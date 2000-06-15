Creamy Mushroom Macaroni
Cheesy macaroni casserole in an instant!
I have never been a big macaroni lover- I always felt like it was missing something... lets just say I have found the very best tasting macaroni that I have ever tried. I basically halfed the recipe... I drained the cooked noodles, returned to the saucepan, added the processed cheese cubes until melted, then I used half a can of the new roasted garlic cream of mushroom soup,a nd cooked it through. I had previously shredded a half moon of extra sharp cheddar cheese. I added half of that to the saucepan and cooked until melted. I then put it all in a baking dish added a little milk and put the rest of the extra sharp cheese on top and sprinkled some Italian bread crumbs on top and baked it until all the cheese was melted and bubbling. Trust me this macaroni has the extra kick of flavor that we've all been looking for in this favorite comfort food dish. Try it! It's so full of flavor that you'll never get enough!Read More
You will definitely get your fill of processed cheese.Read More
yum yum yum! quick and easy. what a great substitute for white sauce! i've been making this for years! i started making this in my university years, eventually all my roomates had me making this for them. i had to review this b/c it's 1. easy 2. cheap 3. simple 4. good!!
This is an excellent recipe -- very tasty and easy. We tried it before putting in the oven and then after baking in the oven -- I will not bake it next time. It was very creamy before baking and clumpy afterwards. I'll be making this again without baking!
Quick and easy and very creamy! I didn't have "processed cheese" so I threw whatever shredded cheese I had left (probably about 2 cups) plus a little extra milk (half a cup instead of 1/3 c.) to make up for the moisture lost from the processed cheese. I also threw in some pre cooked chicken chunks to make it a dinner dish. The boys (all four) loved it. Will definitely make again! :) Oh, and I didn't end up using all 16 oz of cooked pasta though. I was adding it a little at a time and kept about 1 1/2 c. of cooked pasta out just because I like it extra saucy! :)
Wonderful recipe, the mushrooms add a great flavor. I used regular sharp cheddar instead of cheese cubes.
The absolute best macaroni ever. This was my first time making macaroni besides out of a box. My family loved the recipe and was very delighted to have second servings. Thanks for the excellent recipe!
This is a great base recipe. I used higher quality cheese and loved it. You can also add al dente broccoli or other vegetables. The cream of mushroom soup adds creaminess without all the fat.
I loved that this was so simple to make, and my family loved it! I used shredded sharp cheddar cheese when I made this, by mistake, but it turned out great. I will try using processed cheese next time. Thanks for the recipe!
I tried this recipe and it's very good. We added some seasoning salt, salt and pepper and dill weed to it and it makes it taste even better.
I used Cream of Chicken soup instead of Cream of Mushroom. This was great!!! My dad said that this was even good cold!!! LOVED IT!!!
It was okay - it still wasn't the creamy mac/cheese I've been searching for. I like velvetta and use it a lot because it melts so well, but it was toooo much in this dish.
Very good! I added garlic and some diced red peppers I needed to get rid of. My only beef is that the cheese needed to be a little more creamy and a little less thick. But it was yummy!
kinda bland tasting..and still has that processed canned soup taste...i tried adding some more garlic/salt/pepper/crushed red paper/cayenne to help the flavor..
I thought this was an AWESOME way to have Mac and cheese without it being the same ol' same ol'. Great to mixing it up!
I tried to talk myself into liking this macaroni, but it just didn't happen for me. We love mushrooms in this house, and I add them to practically everything. However, this recipe might be better with a different kind of cheese -- but as is, it tastes like processed cheese food with mushrooms. It was not very good at all. The leftovers dried out, and nobody ate them, and there was quite a bit leftover, as no one ate it to begin with. I might try it again, with a different, more grown-up tasting, kind of cheese.
Yummy!!! Very creamy and a nice mushroomy flavor. We loved it! We added some bread crumbs, paprika, black pepper, season salt and onion powder to the top and it was delicious. Next time we're having it with broccoli!
wasn't too thrilled with the dryness of the macaroni, but it's something I'll make again but tweak the moisture factor...
I made this last night and it was very creamy. I added italian flavored bread crumbs to the top. Unfortunately I probably won't make it again because my husband hated it. I LOVED it, actually, but the dominating flavor here is the cream of mushroom soup, rather than the cheese, adn that's what he didn't like.
Yummy! I like the cream of mushroom soup flavor (which is definitely the dominating flavor)! I added some broccoli (used a whole "bunch," chopped, and steamed before adding) for a few extra vitamins. Also, I didn't bake mine since it was soooo creamy once tossed all together! Next time, I might add the bread crumbs on top as another reviewer suggested. Reheated well the next day for lunch too. Thanks for the yummy recipe!
We LOVE this recipe, the changes that I made this time were to use the Cream of Mushroom with roasted garlic, I only used 3/4 lb of Velveeta and I added a little bit of seasoned salt and pepper. Next time I am going to use about 1/2 lb of Velveeta, a cup of motz cheese. I can't wait. Super Easy and very inexpensive. Thank you for a wonderful recipe and what will now be a regular in our house.
I made this last night and it was a huge hit! I used 'light' alternatives to most ingredients, chopped up a couple of mushrooms and sprinkled some breadcrumbs on the top. The guys went back for seconds! Would definitely make again...
So delicious! I didn't have any "processed cheese food", so I used a few tablespoons of Cheez Whiz and some cubed cheddar cheese instead. I also didn't bake the dish. The result was a smooth, creamy, and very welcomed variation on your average mac 'n cheese. I'm making it again for lunch today!
Great and easy recipe to make. The only thing I found it that it was dry so next time I will add 1 cup of milk which should solve that issue. The one thing I changed was that I used Pepper Jack cheese and it gave it a nice, slightly sharp taste that was wonderful. I made this for a senior luncheon and everyone loved it.
This was good, like another reviewer I added fresh mushrooms. I do think I would like it better without the cheese.
This came out really good. My husband liked it a lot, but my kids would hardly touch it.
I made this using some ziti pasta I had left in the cupboard and since I was out of milk I mixed up some nonfat dry milk powder liquid. I would recommend using name brand cheese as my off brand made this slightly gummy/gritty but other than that this was terrific! I will definitely make again!
I thought this was awful. I made the recipe exactly as stated and made no revisions. All I could taste was processed cheese and the very strong flavor of mushrooms. Yuck. I have had cream of mushroom soup in other recipes and enjoyed them, but have never tasted the mushrooms that strongly. I suppose this is good if you love mushrooms. There was also way too much processed cheese. I think half the amount, plus maybe some milk to moisten things up, would have been much better. If I ever make this again, I'll probably use real cheese instead.
It was good. I am an absolute mushroom lover, so I like anything that has mushrooms. I didn't use the butter since the condensed mushroom soup is unhealthy enough. I also didn't use any cheese simply because I didn't have any. I also used only 8oz of macaroni instead of one pound, but kept the rest of the ingredients the same. It came our VERY good! Very creamy and tasty. The only thing was that I thought it was missing a little kick. I will probably add some cheddar cheese next time. Great recipe, thanks!
I found this by googling elbow macaroni and cream of mushroom. It is really good. I used sharp cheddar and added a can of mushrooms and lots of black pepper. Yum.
My new favorite Macaroni recipe! I only used 3/4 lb of macaroni since I like it to be creamy. I also added 8 oz of sauteed mushrooms, which quite honestly neither added nor detracted from the recipe and I'll probably skip in the future. Only other change was to use cheddar instead of velveeta as other reviewers suggested. Thanks for the recipe!
This is the same recipe my 11 year old grandson makes. He makes this at least once a month and is a budding cook. He likes to add bits of broccoli or a few peas to his on occasion. Great recipe with clear instructions. Thanks! !
I liked the fact that it was easy to make. But...it was not good. I honestly did not like the flavor.
The recipe calls for 1 lb which was perfect.
Everyone loved this. It makes alot for just the three of us, so I took some to my neighbor's house. They all loved it too! Very easy to make.
This is really yummy and easy to make. I added 1/2 a can of very young peas, half a carrot, sliced and a can of tuna and it adds a lot more nutrition to the regular ol' mac & cheese.
Really easy to throw together, and just the sort of comfort food that I love! Had to add a bit of seasoning to taste; garlic powder, salt, pepper and a dash of red pepper flakes did the trick. A good recipe.
People-pleasing and kitchen easy.
This was really good. I didn't have Velveeta but did have Cheez Whiz in the jar and decided to give it a try. I can hardly wait to get Velveeta and give it a try.
I have made our family mac and cheese this way forever. I don't use the cheese indicated above, I use colby longhorn and cheddar cheese freshly sliced or shredded in a bag. I also use evaporated milk, add a can of cream of celery soup and a can of cheddar cheese soup. If you can find the Campbell's garlic mushroom soup, it takes this recipe to another level of YUM!!
I used mozzarella cheese and I think on my second time I would use a sharper white cheese. I would like some more seasoning myself like garlic. Overall a very simple recipe and a good quick one to make a big meal!
To prevent crumbliness, add 1 egg or 2tbs flaxseeds and reserve 1/4 cup of noodle water.
I had made up a half portion using olive oil instead of butter and mild cheddar instead of process cheese food. Had also added mushrooms and broccoli and did not bake it. Very creamy, but the mushroom flavour was overpowered by the cheddar. Maybe should stick to processed cheese food. Anyway, would make it again. Thanks for sharing.
This was delicious! Very creamy. I added sauteed mushrooms as well, and i thought they made it even better. This recipe is a keeper!
I was very curious about using canned condensed soup because that's something we never do where I live. This was my first try and definitely not my last! I really enjoyed this dish even if it's a bit bland as is. I added onion and garlic powder, oregano and bread crumbs: perfect comfort food!
I liked this. In my younger years, I would have LOVED this! But I now think - as written (which is how I made it) - too much processed cheese. But! Some is needed to keep the creamy cheesy texture and prevent clumping. This is a secret to any good Mac and Cheese! Next time, will cut the processed cheese in half (or 1/3) and use a mixture cheddar and/or Colby or Monterey Jack. I also think this could be elevated but some sautéd mushrooms, onions or roasted red peppers or pimentos? Because my husband just made breadcrumbs, I did top this with it and made sure it baked on the top rack to slightly brown. Good touch! I would absolutely recommend this recipe to any new cook wanting to make a homemade M&C and/or any veteran - this recipe is an awesome base for experimentation!! I know I plan to keep and use again! Thank you!!
didn't care for it
