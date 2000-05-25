Spaetzle II

Pinched noodles. These can be frozen after cooking.

Recipe by Jill

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place flour in a medium bowl, making a well for the eggs. Introduce the eggs, and mix with a fork; then knead to form a stiff dough. Pinch off half-inch pieces of batter with fingers, and cook in a large pot of boiling water until dumplings float to the top, 5 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 92.5mg; sodium 74.9mg. Full Nutrition
