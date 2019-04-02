Creamy Horseradish Garlic Spread

1 of 217

Rating: 5 stars In a word, FABULOUS! I've tried other horseradish dipping sauces on this site and this is by far the best! I would liken this more to of a spread/dip simply because it's just so versatile. I used reduced fat sour cream and Hellman's light mayo and this was oh so good! What's great about this is you can customize this to your tastes by adjusting the amounts of horseradish, garlic and dill - but no matter what you do it's bound to be delicious. I made this as a topping for some juicy burgers. I used the leftovers for some cut up veggies and my husband's sandwich for work. I can't wait to try this as on grilled steak sandwiches! Thanks for the great recipe ADZELL! Helpful (145)

Rating: 5 stars More a sauce than a spread, this blew everyone away at the dinner table tonight. My gosh this was good! I knew it was gonna be awesome right after I made it but of course it only got better after the flavors developed after several hours in the fridge. I might have used a little less pepper than called for since the horseradish I used really had a bite, but other than that I made no other changes, tho' I admit I didn't measure precisely. I served this with our corned beef and cabbage dinner, but I sure woudn't limit it to just that! This would also go well with prime rib, roast beef sandwiches, a dip for vegetables and quite possibly even on potatoes. We all SO enjoyed this that the bowl was scraped clean. A truly unforgettable sauce/spread. Helpful (90)

Rating: 5 stars Quick, easy & UTTERLY DELICIOUS, exactly as written! I've made 3 batches in the past 24 hours!! At first I made it for 2 servings, unsure of horseradish. As soon as I finished that with a variety of crisp vegetable slices, I made a half-batch more so others could enjoy it. Today, I made a full recipe to have available for more vegetable sticks & whole grain crackers over the next few days. I can also see this as a sauce for steak, salmon, & a sandwich spread (especially roast beef or cucumber sandwiches). Highly recommended! ~~~ UPDATED Feb. 2010: I've made this numerous times since, but with fresh dill, extra raw garlic & extra horseradish. It received rave reviews from everyone at the Super Bowl party. The women especially loved the healthy vegs & whole grain crackers with it. I also tried it as a spread for a prime rib sandwich ~ terrific! ~~~ LOWER FAT : Altho' perfect as is, I made it with 1/3-1/2 whole milk yogurt & the usual fresh dill, extra raw garlic & extra horseradish - it was as creamy~delicious as always, so that's how I'll make it from now on. Helpful (74)

Rating: 5 stars Gosh this was so delicious I wanted to try it on everything. Even my ex would seem a little more palatable if dipped properly in this. Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars I made this to serve with beef tenderloin. I used 2 tablespoons of horeseradish and a full teaspoon of dill because I like a stronger flavor, but my family LOVED it. It was far more delicious than the horseradish dill sauce we previously used. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I made this the Saturday evening before Father's Day. I was planning on tossing it in the cooler along with veggies for a snack at the lake on Sunday. By 11:00 Saturday night it was gone! Can you say "make a double batch!"? I made it again on Tuesday and used it in tortilla roll ups with pastrami. YUMMY Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Try this as a little fork dip when having a nice rare piece of Prime Rib. it is heavenly accents the beef perfectly. Very good have made one similar. Making my mouth water for a prime rib already. Or any fine cut of meat. Ummmm give it a shot with steamed shrimp also.... Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I just made this today to use for tomorrow and I literally can not keep my fingers out of it! This is really tasty and I plan on using it as a spread on my steak hoagies for dinner tomorrow. I think it will go perfectly-I can't wait! ADZELL, thanks for such a great, easy delicious recipe that I know I will be using often! :) Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars I tried this with beef and as a veggie dip and enjoyed it more with the beef. I also mixed 1/2 cup of the spread with the hard-boiled yolks from 12 eggs to make deviled eggs and everyone loved them. Helpful (14)