Macaroni and Cheese
This is my mom's recipe for easy baked macaroni and cheese with a bread crumb topping. There's dry mustard in the mac and cheese for zip. It is great! You can make it more or less cheesy, depending on your taste.
This is my mom's recipe for easy baked macaroni and cheese with a bread crumb topping. There's dry mustard in the mac and cheese for zip. It is great! You can make it more or less cheesy, depending on your taste.
This is a good base recipe but needs just a bit of tweeking. 1. Because I have a picky toddler I avoided the onions. 2. When making the sauce, add 1 cup of milk to your sauce pan and reserve 1/2 a cup cold milk to mix your dry ingredients in. Mix the dry ingredients into the 1/2 cup cold milk and mix thoroughly--you will prevent lumps this way. Add the remaining 1/2 cup and stir. I found it didn't thicken very well until I added the cheese. I kept the cheese on the heat until the sauce thickened. 3. I recommend adding a second cheese. I added romano but parmasean, monteray Jack or any other sharp cheese would really enhance the flavour. 4. I crushed up 2 crackers and put them on top, I sprayed a bit of olive oil onto them to allow for browning. I also grated a bit of cheedar cheese onto the bread crumbs maybe 2-3 tbsp.Read More
Not sure what went wrong but mine came out very grainy. It did have a nice flavor behind it but it did not get eaten because of the texture. Any ideas?Read More
This is a good base recipe but needs just a bit of tweeking. 1. Because I have a picky toddler I avoided the onions. 2. When making the sauce, add 1 cup of milk to your sauce pan and reserve 1/2 a cup cold milk to mix your dry ingredients in. Mix the dry ingredients into the 1/2 cup cold milk and mix thoroughly--you will prevent lumps this way. Add the remaining 1/2 cup and stir. I found it didn't thicken very well until I added the cheese. I kept the cheese on the heat until the sauce thickened. 3. I recommend adding a second cheese. I added romano but parmasean, monteray Jack or any other sharp cheese would really enhance the flavour. 4. I crushed up 2 crackers and put them on top, I sprayed a bit of olive oil onto them to allow for browning. I also grated a bit of cheedar cheese onto the bread crumbs maybe 2-3 tbsp.
This is excellent, not your box mix at all. However (isn't there always a however when you love to cook?) I agreed with the reviewer who said less or no breadcrumbs. The second time I made it I left out the breadcrumbs and when I took it out of the oven I topped it with crumbled bacon and finely chopped green onions. Oh wow! My husband declared it "company fare".
This is exactly how my sister and I grew up with my mom's mac and cheese. I added extra cheese and milk so that it was very creamy and cheesy. Perfect!! And yes, it is a bit grainy. ALL homemade mac and cheese, made with REAL cheese will come out slightly grainy in the end. If you want the smooth kind, then quit making REAL mac and cheese, go buy some velveeta and be happy with your processed version.
This is the same recipe I have been using for years, and I adore it. I don't add the bread crumbs to it, and I prefer it that way. The last time I made it I didn't have any dry mustard, and it definitely changed the flavor of it (made it more bland), so I really recommend that people not omit the dry mustard.
I have always used Martha Stewart's recipe for mac and cheese until I found this one. Sorry Martha. This is much better. Before putting it in the oven I top with a cooked crumbled bacon. YUM! Other reviewers complained about the cheese sauce. I think that it's important to use a very good quality of chedder cheese. It makes all the difference in whether you have a creamy sauce or a lumpy sauce.
I have tried many mac and cheese recipes trying to find the right "cheesiness" and flavor. This, by far, is my favorite!!! I added 1 cup of shredded colby cheese to the pasta (not the sauce) to make it extra cheesy. Delicious!
My hubby and I enjoyed this version of mac and cheese. I could have eaten it after adding the cheese sauce to the pasta and not baking. It would have been much creamier. However, my husband liked it baked with the bread crumbs (I used less than called for) but he said that I should have mixed some fresh parmesan cheese with them as well...I will probably try that next time. I might also make more sauce for the amount of pasta...this also might help it stay creamy. I didn't have any mustard so I used some garlic powder and smoked paprika (to taste).
Not sure what went wrong but mine came out very grainy. It did have a nice flavor behind it but it did not get eaten because of the texture. Any ideas?
I have made this dish many times and love it. I like to use strong, white cheddar and top it off with finely crushed Ritz crackers and sliced tomatoes. It makes a wonderful side dish or a main course for lunch.
This was so yummy! I added a little parmsean cheese and used velveeta. It was to good to be true!
This is it! This was the recipe I was looking for. Left out the onion because I wasn't in the mood to chop one, but will try it next time; no dry mustard, used a squirt or two of dijon mustard. Delicious! Wife went on and on about how good it is. Will make it again for sure. Baked it in a 9X13 glass pan.
I love this recipe, so yummy! The first time I made it used Dijon mustard because I didn't have any dry mustard (mid cooking) and it was a hit! Since then I've made it with dry mustard and it's not quite the same. The dijon really adds an extra kick in taste you don't expect in mac n cheese.
I'm giving this only 3 stars, made exactly as directed, it is rather tasteless. One mistake I made was not to add the salt. I try to be careful when salting pasta and having cheese in the same dish. If often comes out too salty for my taste. For the reviewers who comment on the "grainy" texture. This is because the roue is made only with 1 Tbsp of flour to 2 Tbsp of butter. It is very liquidy, one shouldn't have to simmer it 10 minutes to thicken! It does lose some of the liquid while baking. Next time I will add the salt, 2 Tbsp butter for the roue, and just brown the top under the broiler - it is already hot enough from the pans.
Very good! Seems that it had way more bread crumb topping than it needed, but that can always be adjusted.
This is hands down WAY better than my mothers original recipe from when I was a kid. I've made this recipe many, many times now and every time it gets better. Thank you!
It is the best mac and cheese my kids ever had!!!
I left out the onion and used some onion powder instead. My husband liked it pretty well and I thought it was okay, but I did not care for the breadcrumbs. Next time I will use fewer or none at all.
Very good recipe. I've made this recipe twice. The first time it came out grainy, the second time it was incredibly creamy and near perfect. I think it becomes grainy if you allow the butter to over cook/burn a little. So if you see it start to burn, START OVER!!! Only changes I made was to add a little more butter, less onion, evaporated milk and no bread crumbs. Will definately make again!!!
This was delicious and simple. I will definitely make this again. I took some of others suggestions, and I used very little breadcrumb. It was still great! My only issue with this recipe is that it dirties a lot of pans, so I tried to cut down by using a dutch oven. I boiled the pasta in that, then after I drained it, I started on making the cheese sauce in the same pan. Once that was done, I put the pasta back in the same pot, added the breadcrumbs and put that in the oven. It made this SO much easier when it came time to clean up.
I have made this exactly as directed & get many compliments. I do like my own tweeks too; I use a high quality very sharp chedder cheese, tsp of regular spicy brown mustard or grey poupon (rather than the dried) & add a bit of regular Mrs. Dash to taste (in addition to salt & pepper). I wisk the milk sauce rather than stir it to make it real smooth. I lOVE the breadcrumbs on top, but my family doesn't so I put the crumbs over 1/2 of it for a delicious thick breadcrumb crust for me :-) I try all my recipes with ricemilk & do not recommend using ricemilk for this one. However, the ricemilk version was still SO MUCH better than storebought boxed stuff. Also, this does seem to need a bit salt. I tried without it, but found I needed a little to taste as good (& I never cook with salt).
I would use another cup of milk and double the cheese. Two cups of cheese isn't much at all. This was very good, but a little dry, coming out of the oven. I also just covered the whole thing with breadcrumbs- more than the recipe called for. If you slice roma tomatoes up and put them on the outline of the pan, they are roasted and yummy with the mac and cheese when it comes out of the oven. Great recipe! Simple.
This is pretty good. It seems like a lot of cheese sauce for a small amount of pasta, so I doubled the pasta. I do have a trick for sauces that require long stirring - warm the milk to lukewarm in the microwave before adding. Cuts down a little bit on the time to reach simmer, hence, less time spent stirring.
Close to perfect. Doubled recipe and used 16 oz. box of cavatappi. Family loved it except I thought it called for too many bread crumbs, use only 1/2 at most. Next time going to use 1/2 extra sharp/ 1/2 sharp cheddar and make 1/4 more of the cheese sauce. Then I think it will turn out perfect.
needs more flavor. Definitely leave out the bread crumbs. I added bacon.
I made this dish tonight and tweeked it just a bit. I used 16oz of elbow pasta instead of 8oz but kept the same measurements for everything else. I also added ground chorice, approx 1 cup. I didnt have dry mustard so I used a couple of squrts of brown spicy mustard. I also cut back the bread crumbs to 1/4 cup and blended a little mustard in with the butter and bread crumbs and then crumbled it over the top. The recipe is a great base to add your own favorites to.....everyone loved it.
very good, quick and delicious. Like my grandma used to make
yummy and easy!
Very good! Simple and easy to modify to your liking... I used small shells instead of macaroni. Omitted the onion, added a little more flour for thickness and a little more mustard. Doubled the cheese and used Fiesta Blend. Topped with crushed Cheez-Its with butter, much less than what asked for, just a sprinkling. It turns out thicker than creamier that way, but I love it and so did the kids!
I doubled this recipe for a large family dinner plus added more cheese to the sauce. It was a bit oniony at 1st but after adding a little more cheese (as much as you prefer) a splash more milk this turned out wonderful! I also omitted the bread crumbs & topped with a small amount of freshly shredded cheese. We LOVE it!!! It was a huge hit & though it had a good bit of onion in it, no-one knew. Haha! That's good because I fed a bunch of picky, non-onion-eating folks! I will most definitely make this again!
it tasted ok but definitely not something i'm looking for, it doesn't have that much cheese flavor so adding a different kind of cheese might help out
I don't like eating Macroni and Cheese.But my husband and kids love it. So I made it for them. This one is very easy to make, and everybody said it was delicious. I tried the sauce, it was good.
This was sooo yummy.
This was great! After reading the other reviews, I made this adding some cream cheese and paprika to the sauce. Also added about 1/4 cup Pecorino Romano to pasta (not sauce), and green onions and bacon to bread crumb topping. This was easy & a big hit at a potluck!
I love this recipe, the only thing I changed was adding a spoonful of cream cheese to the melted cheese to make it more creamy.
Delicious. I used 2 1/4 cups dry macaroni and 2 cups of milk (and 2 generous tbsps flour), everything else was the same. It was creamy, cheesy, savoury and delicious. I served it with green and yellow beans sauteed in EVOO and garlic and it was gobbled down in silence by hubby and my 5 and 3 year old girls. Spot on perfect mac and cheese.
This is a tasty dish worth adding to your repertoire of dinner menus. I prepared as stated, then added sliced, low fat turkey sausage. Voila! A one-dish meal. Next time I think I'll add some green onions also. Thank for the recipe.
My husband and I enjoyed the original Mac and Cheese V recipe; however, we think there's room for improvement. Personally, we'd like more than 2 cups of cheese next time, and we'll include Parmesan for it's saltiness. Also, I recommend using whole milk for a thicker mac and cheese. 1/4 tsp dry mustard was not enough; we couldn't taste it at all. So, next time I'll at least double it. This recipe was a good starting point for homemade macaroni.
I used Trader Joe's Brown Rice Penne and left off the breadcrumb topping to make it GF. Also, held back some of the cheese to sprinkle on top during last 5 minutes of baking. I loved the onions but my kids didn't so I think I'll leave them out next time. I'm so glad I doubled the recipe because it's even better heated up the next day!
Great recipe! I made mine a little more figure friendly by only adding 3/4 c of milk with 3/4 c of chicken stock. Also to make it a complete meal I added sliced smoked kielbasi.
I have made this twice and it is a hit at my house. My husband loves it as well as my picky toddler. I used some veggie pasta last time and it was still yummy. I also used a 4 blend cheese from Kraft that was really good. It gave it a creamier taste than just the cheddar the recipe calls for.
I thought that this recipe was AWESOME!!!! It was easy and fast to make. I definitely would recommend this recipe to anyone. My boyfriend is a very picky eater and this recipe was a complete success!!! :)
This recipe was pretty good. I thought a whole onion was too much and added less than half, it was still too strong. My little guy didn't like it much and he loves mac and cheese. I used 1 1/2 cups colby jack cheese and another half cup of 3 cheese italian blend and parmesan that I had on hand. I also did not have dry mustard and it didn't seem to affect the overall taste. I will make this again but will omit the onions.
I wanted to find something like my grandmother's recipe: crispy on top, flavorful inside and more exciting than velveeta. This is it, great recipe. I've made it three times this month- by request. Extra sharp cheddar cheese makes it perfect.
This is my new favorite mac and cheese recipe. I noticed that another user rated it less than pleasing by saying that it was more like macaroni caserole. I would just like to say for the record that the first time I made it, it came out a little too bland, and I realized that this is because I used TOO many noodles. The second time I made it, it became my favorite. Like any good homemade recipie should be. If you don't like homemade "caserole like" mac and cheese, go buy craft. I will stick with this recipie! Thanks Melanie.
My family loved this recipe! I didn't put any mustard in since I didn't have it on-hand, and I also skipped the breadcrumbs. Instead, I put more shredded cheese on top after baking and broiled it for about five minutes. I also put only half the amount of milk to make it very cheesy. Next time I will try it with sharp cheddar, as we like the strong flavor.
I followed the recipe exactly. The milk mixture never thickened up on the stove. It only got thick once I added the cheese. The cheese didn't melt into a smooth mixture and was stringy and incredibly grainy. The bread crumbs were so overwhelming. I will never make it again. At least when I make it out of the box I know I'll be happy with the results and won't have spent an hour making it.
It tastes great! Except I have always used ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs. I just break up the crackers into crumbs but not totally crushing them, then put them on top and bake it. It's yummy!
This recipe looks just like what my dad used to make for us, and I can't wait to try it out.
We had a bunch of people over for Sunday dinner today. I made this Mac & Cheese and it was a huge hit. The only change I made was gluten free penne and bread crumbs was substituted for the regular macaroni and bread crumbs.
Yum! The onion and mustard gave it a great flavor (although neither of my kids would eat it). I left the bread crumb topping off as others suggested.
Very good. I increased to 20 servings and took to a wake. This was the first dish to go, and received many compliments. I added a little bit of ground red pepper for zing (just a dash or two). One quick observation about the 'dryness' comments - mine wasn't dry at all, but I DO wonder if the dryness resulted from mixing the breadcrumbs in with the noodles rather than layering on top.
GREAT recipe!! and to eliminate the lumps all you have to do is us shredded cheese.
my mom & grandma pride themselves on awesome baked mac & cheese, so i was really excited when my mom liked this recipe. it's gooooood. next time i make this, i will mix up fewer breadcrumbs (i only used about a third) and use a bit more cheese.
Just put the milk, cheese, mustard, salt, pepper and flour (2 T) in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour over macaroni and bake at 350 for 40 minutes. 1 cup of macaroni is dry (measure straight from the box - before boiling). I leave out the onions and don't use the bread crumbs.
Very good, I added more mustard and a few shakes of Chipotle Tabasco Sauce.
made this for father's day. it was a hit! I plan to make again this weekend for the 4th. I wasn't too sure about the onion but added it anyway and I'm soooo glad I did. what a wonderful taste and easy recipe. no grating for me though. I used about 36oz of pre-grated cheese. we are cheese lovers and it was great! thanks for a great recipe!
This is the same recipe that I have been using for a long time. I actually add more dry mustard, about a teaspoon, and dont use any breadcrumbs. Instead, I sprinkle mine with paprika before baking it. I also really caramelize the onion to give it lots of flavor and I use a blend of a few cheeses.
Good, but does lack some flavor.. I have had it with and without the bread crumbs. I prefer it without consistency is more smooth and creamy. Great starter recipe though if you don't have a certain cheese you can add another one in its place and it still is good. I normally use pepper jack in it also and it is GREAT!
Great Recipe. My fiance loved it. Thanks for sharing!
Family loved it, but would suggest adding an egg to add some fluffiness.
Best Mac & Cheese ever. Very easy to make. My family loves it!!
Pretty decent meal. I would recommend adding a little bit more mustard (like 1/2 tsp. instead of 1/4). Also, we used half extra sharp and half mild cheddar, next time I'll use all extra sharp for added flavor. Otherwise, a very good, easy, and quick meal to keep on hand.
I had such high hopes for this recipe based upon other reviews. However, my entire family thought this mac and cheese was off. I am not a novice cook and I followed the recipe. We found it bland and quite dull, even using a high quality extra sharp cheese.
Everyone at my BBQ loved it esp. the kids (tough crowd). Will definitaly make again but will double as this recipe doesn't make that much.
Loved it! I used Italian bread crumbs instead of the plain ones, which gave it a great little flavor. Instead of dry mustard, I used plain yellow mustard. Also, I used three different kinds of cheeses. The onions were a nice touch. I will definately be using this one in the future. :)
Absolutely love this recipe - without the breadcrumbs, daughter vetoed that one the first time I made it.
i give this recipe three stars because it needs significant adjustments. first and foremost, do NOT add the bread crumb topping. i wish i had read the reviews prior to making this recipe. i tasted the mac and cheese before i added the topping and it was amazing. heavenly. then i added the crumbs, and was sorely disappointed. second, use sharp (old) cheddar. i used medium, and it didn't have quite enough cheesy zing. third, toss in a spoonful or two of cream cheese to make it a smoother texture.
I made this recipe exactly as described. I loved the way the instructions were listed to execute in the most efficient way. Very easy to follow. As for the dish, it was way way to strong on the onion and had too much bread crumb topping. I only used one half of a small/medium yellow onion and it still over powered the dish. My kids did not like it at all.
Really good recipe! I read the reviews and tried the different ideas - more cheese, different varities of cheese (cheddar, mozz, and pepper jack). I also added a 1/2 tablespoon more flour to the sauce to make it thicker, as there's lots of milk in the recipe. I also cut back on the bread crumbs to 1/2 cup. Will make again, and tried the french-fried onions as a topping.
This was pretty good. We didn't add the onions only because of our 5yr old. We used whole wheat pasta because that is all we use.
I added more cheese because 2 cups just didn't look like enough. Used ritz crackers for the topping. Everyone liked it and had seconds.
This is fantastic! Not at all like the unhealthy boxed macaroni and cheese. It tastes so much better and is a lot healthier. It has a wonderful flavor and takes little time to prepare. It is a little grainy because of the breadcrumbs, but that's what makes it real mac & cheese!! Everyone in the family loves it and devours it.
Loved this! I added more cheese since we are cheese lovers-used a mozzarella and cheddar blend. Also added a bit of crumbled bacon. Cut the bread crumbs in half. DELISH!
Loved it! I used whole wheat penne and didn't have dry mustard, so I used yellow mustard from my fridge:) Otherwise, I followed the recipe. Fantastic!!!
The flavor of this dish is fantastic! The best I have ever made or tasted. The only thing I changed after my first try with this mac & cheese was to eliminate the bread crumb topping. I was not big fan of that and the leftovers (I always make enough for leftovers) are much better without it. Also with the leftovers, I like to stir in a little fresh milk after I nuke it. And for those who want a little crunch, crush a few ritz crackers in your fist and sprinkle it over the hot mac & cheese.
I really liked this recipe - it's good old-fashioned comfort food! I used whole-wheat pasta for a healthier kick, and instead of bread crumbs, I crushed whole-wheat crackers. I served it with a salad and it was great!!
I made this exactly as it said and it was edible but that was about it. My 1 yr old and 2yr old refused to eat it and my husband and i were able to eat some but not really enjoying it. would not recommend. Guess this just shows that peoples tastes can be sooo different.
I didn't have dry mustard, so I skipped that ingredient. I also followed another reviewers recommendation to use 1/2 cup of Parmesan and 1 1/2 cup of sharp cheddar. I mis-judged the amount of salt needed, so mine needed more salt. It was a bit grainy, but tolerable. My husband liked it, but for one reason or another my picky 20 month old wouldn't try it (he's in that stage). I liked it too.
I was looking for a simple, old fashion mac and cheese that does not use processed cheese (I just can't reason eating cheese that does not need to be refrigerated!!) and I found it. When I made the cheese sauce it was a little thick so I simply added some extra milk a tablespoon at a time. I also used enough bread crumbs to cover the top (about half of what was made). Easy and delicious, definitely a keeper!
This is a great mac and cheese recipe, but it came out a bit grainy, so i used half a cup of bread crumbs and it was very good! my ma and dad really enjouyed it!! i will use this again but it needed a little tweeking. i also used reagular mustard cuz i had no dry mustard.
A new favourite. I used cream instead of milk, delicious.
We loved this recipe. I have made it twice with whatever cheeses we have on hand. I am going to try it next time with buttered town house crackers.
I was looking for a mac and cheese recipe for which I had all of the ingredients...this one did the trick and turned out great without being too difficult. A good weekday recipe when you want something easy but with some real homemade goodness! Side note, the kids didn't love the breadcrumbs, you could top with more cheese to please them.
I love this recipe! The onions give it so much flavor. I make this for every holiday and potluck and always receive a ton of compliments.
Good but don't cook the noodles too long. If they're al dente they'll soften up in the oven.
I was not too impressed with the way this turned out. Very bland and I agree with others that the bread crumbs were not a good addition to the dish and seemed to add to the blandness. I even added about 1/4 cup extra milk and an extra cup of cheese (used both sharp cheddar and mozzarella) in an effort to make the dish more moist and to make the sauce more a part of the dish as opposed to just flavoring. Alas, it didn't work. If I were to use this recipe again I think I would leave out the bread crumbs and add some tomatoes or ham.
I liked this recipe. I made it without onion for personal preference and added more cheese, including parmesan to the sauce mixture. I used evaporated milk for extra creaminess. I'm not sure how I feel about the breadcrumbs...might try a different topping next time.
Loved this recipe! Used heavy cream instead of milk.
This is one of the best recipes!! Best Mac and Cheese I've ever had, I use a little less bread crumbs and more cheese to make it even better!
I didn't think this was very good compared to other baked macaroni recipes I have tried. The cheese sauce was very grainy. We all ate some of it but threw away the rest. Will try a different recipe next time.
Great mac and cheese, went over well as a potluck item. I cut back on the onions though
I don't know if I added too many noodles or what, but this was kind of dry and not very cheesy. It had a good flavor though, I will try it again and add more cheese.
I made this recipe for my fiance last weekend and he LOVED it! I did as others suggested and topped with crushed Ritz crackers instead of the breadcrumbs. I also had a large box of macaroni and measured it out to 2 cups. Not sure if that is 8 ounces or not, but it was just enough macaroni for the cheese sauce. YUM!
Very creamy and saucy mac n cheese.
Great basic recipe. I increased the amount of milk to 2 cups, 3 tbsp of butter, 2 cups of sharp cheddar, and 1/2 cup of a 4-cheese blend. I also nixed the bread crumbs. It turned out awesome.
We loved it "as is" - with all the breadcrumbs. I took the advice of a previous reviewer and mixed my flour/spices in with some of the cold milk first, before adding to the pot, to prevent lumps. We made the amount for "6" servings, but found it was more like 4 servings for us, as our main dish. Great recipe!
This dish is so yummy! I change it a little and use 1 T. fresh mustard and instead of bread crumbs on top, i use about half a roll of ritz crackers and crush them up and add them to a half a stick of butter and then put on top! We make it all the time and all our kids LOVE it! Its the best!
This is a great recipe! Just finished cooking it and eating as we speak. I took some some of the reviewer's suggestions and sprinkled the top with bacon bits and then once it was baked, I also sprinkled thinly diced green onions over it. Looks, smells, and taste delicious. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I used a four cheese mix, and substituted half&half for the milk. It turned out really well, and even my picky husband who HATES macaroni loved it! This will definitely get made again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections