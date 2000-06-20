Lasagna Alfredo
Lasagna Alfredo with chicken, ricotta and spinach. So good that my family requests it at least once a week. Serve with diced tomato as a garnish.
Served this at a dinner party and got rave reviews! I doubled the recipe, used the lasagna noodles you don't have to cook, Classico Roasted Garlic Alfredo sauce and added 1 bunch of chopped spring onions to the sauce. I also spread about a cup of the sauce on the bottom of the pan before adding the noodles so they didn't stick, then mixed the chicken in with the rest of the sauce and put about another cup of it on top of the last layer of noodles before adding the cheese.
First . . . I used this recipe scaled to half (4 servings), but it made much more than 4 servings--it was actually 6-8. That said, I thought this tasted rather bland, I ended up pouring tomato spaghetti sauce over the top of each portion--my husband and I both liked it much better that way. This was easy and fast to make, but if I make this again I will definitely make tomato sauce a part of the recipe, possibly alternating layers of tomato sauce and alfredo.
This lasagna was delicious! The only thing I did differently was that I added 1/2 of an onion and some sliced garlic cloves sauteed in olive oil. I mixed the onion/garlic mixture in with the chicken and sauce...YUM!
Really very good. I split the recipe in half and put the two lasagnas in square 8x8 dishes, one for tonight, one to freeze. I would say each 8x8 dish would give me 6 good size servings. I did add a little more chicken to the recipe, as well as garlic salt and italian seasonings.
This is a great recipie! I did changed some things though, i cut the spinach so that I only used 5oz., I added a can of drained and chopped artichoke hearts to the spinach and ricotta mixtutre, and marinated the chicken in worstishire sauce to give it a little kick. Excellent recipie! Also, if your a vegeterian you can add firm, marinated tofu instead of chicken. Enjoy!
I used less ricotta (24oz) & it turned out fine. I added onion salt, garlic powder, & a touch of italian seasoning to the ricotta/spinach mixture... it'll really need it. Make sure the noodles on the top layer aren't bare in any areas, they'll dry out. We loved it & we'll make it again.
Made this yesterday night. My first time cooking anything of substance and it was easy to do. USE THE ROASTED GARLIC ALFREDO SAUCE and you won't need to add a lot of salt, pepper and seasonings. I also added mushrooms, broccoli, and onions so I would have more fillings in the lasagna. Turned out great. Took it out after 45 minutes and the top was a bit burnt, but that's my fault. Love it.
This was delicious! My whole family loved it! I followed the recipe pretty closely. I seasoned the chicken with garlic salt and pepper, then seared them in olive oil. I removed them from the pan and deglazed it with a cup of white wine. I added 3 chopped green onions and 5 cloves of crushed garlic. I then sauteed some fresh spinach and threw all of that (except the chicken) into the ricotta cheese. As for layering, I used the uncooked noodles and poured a cup of alfredo sauce in the bottom, then noodles, then ricotta/spinach mixture, then sliced chicken, then alfredo sauce, then italian cheese, then parm, repeat two times. This will not fit in a 9x13 dish. It is very rich and will feed a good sized family. Thank you for sharing this Sybil! I love it!
this was the best lasagna I have ever had. It's easy to make, and can feed a large number of people in a pot-luck setting. My co-workers said it was the best they had tasted and ask for the recipe. I told them to get it here!!!
an easy recipe that came out great! perfect--wouldnt change a thing...can wait to have the leftovers tonight! even better the next day!
This is a good recipe. I added mushrooms to the spinach mixture, and onions to the chicken mixture, turned out very well. My advice for others...1. reduce the cooking time (especially those that found it dry), 2. if you reduce the cooking time reduce amount of alfredo sauce (or it will end up alfredo lasagna soup).
this is a wonderful recipe! I follow it exactly and it turns out great.....one suggestion, do NOT use the no boil lasagna noodles, I used those the 3rd time I made this, and it came out very dry! Guess the noodles absorbed the sauce. Lesson learned!
My 12 yr old daughter absolutely loves to help me prepare, assemble and eat this recipe. She requests it every year on her Bday. I suggest using leftover roaster chicken meat for a more flavorful recipe.
It was very very good. I did some changes though. I sauted bacon and onions and added that to the chicken. I used a mixture of Parmesan and Mozarella which was awesome on the top of the lasagna. Definetely recommend it! I'll give it 4.5 out of 5 stars.
I made this as written and then I read the reviews which said to add seasonings so I sprinkled some garlic powder to the top right after I put it in the oven. After it was done it still needed a lot of seasonings to make it flavorful. I don't think I will be making this again. I was disappointed because my husband loves alfredo sauce much more than tomato sauce. So be sure to add Italian seasoning and lots of garlic powder if you are going to make this.
Real easy and delicious! Good dish for company.
I am not much of a cook and I have recently started frequenting this site to get ideas on how to do it....came across this recipe and thought it looked interesting to try for my very first lasagna...and I am glad I did! :) I pretty much followed the recipe exactly, except I took the advice of some others and put sauce on the bottom and top of the lasagna. It turned out perfectly...I mean, REALLY good! My dinner guests couldn't believe I had never made lasagna and went on and on about how good it was! I would totally recommend this to anyone!
This lasagna is a nice change from the regular tomato based lasagna. I sauteed the chicken with onion and minced garlic and then seasoned it with salt and Italian seasoning. I split it into two 8X8 pans and froze one for later.
Great way to use up leftover turkey, while creating a really different taste from the Thanksgiving table.
This recipe was easy and great! Served with sweet rolls and it was the perfect dinner. I will next time cut back on the spinch and add a little more chicken! Thanks for a such a great alternative to tomato sauce.
Followed receipe exactly and found it bland and tasteless. You really need to add a lot to this to make it palatable. I was sorry I spent my time and money on this dish.
SO good. I made my own alfredo sauce and used dry curd cottage cheese instead of riccota. I also used a few cloves of garlic in the cottage cheese as well as my sauce. The out come was so good. My whoe family loved it.
I've been making this for years and it always gets rave reviews, I just don't make it often because of the dense caloric value!
Loved it! Added shrimp to the Alfredo mixture. Easy to make and family asked for me to make it again.
Excellent recipe! It was a hit at our Christmas party this weekend. I actually made it with Ziti noodles to make it easier. I just boiled the Ziti, set it aside and then combined all of the other ingredients in a large bowl with the exception of about 1/2 of the mozzarella cheese. I then mixed in the Ziti, put it all a bake dish and then topped with the rest of the mozzarella. I also added some fresh sauteed garlic (I sauteed with the chicken pieces). I love garlic and felt like it wouldn't be complete without it! I'll make this again for sure!!
This was the BEST lasagna I've ever made and eaten! The only thing that I changed was the chicken, I used roasted red peppers in place of it. It was just so amazing! It was quick and easy to make also. Good luck!
I was so amused that I was able to make lasagna. This was easy and great!
Made this meal for my fiance' for Valentines Day... and he LOVED it! This was actually my very first time baking a lasagna and I was a little bit nervous, but using this recipe was very easy and fool proof. The meal was delicious and I will certainly recommend.
Overall this was pretty good. Somehow I only managed to buy 1 jar of alfredo sauce, so I ended up 1/2 ing the recipe, which turned out to be plenty for a family of 5...with leftovers!
Great recipe! I used whole wheat lasagna noodles (and I never pre-cook them), Ragu Lite parmesean alfredo sauce and fat free ricotta. I always beat an egg and mix it in with the ricotta since I learned it helps make the ricotta not leak and gel better. I also added about a tbs. of fresh minced garlic, a tsp. of onion powder and a ton of fresh ground pepper to the egg before I mixed it in with the ricotta and spinach. I also didn't pre-cook the spinach which always works out just fine. BIL and SIL's boyfriend had seconds and everyone else cleaned their plates. No one knew it was a lightened up recipe. THANKS! =)
Very good. Using No Cook noodles is a real time saver.
I did not have ricotta or cottage cheese & it still turned out awesome! I followed a couple of reviews and mixed the Garlic Alfredo sauce in with the chicken & onions, reserving just a little for the bottom of the pan so the noodles wouldn't stick. Used lots of fresh ground pepper, adding it to the chicken. I also followed a few reviews who said it was 'blah' and needed 'marinara', so I used a can of diced tomatoes with basil, garlic & oregano used for two layers. Used fresh spinach and it turned out TASTY!
Very good but would cut back on the spinach.
This was a GREAT Dish!!! I cooked my chicken with Garlic, salt, and pepper and added garlic podwer, salt, and pepper to the ricotta cheese mix! My family loved it when I added extra Alfredo sauce to it!
This turned out really good! Next time I will use homemade alfredo sauce (there's a great recipe on here for it) instead of the jar kind. I don't care for alfredo in the jar, but since homemade alfredo doesn't reheat well I will probably only make half the recipe.
Family liked it, but I need more spice. Maybe I'll season the chicken more to my tastes and increase the alfredo sauce next time.
This lasagna was delicious! I used "No Boil" noodles, so if you opt for the quick way make sure you use a bit of fettucini sauce for the bottom of the pan (before the first layer of noodles goes in) and save some for the last/top layer of noodles before you add the layer of cheese.
Simply delicious. This was my first lasagna ever, and it came out great. I did change a few things. I scaled down the recipe by half (but it still yielded about 8 servings). I added more chicken (about 4 chicken breasts), and I cooked the chicken i garlic, basil, onion, and low-sodium chicken broth. I made sure the chicken had good flavor to avoid the blandness that some reviewers described. Then i shredded the chicken and mixed it with store-bought garlic alfredo sauce. After that I coated the bottom and sides of my baking tray with sauce and layered on no-boil pasta. I did 4 layers (chicken,pasta,ricotta mix, pasta), and in addition to the mozzarella also used shredded Parmesan. In the end the final product was just perfect; flavorful, and with the perfect balance of flavors.
Easy and very good! I seasoned the chicken welll and once it was done I poured one can of the alfredo sauce over the chicken and let it simmer while the noodles boiled. I would also only use half box of the noodles because I had a lot extra that I had to throw out
Although there was nothing wrong with this recipe, it just didn't suit our tastes. I even cooked my chicken chunks with garlic and onion as one reviewer recommend it was just kinda okay. Nothing to write home about.
Amazing recipe! Leftovers were fantastic, too!
I really liked this recipe, but I also used only one can of alfredo sauce and maybe a little less on the ricotta with the spinach. I cannot have salt so to me it wasn't too bland. My kids enjoyed it so I will be making this more often.
I made slight modifications to this recipe which I believe improved the flavours. I always use organic products when possible and since I find that the most flavourful part of the chicken is the thighs I mixed these with the chicken breasts, half and half, and I also see no need to cook organic spinach before assembling. I also added a couple of spring onions (not green onions) and bottomed the pan with a parsley paste. Turned out excellent.
Wonderful! We're picky with lasagna and this was superb. I followed the recipe exactly, except for the layering technique. As others suggested, 1) sauce, 2) noodles, 3) chicken/sauce mixture, 4) ricotta, 5) spinach. Repeat until chicken/sauce mixture is gone, then all the the mozzarella on top. It was a hit! Thanks!
This was a really good dish. I did a half and half lasagna since my boys prefer brocolli. I just steamed some brocolli and chopped it up and then mixed it with 15 oz. of ricotta cheese. I mixed the spinach with 15 oz. of ricotta cheese in another bowl and then layered one side with the broc. mix and the other with spinach. It turned out great!
Not worth the calories. Just not to our taste, I guess.
Very tasty, but heavy. I used fresh spinach instead of frozen and liked it better. Divided the recipe into two 8x8 square pans and froze one for a later dinner.
We loved this and I will fix this again!! What i would change for sure is that I would use no bake lasagna noodles. And maybe I would try shredding the chicken. and maybe use a little more spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese (i love cheesey lasagna).
I only made half because it was for just 2 people. However, I used 2 chicken breasts. I had to add garlic powder and onion powder because I found it too bland. I also added sauteed minced garlic and chopped onions to the chicken mixture. With more seasonings, the recipe is perfect. Served with a ceasar salad and slices of french baguettes (from this site)
This was an excellent base recipe. I had to cut the ricotta cheese amount in half because I felt like it was way too much. I added slices of baby bella mushrooms and sprinkled garlic salt over a few layers. I also put some Alfredo sauce (I used Classico's new "roasted poblano" sauce, which gave the dish a nice kick) on top of the last layer of lasagna noodles before adding the cheese. It is now boyfriend and roommate approved; they could not express enough how much they enjoyed this. Next time I think I'll use less chicken or maybe replace it with some Italian sausage.
This was good. Only giving it 3 stars because it is just lacking something...it seemed a bit bland. Good, but not great. Probably will not make again.
This was a really nice alternative from traditional lasagna. I made a few minor changes: added scallions and frozen chopped broccoli to the spinach mixture, used roasted garlic alfredo sauce, and like everyone else put a layer of the Alfredo sauce on the bottom of my pan before adding the no boil lasagna noodles.
I liked this recipe, but my husband thought that there was too much spinach. So, next time I will cut down on the spinach and see what he thinks.
This was a great alternative to tomato based lasagna but I changed a few things. I used canned spinach and only 1/2 can. I also sauteed a medium diced onion, 5 cloves of garlic and added to the chicken and sauce along with a handful of basil. It works great if you layer 1/2 chicken and alfredo mixture, 3 noodles, mozzarella cheese and ricotta mixture, then repeat. Add lots of seasonings otherwise it's a little bland.
Fantastic! I modified it a bit to cut calories and it was still the best lasagna I've ever had. I added broccoli and mushrooms. I used 1.5 cups of cottage cheese instead of the ricotta. I used much less motz and only 1.5 jar of sauce. That saves a bunch a calories but was still ever tastey. I will make this again at Christmas dinner for sure.
Outstanding Recipe! I used a Garlic Alfredo Sauce and followed the recipe as written. Hubby had it for lunch the next day and said it was even better. This is a real KEEPER for sure!
Delicious! I took some other reviewers' advice and made a few modifications: I layered it like traditional lasagna; used a bit less spinach, and added a can of drained chopped artichokes. The family loved it, and the leftovers the next day were even better!
My husband and brother-in-law liked this, but for me, it seemed to lack something...in the seasoning department maybe. If you're lactose intolerant, don't forget your lactaid like I did, if you're going to eat this....very cheesy :)
My boyfriend and I absolutely loved this recipe. I did as other users suggested and mixed all the chicken with the alfredo sauce. I put a little sauce at the bottom, then went noodles, sauce mixture, cheese, ricotta mixture, repeat. I also used chopped broccoli instead of spinach. Will definitely make again.
This was FANTASTIC! Because I'm just cooking for 2 people, I made this recipe in 3 loaf pans and froze 2 of them. The only change I made was I added a can of diced tomatoes and some Italian seasoning to the ricotta and spinach mixture for color and taste. So good - thanks for this recipe!
This is amazing! I made it for 1.1.13. This meal is so elegant that it can be served for any special occasion or holiday. I make my own Alfredo using this recipe. http://allrecipes.com/recipe/quick-and-easy-alfredo-sauce/detail.aspx?event8=1&prop24=SR_Title&e11=quick%20and&e8=Quick%20Search&event10=1&e7=Home%20Page It was a lot easier to make than I thought. I added a tablespoon of diced jalapeno to the ricotta mixture, but next time I will add more next time because this addition was just what my family loves.
Thank you for this conscise, clear, and easy recipe Amanda. I have already used it twice in the span of two weeks. First for my Dad's birthday, and again 6 days later for a school pot-luck party. My family absolutely loved it, and my colleagues were amazed that I brought such a seemingly intricate dish. I can't think of a better recommendation than THAT. Thanks.
This is soooo good! I can't keep myself from adding this and that to a recipe, so I, too, added about 1/2 onion and garlic to the chicken while it was cooking. I only had 1 pint of ricotta so I added a pint of cottage cheese to make up the difference, and spiced that mixture up with some dried parmesan cheese and a little garlic powder and a smidgen of Italian seasoning. I also sustituted broccoli for the spinach, as we're not spinach lovers. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe!
This is so good, even my kids like it! I saute the chicken in onion and garlic and add mushrooms to the sauce. I have also made this with linguine noodles once when I was out of lasagna noodles, and it was just as good. Definitely a keeper in my book.
This was delicious & easy to make. Would be good with italian sausage too.
This was awesome! As usual, whenever I cook with spinach, I add nutmeg [this time 1 tsp]. I also added 2 tsp oregano to the spinach/ricotta mix. The big risk with this dish is overstuffing yourself- it was hard to stop eating!
We love It, the best ever.
My sister-in-law served me this a few days ago and it was delicious! I am going to make this tomorrow!
This was simple to make. I liked it but hubby wasn't thrilled.
Just wanted to say thank you for sharing this....... I thought my hubby was going to explode because he wouldnt stop eating it!!
We liked this dish. I made a few changes though~to the alfredo sauce I added some garlic, onion and onion powder. It really needs this or it would be very bland. Also I put salt and pepper on top as the recipe said. Next time I will mix this in. As I was assembling the dish, I realized I hadn't cooked enough noodles so I only added two layers and I'm glad that happened. With only two of us eating, it made a smaller dish (I had already halved the recipe). Next time I think I will add a little more spinach.
This is so easy to make and takes very little time to prepare. I fixed it for a group of nine adults and they raved about it on and on. An owner of a bed and breakfast was one of my guests and she wanted the recipe. I did follow the recommendations from others to dress this up a bit with sauted onions, sliced mushrooms and garlic. I would give this five stars and will cook it again and again.
YUM! A bit labor intentsive but worth it! I did follow the layering as directed. I used the Quick & Easy Alfredo Sauce (which I LOVE!!!!) from this site to save $$. Also, I subbed turkey for the chicken and added garlic powder and italian seasonings to the ricotta/spinach mixture. I had extra stuff so I actually made an extra small pan and froze it. I just pulled it out of the freezer this week (1 month later). It was a bit dry but more alfredo sauce cured that. I served this with a caesar salad and garlic bread. Good for company b/c can be made ahead.
This recipe was so good. My husband doesn't care for red sauce so this was perfect. I did use garlic alredo sauce and I sauteed the chicken in garlic to add flavor. Everyone loved this dish.
This was a HUGE hit! Made it last night and everyone loved it- even the non-spinach lovers. I added more chicken than the recipe called for, instead of salt and pepper i put a lot of garlic salt on the chicken layer, and next time i'm going to saute garlic and mushrooms and put it in this! Everyone said "Please make it again!" This is going in my "bring a covered dish" folder!
I had tons of leftovers after i made this meal. My parents are from Italy and i am used to eating realy good italian food. We make our sauce homemade and never store bought. Maybey thats why it didn't work for us.
I cut the recipe in half. It still fit large, rectangular casserole dish. The frozen spinach is a little strong, so use sparingly and ensure even distribution by adding it to the sauce as recommended. For the top layer, I added some Chedder into the Mozzarella for color, and that ended up being the best tasting layer. I thought Chedder complimented the spinach, so next time, I will use mix of Chedder + Mozzarella throughout.
Made this for dinner tonight and my family and I loved it!! I did add some garlic,pepper and a few other things to the ricotta and used one jar alfredo and one jar garlic parm. I think that that helped with the blandness others on here wrote about.
I recommend making your own Alfredo sauce from scratch..great recipe but needs more of and homemade touch.
I loved this but, unfortunatly my husband is a fan of the traditional meat and red sauce lasagna. My sister liked it but, I probably will not make again since the hubby wasn't crazy about it. It is very good though. :(
I cooked it last night for tea and my family loved it, will certainly be cooking it again. I put lots of grated Parmesan cheese on the top with the Mozzarella. Just amended it to the UK format.
I thought this turned out really good. I made it for a house of 16 guys and it was recieved very well. My one suggestion would be using less ricotta. , it was just a bit too heavy.
EXCELENTE!!!! DE TODO UN GOURMET
If I could give more stars, I would! This was a delcious meal, and a nice change from the traditional red sauce lasagnas. I only made a half batch in an 8x8 pan, as there are only my husband and me, but I think I will make this again next week! It's one of those dishes that, even though there are only two of us, generally guaranteeing leftovers for at least a few days, there is hardly even enough left for us to have it for dinner again tonight. Thanks for the recipe, Sybil!
Served this at a big family dinner and everyone loved it. I though it was a little dry and will add more sauce next time. I also thought it was a little bland but am not quite sure what to do about it. I used the traditional lasagna layering technique as suggested by another reviwer.
I made this lasagna and I was not impressed. It was rather bland and a little too simple for my liking. It needs more to it. I may attempt a lasagna Alfredo again in the future, but with defintely be kicking it up. I think fresh mushroom, zucchini, broccoli, and perhaps even some eggplant may do this much needed justice. Also, add some seasonings, as this lasagna recipe is lacking taste.
Unless I'm missing something, all of the ingredients listed aren't used in the recipe. It was good, but I think I could find a better recipe.
Yum! Super easy. I added sauteed onions and garlic to the chicken and alfredo sauce. Stuck it under the broiler for a minute or so to brown the top. Next time I might sub broccoli instead of spinach.
I made this exactly as directed. Had high hopes for it, but was not impressed. I still gave it 3 stars because I think maybe we just aren't fans of ricotta cheese, and this called for a lot of it. We liked layers one and three, but not the middle with the ricotta and spinach. I may make again, but mix the spinach with something other than the ricotta? I don't know...Was easy to make, looked and smelled great, other than that, though!
Pretty good. I sauteed onion and garlic and added it to the chicken mixture. Cooked fresh spinach and covered with foil for the majority of the baking and quickly broiled at end to get crisp cheese topping. It was good. I like the idea of adding tomatoes . . .maybe I'll try it as a garnish next time.
I made this recipe for dinner tonight. It came out really good. I followed the garlic in olive oil and mixing it with the chicken and alfredo sauce, seasoning the ricotta/spinach mix suggestions. It is saved in my recipe box. Thank you!
Easy to make and very delicious. I found it easier to cook the noodles and chicken beforehand and only use the oven to make the cheese melt/bubble.
The first time I made this lasagna was when I was still dating my (now) husband and he told me it was his favorite meal that I'd made for him. Now that we're married, I make it as often as I can. Beware - it makes a LOT, but it's perfect for a large family or dinner party or leftovers. I usually saute my chicken with chopped onions and garlic to give it flavor. It also helps the overall flavor to salt/pepper between each layer, not just the top layer. The recipe says it takes 1.5 hours. But because of all the prep work, it usually takes me 2.5 hours.
I made this recipe for 100 at a church banquet and everyone loved it. Every single plate came back empty. I used no-boil lasagna, sauteed the chicken with minced garlic and chopped fresh mushrooms, and added italian seasoning to the ricotta cheese. It freezes well, too. You will want to make this again and again.
This was a total winner! My very picky husband loved it and didn't stop raving about it.
Very bland. Did not have much taste at all. Would recommend puting some spices or more cheese. Probably wont make again.
There were only two pieces of this left after my husband and four kids devoured it! True comfort food. I used no bake lasagna noodles and covered the dish tightly with foil sprayed with non-stick spray. I had to cook it longer to be sure the noodles were done but it was wonderful and easy. Also I had cottage cheese on hand so I used that...no difference in taste and a lot cheaper! Thanks for a yummy recipe!
The flavor was bland. I think it needs something a bit tart or zingy - like very dry white wine or something in the chicken / Alfredo layer. I believe I'll keep searching.
Very yummy! My changes: I sprinkled the chicken with garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper and then sauteed in a pan. I substituted one bottle of alfredo sauce with 1 small bottle of Rao's marinara sauce, which I drizzled over the spinach mixture and on the top noodle layer. I used 1/2 whole wheat noodles and alternated between white and wheat when laying down the noodles. I also used 1 pint whole milk ricotta and 3/4 of a small container of reduced fat cottage cheese. I added a sprinkle of Italian seasoning to the ricotta mix / cottage cheese / spinach mixture and whisked in an egg. This was so good and a little less indulgent. I don't believe I used even 3 cups of moz. cheese. This is definitely going into the "rotation"!
