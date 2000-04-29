Kellie's Kavatini

My mother made a layered version of this when I was younger. Now that I am a wife and mother of 2, I have found my own way to make this even easier without losing the wonderful Italian flavor. Best served with a simple salad and lots of garlic bread. This is a must have in your recipe box!

By KRDUNSON

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add ziti, rotelle and seashell pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In large skillet, cook ground beef over medium-high heat until brown. Drain.

  • In large Dutch oven, combine pasta, ground beef, cheddar, mozzarella, pepperoni and pizza sauce, stir well. Sprinkle Parmesan over all and bake 45 minutes, or until top is golden and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
908 calories; protein 56.6g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 52.4g; cholesterol 174.6mg; sodium 2259.5mg. Full Nutrition
