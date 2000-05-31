Not Red Spaghetti Sauce
A lovely Italian sausage and vegetable topping to serve over your spaghetti for a change of pace. Add pimento for a dash of color.
Tried this recipe because I had Turkey sausage and zucchini and needed a supper dish, everyone rated this one high so I tried it. I was very disappointed. Even with the addition of 4 cloves of minced garlic and some red pepper flakes, this was just boring. It was not saucey enough to stick to the pasta and was very greasy. I might try to make a alfredo style sauce with these ingredients along with adding some cheeses, just to be able to have a different style of sauce.Read More
Delicious! I did make some changes based on some reviews, however. I only used 1/2 lb. sausage and 1 bullion cube, but doubled the mushrooms. Oh, and I also cut down the butter quite a bit to reduce the fat. One thing I'll do different next time is cube the zuccinni; I cut them into strips this time, and I thought they were a little too chunky. Definitely a keeper!
This was a good reciepe. I would cut down on the butter next time it was kind of greasy and a bit salty maybe 1 boullion cube would cut it. My husband enjoyed it and definitly wants it again. I also added 8oz. of mushrooms.
Made this for company and they all loved it. Just two slight adjustments - I used red wine and put it over spinach linguine. VERY easy to make too!
In a word, delicious! Here are the alterations I made: - Can use less sausage (I used 1 lb.) - Doubled mushrooms - Added 1 cup chicken stock (adds moisture, eliminates need for bouillon with all of its sodium, MSG and additives) - Omitted bouillon - Added fresh garlic Yum!!
This is by far the best sausage recipe I have ever put over my spaghetti! I would highly recommend it to anyone!
Best pasta dish I've ever made. Make it as-is before you tweak it; I did, and I've decided not to tweak it at all. I used sweet sausage and unsalted butter. Fantastic!
This was very flavorful, although I did add about twice as much butter and wine than the recipe called for, as I wanted to make sure there was enough to coat all of the noodles. I also added 2 minced garlic cloves and a little olive oil. Also, the mushrooms kind of broke apart when cooking them with the sausage, so I couldn't really taste them very much. Maybe next time I will wait to add them, until the sausage is browned and crumbled.
I substituted olive oil for the butter because I was out of butter. (Who runs out of butter?) I was also out of mushrooms, and would have loved to try it with zucchini. As it was, I added chopped broccoli. This was really fast and really good. It seems very adaptable. Definitely going into my monthly rotation
my big family loved it!!! i used the apple cider vinegar tip and it gave a yummy sour tang. For the sausage, i didn't have any, so i blended up hotdogs and readymade meatballs. it was so nice. thank you all
My hubby was thrilled there were leftovers! Made some changes because 1) didn't have everything called for 2) suggestions from other reviewers 3) needed to use up some things 4) we prefer robust flavors and 5) I'm ALWAYS short on time. I used some browned venison Italian sausage I always keep in the freezer for quick pizzas, and to reduce fat. Likewise, I cut butter in half and added 1/4 c. olive oil. Used about 1 tsp., rounded, chicken bouillon powder since it is quicker than cubes, less sodium, and since I didn't have the extra fat to cook the cube. Used cider vinegar, and added 2 very large cloves minced garlic. Sauteed briefly with the sausage and 8 oz. of mushrooms. Added 3/4 c. of the pasta water, the green onion, and about 3/4 lb. cubed zucchini and cooked just until squash began to soften, then added 2 c. broccoli florets plus thinly sliced stems and about 3/4 - 1 c. thickly julienned red bell pepper. Mixed about 1 1/2 Tbsp. cornstarch and 1/4 c. water and added it to the rest to make it more "saucey". Cooked just until all vegetables were cooked crisp-tender and sauce was no longer watery. Served it over whole wheat pasta and sprinkled with some sliced black olives, chopped fresh basil and crumbled feta cheese. Quick, easy and devinely yummy.
SUPER tasty! I'll be making this again, thanks so much for such a different way of making spaghetti. My boyfriend doesn't like tomato sauce so this was perfect. I used chicken sausage and light butter for a more low fat version. We also sprinkled parmesan cheese on top and that added a great flavor. THANKS!!!
We all loved this recipe and I'll be making it again. I used 1/2 stick of butter, based on some of the other reviews. Otherwise I didn't really measure anything...just used what I had. For me, the key was the cooking sherry and extra zucchini that I really cooked down to make the nice sauce. I also added 2 cloves of garlic. Garnished with parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes. Next time I'll use a penne or rotini instead of the buotini I had on hand. YUMMY!!
Awesome & Easy. I modified the recipe a lot, because I didn't have any zuchinni or chicken buillon on hand- but I halved the recipe and used one beef buillon cube and it turned out amazing. I will definately make this again and next time maybe still use just one cube of buillon cause it was fairly salty.
I love tomatoes, but sometimes they don't love me, so I was happy to find this recipe. I made it healthier by using Italian seasoned ground turkey instead of sausage. I also replaced the 1/2 cup butter with 2 Tbsp. butter and 2 Tbsp. olive oil. I cooked the meat in the butter, oil, and some chopped onion and garlic. Then I added the zucchini, mushrooms, chicken base (instead of bouillion) and sherry and simmered until the veggies were tender. I served it over corn spaghetti with a sprinkle of parm.
My husband loved this! I used olive oil and just a little butter. Also used spinach leaves and green bell pepper instead of zucchini. Chopped some yellow onion and put it in with the mushrooms. Left out the green onion. Loved it!
I made this with Chicken sausage and it was AMAZING!
This one's a keeper! Yummy! Yummy! Yummy! Suggestion: Don't add any extra salt... the salt in the boullion and the salt in the sherry are plenty, and perfect!
Excellent. Made a great alternative to "traditional sauce". Would recommend.
I highly reccomend this recipe. I was skeptical at first because I'm not a fan of zuchini, but after the smell of the sausage and sherry began to waft through my house I knew I wouldn't be able to resist no matter how much zuchini I added. My pregnant wife loved it too. Delicious!
Really good. It was a nice change of pace for us. I just used chicken broth instead of the sherry. Definitely worth trying.
We liked this! I got the sausage on a great sale & searched here to find this recipe. I didn't have zucchini, so I used broccoli. Nice change of pace & a good entree to use that sausage in!
I cut the butter in half and probably could have cut it down even more. Used baby bella mushrooms (8 oz) and sweet Italian turkey sausage. I also cut the bouillon in half as others recommended. I used bowtie pasta rather than spaghetti and stirred it in at the end, then topped with parmesan cheese. I only had a couple of small zucchini because when I went out to the garden, I found that my formerly-prolific plant had decided to take a break but it was really plenty as it was. This would be great with chicken too!
Totally different and totally fantastic. Needs to be rated even higher than *****. I changed the veggie to broccoli and shredded carrots which I blanched prior to adding to the pasta. I also added 3/4 c. chicken broth to make sure there was enough sauce. I made it for 36 students (obviously I used your conversion feature...)and everyone of them came back for seconds and some for thirds!! The recipe has been passed on already... First try and absolutely AWESOME!!! Thanks for a great recipe!!
We loved this recipe! Made some changes, no mushrooms and started with olive oil and used spinach pesto chicken sausage, 4Tbsp butter and no sherry so went with white wine dry and we loved it! Did seed and cu be the zucchini at end and cooked till aldente. Soooo good. Thanks ...
This was quick, easy, and tasty. I might try adding some garlic next time. I think you could make endless combinations - adding broccoli, bell peppers, etc.
Very tasty recipe! Used Knorr concentrated chicken stock, white wine instead of sherry just a bit of water as it wasn't "saucy" enough. Added garlic and some red pepper too and used Italian seasoned ground turkey. It was a hit and will make it again.
This is an excellent recipe. So few ingredients and so tasty! I made this for company and it was a big hit. Thanks.
This is a good alternative to regular spaghetti but, like many of the other reviewers said, it was a little too salty. I know that cooking sherry has salt in it already, as does the bouillon. And I'm sure the sausage does, too. I'm not sure what I would do differently in order to cut down on the salt, though.
Great sauce. My family loves it and is already ready for it again. - Vernell
This recipe was absolutely delicious!! My husband isn't a big pasta eater and he loved it! I'm not a big zucchini fan so i left it out, and i didn't have sherry at hand so i substituted it with apple cider vinegar. I also used a little salt and pepper.
I used what I had on hand and it came out excellent. I used pound of beef and 2 links of chicken sausage, did not use any butter, it had plenty of sauce from zucchini. Added black pepper and Italian seasoning. Served with potatoes. So healthy and wonderful flavor.
Very very tasty. I would make this again although I would not serve over pasta....there was not enough liquid (like a sauce) to cover pasta. If you have suggestions, I would make it again.
Great and unusual way to use leftover grilled Italian sausage. Didn't have sherry, so used merlot & added garlic. Served this one over penne, and went nuts! Thank you.
My family loved this. I used Trader Joes Apple Chicken Sausage instead of pork. Yummy
The flavors are amazing and the mushrooms and zucchini were really good with the sausage. It was too salty for my taste and anyone on a salt diet should reduce it to 1 bouillon cube. I really like this dish though and plan on making it again with no sodium bouillon cubes.
I absolutely love this recipe! It is one of my go to recipes. I've even cut out the pasta and used zucchini spaghetti instead. It's delicious!
This recipe was good, but I made some modifications to cut down on the fat. I browned the sausage by itself and then drained it, used one Tsp. chicken base and I only added one Tbs. of butter. It really doesn't need the butter, so next time I will omit it entirely or add a little olive oil instead. I may also try adding some garlic next time, but it really had enough flavor as is. This was a hit with the whole family.
This was delicious!! Omitted the mushrooms and added fresh garlic and used only 1 lb of sausage. Great served with linguine or over egg noodles!
Great recipe! I didn't use beef bouillon, instead I used 1/2 cup beef stock. Used half of the recommended butter and before serving I grated fresh Parmesan cheese on top. This is a keeper.
I used yellow squash as a substitute for the zucchini, and I also drained most of the sausage grease before adding the butter (since reviews complained of it being too greasy). Besides adding a little extra seasoning, this was an amazing recipe. I will definitely be making this again!
This recipe was fantastic! I added a couple cloves of fresh garlic with the onion. My boyfriend loved it and he can't wait for the leftovers for lunch tomorrow. I will definately make this again.
This one is a keeper! I did change some things. I used 1/4 cup butter, 1 lb sausage, dash of chicken granules, half of a yellow onion, and half of a box of whole grain pasta. I also didn't have any sherry so I used a bit of red wine vinegar and some cranberry juice.
This dish was amazing! I followed the directions to the tee and it came out perfect. This is something I would expect to find in a fine italian restaraunt. The flavors were so rich and tasty. The mushrooms absorbed the flavor of the wine and it came out so delicous. I did add some fresh oregano and seasoned with salt and pepper as well. I served with a spinach salad and italian dinner rolls. Bravo for submitting such a great recipe!
This is a really neat variation on typical spaghetti sauce. I cut out some of the butter and used whole wheat noodles. We really liked it!
really flavorful.
I loved the flavor of this - very rich tasting. Nice change to ordinary spagetti sauce.
This is really good for a quick meal. I used 2 lbs of sausage, more wine- about a cup, 8 oz MR and a few dashes of garlic powder. Also - I cut down on the butter and used olive oil also. Served it over orecchiette. Have leftovers which is a bonus!
This was very good. I would give it 4 1/2 stars if I could. The only thing I changed was I used 8 oz. of mushrooms and red wine instead of the sherry, since I didn't have any at the time. My husband and I actually enjoyed it the more we ate it. I think the name of the recipe played with our minds a little bit.
A wonderful recipe. My whole family loved it.
This dish was so good I will be making it again. I cut the recipe in half for two very generous servings for two people. All the ingredients were half the amount except for the butter, I used two TBS instead of the 1/4 cup, but I added 1/4 cup of cream at the end. Plus, added a sprinkling of parmesan on top of (my) serving. Very nice.
This recipe is awesome! Always a hit!
Amazing! Made the same changes already suggested: less sausage, more mushrooms, less butter, only 1 bouillon cube. Topped with parmesan cheese!
This was excellent! I made it with unsalted butter, omitted the mushrooms due to personal preference, added some garlic, red pepper flakes and pepper. Turned out wonderful!
This didn't have any flavor for me. Not sure where I goofed.
Amazing!!!! My kids especially loved this and none of them like mushrooms. I still used and mushrooms and they couldn't tell at all. I highly recommend using sausage. I used hamburger the first time and there was a flavor difference than using the sausage. It has been a request for my family once a week.
This was great! I used red wine the first time as others have done and white another time. Great taste each time. Even my husband loved it and he's not big on veggies.
Easy to make and good. I cut the butter by about two thirds and still plenty of good flavor. Make again!
Made this recipe tonight, didn't have Italian Sausage used Turkey Smoked Sausage diced up. Loved it; will make it again but will serve over rice next time.
I added some red bell pepper and minced garlic, garlic powder, italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, kosher salt, fresh ground black pepper and 2 bay leaves. I only used about 2 T butter and a little olive oil to cook the veggies in. Put in 1/2 cup chicken stock & 1/4 cup sherry and let that cook about 1/2 hour & transferred to a large bowl. Cooked 1 lb.mild italian sausage and 1/2 pound organic hamburger with a dash of nutmeg. Mixed it all with 6 cups cooked rice. Very good base recipe. I think the original recipe, sans sausage, with much less butter, chicken stock in place of boullion, would be good with mussels and angel hair pasta.
This was great! I made a few changes just for our tastes. I added garlic while the butter melted and yellow and orange peppers with the sausage and mushrooms. I used red wine because I didn't have Sherry and the butter was unsalted. Turned out great! I will definitely be making this again!!
I followed the recipe exactly except omitted the sherry because i forgot to buy it at the store! My husband raved!! he said it was his new favorite meal. I mentioned taking leftovers to work he told me to forget it because there wouldn't be any!! even teh kids ate it!! thanks!!!
Too much butter, salvaged the left overs by refrigerating, removing the as much congealed butter as possible, added a can of diced tomatoes, can of whole kernel corn, fresh baby carrots, 32 oz of vegetable broth, and 6 oz of medium egg noodles. This made an excellent soup.
This was only OK in my opinion. Everyone ate it fine. I just could not get over the fact that I was eating a half a stick of butter in a pasta dish.
This is good, but not as good as I thought it would be, considering the rave reviews. It wasn't very saucy and didn't coat the noodles, so most of the noodles were flavorless. But when I did get a bite of the "sauce," it was good! I probably would've gotten more sauce if I would've used the whole stick of butter.
My friend and I really loved this recipe. I took the advice of others and cut back on butter and bouillon. I added 1/2 cup more Sherry, spinach, onions, pine nuts and garlic. It was divine!
This recipe is all wonky. First the mushrooms would probably fair better being cooked alone first and then traded out to prevent crowding and get a nice crisp on them. However, I think the a larger problem and the reason that most reviewers mentioned this recipe was too greasy was because of the combo of the fat and butter, there is no binding agent like flour or cornstarch. This is my reworked recipe: Saute until crisp around the edges, the mushrooms, making sure not to crowd them, transfer to a separate dish and keep warm. Sauté the onions in the same pan until partially cooked and the add the sausage to the onions and continue to cook until sausage (I recommend a spiced pork beef mix for best flavor but if you must use chicken use more butter as the result without the additional butter will be VERY dry) is just browned. Add the pasta along with the Sherry and let the bouillion be replaced by 1/3 cup chicken stock (or at least add 1/4-1/2 cup water in with the boullion). Make sure to stir the mixture thoroughly for the first minute or so to reduce sticking and add whatever herbs you like at this juncture ( meaning Rosemary, oregano, basil, thyme or any iteration of spice from Italian cooking you like but don't forget a few cloves of crushed garlic). After the pasta is mostly cooked, remove the garlic cloves, add the zucchini and then a few minutes after that add the mushrooms. The result will be a sauce that is much more enticing and coats the entire mixture better.
I followed this recipe exactly, and I thought it was just...okay. I may try it again with pork sausage. It is definitely not a "saucy" recipe.
Definitely a good change-up from regular "red" pasta. I followed some of the reviews by using cubed zucchini and doubling the mushrooms, which worked great! Instead of adding 1/2 cup of butter, I used two tablespoons. Even using a minimal amount of butter, I still felt the dish was a little greasy. I also thought the dish was a little salty, but not sure how to cut that down without taking out the chicken bouillon. Overall, it was a good dish that I will likely make again with some tweaks! Thank you! :)
This is simply delicious. My whole family loved it. A great change from the same old sauce.
It was OK, needed more herbs and spice. I read some of the reviews and people are using'' cooking'' sherry and wonder why so salty. Throw out your nasty cooking wines and get a few small bottles of the real stuff [keeps in fridge for weeks] and the difference will be remarkable. Will try this again with the added herbs and chili flake or cayenne...like spicy food in our house!
this was good for using up venison sausage from the freezer and zukes from the garden. i used less butter and olive oil but it was still very oily. adding parmesan at the end helped soak up some of the excess grease.
I'm not a big fan of zuchinni so I used fresh broccoli instead and I only used one half of the mushrooms called for. I can't wait to cook this again. I plan to tweak the recipe some more, though.
I made this and served it over spaghetti squash. It was very good.
I made this exactly as written and it was delicious! Probably very calorie-laden with all that butter, but wonderful just the same. Will definitely make it again.
excellent! i will definitely make this again and again!
Very, very bland.
This is a great change to red sauce. I made a few changes due to diet. I used chicken italian sausage 1 lb cooked then set aside. I had both ZUCCHINI and yellow crookneck squash, cut into pieces. I cooked onion & veggies in coconut oil rather than butter (I never taste the coconut when cooking). I didn't have any wine so used chicken stock. I added enough broth to make a sauce. just before serving I stirred I fresh basil & parmesan. I will make this again...with the wine.
I liked the flavor but I cut the butter in half and also chicken bouillon in half and it was salty enough with the sausage. I would say this is more like a stir fry than a pasta sauce because it doesn't adhere to the pasta in fact, I ate the leftovers with Chinese noodles. Thanks, Sheila
This was really great as written and my whole family loved it. We will be adding this to our fall/winter rotation as we loved the flavors but in the future we will likely try olive oil in place if butter to make it a little bit healthier. Oh and I like things a bit hotter so added red pepper flakes on my serving once plated. Sooo good!
The adults ask for this recipe again, but the kids were not thrilled. I will make it again for a change of pace.
This is a personal favorite and have made it every few weeks over the last year. I have made this recipe exactly as called for and I revised it to make it vegan or vegetarian (depending on whether I had non-dairy butter at the time). It was super delicious every time.
This was really greasy
