I used 3/4 of the can of milk. I also used some bread crumbs on top and cooked at 350 for about 40 mins. Turned out great--even my extremely picky husband liked it.
This was a good base recipe. Other reviewers are correct - three simple changes make this dish a winner: (1) cook at 350F instead of at 375 otherwise the top will be super hard and badly burnt. (2) use 12 oz of pasta instead of 16 oz (3) up the evaporated milk to about 15 oz to ensure a moist dish. In order to make this a full meal instead of a side dish I added a package of lean turkey smoked sausage which I diced and sauteed, as well as about 12 oz of broccoli florets which I steamed. I cooked them both while the pasta was cooking and just mixed both in with the pasta before layering (3x rather than 4) in a 9x13 dish so there was no extra time required, and very little extra work. I loved how easy this was to prepare, and even my husband who does not normally like "comfort food" complimented it. With the sausage and broccoli this made 6 full hearty-appetite-sized dinner portions. I'll definitely make this again!
This was just the recipe I was looking for! I can't say I'm reviewing THIS recipe, in all fairness. I didn't use evaporated milk, instead I used fresh whole milk. And I like to use various cheeses (Monterey Jack and New York Extra Sharp, plus a little American) but it was just the recipe I needed to make my own changes to. I did put it in a 3 qt. casserole dish like another reviewer suggested and it was perfectly sized with no bubbling over. I made a roasted chicken to go with it and was surprised no one even touched it! The best part had to be the zombie-like "I'm so full" stares from the whole family who normally is so chatty during dinner but tonight they were oddly quiet while shoveling in this delicious mac n cheese as fast as they could. Thank you Cordi Tierno for a recipe I'm sure I'll be making often this winter!
I have been making this recipe for years now. The only difference is that I use shredded cheese instead of slices. It is always a hit. I bake it at 360 degrees for 40 minutes. That seems to be the perfect combination for my oven. It is also an easy recipe to make ahead of time. I quite often assemble it the night before (minus the milk), add the milk when I am ready to cook it, and throw it in the oven. It makes what is already a simple recipe even easier, at least for me. I cook it in a 13x9 pan. A glass dish seems to work better than a metal dish to keep everything moist.
I was looking for a good "basic" mac and cheese recipe without a lot of frills and this one really worked. It was creamy and delicious. I listened to the comments and reduced the oven temp to 350 and the cooking time to 45 minutes and it was perfect.
Super simple and delicious. I've made this with whole wheat pasta too, and it's the only way I've been able to make whole wheat pasta edible). The only thing I do differently is to cover it with foil for about 2/3 of the cook time, to keep it from browning too much on top.
Probably my husband's FAVORITE meal! He requests this one weekly! I don't use quite as much butter & then I think it's better b/c it's not as rich. This recipe is super easy & SO yummy! It's a keeper! Thanks for posting!
So good. I used 16 oz. of macaroni, a little less than a lb. of cheddar & montery jack, everything else the same. Baked for 35 mins at 350. Excellent, creamy mac & cheese without the extra step of making a cheese sauce.
This pretty good. The family enjoyed it. I used sharp cheddar and american cheese. Turned the temp down. The top still hardened. I would just add some more seasoning next time. I put it in an 8x8 pan and used 1 1/2 cans of evap milk. It set up nice and creamy!
I thought it would be a little bit creamier. I also did it at 350 for an hour and it kind of turned out a little bit bland and rubbery for my taste. I would maybe add something else liquid to this recipe. I don't think I will make it again, sorry!
This is an excellent base (meaning you can let loose with your imaginiation, try using risotto with different cheeses!) Mac and Cheese recipe - Truly an old fashioned recipe and the ONLY thing the prevents me from giving it 5 stars is I knew better than to cook it at more than 350 degrees. I used a mixture of American and Brie cheeses and soda crackers, adjusted the recipe for to serve 4 (and still had enough to serve 6!) and my family was beside themselves. FINALLY, a true 'classic' mac and cheese recipe on allrecipes....BRAVO.
I took the advise of the other reviews and cooked it at 350 for 1 hour and added tons of cheese. I used cheddar, sharp and extra sharp cheeses. I also added one egg. It turned out really good.
I don't have small children, but my husband makes up for it. He loves Kraft macaronie and cheese until I tried this recipe. It does remind me of when my mother use to cook it for us at home. Thank you for sharing this it is excellent
