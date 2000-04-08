Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce
I experimented with Alfredo sauce until I found a quick, cheap, and easy Alfredo sauce combination -- the secret ingredient is cream cheese!
I used light cream cheese and skim milk and it was still excellent. The recipe states that this makes 4 servings, but I would say that it easily doubled that. Assuming the 4 servings, using these substitutions drops the calories per serving by 85 and drops the fat by 11.8 grams. The cholesterol drops by 39 mg. (Well worth doing as it is still excellent.)Read More
This was ok just going by the recipe. Asked my husband to taste test it, he said tasted more like milk gravy. So I added nutmeg, black pepper, and Italian seasoning. I will admit it is quick, but not really any quicker than making it from a homemade roux.Read More
Very good and unlike other reviewers, I did not taste the cream cheese, like in so many other savory dishes that use cream cheese it adds smooth richness to it. VERY good. Made alot which I like b/c I was feeding 5 of us. Served over penne, added chopped fresh tomatoes and basil to mine. Easy, cheap and comforting, and not super greasy like my other recipe. I did add a few dashes of nutmeg and parsley, pepper, and more salt to taste once I had tossed it. Thanks! BY THE WAY: DON'T rate a recipe if you COMPLETELY change it!!!! That is extremely unfair and none of us want to hear about how you changed every measurement and dumped a bunch of ingredients in it and thought it was so-so. Not cool!!
This really is a great tasting sauce!! I was surprised that you can not taste the cream cheese at all; very "authentic" texture & flavor!! (I was a bit worried at first when my butter and cream cheese did not blend smoothly, and I thought it was because I used margarine and lite cream cheese, but upon adding the first bit of milk it became creamy and the end result was wonderful.) This is an instant classic at my house.
We made this for dinner last night. It was awesome! My daughter likes it better than my old recipe. Her boyfriend said it tastes like Olive garden. I served it with noodles and topped with grilled chicken. The recipe is easy to make. The key trcik here is to make the sauce on low heat and add the cheese a little at a time. Do not let it start to boil as the butter will seperate. We will definitely be using this recipe again. We made no substitutions but made the recipe exactly as written. Please help me encourage other Allrecipe reviewers to not rate any recipe lower than 5 stars if they do not follow the recipe exactly. Why do people make changes to recipes and then rate them 3 stars? Makes no sense to me.
Very excellent recipe. So much smoother, creamier, and easier than other alfredo recipes I've tried. I did make a few of my own adjustments; I used 1 cup of cream and 1 cup of milk like a few others suggested, I used nutmeg instead of garlic powder and pepper, and used parmesean and romano cheeses. It was so luxurious, and reheats slightly better than some homemade sauces. Great for tossing with pasta or more substantial items like meat and veggies. Definately a keeper!
Outstanding recipe!! I lightened it up a bit by using fat-free half and half and reduced fat cream cheese. Also added steamed broccoli, cauliflower and carrot cuts and some grilled chicken. Everyone raved!
I had a similar recipe years ago that I lost, so I was happy to see this one. The only difference I remember in mine was using basil in addition to garlic (I rarely use garlic salt or powder). For taste this recipe only rates a three (I think true Alfredo Sauce is better) however, I bumped it up a star because it is so quick and easy. Lets face it I don't always have time to stand in front of the stove and make sauce. I add sliced cooked chicken breasts to mine and serve over fetticini. Final thing, I use just milk rather than 1/2 and 1/2. Maybe that is why mine isn't as creamy?
Best ever, no-fail Alfredo sauce. Made as stated, except used minced garlic instead of powder. Been using it for years and love it!!
This recipe is very simple and absolutely delicious! Just some words of wisdom: the sauce thickens as it COOLS not as it gets heated. Please take notice to this as it will save you A LOT of time. If you are heating up your sauce in hopes that it will finally thicken, STOP. Its not going to happen. So turn off the stove, and give yourself a pat on the back; your sauce is perfect, you've done well.
I was a bit hesitate about making this since it didn't call for a rue, but it came out perfect. I too used skim milk, low fat cream cheese, and light butter. I also just used garlic powder instead of actual minched garlic. It turned out great. I got about 8 servings out of mine, but it really just depends on how much sauce you want to add and how much pasta you consider a serving. Anyway, for 8 servings I got 163 calories, 8g of fat, and 0g of fiber (translate into 4points for anyone on Weight Watchers). Super yummy recipe! I made some parmesan crusted chicken to go along with it! =]
UNBELIEVABLE! Can we get more stars for this recipe?? :) I have to admit, I wasn't sure about this recipe and expected a cream cheese taste to it, not only that but I thought 6oz of parm had to be a misprint. I used butter and sauted 4 cloves of minced garlic before adding the cream cheese. Once the cream cheese melted and the first cup of milk was in, I added broccoli florets then the parm. Once melted I added the second cup of milk, lots of fresh pepper, dash of freshly ground nutmeg and grilled chicken cut into slices WOW amazing dish!! I plan to try this with shrimp next week.
This recipe gets 5 stars for being exactly what it says it is, quick and easy!...I needed an alfredo sauce in a pinch and I didn't have the heavy cream for my usual sauce....tried this one, with tepidation, and was delightfully surprised...I did use fresh garlic and fresh grated parmesan cheese, don't think I would have been quite as pleased if I hadn't...will use this recipe again, when needed, but will stick to my old one, that incorporates white wine, when my fridge is stocked better...Thanks Dawn for a super recipe!
Absolutely great, quick and easy! Made this twice, exactly as recipe states, but the second time I used Parmigiano-Reggiano in place of domestic parmesan. Do yourself a favor and do the same. It’s worth spending the extra money on the Reggiano. Which ever parmesan cheese you decide to use, DO NOT use the stuff in the green can. It’s just not good. If you can, make this a day ahead. Flavor is superior the next day.
If you want to easily lighten this recipe, just cut out the butter. I have been making it this way for years. It does not need the butter at all!
No one liked this one. For starters, real Alfredo sauce (from Alfredo's in Rome, Italy) does NOT have garlic, let alone garlic powder. Cream cheese also adds a strange, unreal tang. Genuine Alfredo sauce uses only butter, cream and freshly grated Parmesan. Simple and incredibly easy. What's hard to understand is, real Alfredo sauce takes little more time to make than this does. Why not just make the real thing?? This looks like Alfredo, but that's the closest it comes.
Great sauce! I did add about 1.5 c parmesean and extra 1 tsp of minced garlic when the butter was melted then added a garlic salt/parsley blend. I made just a small batch tonight to see how would turn out but going to double and do chicken alfredo tomorrow night!! YUMM!! :)
Followed the recipe exactly as written. Learned my lesson - Alfredo sauce is worth the effort. If you are a connoisseur of Alfredo sauce, this recipe is not for you.
I was making a recipe of shrimp, fettucini and peppers and that called for a jar of alfredo sauce; hate that stuff, so I decided to try this recipe; never attempted alfredo sauce before: this was just magnificent! Very easy, full of flavor, made it just the way it was written; I will use this recipe again & again. Try it , you'll love it!
I have to say this is the best homemade Alfredo Sauce I have even had. It honestly gives Olive Garden (they are well known for having outstanding Chicken Alfredo) a run for their money. I'm not a fan of the Alfredo Sauce that comes in jars at all. I made this recipe EXACTLY as is. No tweaks or substitutions. I understand it's quite fattening BUT sometimes it's ok to just eat without guilt. Thanks for sharing. I will be making this dish again and I'm sure VERY soon. :-)
wow this is so good. I just made it, and I could not stop "testing" it! I used the canned parmesan cheese and it still tastes fab so I can only imagine how great it would be w/ fresh parm. The previous reviewer mentions the cream cheese curdles with the butter--and it does, but once you add milk, it smooths itself right out! Delish
I have often wondered what the key ingredient to my favorite restaurant alfredo sauce that is always missing in mine and I am fully convinced now that it is the cream cheese. I have never made it this way and am on my way to perfecting the above mentioned! I do prefer fresh garlic, so chopped up two cloves instead of the powder. I also toned down the parmesan flavor a little by adding some mozzerella towards the end. Not a huge parm. fan, so this was powerful, but you can easily play with other Italian cheeses after making it the first time to get an idea what you're dealing with. If you're having problems with it separating, I would have to say you're trying to rush it or have the heat too high. I used the whipped cream cheese because I thought it would melt better and it took a few minutes to come together before I could add the milk, but it did get creamy. It took a good 20 minutes on the right temperature after adding the milk etc. to get it hot and creamy to let the cheese fully melt at a good pace. Not understanding what the complaint with making too much is all about. I poured it over 1 lb. of hot pasta and it stuck perfectly and wasn't too much. I made 2 lbs. after reading the reviews and it was a waste of noodles!
This recipe has the potential to be really good... however next time I make this I will NOT use 2 cups of milk. I didn't even use the whole 2 cups and it was very watered down. I would say 1 cup of milk would do. Mine never really thickened, but had great flavor. I used 2 cloves of fresh garlic & fresh parmesan cheese. I will make this again with grilled chicken! Make sure to have some rolls handy to mop up the left over sauce!! YUMMY!!
This is beyond awesome! As I learned from some of the reviews, I used 1 1/2 cups milk (2%). I also kinda estimated the cheese, probably putting in a couple of cups of freshly grated grana padano and pecorino romano. I also used 2-3 cloves of minced fresh garlic, along with a few shakes of garlic powder. White pepper might be more appropriate for appearance's sake, but really doesn't matter--I will never again used jarred sauce! I've always made my red sauce from scratch, but never alfredo. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
I tried this twice with all the wonderful reviews. This recipe just doesn't make sense. Going back to traditional recipe that calls for heavy cream and parm cheese. In my opinion, this recipe is over-rated!!!!
This is better than an alfredo sauce I learnt to make at Italian cooking class! It is now part of my recipe collection, and I have passed it on to others as well!
I pulsed two cups of fresh basil with two teaspoons of fresh minced garlic in the food processor and then added it to the simmering sauce. YUM!
I did not care for this recipe at all. I cannot beleive the rave reviews it received. This is worse than can pasta. True alfredo sauce is actually easier to make and does not compare. Cream cheese is now on my list of things that do not mix with italian cuisine right next to cottage cheese in lasagna...
I would rather just use heavy cream and make Alfredo the traditional way. You could totally taste cream cheese in this which doesn't belong in Alfredo sauce!!
I've made this recipe twice and simply love it! I mix it with pasta, chicken, and broccoli (or whatever I feel or have left in the fridge). It's easy and tasty! I didn't change anything.
WONDERFUL!!!!!!!!!! It was so quick and easy. I omitted the Parmesan cheese, but it was still wonderful. Thanks for the great recipie.
Thought it was super easy and the fam loved; couldn't ask for much more.
4.5 For this recipe. Next time, try skim milk and fresh parmasean. Add the full amount of milk, was very creamy! Tr
This one had me wishing that I could have given it a 6/5! It was so delicious. The consistency was just right, (I did use about half of the liquid called for though--and milk with a 1/4 cup of cream) and it didn't stick to the pan. I served it to my family over farfalle, everyone loved it!
Great sauce. I added half milk and half cream for extra richness. I also used asiago and parmesean cheese. This sauce adapts well to the substitutions. The texture is wonderful!!! Definatley add fresh basil if you have it- great!!
I really liked this. I used fresh garlic instead of the powder, and it was really fast and easy to make. Thanks for posting.
this recipe is delicious. i usually don't change a thing when i make it but last time i did 1 1/2 c milk and a 1/2 c white wine. awesome. this also works great as a sauce for white pizza. thanks for the wonderful recipe!!
So easy! Great taste! Never buying jarred sauce again. I thought it was going to be a buttery mess for a bit with the cream cheese, it just wouldn't incorporate, but once you put the milk in, it all comes together perfectly. I added a little dried basil and parsley for some color and taste. Fresh grated parmesan is a must for flavor! Thanks for the recipe!
One of the best Alfredo sauce recipes I've come across. Quick, easy and really tasty! Even my pickiest eater loved it! Will make again and again!
Okay alfredo sauce. The measurement for the Parmesan cheese really needs to be in cups rather than weight. I had a large container of pre-shredded Parmesan, so I had to guess at how much was needed based on adding a little and tasting, then adding more until it tasted "right". At the end, I added a splash of white wine, which really helped. I probably won't use this as my regular alfredo sauce recipe, but if I'm desperate for alfredo in a hurry, this will work.
Needed a fast and easy meal for unexpected company. What a great sauce, used it with shrimp. DELICIOUS
I made this recipe and it came out disgusting. I added all of the correct ingredients and it just tasted to much like cream cheese.
Excellent & very easy sauce. I chose to use a double boiler instead of direct. I also added about a cup of shredded low fat mozzarella. I cooked whole wheat penne pasta & after draining, tossed that with 2 cups of diced leftover roasted chicken and 1 cup of leftover green peas. The alfredo sauce I poured over the pasta mixture in an oven proof casserole. Baked at 375 for about 20 minutes to just toast the top. My husband says this is an absolute favorite from now on.
I have made this twice now and it comes out perfect!! I have never been a big fan of Alfredo... maybe because it is so fattening, but by using skim milk and reduced fat cream cheese I don't feel guilty at all! Whole family loves it!!
So super easy and delicious! Went perfectly with the Stuffed Turkey Meatballs
This sauce is fabulous. If you're into alfredo sauce, I strongly recommend it. I also added a little oregano and some mushrooms sauted in garlic. Enjoy!
This is my all-time-favorite "allrecipes" recipe (and I have lots!). I've been making this for a few years now and my husband wouldn't complain if we had it for dinner every night. When I make it, I use a bit less butter (around 1/3 cup), an additional 2 tsp. garlic (or to taste), and a few pinches of nutmeg. I keep adding and tasting, until I can taste a hint of the nutmeg. Try it... it makes all of the difference! It will taste like Olive Garden's... only better. I also usually roast a clove of garlic in the oven and add the roasted cloves to the sauce. If your alfredo is too runny, keep adding parmesan until you get a consistency you like. Goes perfect with bruschetta.
This stuff was really good! I made a half batch and we used it in place of potatoes. I will make this again. So simple and good
Followed the recipe exactly. Powdered garlic is too apparent and parmesean cheese dominates the flavor of the sauce. Will not do again. I'll stick to the jars of alfredo sauce.
WARNING: You will waste money on this recipe. The cream cheese curdles in the hot melted butter. Stay away!!!!
The best Alfredo I've ever had! Add spinach, Peas or Broccoli and chicken... quick, easy and delicious (if you can afford the calories).
I usually use the packaged Alfredo sauce. I tried this recipe and loved it. Instead of garlic powder, I cut two gloves of fresh garlic and sauteed with butter. After adding Parmesan cheese, I added white cooking wine to my tasting. No more packaged sauce for me!
I love this alfredo sauce. I think next time, I will add fresh minced garlic instead of adding the garlic powder. I also used skim milk (it was all I had on hand). Plus, I think the skim milk made the suace a bit less fattening then called for. Using skim milk did not ruin the texture of the sauce at all. It turned out very thick and creamy - just how I like it. I also used low fat cream cheese. I'm very health conscious! I also lowered the heat to low while I cooked my shrimp, broccoli, and spinach to go as a side. I then poured the entire suace into my pot of linguine pasta. Then, I topped it off with my shrimp+veggie mixture. This turned out superb. Protein, fat, and carbs all in one dish. I will make this again, though not any time soon since it is so high in fat.
Very good!I used fresh garlic sauteed in the butter instead of garlic powder. Delicious!!!
This is pretty good stuff. I usually cut back on the cream cheese, milk and parm cheese. This sauce thickens alot as it stands. Heats up wonderfully too, not greasy/buttery like other alfredo sauces. I usually add salt and pepper to taste!! Also good for dipping sauce for garlic bread!!
I have to say this recipe was perfect! It is smooth, creamy and cheesy and is easily adaptible w/ low fat ingretients. I used "I can't belive it's not butter. Light"- lowfat cream cheese-1% milk and lowfat mozz. cheese. Even w/ reducing the calories that much it was stil super yummy. I'll use this as a base for many cream sauces from now on!
This was delicious... followed the recipe almost exactly (I hardly ever measure things precisely, so maybe I ended up with a little more/less of each ingredient, but I always adjust to taste). This is the best alfredo sauce I've tried. Definitely love the addition of cream cheese; that's what made the dish. Will be making this again!
Excellent recipe and soooo delicious! I scaled it back to one serving and it made enough for at least 2 people! I used Land O'Lakes Light Butter, a store brand (Publix) light cream cheese, fat free milk and Kraft (green bottle) parm cheese, which made it a little healthier. ;) You HAVE to stir constantly or it won't get thick and creamy. Next time I will try grating fresh parm cheese. This was one of the best Alfredo sauces I have ever had and I will definitely be making this again soon!
This was fantastic! My only suggestion is adding the parmesan at the same time as the cream cheese, and leaving it on low while you boil noodles to allow it to thicken. Oregano also adds a really nice touch.
Have used this recipe numerous times and still love it. However, for a lighter and not so "heavy" sauce, I use chicken broth instead of milk or cream. Has same great flavor, but not as heavy.
Made this for Olive Garden's Chicken Alfredo Pizza (found in an old Woman's Day magazine) and I had no alfredo sauce. Very good! I have leftover sauce to make a pasta dish tomorrow! Thanks for a "keeper" of a recipe!
O my goodness. So freakin good. I used light cream cheese and used skim milk because that's all I had. Came out perfect. Just like restaurant Alfredo but without all the fat.
Wow! Creamy, creamy, creamy! I made this twice in one week. The secret really is the cream cheese. A very sensual meal served hot over linguine or fettucine. Pair it with a tangy caesar salad. Be sure not to rush the prep time. Constantly stir and add all of the ingredients alittle at a time. It really makes a difference in the consistency.
I love this recipe. It's a great sauce as is and you can add things to make it different as you want. I like using it as a gravy ontop of pork chops with onions and mushrooms added. I can't tell you how often we use this recipe.
When another Alfredo recipe from this site flopped because my heavy cream turned out to be past its prime (whoops!) I ran back online and grabbed this recipe because I always have cream cheese on hand. At first I was scared because the butter and cream cheese looked curdled in the pot, but as soon as I added some milk, it smoothed right out. This sauce was delicious and I will most definitely make this again. I recommend using fresh garlic instead of the powdered stuff. And I also found that this worked out perfectly well using low fat cream cheese and 1% milk. I added a bit of extra Parmesan and a dash of nutmeg to really set the whole thing off. I served this tossed with linguini and steamed broccoli, and accompanied with homemade focaccia (also from this site). One last recommendation for folks who say their sauces are grainy- make sure you use freshly grated Parmesan straight from the block. Don't use the shredded or grated stuff in the tub or the green can. It is dehydrated and will not melt properly. That stuff is best used on top of the finished dish or on pizza. Invest in the real deal and a Microplane grater for this sauce and for most other dishes and you'll never go wrong! And if you really want to jazz this up, go for Parmigano Reggiano or even Peccorino or Asiago. That would probably be delicious!
My husband and I were very disappointed with this sauce. I followed the recipe and used grated parmesan (kraft parmesan in the plastic round container) which made the sauce very grainy. I will not make this again. If you are looking for a great sauce I usually use the cordon Blu II sauce minus the cordon blu(only white wine, chicken boullion, butter, corn starch, and heavy whipping cream) and it is awesome. I was just looking for something different and I saw all the reveiws for this sauce. Sour, powder like taste was nothing like alfredo sauce should be. I am so confused my the ratings it has received.
This is a mirror to the Olive Garden's Alfredo sauce, add broccoli and chicken strips for a special treat.
For anyone even thinking about making this recipe...DO IT!!! It is so amazing! My husband is the pickiest of picky when it comes to sauces...this is his absolute favorite dish that I make..he would eat it every night if I would let him! I take boneless chicken breast and coat them with olive oil, italian spices and garlic and grill them on my george foreman until done...then I slice the chicken up and place it on top of the pasta with some roasted red pepper and some chopped fresh basil! YUM...its BETTER than the restaurants! =)
EXCELLENT! I used this for the Spinach lasagna with White Sauce recipe from this site and it turned out GREAT!
My family did not enjoy this sauce at all :( We prefer the "To Die For Fettuccine Alfredo" recipe on this site.
So fast and easy! I cut down a little butter and milk and added oregano, parsley and a dash of nutmeg. My cheese butter mixture seemed clumpy but it came together when I added the milk and kept whisking. Great recipe!
I made this for my best friend and although she said it was pretty good, she said it was rather tasteless. I suggest adding more spices to anyone who's making the recipe.
I have been making an alfredo sauce like this for over a decade. My oldest daughter absolutly loves it and won't eat alfredo from a restaurant anymore. I use a little less milk and add sauteed mushrooms. Sometimes I throw in extra cheese.
Easy to prepare, delicious, less costly than many other recipes, and if you have a big group, or are a caterer like I am, it cooks up well, and stays on the "line" with no problems.
This dish is good steaming hot. It's not the best Alfredo sauce out there, but it didn't claim to be either. I loved how quick and easy it was. I had all the ingredients around the house already but didn't have enough fresh grated Parmesan cheese as I would've liked. I used fresh garlic and fresh chopped green onion and cilantro. I also added pre-cooked shrimp to mine. It tastes great as leftover too! As soon as it was gone my boyfriend requested for me to make it again for our next meal!
This was really good! I think like anything with parmesan cheese, the quality of your cheese will really make a difference in the flavor. I made more sauce than I needed in one night so I saved the rest, and I had a lot of difficulty getting the consistency back when I went to use it again...that's the only downside.
i like to call this my special love sauce.
YUM!! I only had chive-n-onion cream cheese in the house, so I used that, and it was great! Takes a while to thicken, but be patient -- this sauce is fabulous! Sooo easy, too. :o)
Great taste, I had lots of compliments.
This made a good tasting alfredo sauce. I added some oregano and nutmeg per a few of the reviewers. My sauce wasn't smooth, and it was a lot thicker than I wanted. I will try it again using a lower heat setting and adding ingredients in a different order to see if that helps.
We loved this sauce. I used half and half instead of milk and fresh grated Parmesan and it turned out great. I think its important to adjust the garlic to taste gather than starting out with 2 teaspoons. If your garlic powder has been on the shelf for a while it won't be as potent. I Served it over bow tie pasta and grilled chicken, but I think it would also be great with any kind of seafood and pasta.
LOVE this recipe, for so many reasons! The kids LOVED it, it has a great garlic flavor w/out bits of garlic. The consistency is perfect and it reheats beautifully!
My alfredo sauce turns out perfect every time since I found this recipe.
I am having trouble rating this one....Hubby disliked immensely-too much garlic. I, on the other hand, didn't mind the garlic to go with my prawn and crab linguini with alfredo sauce!! I guess to each his own, but I will give this an honest review. I liked it , but Alfredo with that much garlic? A little overwhelming, but would certainly make again! Thanks. UPDATE: Had the linguini with sauce for leftovers the next day, and it was fantastic!! Next time I will wait a while to serve as the flavours just got better over time! Will ahve again for dinner!! YUMMY!!
Wonderful! A few tips: for the best flavor, use unsalted butter and a crushed clove of garlic, instead of the powdered variety. Also, I used skim milk, lower fat cream cheese, and only about 3 oz. parmesan, and it was still superb, but much lower in calories. I did not use a non-stick pan, and had no problems. After incorporating the milk, I didn't cook it over a few minutes or so. It was thin, but thickened up nicely as it sat. I used this sauce instead of tomato sauce when making lasagna, and it was fantastic!
SO Easy and SO Yummy! Used FF cream cheese (there's enough fat in the butter!) and extra parmesan. It thickens up quite a bit AFTER cooking, I had to thin mine out w/milk (I let it sit to cool and it thickened a LOT). Both my girls (ages 2 & 4) wanted seconds!
DELISH!! I added some fried cubed chicken and cooked broccoli - had to make it twice in two days
I have tried a few different alfredo recipes, and this is my favorite! I hate cream cheese and never go near it, but all the reviews convinced me to try this recipe...I did not taste any cream cheese! :) I used a pinch more parm cheese than called for, and 2 cloves garlic, minced, in lieu of the garlic powder. I'll make this again, thanks!
I didn't like this recipe at all. It was too cream-cheesy and stiff for my liking. I come from and italian family and this is nowhere near a true alfredo sauce. Others gave this a wonderful rating so I decided to try it since I love cream cheese and I didn't have any heavy cream for the "real thing". I will not make this again.
I loved the simpleness of this recipe. When I made it I added onion powder, and cajun spices as I was making it with cajun chicken. Thanks for sharing.
This is absolutely fabulous! I put it on angel hair pasta and then threw some shrimp scampi on top. It passed my teen son's taste test as well and that's a big accomplishment. I pass this recipe on to anyone who says "I wish I knew how to make alfredo sauce." It doesn't get any easier than this! Thank you for sharing!
This recipe was awesome absolutely delicious... I sautéed onions and fresh garlic with a little olive oil. Then I added the butter and followed the recipe. It was a family favorite...
It's... edible. I used fresh garlic, rather than garlic powder and added a little dried minced onion; other than those changes, I followed the recipe exactly. To begin, it tastes nothing like a traditional alfredo sauce. I love cream cheese so I wasn't concerned about some of the reviews that said that flavor was strong -they were right. The cream cheese lends richness but it overpowers the other ingredients and creates an odd taste. I served the sauce with leftover chopped pork and whole wheat pasta. It wasn't bad, hence the two stars, but I wasn't rushing back for seconds. It's a decent basic white cream sauce that's easy to put together but be prepared to make adjustments. It needs something to make the flavors blend. As it is now, it tastes as if something is missing. If I make it again, I'll play with the seasonings. It's a good starting point for a creamy sauce but in no way is it comparable to alfredo.
This is a really great quick and easy recipe. I made a couple changes: First, I use fresh minced garlic - 1-2 cloves according to taste. I don't like the garlic flavor of some of the powders and many of them tend to have salt in them. Saute the garlic in the hot butter for a few minutes before you add the cream cheese. Second, I cut the amount of parmesan to only 3-4 oz because I add white cheddar to the sauce. Usually around 3-4 oz, depending on how thick I want the sauce and how much of the white cheddar flavor I want. You have to wait until the milk is good and hot - it's got to be steaming before you add the white cheddar otherwise it doesn't seem to melt well. And make sure you wisk! The reason I use white cheddar is because I think it cuts down on the parmesan taste and adds more texture to the sauce. It's got almost a gritty texture - but not clumpy. It's hard to explain. I had a white cheddar alfredo sauce at a restaurant once which gave me the idea to try it. Finally, I do use the ground black pepper, but like other people I also add just a touch of nutmeg. It doesn't hurt to sprinkle a bit of chopped fresh parsley on each plate right before serving, either!
I love this recipe, very easy. I used low-fat ingredients where I could, including reduced-fat butter, but of course the parmesan cannot be reduced. We could probably get by on less parmesan. Hence, still a rich-tasting recipe with lesser fat!
I thought this was very impressive for a "quick & easy". If you find you want to jazz it up and offset the cream cheese overtones I suggest you saute an onion and a julienned red pepper in the butter (which you can cut in half since the veggies contribute their moisture)first and then follow the rest of recipe as directed. The result was subtler flavors and pretty darn polished for a quickie! Also if you want to maintain the integrity of this as a 'white' sauce use white pepper :)
While it had a nice consistency, it tasted mostly like cream cheese even after adding some garlic and nutmeg as suggested by other reviewers. It was faintly alfredo but the cream cheese overpowered it. Maybe a fat free cream cheese would work well because the flavor is less intense. I'll keep looking for that perfect alfredo recipe
This is AWESOME alfredo sauce! I made it for a family gathering and everyone loved it. The only addition I made was adding a dash of nutmeg. Try this. You'll love it!
