Not Red Spaghetti Sauce

This recipe is all wonky. First the mushrooms would probably fair better being cooked alone first and then traded out to prevent crowding and get a nice crisp on them. However, I think the a larger problem and the reason that most reviewers mentioned this recipe was too greasy was because of the combo of the fat and butter, there is no binding agent like flour or cornstarch. This is my reworked recipe: Saute until crisp around the edges, the mushrooms, making sure not to crowd them, transfer to a separate dish and keep warm. Sauté the onions in the same pan until partially cooked and the add the sausage to the onions and continue to cook until sausage (I recommend a spiced pork beef mix for best flavor but if you must use chicken use more butter as the result without the additional butter will be VERY dry) is just browned. Add the pasta along with the Sherry and let the bouillion be replaced by 1/3 cup chicken stock (or at least add 1/4-1/2 cup water in with the boullion). Make sure to stir the mixture thoroughly for the first minute or so to reduce sticking and add whatever herbs you like at this juncture ( meaning Rosemary, oregano, basil, thyme or any iteration of spice from Italian cooking you like but don't forget a few cloves of crushed garlic). After the pasta is mostly cooked, remove the garlic cloves, add the zucchini and then a few minutes after that add the mushrooms. The result will be a sauce that is much more enticing and coats the entire mixture better.