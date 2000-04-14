Cannelloni Florentine
A delicious dish of veal stuffed cannelloni in a quick marinara sauce.
A delicious dish of veal stuffed cannelloni in a quick marinara sauce.
Amazing recipe... I couldn't find cannelloni so I used manicotti, which was just as good. I would recommend doubling the sauce and adding some red pepper flakes while in the blender. Also add lots of extra garlic! Other suggestion would be just to use another can of diced tomatoes (drained) instead of dicing roma tomatoes, and use frozen spinach. I also used half-and-half instead of heavy cream, which was fine.Read More
WAY too much pepper! Don't use oven ready canneloni, it won't cook with this recipe. Double the sauce recipe or you won't have enough.Read More
Amazing recipe... I couldn't find cannelloni so I used manicotti, which was just as good. I would recommend doubling the sauce and adding some red pepper flakes while in the blender. Also add lots of extra garlic! Other suggestion would be just to use another can of diced tomatoes (drained) instead of dicing roma tomatoes, and use frozen spinach. I also used half-and-half instead of heavy cream, which was fine.
I started making this recipe a couple of years ago. My ex husband and I were at Spaghetti Warehouse and he had their Cannelloni Florentine. He loved it and wanted me to make it for him. So we found this recipe on here and since then I have made it probably about 30 times. It quickly become a well loved treat in our family. I do a couple of things different. 1: I use sugar in the sauce and I triple the batch. I add just enough to give a sweet taste. 2: I add extra cream and cheeses. 3: When it is all done cooking I sprinkle Mozzarella cheese all over it and let it cook about 5 minutes more. Just enough time for the cheese to melt. I serve it with Fettucine Alfredo and garlic cheese bread. I highly recommend this recipe. You will fall in love with it. I have made it so many times that I don't have to follow the recipe anymore. Thanks Mistie
This was great, I used the over all idea but made some changes - used chicken mince (half a pound), spinach (frozen), grated cheese and italian herbs for the meat (didn't bother to pre-cook). The sauce - canned tomatoes, white wine (1/3 cup), garlic, 1 cup chicken stock, 2 tablespoons tomato paste, itlian herbs and parmesan cheese, simmered for 1 hour, add 1/2 cup evaporated milk when ready to use. Use an old icing bag and pipe meat into shells and top with sauce, grated cheese and mozorella cheese. I never pre-cook the shells, bake at 375oF (180oC) for 45-50 minutes and served with steamed vegies and garlic bread, my husband was begging for more.
This recipe is a new favorite for my boyfriend and I. I never follow recipes exactly so I made a few changes. Beef instead of veal, instead of roasting I just fried the mixture. I also use the noodles you don't have to pre-cook. It saves a huge mess. I also don't make a tomato sauce; I just pour a can or two of ground tomatoes over and it works great. Such a delicious recipe!
I made this with Alfredo instead of with marinara as I can't stand tomatoes and that's what I normally do with Italian dishes. Other than that, I followed this. I have never stuffed cannelloni before - and apparently it just doesn't go well if you don't know what you are doing. I constantly had all the "stuffing" coming out the other end and after enough frustration, I layed the cannelloni in the dish and dolloped the mixture on top - kinda like a lasagna, if you will. So while I screwed that up ROYALLY - I did NOT screw up the flavor! It was awesome. I totally recommend the alfredo with this, too. I will try again in the future to stuff these right, but in the meantime think that I might rather just get shells and stuff those...
WAY too much pepper! Don't use oven ready canneloni, it won't cook with this recipe. Double the sauce recipe or you won't have enough.
Fantastic. However, I left out the spinach. Most of all, I served it with a white sauce instead of a red sauce. The white sauce tastes better with the meat filling and also it's more tradional. Don't forget the fresh nutmeg in the sauce, it makes all the difference.
I followed this recipe exactly, except that I used manicotti pasta and ground beef. My husband is not a tomato-based sauce fan, so I did not double the sauce like some reviewers suggested. This dish is delicious! I do think it is sort of involved and time consuming...but well worth it in the end.
Now I know why there is not a pic included, this dish looks questionable :) The filling is quite tasty despite it's looks. The sauce has potential but is way too salty. overall not a bad dish. The time to make it is not worth the final product. I might make it again if it didn't take so long for an average result.
Good, but lots of work.
Great recipe. I had to muck with it a bit, but only because my family eats low-carb. So, I used crepes instead of canneloni shells, omitted the carrots and replaced them with crimini mushrooms. I also used crushed tomatos in place of romas, but that's just because I was feeling lazy. It turned out brilliantly, though. I'll definitely be making this again.
yummy - would make it again.
I was sooooo disappointed. I followed the directions and a lot of the suggestions of others. I added WAY more seasoning than the recipe called for and although it smelled amazing while it was cooking it had almost no flavor. We all love cannelloni and were so excited to try this but were left wanting.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections