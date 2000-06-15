Creamy Mushroom Macaroni

Cheesy macaroni casserole in an instant!

Recipe by Dara

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In medium saucepan over medium heat, combine butter, milk, mushroom soup and processed cheese. Stir until cheese is melted and mixture is smooth. Stir in cooked pasta. Pour into 2 quart baking dish and bake 20 minutes or until top is golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
735 calories; protein 32.4g; carbohydrates 81.5g; fat 30.5g; cholesterol 65.5mg; sodium 1295.8mg. Full Nutrition
