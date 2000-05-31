Not Red Spaghetti Sauce

A lovely Italian sausage and vegetable topping to serve over your spaghetti for a change of pace. Add pimento for a dash of color.

Recipe by Sheila

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large skillet, over medium heat, cook sausage and mushrooms in butter, until sausage is brown. Add bouillon cubes and sherry and stir until bouillon is dissolved. Add zucchini and onion and cook, uncovered, until zucchini is crisp-tender.

  • While the sauce is cooking, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain.

  • Serve pasta sauce over hot spaghetti.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
726 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 67.3g; fat 38.1g; cholesterol 85.4mg; sodium 1565.9mg. Full Nutrition
