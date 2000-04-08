Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce

I have often wondered what the key ingredient to my favorite restaurant alfredo sauce that is always missing in mine and I am fully convinced now that it is the cream cheese. I have never made it this way and am on my way to perfecting the above mentioned! I do prefer fresh garlic, so chopped up two cloves instead of the powder. I also toned down the parmesan flavor a little by adding some mozzerella towards the end. Not a huge parm. fan, so this was powerful, but you can easily play with other Italian cheeses after making it the first time to get an idea what you're dealing with. If you're having problems with it separating, I would have to say you're trying to rush it or have the heat too high. I used the whipped cream cheese because I thought it would melt better and it took a few minutes to come together before I could add the milk, but it did get creamy. It took a good 20 minutes on the right temperature after adding the milk etc. to get it hot and creamy to let the cheese fully melt at a good pace. Not understanding what the complaint with making too much is all about. I poured it over 1 lb. of hot pasta and it stuck perfectly and wasn't too much. I made 2 lbs. after reading the reviews and it was a waste of noodles!