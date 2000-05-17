Lokshin Kugel (Noodle Pudding)

This is a side dish commonly served with roasted chicken for Friday night (Shabbat) dinner. It doesn't have to accompany chicken only, but, as my mother once told us, when she was a child, chicken and noodles were more affordable than other foods. This is a great accompaniment to any meat.

Recipe by Goldie Libman

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9 x 13 baking dish. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • While pasta is cooking, in medium saucepan, cook onions in oil over medium heat. Season with salt and pepper, and cook until brown and soft.

  • In very large mixing bowl, combine pasta, onions, eggs, bread crumbs and salt and pepper to taste. Mix thoroughly. Pour into baking dish and sprinkle paprika over the top. Sprinkle with oil, if desired, and bake 50 to 60 minutes, until top is crispy and golden.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 122.9mg; sodium 106.7mg. Full Nutrition
