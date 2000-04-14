Cannelloni Florentine

I made this with Alfredo instead of with marinara as I can't stand tomatoes and that's what I normally do with Italian dishes. Other than that, I followed this. I have never stuffed cannelloni before - and apparently it just doesn't go well if you don't know what you are doing. I constantly had all the "stuffing" coming out the other end and after enough frustration, I layed the cannelloni in the dish and dolloped the mixture on top - kinda like a lasagna, if you will. So while I screwed that up ROYALLY - I did NOT screw up the flavor! It was awesome. I totally recommend the alfredo with this, too. I will try again in the future to stuff these right, but in the meantime think that I might rather just get shells and stuff those...