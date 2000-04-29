Tuna Italiano

I just happened to put together a few of my favorite things -- olives, garbanzo beans and tuna -- and it turned out to be a real hit. Hope you enjoy!

Recipe by MMJM

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Saute garlic in oil until golden. Stir in onion and water and cook until onion is soft. Stir in the tuna with its oil, olives, beans, garlic salt and pepper. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer while pasta is cooking.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Toss pasta with tuna mixture, top with Romano and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
580 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 69.6g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 30.2mg; sodium 812.1mg. Full Nutrition
