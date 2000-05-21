Chicken and Cheese Stuffed Jumbo Shells
I came up with this based upon another recipe, but used things I had in the kitchen. It is a great alternative if your family or guests don't eat red meat!
I came up with this based upon another recipe, but used things I had in the kitchen. It is a great alternative if your family or guests don't eat red meat!
Can't give it 5 stars, because I made a lot of changes. But I use most recipes as a base, anyway. Used 2 chicken breasts, simmered in olive oil with crushed garlic and italian seasoning until done. Put the chicken in a blender on 'salsa' to chop it up (much easier than tearing with forks!). Added the oil (which was about 1/8 cup), 1/2 c bread crumbs, 15oz ricotta, 1/2 c mozz, 1/4 c parmesean and mixed together. Used 1/2 box of shells, boiled and stuffed, then refridgerated for the next day. I get home much later than my boyfriend, so it was convenient to just pour jarred alfredo and some mozz, throw it in the oven for 30 mins.Read More
I liked this recipe but cooking the chicken as the recipe described was messy. Next time I'll cook the chicken first and then throw it in the skillet with bread crumbs, etc. I also used manicotti tubes and pasta sauce instead (what I had on hand) and that worked well.Read More
Can't give it 5 stars, because I made a lot of changes. But I use most recipes as a base, anyway. Used 2 chicken breasts, simmered in olive oil with crushed garlic and italian seasoning until done. Put the chicken in a blender on 'salsa' to chop it up (much easier than tearing with forks!). Added the oil (which was about 1/8 cup), 1/2 c bread crumbs, 15oz ricotta, 1/2 c mozz, 1/4 c parmesean and mixed together. Used 1/2 box of shells, boiled and stuffed, then refridgerated for the next day. I get home much later than my boyfriend, so it was convenient to just pour jarred alfredo and some mozz, throw it in the oven for 30 mins.
I really enjoyed this! I made a few changes as I was using up leftovers. I already had 2 cooked chicken breasts that I cubed, and I left out the onion. (The chicken was already herbed so I didn't use basil or oregano.) I mixed the egg with 8 oz ricotta cheese and maybe 4 oz of parmesan, and added some dried parsley (to make it more like lasagna cheese, which I adore). Then I added about 1/2 cup of bread crumbs. I tossed the chicken and egg/cheese mixture in a skillet and heated it to melt the cheeses, adding in a few handfuls of mozzarella as well. It looked a little dry (especially with the bread crumbs) so I tossed in three tablespoons or so of sour cream. For the tomato sauce I used a 28-oz bottle of spaghetti sauce and added a can of diced tomatoes as well. When I put everything in the pan I first poured in a layer of tomato sauce so that the shells wouldn't stick to the pan. It turned out beautifully, and the stuffing is creamy and delicious. Thank you!
I made this recipe for 10 people on Mothers Day and everyone liked it. We all thought the variance of chicken in a mostly italian dish was good. The shells were easy to stuff as the stuffing mixture sticks together very easily. The only thing I changed the second time I made it was taking out the cheddar cheese and doubling the mozzarella and using a jarred spaghetti sauce instead of the plain tomato sauce. Very good!!
Although next time I will use a thicker sauce than tomato, it was easy to make and my family loved it.
I used this recipe as a base and made some modifications. It turned out very well. I sauted the onion and chicken with garlic in olive oil. when the chicken was about done I added the spices and then shredded the ckicken. I also took one beaten egg, 1/2 cup of cottage cheese (all out of ricotta) and 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese and mixed that with the chicken mixture. Stuffed the shells and topped it with tomato-cream sauce for pasta from this site. Will make again.
Delicious! Used spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce and added 15 oz lite ricotta with the chicken and mozarella. Excluded the cheddar and doubled the mozarella. This one is added to the recipe box!
I liked this recipe but cooking the chicken as the recipe described was messy. Next time I'll cook the chicken first and then throw it in the skillet with bread crumbs, etc. I also used manicotti tubes and pasta sauce instead (what I had on hand) and that worked well.
WONDERFUL!! Used spaghetti sauce instead of the tomatoe sauce, and added extra mozzerella. No problems with my non-stick frying pan. Definitely worth the work--Loved it!
Excellent, tasted like chicken parm in shells. Was hesitant at first b/c of adding bread crumbs to the pan, but was extremely pleased with the results :)
I thought the sauce was a little bland. I will make again with my own sauce and will shred the chicken before I stuff the shells.
Excellent, tasted like chicken parm in shells. Was hesitant at first b/c of adding bread crumbs to the pan, but was extremely pleased with the results :)
The only thing I changed was adding fresh minced garlic & I used jar spaghetti sauce. I also used fresh grated cheese. My husband really liked it & he's picky!
Although next time I will use a thicker sauce than tomato, it was easy to make and my family loved it.
Very good! Today is my hubby's Bday. I asked him what he wanted for his "special" dinner and his request was chicken parmesan. Unfortunately, I couldn't locate my go-to recipe (argh!). I stumbled across this one, saw a similarity b/t the 2 and decided to give it a go. While my husband & I both liked this, he wasn't crazy about the texture (he is SO hard to please sometimes lol!). Despite his comment, he went back for 2nd's.... As usual, I made a few changes, some b/c I thought I could make improvements and some to clear out my fridge. I cut my chicken into bite-sze. pieces adn THEN sauteed (w/ onions) in a bit of EVOO. When my chicken was nearly cooked thru and my onions were softened, I added my breadcrumbs / egg (I dropped my egg on top so it wouldn't cook!). Shortly after, I added my cheese (Italian blend). My only other change was to use a jar of pasta sauce mix. w/ 1/2 a (leftover) jar of alfredo sauce instead of plain 'ol tomato sauce. I spread a bit of sauce in my baking dish and then proceeded as directed. There are 2 things to note: a) THIS MAKES A TON! & b) watch the clock - this takes a LONG time to prepare. Although this took what seemed like FOREVER to prepare, I do think it was worth the effort (especially since this was my hubby's Bday dinner). Served w/ homemade garlic bread, this was an AWESOME meal. Thanks ECHO2003! :)
I made this for dinner for friends that have a picky 2 yr old and she loved it. I didn't change a thing. Great recipe!
I Love This Recipe I Use It Alot, I Changed A Few Things Though, I Used spaghetti sauce, And alfredo sauce, Mixed Together. (I Use The Garlic Alfredo), And The Last Time I Made It I Put Cooked broccoli At The Bottom Of The Shell And Than The Chicken Mixture On Top Of That. YUM!!!
Yummy! Like others I used Spaghetti Sauce instead of tomato sause. I also added garlic to the chicken mixture and used italian seasoning. My family enjoyed it. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good and easy. Kids liked it too! I use the pre-cooked, diced chicken tenderloins. You may find them in the frozen section. Much faster this way! I also used a pasta sauce rather than just tomatoe sauce and only 2/3 box of shells.
This was SOOO yummy. I used shredded chicken I had left over. Seasoned it with garlic, oregano, etc. Added a spoonful of cream cheese (sour cream would work too) mixed it all together and filled the shells. Definitely use the biggest shells, I had the medium size and it took forever to fill them all :) Used spaghetti sauce on top. Perfect!
Was a solid recipe. I did use less bread crumbs as others had suggested!
This recipe is so yummy! Tastes like chicken parm stuffed shells. I think the keys are *chop chicken really small, almost a mince and *get yummy creamy mozz, not the salty hard rubbery stuff! Will be put in rotation!
Great taste but does need a few changes.
this was pretty good. it was fairly easy to make too, even stuffing the shells was simple. i made the stuffing the night before because i work late. the only thing i wasn't too fond of was the breadcrumbs. it's a little too mushy for me. next time i will substitute stuffing instead. other than that it was delicious and for sure a recipe for the books.
great flavor, added spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce....such a great meal...can't wait to try it with shrimp....God bless!..ps..i only used half a box of shells and it made lots!
I made this dish today and it was great - I will make it again soon. I used 1 (8 oz) can tomato sauce and 1 (1 lb-10 oz) jar of Spaghetti sauce. All the other ingredients were used. Thanks for this great recipe.
I have made this dish a couple of times, and it turns out great every time! Pretty easy too!I love using the different types of cheese, not traditonal in most pasta dishes
These were enjoyed. As others have warned they do take quite a bit of time, although they were easy. I too, think a little more sauce is needed not to keep the shells from drying out, mine were fine, but the shells do soak up some liquid when baking and a little extra is required for when they are served. Using all the shells made more than I could fit in a 9 x 13" baking dish so I prepared them and froze the rest. It should feed 2 for another meal which is always nice. Thanks.
I used this as a base recipe: I used only about 1/2 the box of shells (I made 21) and almost 2 jars of sauce. I left out the basil, oregano, onion and bread crumbs and salt & pepper. I used 1 1/2 cup mozerella cheese, 1/4 cup parmesan cheese and 4 oz low fat cream cheese. And I used one can of pre-cooked chicken mixed with a chicken bouillon cube dissolved in 1/4 cup hot water. Turned out great!
We loved this recipe, one of my favorites and fairly low-carb. I made a few substitutions to suit our personal tastes and thought it couldn't have been better. I added 1/4 cup red onion, 1/3 cup chopped sundried tomatoes, 1/4 cup fresh basil, 1/3 cup chopped artichoke hearts. Parmesan cheese in addition to the others and I used Monterey Jack instead of Mozzerella. I also chopped everything up together in a food processor before stuffing into shells. I thought the cubes of chicken would be too much and this blended all the flavors together perfectly. I sprinkled more cheese on top before baking. I made the recipe for a basil cream sauce which I poured on top of the shells before serving. I didn't have cream on hand so I used sour cream and it will still delicious.
Honestly, I can only rate this as 4 stars b/c I took this recipe and another one listed and combined the 2. I used "stuffing" instead of the bread crumbs and egg and added some cream soup mixtures to my "sauce"....I also used pre-made Spaghetti sauce and only served it on the BOTTOM of the plate for presentation. VERY PRETTY! I mostly used the OTHER recipe like this, but wanted to "rate" this one as it gave me some really good ideas too. Was looking for something DIFFERENT to do with the larger pasta shells and this recipe helped me with that! Sometime might really make it legit and see what happens, but after my concauction of my 1st recipe, it will be hard to "top" with my family! Thanks a bunch for submitting this recipe!! GREAT!!
This is incredibly delicious. A few changes that I made: I cooked the onion (and added a few cloves of minced garlic) in oil in a saute pan for a couple minutes, added the chicken, which I had chopped very small, and allowed those ingredients to cook through. I then mixed together the egg and the bread crumbs, and added the cheese. I only used 1/2 a box of shells, and it was the perfect amount. Also, I used one can of Bertolli Tomato and Basil sauce along with one can of Del Monte chopped tomatoes (with basil and oregano), as opposed to the 29 oz. can of tomato sauce. This is definitely a keeper.
I didn't care much for this one- I didn't like the bread crumbs in it whatsoever...so perhaps if you left that out it'd be good. I also thought the shells got hard because they were in the oven for so long. I took them out early to avoid them getting any harder. Probably won't make this again..
I absolutely loved this! It was a nice change from beef manicotti shells. The only thing I changed was I added some ricotta cheese into the stuffing. Next time I make it I'll probably grill the chicken a bit before adding the bread crumbs. Thanks for the recipe!
This was fabulous! I put in about 8oz of ricotta cheese and used alfredo sauce since that's what was in the house but everyone raved over it. Will definitely become a new family favorite!
I really liked this recipe. The only thing that i had trouble with was the part of the directions that have you cooking the chicken with the bread crumb and egg mixture. When i did this the bread crumbs and egg got really brown and started sticking to the skillet. So i recommend cutting your chicken breasts up into 1 inch squares first. Then cook your chicken till its about done... add the mixture (crumbs and eggs) with a little (a teaspoon) of oil and cooking till the chicken and egg is completely done. I chopped the chicken up with the end of my spatula once it was done so it would go into the shells better. Other than that... recipe was awesome! tastes like breaded Chicken Parmesan, stuffed in big shells :) Enjoy!
I love this recipe as a starting point. I did make a few changes. I used ground turkey instead of chicken. I also added spinach and garlic to the mixture. I used a homemade spaghetti sauce to top the shells in the oven and prevent them from getting tough. Overall great recipe, THANX!!!
This is a great basic recipe but I took several ideas from previous reviews. I cooked two chicken breasts and ground them in the food processor. I mixed the chicken with 1 cup ricotta,Italian bread crumbs,two eggs,chopped onion and the cheeses. I didn't heat this mixture(it packed easily into the shells). I also used jar spaghetti sauce and topped it with the remaining cheese. Perfect!
These were great. Made these for dinner over the weekend. I made some modifications. I like other reviewers cooked the chicken in some EVOO and garlic, then added everything else in. I shredded the chicken and mixed with ricotta cheese and mozz/parm cheese... then stuffed the shells. Topped with homemade sauce... great.
What a great recipe! My husband and I loved it. My husband is a VERY PICKY eater and he said it looked and smelled delicious. He also said it taste EXCELLENT and taste like something you would find at a restaurant. He thinks he wants it at least once a week! I found it very easy to make and used italian bread crumbs and Ragu tomatoe, basil & cheese spagatti sauce instead. Turned out wonderful! Thanks!
Very good but felt something was missing. Next time I make these I'll probably add a small container of ricotta cheese to the mixture to give it some moisture as it was a bit on the dry side. I used a 26 ounce jar of sauce and will probably use 2 jars next time. 1 jar was not enough.
Great. I followed this recipe nearly exact, except used mozzarella, no cheddar. For the sauce, I used this site's Best Marinara Sauce yet.
This was a great dish! I thought it would be dry but turned out great. Didn't last long at my house and more filling than they look.
This recipe is great. My family loves it. But I do recommend using Italian seasoned breadcrumbs and reducing the amount to 3/4c. I also like to add garlic powder to my chicken. Very yummy.
The shells and filling were a little messy, but oh so tasty! I added little strips of prosciutto on the inside of the shells, and I believe it added a lot to the flavor. Next time I'll also go ahead and make my own sauce, instead of using the premade stuff.
My husband really loved this one. The kids and I thought it was just OK, but maybe that was because I used jarred sauce instead of my own, which is what we are used to.
I added a small container of ricotta because I love ricotta. Five stars with or without ricotta! Easy, delicious! My photo is before sauce & baking.
This was Awesome! My Hubby and fam really enjoyed them. Although I did add a few things. I added a jar of minced garlic, a can of Italian tomatoes, and a can of rotel. I also added marinara sauce in the chicken mixture. It turned out great will def do this over. Thanks!
Soooo good. My boyfriend loved them. I cooked the chicken in olive oil, chopped it up in a food processor and then mixed with the bread crumbs and egg. I omitted the onion and used 2 cans of tomato sauce and 1/2 jar of pasta sauce. Cant wait to make them again!
I felt this recipe was very average. I even added extra parmesian cheese and sauted some celery in with the mixture. My family didn't complain, but it didn't get any compliments either.
I have made these three times now. Everyone loves them! Another really good pot luck dish.
So I didn't follow the recipe exactly because I was lazy and didn't want to deal with cutting up chicken so I went to the store to look for ground chicken but picked up ground turkey instead. Other than that i followed the recipe exactly. It was yummy!!!! And all four of us cleaned our plates at the dinner table. :0)
This was incredible!My husband said this was his favorite. I did make a few changes based on other's opinions. Hopefully this will be of some help: I used 8 chicken tenders, boiled and seasoned with garlic salt and italian seasoning. Chopped these in the mini-food processor. Sauteed minced onion and garlic in olive oil and added 3/4C of italian bread crumbs with salt and italian seasoning. Mixed beaten egg, 15oz ricotta cheese,1/2C mozz and 1/4C grated parmesan,stuffing mixture and chopped chicken. Stuff shells,pour 1C spaghetti sauce on bottom of dish,then place shells in dish,next top with more sauce(32oz total)then top with mozz and grated parmesan. They melted in your mouth! Beware, this dish takes about 2hrs to prepare start to finish, but it's well worth it. Thanks Echo!
This is a great recipe!! I added mushrooms and a jar marinara sauce, to give it a little something more. This would be a great recipe for having company over.
really enjoyed this recipe! definitly would add some garlic or something for flavor!!
This was a delicious meal! I would recommend using your favorite pasta sauce rather than tomato sauce. You could also use a bit more than it recommends to ensure it is nice and moist. I added half a container of ricotta as well, could have probably used the whole thing. I also shredded my chicken, which made it great for stuffing with! Definitely give this one a try. But the fantastic thing about Italian food is that you can change things a little here and there and the recipe will still come out wonderful. So don't be afraid to experiment and "personalize" this recipe. I think it just makes it more fun!
Thanks to the great reviewer suggestions from MARGARETINDC and Lisa_K this turned out pretty tasty. This recipe benefits a lot by adding fresh minced garlic, more herbs, and using spaghetti sauce in place of the tomato sauce. I also used all mozzarella instead of a blend with cheddar cheese and sprinkled the tops with parsley and oregano.
I love this dish! Can be quite healthy if you use light cheese and no egg and still tastes so good. I also find it economical since 2 chicken breasts makes me about 20 shells and 3-4 is a good one person serving. Leftovers just as good. I love making this dish!
This was very tasty! I think it would so much better with ground beef instead of chicken. Next time I make this I will make it with ground beef instead. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing!
These were very good and were reasonably easy to make. They are even better the next day. I grilled the chicken which added a subtle smoky flavor.
Amazing!
Very good. I cooked the shells for 5 min. to make them easier to handle while stuffing and used low fat cheddar and low sodium sauce. My shells must've absorbed some of the sauce so next time I will add more as they were a tad dry. My picky husband enjoyed them!
I added a tbl spoon of Alfredo mix and a bit of Feta cheese to the mix. Very good.
Very good, excellent flavor. I, personally, would use two cans of tomato sauce. I thought it was a little dry...I like my food ooey gooey. It still deserves a high 5...very good recipe!!
My very picky family loved this. I used Spaghetti Sauce instead of tomato sauce though.
Great recipe if you use spaghetti sauce instead of plain tomato sauce. And no ricotta cheese! Yay!
Very tasty. This did end up making 2 casserole dishes full of shells. Be prepared for leftovers!
My family loved this o used spaghetti sauce instead of tomato paste.
These were very good. I used my homade sauce and also added a small amount of french onion dip. Will make again
This was kind of tasty, but WAY WAY WAY more work then I am willing to do on a meal. Seems like it should be able to be simplified in some way.
Really good recipe! I prepared these stuffed shells for a luncheon and they were a hit. For the vegetarians, I substituted spinach for the chicken, and it was just as good. Thanks for sharing.
I varied the recipe and just used ziti and mixed it all together. Next time I would just not add in the cheddar. Other than that it was great!!!
Just as good as when I make these with ground beef! Probably healthier too. I made these up in the morning, then refrigerated to pop in the oven later that night. I will be making these again.
This was a good dish! Made them for a pot-luck style dinner. marinated the chicken first in an Italian dressing, then tossed with the breadcrumbs. Had used "Best marinara sauce" recipe instead of jarred sauce. Made a lot and had few trays for dinner, watched as many had 2-3 on their plate each trip!! Was a hit!
The recipe was simple to follow and the taste was alright. My Hb and son really liked it, but I thought it could use more taste. I will make these again, although I will use a heartier sauce rather than plain tomato sauce.
THIS WAS A BIG HIT FROM THE WHOLE FAMILY EVEN MY 2 YEAR OLD WANTED MORE, I FOUND I NEEDED TO ADD AN EXTRA JAR OF SAUCE SO THE SHELLS WOULDN'T DRY OUT BUT OTHER THAN THAT IT WAS WONDERFUL. WILL DEFINETLEY MAKE AGAIN.
These were really good. I found with the amount of sauce you have to use they're a little too salty...will try mixing a low sodium sauce with regular the next time.
I didn't care for the method used to cook the chicken. I liked the taste of the final product although I did modify the ingredients. I sautéed the chicken with butter and garlic and seasoned with Chinese five spice. Just a pinch of the five spice though because of the strong flavor that it produces. I added 10 ounces of ricotta cheese to the finished chicken dish and only placed shredded cheese on top of the filling after the shells were filled. I used a pasta sauce that was already seasoned because the plain tomato sauce leaves a tart and sour flavor with no additional seasonings added. Turned out great with some modifications.
It was okay but bland. I put in all the normal seasonings 4S, seas. pepper, Northwoods, etc. but it was too bland. If I ever make again I would add a lot more garlic and onion salt. I also put in Garlic and Herb spag. sauce instead of tomato sauce, but still dull. No the second time Fair to poor the third time!!!!!
We use this recipe all the time! Our family doesn't like a lot of onion so I leave them out. And I use seasoned breadcrumbs and omit the spices. I also don't bother melting the cheese in the pan before stuffing the shells. Everything gets melted when it bakes anyway. Even my 7 year old asks for seconds!
Very tasty dish! I used Italian Seasoned bread crumbs and instead of tomato sauce, I used a jar of Alfredo sauce, and WOW did this disappear from the dinner table fast! Cooking the chicken, onion, egg, and bread crumbs together in the skillet was a little bit awkward at first. Make sure you use a BIG skillet. And I let the chicken cook a bit before adding the other ingredients, just so the bread crumbs wouldn't burn. Great variation on stuffed pasta shells... Thanks!
I thought this looked boring as is so I changed it up. I boiled chicken and shredded it. I mixed it with spinach, rictta cheese, parm cheese, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and nutmeg. I then added one beaten egg and mixed everything together and stuffed manicotti shells with the mixture and put homemade marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella and parm cheeses. I baked until nice and crusty and got rave reviews. I saved 2 shells with mixture and froze to save for next time to make with alfred sauce instead of the red sauce. Thanks for the recipe...you can be very creative with this.
Good recipe, but I a few of alterations. I cut out the egg and used some olive oil instead. I cooked the onion and the chicken, along with a couple garlic cloves in a skillet. When the chicken was nearly fully cooked I added the basil, oregano, salt and pepper and sauted for a bit longer. I them removed that from the pan into a bowl and added the cheese. I didn't like the idea of putting cheese into a hot skillet (seems like too much of a mess to me). The cheese melted perfectly and I mixed that, along with some fresh Parmesan. Filled the shells, and put them into a pan and used nearly 3x the sauce, added the cheese and I baked for 25 covered and 10 uncovered. I'm not sure how it would of turned out without these changes, but my boyfriend raved about this and demands it on at least a bi-weekly basis.
HEAVENLY!! Though we made a few changes, in lieu of one of the chicken breasts, we used 1/2 lb italian sausage--YUM. Also, instead of the red sauce, we covered these with the green onion-parmesan mornay sauce from this site which was so very rich and cheesy! Had some shells left over and those we put red sauce and cheese on. Two totally different flavors, but both very good! Excellent recipe that we will use for guests in the future! Thanks!
These were wonderful. I used large manicotti pasta instead of shells and it worked really well. I also used italian bread crumbs instead of adding the separate herbs and once the meat was cooked I used a food processor to make it easier to stuff.
This was a pretty good recipe. I use 3 large chicken breasts and it was way more left over so I froze it. I added more seasoning and tweaked the recipe a little. I added spinach. It was great. very time consuming but since I have the filling frozen in the freezer it will be easier and faster the next time.
This was good,not great,but good. Nothing fancy...I did use alfredo sauce instead of red.My 4 year old was in heaven.Basically,a good recipe for kids!!
Too yummy! Even the kids loved this one!
This was VERY good! I did use speg. sauce (about 3/4 of the jar) instead of tomato and added garlic. Next time I will use more sauce to really sauce it up. I normally hate when things get too "saucy" but I thought it was a little dry. Other than that, this was AWESOME!!!
I thought these were boring. I'm not a big white chicken fan, though, so I should have known. As I was making the them, I found myself wishing that I had ground beef or pork for more of a meat canneloni dish. My husband didn't care much for them either. Maybe it's just us.
Very good. I added a little romano cheese on top. Thanks for the recipe.
I love this recipe I have made it many times and always receive compliments.
I used all fresh herbs from my garden - the filling tasted almost exacty like chicken parmesan. Next time I will use extra sauce and maybe something to make the filling a little creamier. It was a little too thick for my taste.
I made this last night and it was delicious!!! I seasoned the tomato sauce myself and it came out good but next time I think I'll just use spaghetti sauce
This was just ok. I don't mind a lot of prep work if it's a spectacular dish, but it literally takes 2 hours to make (and i have 2 children under 4 so 2 hours to preparing dinner is a stretch anyhow... but it sounded so good) Anyways, it was good, but nothing I would prepare again because the amount of work involved didn't give me a dinner that was worth spending that amount of time to fix. It seemed to lack something, and I had way too much filling for the amount of shells.
These were pretty good. My family enjoyed them. Different from the ricotta cheese stuffed shells but a nice change. I did use spaghetti sauce rather than tomato sauce. I would make this again.
We loved this recipe!! My kids and husband ate it up. I was a little concerned about the egg cooking in the skillet so I cooked the chick and onion (with some garlic) first and stirred the breadcrumbs (panko) and egg in at just before the cheese. Then like others, I added a small container of ricotta. I also used pasta sauce instead of tomato sauce. It was good. I didn't have any problem with the shells getting hard ... The texture was perfect. I would serve this to company and there is enough for my family of four to eat a second meal.
We enjoyed this recipe fully and it did just fine in our pan. One thing I did was use our food chopper after the chicken was cooked before the cheese was added - this made it much easier/smoother to put into the shells.
I made this recipe once with an alfredo sauce and once with a tomato sauce. We definitely liked the tomato sauce better. The alfredo sauce makes it a little too creamy for my taste with all the cheese that is in it. Otherwise, it was pretty good. I would aim for less tomato sauce as opposed to more. If there is too much sauce on it, the flavor of the chicken seems to get lost.
We loved this recipe! Follow recipe exactly except added a can of diced tomoato's along with the sauce. Thanks for sharing!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections