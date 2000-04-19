Really Creamy Fettuccine Alfredo
We have tried dozens of recipes and finally figured it out a winning combination. Made with basil, nutmeg, and Philadelphia cream cheese, this Alfredo sauce is the creamiest!
We have tried dozens of recipes and finally figured it out a winning combination. Made with basil, nutmeg, and Philadelphia cream cheese, this Alfredo sauce is the creamiest!
I used butter instead of margerine and I sauteed some fresh minced garlic and onion in with the butter before adding the other ingredients. I added A LOT more milk to get the sauce to the consistancy I wanted and even then, it was too thick as we were eating it which made it unappealing. The flavor was great. I would make this again but I would add something else to thin out this sauce (like maybe chicken broth) and maybe cut back on the cream cheese.Read More
This should be called cream cheese fettucini. It does not taste like the traditional one. My family didn't care for it.Read More
I used butter instead of margerine and I sauteed some fresh minced garlic and onion in with the butter before adding the other ingredients. I added A LOT more milk to get the sauce to the consistancy I wanted and even then, it was too thick as we were eating it which made it unappealing. The flavor was great. I would make this again but I would add something else to thin out this sauce (like maybe chicken broth) and maybe cut back on the cream cheese.
Delicious! Here's what I did... I used 8 oz of medium shell pasta, 2 ounces cream cheese, 2/3 cup parmesean, 1/4 c half and half and a few tablespoons of margerine. I added more parmesean as the sauce cooked, added a tablespoon of freshly chopped basil rather than dried, used powdered garlic, then added about 8 ounces of crushed tomatoes. It made a very pretty pink sauce that was outstanding. Thank you for the basics... I wouldn't have tried the ingredients without the blueprint!
Very tasty sauce. I ended up throwing in some red onions as well. I found adding a bit of lemon juice (about two caps' full) helped deplete the clumping, much like it does in fondue.
GREAT (and easy) recipe. I always used DIGIORNO - ALFREDO SAUCE but they took it off the market in my area. I have tried many, many alfredo recipes and this one has won by a landslide! Thanks
This recipe was perfect and very easy! It tastes just like Olive Garden with blackened strips of chicken added! I will cook this for company over & over! Thanks.
This was good. Next time I'll use a little less cream cheese.
This is sinful. Very rich and filling. I doubled the recipe for the sauce and had sauteed and cubed a chicken breast which I added to the sauce while cooking the pasta. I will make this again. The sauce does get very thick when it cools, so I may add an additional 1/4 cup milk next time I try this one. Also we love garlic so I will increase the garlic to 1 Tbls.
This should be called cream cheese fettucini. It does not taste like the traditional one. My family didn't care for it.
This is the best Alfredo sauce I have ever made, and will be our sauce of choise from now on. Creamy, thick, delicious, restaurant quality. I only used 1/2 cup of butter instead of the full cup (I don't cook with margarine) and it still tasted outstanding. My favorite recipe so far!
I made this one for my mom for mothers day and she LOVED it. It was really creamy and rich and super good. It took me no time to make it too. I'll unquestionably make this one again.
This was pretty good. I didn't have fettuccine so I substituted penne. Also added some broccoli to the pasta while it was boiling.
I added chicken, spinach, onion and peppers to this for added colour, texture, and nutrition (as if anyone who makes this cares about nutrition...). I used no milk because of all my added veggies, and I also added a bit of lemon juice for a bit of "spark". And of course, I used butter, not margarine (the very idea!). Very good.
My whole family loved this recipe!! I didn't have nutmeg or basil, so I just spiced it up with garlic powder, pepper and some italian seasoning blend and it was fine. I guess I don't really know if the nutmeg and basil would have made it taste different, but it was still good and very easy to make. Thank you!!!
Great recipe. I ended up making 6 servings of this for 3 adults. I used 1 8 oz pkg of cream cheese, 1 stick of butter, 1 cup of milk, and the rest of the ingredients were the same. It turned out great. Garlic bread sticks were the perfect accompaniment! Will definitely make this again.
This is the easiest Alfredo recipe I have tried and it is delicious! I added another 1/2 c milk and it was plenty of sauce for a pound of fettuccine! Next time we will add chicken, maybe mushrooms, then try bacon...the possibilities are endless!
This is a wonderful sauce! I love it for it's ease, but also for it's flavor. I'm a nutmeg fan, so I threw in an extra pinch. Also, I used almond milk in place of regular milk because it's what was in the fridge, and it worked beautifully. I would think plain soy milk would be great too. One could probably get away with scaling back the amount of cream cheese in the recipe to 6 oz. or so for the sake of saving a few calories.
Yummy! Will make again.
Yum yum-- and so fast! I added leeks and mushrooms.
Followed the recipe exactly (estimated the cream cheese, so it might have been a little less) and it turned out great. I will defiantly use this recipe again.
This is so very easy and it is my husbands favorite. I have made it with chicken, stone crab, and lobster. The men in my family prefer it without the nutmeg and I find I need to add about a cup more milk to make it a little less thick but it is AMAZING!
We used 1 1/2 cups shell noodles, 4 ozs of 1/3 less fat cream cheese with chives/onion, 1/2 cup skim milk and the rest of the ingredients as written. It was very creamy and rich. My husband took one bite and said "This ones's a keeper for sure". This would be really good with shrimp or chicken too.
I halved the butter (used butter in place of margarine) and doubled the milk. Very good! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I made this recipe as directed, but I'm using it in lasagna rolls. I tried the sauce and loved it so much, that I've been eating it at the stove with a leftover noodle (and I must admit, the spoon when the noodle ran out) while the lasagna cooks. Absoltely FANTASTIC, and it actually works with store-bought grated parm. Nice.
This was great to start with! I added bacon, onions, and mushrooms. My hubby gobbled it down.
After seeing the good reviews I was so looking forward to making this. Followed the recipe to a T. It ended up tasting like salt and garlic, not alfredo. I was so disappointed. It took adding a bunch of cream and parm to get it to be edible, we could barely stand it.
Because this tasted so wonderful, I have been banned from my house mates from making it for fear of eating too much. Good if you add asparagus / ham / cut up spinach.
very good...the only thing with this is when i made it, i put a good 4-5 tablespoons of milk and when i was done, i added some parsley....yum yum :D
I cut the cream cheese and butter in half like others had suggested, but I'm sorry, nothing could save this recipe. It tasted nothing like alfredo sauce, tasted more like cream cheese with pasta. It wasn't the worst thing I've ever tasted, but I certainly won't be mking this again.
I used the new Italian & Herb cream cheese and it was outstanding!
We all gave this a 5. The only thing I added was another 3/4 cup milk, another 1/4 cup parmesan, and I used 1/4 tsp Italian seasoning. We prefer this type of alfredo because it is lighter since I use neufchatel cheese and 1% milk. We liked it even better than the Quick & Easy Alfredo Sauce, also from this site. Thank you Barb!
I have a recipe I use for fettuccine alfredo quite regularly however, I was in desperate need to go grocery shopping and this fit our needs. I doubled the batch, used half grated parmesan and half shredded parmesan cheese. I was also out of butter so I just added more milk and omitted the nutmeg out of personal preference. Although, this recipe won't replace my regular recipe, it was a decent alternative. As the title reflects, it is a very creamy sauce.
Great alfredo sauce even if you're not in a hurry. I added a can of diced tomatoes to make it more of a pink sauce but the flavor was great!
The taste of cream cheese was quite overwhelming. It was not the flavour I was expecting. However, it is one I will probably play with until I find a nice balance of flavour. I had to add more milk at the end of cooking, as it was too thick to mix with the pasta. I also omitted the nutmeg, in part because I did not have any on hand and because it didn't seem appealing with garlic in the recipe.
This is really rich and good. Took to a bible study and everyone loved it..
Really good. I did not use as much butter. I love the addition of fresh nutmeg. I also added cayenne. We like it spicy!
Quite good and a definite kid pleaser! I needed something quick and this surely was. I added cooked, diced chicken and had to sub a mexican blend cheese (I know, it's supposed to be alfredo!) but hey! It's all I had. No leftovers and that's all that counts. ;-) thank you and will definitely use again.
This was easy and very good! Added half a bag of frozen peas to the pot. I will add fresh garlic next time. Added cracked black pepper. VERY EASY and REALLY GOOD!
Quick and delicious!
My family LOVES this recipe! It is really thick, so we add a little more milk. My husband- not a cook- actually made it the first time for Mother's day! One word of advice- it needs to be served right away or it gets thick. The nutmeg really makes a difference!
"Excellent! Better than what you get in a lot of restaurants!" Those were my husband's words. I completely agree. I tried to follow the recipe and went as far as grating fresh nutmeg but accidentally forgot to added it! Ooops! Still... Yummm!
Sooo quick and easy! I followed the recipe exactly and just added shrimp. Sooo good! A new fave!
i found this to be a really simple recipe. like some other reviewers i did decrease the amount of cream cheese. I also used skim milk and marg... still tasted very good. added garlic powder and basil to the mix. I will make it again.
Very good recipe. I used egg noodles instead of fettuccine as I didn't have any on hand....awesome...will make again!
I finally found an alfedo sauce that we really liked. This turned out rich and creamy, and was extremely easy to make. Thanks for sharing this recipe, we will be making this often!
While this was very creamy and tasty, I kinda felt guilty enjoying it, with a stick of butter and pkg of cream cheese! I'm no health nut but this seems a bit much! Still good tho !!
Recipe was great and very easy! I did add less cream cheese and it turned out wonderful. I think all the cream cheese called for would have been a little too much. Very good recipe, thanks.
This is my husband's favorite dish, and I've never really found a recipe I liked until this one--very delicious, and VERY EASY! I like that it doesn't involve whipping cream, because I do not carry it usually, and is quite expensive! Loved it!
I didn't change a thing.Made this and it was delish! My husband and son love it.... me too! Thank you so much for sharing.I will continue making this one!
This is so much better than jarred alfredo sauce! My husband has requested it once a week for the next two weeks! Updated 1/20/11 - Tripled this using fresh shredded parm and froze it with chicken in the mix. Very good, thanks!
REALLY GOOD! I really appreciated how fast this recipe was yet didn't forsake flavor or texture. I did add a bit of lemon juice as suggested by another reviewer and fresh ground pepper, which I put in almost everything. I had about 6 oz of cream cheese to use but sauce didn't seem to lack a thing. Thank you for this!!
This was so tasty and creamy! I loved it.
this recipe for alfredo is unlike any other and is the best tasting in my opinion! it is the only alfredo i make and my family loves it! if i added a little of this or more of that, didnt matter- the basic ingredients are a terrific combination, it is just so darn good...nice job. Thank you
I tried this tonight for dinner served with the marinated grilled shrimp from this site, steamed broccoli and some paste, it was AWESOME!!! Everyone raved about how great dinner tasted. Thanks for a great recipe!
this tasted pretty good. I halved the cream cheese like some others did and it came out great. the only down side is that the oil and the cheese started separating within a couple minutes and the texture became somewhat chunky. but it still tasted good.
Great flavor, smooth texture. I doubled the recipe to feed a family of six. I also added garlic shrimp. Wonderful!
This was wonderful, a definite keeper. Thank you so much for sharing.
Very fast and easy, kids liked it. Will make again.
I followed this recipe exactly, no alterations or substitutions, and found it to be kind of thick and very grainy. The large amount of parmesan made the this sauce undesirable. I think a melting cheese with strong flavor, say fontina, would work better in this recipe. I intend to try this recipe again with fontina and an extra 1/4-1/2c of milk, because it really was quick and simple, and a very good base recipe.
This was very good and very creamy, as the title states, but I think I'll make it with about 1/2 as much cream cheese...the cream cheese does add a great texture and makes it creamy for sure, but it just really overpowered the parmesan and took away from the traditional alfredo sauce flavor. I'll do another review after I try it with 1/2 the cream cheese and let you know if it's better that way!
Absolutely delicious! I've never rated anything before, and this sparked me enough to have to. I made this exactly how is is written, and I am eating it as we speak! The only difference I made was I used Italian Seasoning instead of Basil, and my Parmesan was a four cheese blend. Cooked nicely, and I'll definitely be making this again. c:
i thought this was really good. before i made this, i read the reviews and a lot of reviewers said that it was perfect as is and a lot of reviewrs said that theres too much cream cheese, so I decided to just cut out a little cream cheese. i used like 3/4 pkg cream cheese, (so like 6 oz) and then left everything else the same, oh except i used butter instead of oil, just cuz i like butter more. The sauce tasted fabulous and it was so easy to make. I put it over homemade noodles, and then added shrimp. everyone loved it. i bet this would also be good mixed with prego pasta sauce like 50:50 ratio and then mixed with meatballs. i'll try thatnext time
Absolutely loved this recipe!!! :) 5 stars, 2 thumbs up, and 3 snaps in Z formation!!!!
This turned out really disgusting-I ended up pouring it down the drain. I don't know what happened, I followed the directions word for word.....it was really chunky, not at all creamy.
Absolutely delish! I am not a fan of alfredo but this was delish. I just made it which was super quick as I had some frozen pasta. Took a bite and here I am. Only change was I added 1 cup milk instead of 3/4. Will definitely be making this often. I added shrimp too.
Very good simlpe sauce. I used a little extra milk to thin it out a bit, but it wasn't the least bit glumpy or grainy. Perhaps the other reviewrs who had this problem didn't heat it enough to melt the cheeses...also use a wisk to stir it constantly as it heats.
Such an easy recipe and so delicious too! I only had half the butter called for so I added some heavy cream for the rest. I used a shredded parmesan/romano blend and it turned out great. The nutmeg added a nice warmth and made this really stand out from other dishes. Thanks, this was great.
Extremely thick! I ended up adding almost an entire can of chicken broth to make it "my kind of creamy". Overall, awesome and easy recipe! I added some broccoli for the kids and it was a huge HIT!
Very easy & creamy. Nice shortcut. Added garlic, broccoli & chicken. Heating the serving dish before putting pasta & sauce in, will keep it from cooling too quickly and clumping.
Fantastic!! As a few other reviewers mentioned it does get really thick. I added a little more milk and garlic. I also added in some cooked boneless skinless chicken breast and cooked broccoli before serving. Hubby loved it said it tasted just like that famous restaurant. I will continue to make this and not buy sauce. I made a 1/2 lb noodles and used the est for dipping sauce. MMmm!!
Absolutely spectacular!!! Raving reviews from my husband. I used low fat cream cheese, and I substituted 3/4 (a stick and a half) of butter for the margarine because it was actually a little too thick with just a half cup and it didn't just a touch more of that buttery flavor. Served it w/ broiled red & yellow peppers and zucchini and garlic bread.
My first white sauce that has turned out so yummy.... I should have made more! So simple and delicious!!!!!!
Although my kids enjoyed this recipe-anything with noodles is pretty much a-go for them-I thought it was average. I love Fettucine Alfredo, and I would probably make this again simply because it's easy. However, there is way too much cream cheese in this recipe. The overall result ends up being very thick and sticking to the roof of your mouth. Cut the cream cheese and make it creamier-with cream or milk-and perhaps this would be more doable. We also added seared chicken, which increased the flavor.
For a quick & yummy meal, this is perfect! Like some of the other viewers I doubled everything (including the noodles) EXCEPT the cream cheese. Even if you don't double it, only use half of the cream cheese recommended in the recipe. We added Broccoli and Shrimp to make it a complete meal and it was sooo delicious! When used as a complete meal the portion is a little larger so doubling it will serve 5-6.
Easy, and has a great authentic taste!
Myself and my family loved this recipe..I read all previous reviews and took the advice of a reviewer And only used half of the cream cheese, will definitely keep this recipe in my pocket.
We never make enough when friends are coming to diner.
The flavor of the sauce was good but it was way too thick and clumpy, it left us feeling very filled up. If I try this again, I will use more milk, less cream cheese and less garlic!
Added a little more milk as cooking, and skimped slightly on the cream cheese. Turned out amazingly.
Fabulous!!!
Was OK. My b/f really liked it. He wasnts me to make it again. It was too creamy for my taste though.
I have only made the Alfredo sauce and I have used it in the Artichoke & Spinich Dip recipe I found on All Recipes and it is outstanding.
SO yummy!!! I made this for dinner the other night and my kids wanted seconds! =) I even had my father taste it a couple days later and he wanted me to email him the recipe.
I made this recipe for my husband and he loved it! I didn't have nutmeg but it still turned out great! Thank you!
This sauce was very good! I deviated from the recipe a bit by adding 3 cloves of crushed garlic, substituting heavy cream for the milk (I added roughly a cup of heavy cream as the sauce tasted a bit to tangy with that much cream cheese),1/2 tsp crushed black pepper and increasing the grated parmesan cheese to 1 cup. All in all Delicious!
Loved this recipe! Whole family loved it, the sauce is so restraunt like and easy! I actually thought this was better than any bottled sauce(good by ragu and prego)!
Everybody enjoyed this dish .. I didn't have any fettuccine on hand so used penne instead and turned out just as good .. will make again but maybe add some garlic to the mix next time :)
the sauce was so delicious. it was thick and gooey and full of flavor. we enjoyed it.
This recipe was delicious and my husband adored it!!! It was also very easy to make. I browned some chicken breasts on the side to go with it... mmmm..... sinful !!!!
Very good. I think the idea of cutting the cream cheese would be good because it is VERY thick the way it is. I used the sauce as a sauce on a "white pizza" with the original recipe and it was great because it was so thick. But with the pasta it is too thick... I had to add much more milk to thin it out and make it saucy.
Love this recipe
It wasn't the recipe I was looking for, but I still had all of the ingredients. It was delicious, but in no way could you call this recipe healthy. I will keep looking for the alfredo recipe I lost and use this until then.
This is an easy and excellent recipe tons of flavor!!
This was alright. It is missing something though and since I am not a chef I don't know what else to add. I kept adding more milk b/c it just seemed too clumpy. Overall the taste was good, just a little mealy.
This recipe was fabulous. I added sauted vegtables and used 1/2 the cream cheese. I doubled the recipe and froze some and it still tasted great.
This is the best fettuccine alfredo I have ever tasted! I have made it so many times now I've lost count, and every time people say it's better than Olive Garden! :) I also love how filling it is--I double the recipe and make a big pot of it; it lasts for days and just gets better and better every day. This has become one of my all time favorite recipes to make. The basil in the sauce is really what makes it distinctly alfredo. :) Thanks so much!!
Great. Only negative is, I can taste the cream cheese more which regular alfredo does not have. This was still good nonetheless. Used light better, lowfat cream cheese, added a squeeze of lemon wedge, and upped the basil and garlic for our liking. I used the pasta water to loosen up the alfredo when it became too thick from setting. My husband LOVED this. Said it was the best alfredo sauce I'd ever made. Definitely make again.
This IS "really creamy!!" I scaled it down to two servings and based on that, I had to add an extra 1/8 cup (1.5 tbsp) of milk so it wasn't so thick. I want to mention that I threw a slice of provolone in the mixture so maybe that's why I needed the extra milk. I also used a bit of black pepper, Italian seasoning instead of basil, and a bit more garlic powder than the recipe called for. Pretty good recipe, I would use this alfredo recipe again! (I recommend you try Zucchini Alfredo from this site - best alfredo i've ever made came from that recipe!)
If you are looking for a sauce that adheres to noodles, this is it. Easy, good and rich.
It was creamy but I wasn't crazy about the taste. Somehow it ended up with a canned taste in my opinion. I loved the concept since I never seem to have cream but I'll go out and buy it for the more traditional alfredo sauce. Sorry.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections