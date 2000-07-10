Macaroni and Cheese

4.2
428 Ratings
  • 5 202
  • 4 154
  • 3 49
  • 2 14
  • 1 9

This is my mom's recipe for easy baked macaroni and cheese with a bread crumb topping. There's dry mustard in the mac and cheese for zip. It is great! You can make it more or less cheesy, depending on your taste.

Recipe by Melanie Leach

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 2-quart dish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2-quart casserole dish.

    Advertisement

  • Place bread crumbs into a small bowl and mix well with melted butter; set aside.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes; drain, then place into the prepared casserole dish.

  • While pasta is cooking, melt 2 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in minced onion and cook until onion softens and turns translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in flour, salt, pepper, and dry mustard until incorporated, then pour in milk and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring constantly, until milk has thickened, about 10 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and stir in Cheddar cheese until melted. Pour cheese sauce over macaroni, then sprinkle evenly with buttered bread crumbs.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden and bubbly, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 23g; cholesterol 64.8mg; sodium 413.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022