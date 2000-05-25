Spaetzle II
Pinched noodles. These can be frozen after cooking.
Pinched noodles. These can be frozen after cooking.
Pretty good stuff! I made the dough as stated. For pinching, every third dumpling or so I dipped my fingers into some flour; otherwise the whole glob just kept sticking to my fingers. I made them a bit bigger but they were still cooked all the way through; I cooked them in beef broth with a clove of garlic added in. Sprinkled with parsley right before serving; next time I will try adding some herbs to the dough itself. So good for how simple this recipe is, thanks!Read More
I use 1 egg to 1 cup of flour and add water to the mixture making it still a thick consistancy then scrap it off of a slate board into boiling water.Read More
Pretty good stuff! I made the dough as stated. For pinching, every third dumpling or so I dipped my fingers into some flour; otherwise the whole glob just kept sticking to my fingers. I made them a bit bigger but they were still cooked all the way through; I cooked them in beef broth with a clove of garlic added in. Sprinkled with parsley right before serving; next time I will try adding some herbs to the dough itself. So good for how simple this recipe is, thanks!
I make the same thing but very slowly add water to a paste consistency. My grandmother used to make this & when she couldn't find her Spaetzle press, she spooned in about 1/4 tsp. at a time into boiling water, submerging the spoon in the water, so it cleans off and other spaetzle don't stick to the spoon. Even my finicky eaters LOVe these and I have to quadruple the recipe - STILL not enough!
Excellent. Followed recipe exactly as is, turned out perfect.Dough is rather sticky to pinch off into small pieces but they turned out like tiny dumplings.Very good.
This was great! tasted jut like my German Great Grandma made:) - I made little snakes and sliced really thin!!
I use 1 egg to 1 cup of flour and add water to the mixture making it still a thick consistancy then scrap it off of a slate board into boiling water.
These were very good and so simple, I like to add these to some of my soups. My kids love them and so does hubby, if I don't add it, they are always like hey where are the chewy's!!! Thank you for sharing
These were exactly like the Spaetzle I made when I was in German class. I made some and put them in a soup. Fantastic!
I've never made spaetzle before, but it was really fun! I was lazy and made giant spaetzle that ended up being bigger than your average gnocchi, but they were still quite good. I didn't try the colander idea. After boiling the spaetzle, I cooked them with chopped onions and garlic in some butter and served them with the option of grated mozarella. Delicious!
The flavor was good and we really enjoyed as a side dish with a gravy made from the German Rouladen we had as the main dish. I gave it four stars because there are simply not enough instructions on how to make this and what precautions. The dough mix was very very sticky at first and almost impossible to clean off hands. The 1/2" pinch of "batter"? Did this mean half inch square, half inch long? Who knows. This was my first time trying this dish and I would have liked more in depth instructions. It yielded maybe two decent servings.
12/1/13 tried this tonight; wife didn't like it. I thought it was okay, made the recipe as per directions.I will be experimenting with more. I never heard of spaetzle before. I tried to find a spaetzle maker on Oahu, most people I asked didn't know what I was talking about. I used my steamer basket which has 1/4 in. pukas in it. It worked well. Next time I will try adding so seasoning as per some of the reviews. I not did tweak the recipe local boy
I modified it a bit by adding milk to make the dumplings noodle-size & it was delicious! When I was growing up, I ate a lot of German food; my grandmother (my mom's mom) only made German food. I loved her spaetzle, but never got the recipe. Luckily, I found a similar one, but misplaced it. This recipe here is the simplest one I found... thank you so much!
This was my first time trying this and they came out hard, is there something I forgot to do?
On its own, this had a strange texture, feeling somewhat squishy when chewed. It seemed to lack its own flavor as well. Luckily, I made it to serve Hungarian goolash over it, which it tasted great with. I doubled this recipe, as it seemed quite a small amount. I added some water, too. Instead of using my fingers to measure the dough, I used a small spoon and dipped it in the boiling water to wash the mixture off.
this just doesn't taste like the spaetzle I had while visiting in Germany......won't make this recipe again........sorry.......
I make a fair amount of spaetzle and this recipe didn't work for me, it's far too thick. I intended to make this as written but quickly realized that it was just too thick. I added an additional 2 tbs of water and it still would not go through the spatezle maker. I think that this needs a little salt and some fresh nutmeg for flavour and a little more water.
Very good! I used the trick my mom used to do, and used a spoon to scoop some on the end of the spoon and dipped it in the water. It creates some uniformity and doesn’t stick. I serve these with Hungarian goulash. Delicious!
I have used this same recipe for years. This is how I make my noodles. If you want the thi ker add a pinch of baking powder and they will really fluff up in the broth.
This is a very simple recipe. I made a classic German sauce called Paprika-Geschnetzeltem to go along with the Spaetzle!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections