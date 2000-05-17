Lokshin Kugel (Noodle Pudding)

This is a side dish commonly served with roasted chicken for Friday night (Shabbat) dinner. It doesn't have to accompany chicken only, but, as my mother once told us, when she was a child, chicken and noodles were more affordable than other foods. This is a great accompaniment to any meat.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 122.9mg; sodium 106.7mg. Full Nutrition
I found this dish to be excellent and serves as a great basis for a kugel. Every Jewish family makes it differently ex. dairy, no dairy, sweet or savory, raisins no raisins, etc. I reduced to 1 onion and added 1 pint (2 cups)of cottage cheese, 1 cup sour cream and no bread crumbs (VIEW MY PHOTO). Depending on your dietary guidlines or preference, the recipe is very flexible. I also serve this with a roast chicken or beef brisket. Thank you Goldie for the recipe!!
After reading the reviews of being dry - i added 1/2 cup of Kosher Chicken Broth to the onions then mixed everything together in the bowl. I was also liberal with the salt/pepper and only used 3 onions. But it turned out moist. Good non-dairy Kugel.
I made some helpful, healthy changes. I used whole wheat noodles, used 8 egg whites,I added some seasoned salt and omitted the breadcrumbs. The most important thing I did was COVER the baking dish! It kept it all soft instead of making the tops all hard and inedible. My 5 year olds loved it as well as my baby :)
This was pretty tasty, but I didn't put enough salt and pepper in it. Next time I'll try about 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper. Also, it was just a bit dry. I think it needs a little liquid, maybe a little broth or cream. I will definitely try again!
Good recipe. I suggest reducing the amount of onion to 1-2 onions max or skip all together. I just thought that this much sautéed onion overpowers the dish making it sweet instead of salty as it is supposed to be. Also skip the paprika. That really doesn't present it right.
I made this without substitution for dinner last night. Turned out wonderfully and looked amazing as well. So thank you to the poster. As another noted it is a good template. You can modify per taste or on the basis of what may be present in the pantry etc. I had done that previously with this recipe using ricotta that was needing to be used, reducing the onion some and adding a little garlic. Turned out great as well.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.