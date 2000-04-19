Really Creamy Fettuccine Alfredo

We have tried dozens of recipes and finally figured it out a winning combination. Made with basil, nutmeg, and Philadelphia cream cheese, this Alfredo sauce is the creamiest!

By AMETHYST

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes; drain.

  • Combine cream cheese, Parmesan, margarine, milk, garlic powder, and basil in a medium saucepan. Stir over low heat until smooth and creamy, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Toss sauce with pasta and sprinkle with nutmeg.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
680 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 45.2g; fat 48.2g; cholesterol 77.2mg; sodium 673.6mg. Full Nutrition
