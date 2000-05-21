Chicken and Cheese Stuffed Jumbo Shells

Very good! Today is my hubby's Bday. I asked him what he wanted for his "special" dinner and his request was chicken parmesan. Unfortunately, I couldn't locate my go-to recipe (argh!). I stumbled across this one, saw a similarity b/t the 2 and decided to give it a go. While my husband & I both liked this, he wasn't crazy about the texture (he is SO hard to please sometimes lol!). Despite his comment, he went back for 2nd's.... As usual, I made a few changes, some b/c I thought I could make improvements and some to clear out my fridge. I cut my chicken into bite-sze. pieces adn THEN sauteed (w/ onions) in a bit of EVOO. When my chicken was nearly cooked thru and my onions were softened, I added my breadcrumbs / egg (I dropped my egg on top so it wouldn't cook!). Shortly after, I added my cheese (Italian blend). My only other change was to use a jar of pasta sauce mix. w/ 1/2 a (leftover) jar of alfredo sauce instead of plain 'ol tomato sauce. I spread a bit of sauce in my baking dish and then proceeded as directed. There are 2 things to note: a) THIS MAKES A TON! & b) watch the clock - this takes a LONG time to prepare. Although this took what seemed like FOREVER to prepare, I do think it was worth the effort (especially since this was my hubby's Bday dinner). Served w/ homemade garlic bread, this was an AWESOME meal. Thanks ECHO2003! :)