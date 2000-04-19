Greek Orzo Salad

I think I made this almost exactly as the recipe stated, except I did take one reviewer's advice and bought the cucumbers that don't need to be seeded. I also forgot to buy fresh parsley so I used dried. I took another reviewer's advice and made this the night before. I knew that pretty much no one else in my family would eat this, but I was dying to try it...so I made a full batch two nights ago, and took it to work with me for lunch the rest of this week. They were right, the longer it sits, the better it tastes, and if you are going to store it or make it ahead, definitely save the marinade til right before you eat it...I had two bowls of leftovers and in one, I poured half the marinade. By morning, it was gone, soaked up by the pasta I guess. Adding it right before serving keeps it moist and also keeps the pasta from clumping, plus the artichoke marinade was nice and light, and had a really great, mild flavor. If you're serving/eating this like a meal (it makes a GREAT light lunch, and is VERY balanced) then the six servings is about right, but if you're using it for a side, I'd say 10-12 servings is more like it. Loved this!