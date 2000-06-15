Creamy Mushroom Macaroni

I have never been a big macaroni lover- I always felt like it was missing something... lets just say I have found the very best tasting macaroni that I have ever tried. I basically halfed the recipe... I drained the cooked noodles, returned to the saucepan, added the processed cheese cubes until melted, then I used half a can of the new roasted garlic cream of mushroom soup,a nd cooked it through. I had previously shredded a half moon of extra sharp cheddar cheese. I added half of that to the saucepan and cooked until melted. I then put it all in a baking dish added a little milk and put the rest of the extra sharp cheese on top and sprinkled some Italian bread crumbs on top and baked it until all the cheese was melted and bubbling. Trust me this macaroni has the extra kick of flavor that we've all been looking for in this favorite comfort food dish. Try it! It's so full of flavor that you'll never get enough!

