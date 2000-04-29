Tuna Italiano

My DH had very high hopes for this recipe, and he thought it smelled incredible while it was cooking (huge onion-lover), but it bombed. I made the recipe as written, except that we do not have tuna in olive oil available in my demographic, so had to settle for tuna "in oil", which was soybean oil, and I used whole wheat penne. With the olive oil the garlic and onions were sauted in, combined with the oil the tuna was packed in, this was incredibly oily--so much so that I think I gained 10 lbs just by looking at it (I wouldn't eat it). The DH and the kiddos thought it was extremely bland and unflavored. I may try this again someday--if I do, my overhaul will include using tuna packed in water, not oil, and I will use a packet of alfredo sauce mix to give it a cohesive flavor base. This is a very creative recipe--I like the combination of the tuna, garbanzos, and olives--just needs some work, IMHO. :)

Read More