Tuna Italiano
I just happened to put together a few of my favorite things -- olives, garbanzo beans and tuna -- and it turned out to be a real hit. Hope you enjoy!
My DH had very high hopes for this recipe, and he thought it smelled incredible while it was cooking (huge onion-lover), but it bombed. I made the recipe as written, except that we do not have tuna in olive oil available in my demographic, so had to settle for tuna "in oil", which was soybean oil, and I used whole wheat penne. With the olive oil the garlic and onions were sauted in, combined with the oil the tuna was packed in, this was incredibly oily--so much so that I think I gained 10 lbs just by looking at it (I wouldn't eat it). The DH and the kiddos thought it was extremely bland and unflavored. I may try this again someday--if I do, my overhaul will include using tuna packed in water, not oil, and I will use a packet of alfredo sauce mix to give it a cohesive flavor base. This is a very creative recipe--I like the combination of the tuna, garbanzos, and olives--just needs some work, IMHO. :)Read More
Yum!
Thank you! I will make this again. I added more garlic and used navy beans, whole wheat spaghetti and parmesan instead of the chick peas, penne and romano. It is very healthy, and calls for ingredients that are on hand.
Great recipe! Fast and tasty. I used chicken stock instead of water because it adds extra flavor. Also, I used Great Northern beans instead of garbanzo. Will definitely make again!
I was looking for something to do with some cans of tuna and a can of garbanzos I had laying around. This came out decently tasty and I would probably make again if I had stuff on hand to use up. I tweaked this recipe slightly. I used about 8 cloves of garlic (I like it a lot). I also used tuna in water instead of olive oil after reading some reviews that said this was overly oily. I didn't add water so it's a little on the dry side, but not too much. I am not sure why people said this recipe is tasteless, I added plenty of salt and pepper and it tastes fine to me!
Our family enjoyed this - my husband and myself in particular. The kids were less enhusiastic. I read the previous reviews and decided to add a can of cream soup, especially since I did not have any tuna in olive oil. I plan to fix this again, as written. The flavor combo of tuna, olive, and chickpeas is a good one.
My kids are good eaters and it was a tough night eating when I made this (and they love olives and pasta so I thought they would at least eat some of it) Easy to make with things on hand (thats the reason I give it any stars) but we won't eat this again.... sorry!
Great light dish, especially for those who like olives. I decreased the olive oil, used minced garlic, and will decrease the water next time. I agree that it could use something more; perhaps optional items might be recommended...
It was a pretty good recipe. As MMJM says, it's a great pantry/what I have dish. I didn't have onion so i just put in dried onion flakes and didn't have olives...so i put in...1 can of diced tomatoes? it worked, and was tasty! Especially since I just happened to have those ingredients and not much else...and I'm broke until tommorrow :) I think the Romano or Parmesean would've been yummy, but since cheese makes everything generally better, I used what I had- some colby jack mix and it was yum! If I made this again, I'd let the diced tomatoes simmer down and reduce with lots of fresh basil. Then I'd add the garbanzos to let the "canned" flavor mellow out. When in doubt, add more garlic! If you're really adventurous and only have tuna, you could stray from this recipe entirely and maybe do curry, onions, bamboo shoots, and coconut milk with a touch of vinegar (if it's not tasty enough) over rice? It's how I make chicken sometimes...just a random thought!
I tried this recipe because I had all the ingredients on hand and especially wanted something with garbanzo beans. I was suspicious about how everything would work together, though, and I should have just trusted my judgment. After everything was mixed together and ready, the smell just didn't work, so I added some Cream of Broccoli soup (didn't have Cream of Mushroom). It helped to add a bit of creaminess, but there was still something missing. Before serving, I added Tabasco sauce and salt. With heated leftovers, I mixed in Tabasco and salt again, plus shredded mozzarella. That made it a bit better and worth eating, but not something I'd make again. Disappointing.
We just finished eating this (with modifications), and everyone - kids included LOVED it. I sauteed leeks (finally chopped in the processor) and 3 cloves of garlic in a bit of olive oil, added one can of tuna (no oil), the garbanzos, olives and spices, then finally a package of Knorr cream of mushroom pasta sauce and the required two cups of water with grana padano cheese. Delicious!
Nice and quick. I added a can of cream of chicken soup because I was in the mood for something creamier. I was also out of onions, but used about a cup of chopped scallions instead... and it seemed to work well!
This was an interesting dish. I like recipes that use garbanzo beans. I thought this was quite tasty. I didn't use the tuna packed in oil.....
This was Ok needed something but not sure what
I found this recipe when I was searching for a way to use tuna without making a casserole, tuna patties, or tuna salad. I happened to have the other ingredients and decided to give it a shot. My husband and I absolutely LOVE this recipe. It is incredibly easy to make and still delicious! We did modify it a bit to suit our tastes; we like spicy foods so we added sriracha to the simmering tuna mixture. We also used tricolor pasta to make the dish more visually appealing. This will be a regular addition to our menu!
Really bad. I had to use tomato sauce to try and salvage it, but it was difficult to consider it tasty.
I made this tonight and think I had a little too much pasta. In any case, it was good. I used tuna in water rather than oil. I wanted color so I added a jar of pimento. I love parsley so added a bunch of dried. Here's the kicker, I didn't have parmesian or romano! So I buttered the noodles and added celery salt. I thought about pouring a little Italian dressing in there but didn't. I'll make it again though, that's for sure.
I liked this recipe, it as quick and simple to make. I added a can of Cream of Mushroom soup to it to give it more of a sauce
My husband and I loved this quick, simple, filling, healthy, and convenient dish. For that I feel it deserves a great review! I drained the tuna in oil, added extra garlic, and would recommend cutting back on the added salt. I also added red pepper flakes and a few sprinkles of italian seasoning.
I didn't add onion as my husband hates onion but followed the rest of the recipe to a T. We really loved it. It's also actually surprisingly good cold or reheated as leftovers.
THIS WAS GOOD B UT IT NEEDED SOMETHING.. I WILL TINKER WITH IT BUT GOOD OVERALL.
I chose this recipe because it's a tuna recipe that doesn't use any dairy or egg ingredients since my son is allergic to both. I made it as stated except I substituted a can of small white beans instead of the garbanzo beans. I thought it wasn't bad, my 3-year old really liked it, my husband ate a small serving while making annoying faces, and my daughter wouldn't touch it. Because of the very mixed reviews, I probably won't make it again.
