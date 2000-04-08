Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce

I experimented with Alfredo sauce until I found a quick, cheap, and easy Alfredo sauce combination -- the secret ingredient is cream cheese!

By DAWN CARTER

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a medium, non-stick saucepan over medium heat. Add cream cheese and garlic powder, stirring with a wire whisk until smooth. Add milk, a little at a time, whisking to smooth out any lumps. Stir in Parmesan cheese and pepper.

  • Remove from heat when sauce reaches desired consistency. Sauce will thicken rapidly. Thin with milk if cooked too long. Toss with hot pasta to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
648 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 57.1g; cholesterol 169.8mg; sodium 1029.8mg. Full Nutrition
