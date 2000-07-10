Macaroni and Cheese

I'm giving this only 3 stars, made exactly as directed, it is rather tasteless. One mistake I made was not to add the salt. I try to be careful when salting pasta and having cheese in the same dish. If often comes out too salty for my taste. For the reviewers who comment on the "grainy" texture. This is because the roue is made only with 1 Tbsp of flour to 2 Tbsp of butter. It is very liquidy, one shouldn't have to simmer it 10 minutes to thicken! It does lose some of the liquid while baking. Next time I will add the salt, 2 Tbsp butter for the roue, and just brown the top under the broiler - it is already hot enough from the pans.