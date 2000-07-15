Classic Macaroni and Cheese

This is a good skeleton. I definitely altered things on a got-it-don't-got-it basis. The main reason I like this recipe is because of the execution. Layering hard cheese & then pouring some milk (I actually used 6oz half & half with 6oz buttermilk leftover from a cake) over it was novel to me because my family did the heated up milk-egg-cheese combo poured over the noodles. I might have sneaked an egg into the cream and milk just because it didn't seem right without it. The proportions are way off, though. I'll have to make it again just to get it exactly right because I had to put some of the extra noodles & cheese in a smaller dish. The butter was unnecessary for me. I used sliced cheese and shredded cheese ('cause I had it) the sliced was American while the shredded was provolone, cheddar, Monterey Jack, and mozzarella. I also lowered the oven temp. like reviewers suggested and didn't really bother with a cook time since there seemed debate on the topic. Did maybe 30 minutes initially and just kept adding ten or so depending on how it looked.

