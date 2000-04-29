Kellie's Kavatini

My mother made a layered version of this when I was younger. Now that I am a wife and mother of 2, I have found my own way to make this even easier without losing the wonderful Italian flavor. Best served with a simple salad and lots of garlic bread. This is a must have in your recipe box!
Ok, this recipe has been in my Recipe Box waiting on me to try it for over 2 years! I just used 1 lb of ground beef and added an extra can of spaghetti sauce. I am cleaning out the freezer and pantry since we are moving this summer. This was very good but nothing really special. Oh, I also deleted the cheddar cheese per previous reviews. I agree with others than any more meat, less sauce and cheddar cheese would not have enhanced this recipe. Thanks!
This is a very flexible recipe. One can add whatever comparable ingredients might be around. I used leftover loose meat hamburger and cleaned out the leftover cheese we had in the refrigerator, and also used up some freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Everyday, easy, and good.
"We found it to be a good recipe. I did add more pizza sauce and I also layered this dish. Kids liked it, will make again."
We felt it needed something, have no idea what. Made it as written. I make something simliar we call slop that has tomato sauce instead of pizza sauce and also cream corn. We felt maybe it needed corn, but just don't care enough for it to try it again .
This is a great recipe for novice cooks, but it's nothing out of the ordinary for Italian cuisine. Less meat, more meat, more sauce, whatever, it basically all comes out the same. Just adjust it to your own tastes. I had leftover pasta and sausages plus an awesome sauce, so this worked out perfectly for me. With these additions, my teens loved this, but even without, little ones will be thrilled! Thanks Kellie!
This really was a great dish! Makes a ton, though. I used cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, Hunt's Garlic and Herb Sauce (39-ounces all together), and put some of the pepperonis along the top to get crispy as well. It was really good with some garlic bread. Mmm mm.
I really enjoyed this dish. A few have mentioned it's too meaty, but I think that's to be expected from the ingredient list. I loved how everything was just thrown together - this would be perfect for kids to make with their parents, or for a potluck. Thanks for sharing!
I made this for my family and we really liked it. It was very easy to do, I prepared everything at lunchtime while I was fixing my 2 year old's lunch, assembled everything and then baked it that night for supper. Even my picky eaters (2 year old and husband) liked this one.
Easy to adjust to whatever you have on hand. Very good as written but the second time I added whatever I like on a pizza to the 'mix'. Black olives, onion, garlic, red pepper flakes, green pepper, pepperoni, ground beef with basil/garlic powder and mozzarella, but no cheddar. Drizzled the top with Parmesan and a bit of olive oil and basil/oregano. Delicious!
I enjoyed this dish but there are a few changes I would make for next time. First of all this was extremely MEATY! I used twice the amount of pasta and 1/2 lb less ground beef than the recipe called for, AND an extra jar of pizza sauce, but still the peperoni & ground beef overpowered the other ingredients. The flavor was great though, I would just use less meat in the future. Also, I would layer this next time, mixing all those ingredients, especially w/ already cooked pasta, kind of gave it the mush effect. But overall it was very tasty.
I used half ground beef, half mild italian sausage. Also, for some color, I threw in some chopped green bell pepper and minced onion and per others, ommitted the cheddar cheese. To cut back some possible heartburn problems, I mixed in just a touch of brown sugar (maybe 1 TBLS worth). It is meaty but good - the mix of meats made it not too overwhelming and the addition of the peppers made this colorful. Even the leftovers were good. Thanks Kellie.
Yum! Super easy, I used ground turkey and turkey pepperoni to make it a bit lighter, and my family loved it!
Finally a pasta recipe that my whole family LOVED!! My 15 year old son made the whole recipe. Very quick & delicious. Great with salad & garlic bread. Please give this one a try. Thanks Kellie. It is fabulous!!!!
A very easy and flavorful dish to make! We followed the suggestions of the cook and made it with italian sausage vs. ground beef. I also used all mozzarella. Spiced with the pepperoni and all the sauce, my family loved it. The 3 pasta trio was really fun! Will make again!
