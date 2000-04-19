Greek Orzo Salad
A delicious, colorful salad, with artichoke hearts and feta. I receive a lot of requests for this one.
I gave this 5 stars...after I made some changes. I added about 1/2 c. of a good italian dressing and about 1/4 c. of red wine vinegar to spice it up a little. Now it is AMAZING. Everyone loved it!! I made the orzo and mixed it with the dressing, vinegar, lemon and spices the day before and then added the veggies the morning of. Very good and very pretty!Read More
This is a great summer salad, absolutely delicious! My husband commented about how quickly I scarfed it down. I made some changes: basil instead of oregano, black pepper instead of lemon pepper, an extra tablespoon of lemon juice, an extra large tomato, only half an onion, and some balsamic vinegar to taste. Next time I make it I'll probably keep those changes except that I'll use even less onion and even more tomato. I think this recipe would be great without changes, too. It claims to make 6 servings, but those servings must be awfully big, because this makes a lot. I think I'd call it 8-10 servings.
This is my #2 all time fave from this site, second only to the Brown Sugar Meatloaf. As are many others, I am guilty to modifications based on what I have in the house, as well as taste preferences. I am into easy prep and finding shortcuts, so I used an English cucumber and didn't remove the seeds, and the tomatos were those cute baby grape tomatoes, cut in half (used approx 20); no seed removal there also. Thanks to the advice of other reviewers here, I purchased bottled Greek dressing, and tossed in 1/2 cup. On the first try I only used 1/4 red onion, but I will upgrade that next time to 1/2. I would also double the lemon pepper, and add more salt (I use sea salt) and a liberal dose of freshly ground black pepper. Definitely more lemon... I will juice a full lemon next time...lemon is a leading flavor in authentic Greek cuisine, and 1 T is WAY too short. Also tossed in some sliced Greek pepperoncini (found in the condiment aisle near the olives), approx 1/4 cup. This is FABULOUS, and gets even better overnight. It is also very pretty and colorful when served in a glass bowl. Again, a keeper. Husband, kids, and picky grandkids ALL loved it. Thanks to the original submitter of this recipe. LoveLoveLove this!!!!!!
I made it exactly as the recipe said, except maybe just a little bit less red onion. I didn't do as the other responders did and add balsamic vinegar or anything. I wanted to try it as posted first. I don't think I'll ever change it. This is a very fresh, light, yummy and beautiful salad!
I made this recipe with some changes. I added garbanzo beans and green onions and chopped up the artichokes. Also, instead of using the drained marinade, I added some KRAFT Greek Vinaigrette Dressing that was in the fridge. This turned out really good! I wasn't sure if my son liked artichokes or not, that's why I cut them up. My boyfriend and I love them so I couldn't omit them...the boy would have to suffer! Turns out, everyone loved the salad...and, the kid likes artichokes! My son's girlfriend was over the day after and had some and she loved it, too. I also used gemelli pasta instead of the orzo...it was awesome!! Thanks! Erin
Made this recipe today exactly as instructed. I was pretty disappointed. The concept was good, but I found it extremely dry and tasteless. I see that other people changed the recipe. I believe you should make it the way stated first, then rate it. If you rate it a 5 and make tons of changes that is not a true rating. That is one of my pet peeves about this site. I will make it again but will definitely use a bottled dressing or ingredients that will make a good dressing.
Amazing. I took it to a party and the entire bowl was gone in 5 minutes. It was best on Day 3, so it is a really great dish if you want to make something ahead of time. Next time, I will use the whole package of orzo with the same quantities of the other ingredients to make a bigger batch. Thank you!
I LOVE this salad!!! I am guilty of making a bit of changes though, based on my tastes. I omitted the cherry tomatoes and the red onion, and instead used 6 sundried tomatoes. I placed the sundried tomatoes and the black olives and the artichokes in the cuisinart and chopped all of it, then mixed it with the pasta. Instead of the marinade, I used Greek dressing like other reviewers. I also used dried parsley flakes (2 tbsp). This is an amazing salad. I'm going to have more!
Excellent! I used seedless English cucumbers and halved cherry tomatoes to cut down on prep. I also used Kraft Greek Vinagrette Dressing instead of the artichoke marinade and block feta as previously suggested. In the future, I'd even add grilled chicken to make it a meal!
Yummy yummy! The BF and I gobbled it up! I am giving it 4 stars b/c I changed some of it. I used reduced fat feta, cut back the orzo and increased the veggies to make it a little healthier. Used the non-marinated artichokes and subbed 1/2c balsamic vinegrette dressing. Also subbed kalamata olives for true Greek flavor. Didn't used the parsley b/c I didn't have any. Will definately use it next time.
This was a great recipe. I too made a few adjustments. Like one of the other reviews I replaced the artichokes (marinate and hearts) with 6 tbsp olive oil, 4 tbsp red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 2 teaspoon dried oregano. I used pepper instead of lemon pepper and Kalamata olives instead of black olives. I mixed the orzo with the marinate I made and let it sit overnight then added the other ingredients the next morning and let it refrigerate an hour longer. I added the tomatoes and feta right before I served it so it didn't over power the dish or make it soggy.
This is a good salad, great ingredients, but I was expecting more flavor. I didn't think the artichoke marinade gave enough flavor, so I added more lemon juice, more lemon pepper, drizzled on some olive oil and sprinkled on some white wine vinegar. I also added some chopped baby spinach for extra nutrition. Took some doctoring, but we loved the result!
So many interesting and compatible ingredients! This was really delicious. I used Kalamata olives rather than ripe black olives and found I had to add a little more seasoning to make all these wonderful flavors come alive. I also added a good drizzle of olive oil. I served this at room temperature. Excellent.
I've been playing around with orzo salad recipes for a while now, and I've found my "go to" recipe. I actually diverged from this one in many ways, but that's why I give it five stars--it's incredibly forgiving and adjustable to taste. For my part, I boil the orzo in low-sodium vegetable broth for added flavor, used fresh basil instead of parsley, crumbled chevre instead of feta, omitted the olives (didn't have them--kalamata would have been nice!), and found that no extra oil from the artichoke marinade or extra dressing was needed, though I was very liberal with the lemon juice and I did add a touch of salt. My key point--especially using chevre--is that I don't add the cheese until after it chills, since I prefer it to remain an individual ingredient rather than melt into a creamy sauce in the hot pasta. Of course, it's all a matter of taste!
My husband and I love this recipe! We did add 6 tbsp olive oil, 5 tbsp red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 2 teaspoon dried oregano instead of the artichoke marinade like someone else suggested. Makes great leftovers!
THIS IS A NICE LIGHT REFRESHING SALAD. VERY DELICIOUS. I USED KALAMATA OLIVES BECAUSE THEY ARE SALTY AND I DID NOT HAVE TO ADD EXTRA SALT. I ALSO ADDED HEARTS OF PALM IN PLACE OF ONE OF THE MARINATED ARTICHOKE HEARTS AND ADDED THEN A FEW DRIZZLES OF OLIVE OIL. THANK YOU FOR SUBMITTING. THE PASTA FINALLY DID NOT OVERWHELM THE SALAD. FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO TAME THE ONION A BIT SLICE AND PUT IN ICE COLD WATER FOR ABOUT 10-15 MINUTES THE CHOP/DICE. YUM
A good foundation recipe but with a few changes, you can make it 5 stars. Definitely needs more dressing. The orzo absorbs a lot of it, so you need to adjust it a couple of times. It is better after a couple of days. Don't be shy with adding more ingredients such as more feta, sun-dried tomatoes, or different marinated veggies. I served this with chicken and tzatziki. Great dinner side dish!
Very Delicious!
This was very tasty, colorful and pleasing to the palate. It was even better several hours later as the ingredients melded together and had some time to chill. One small change I made the second time I made this, only because I love the taste of lemon so much, I grated lemon rind into the pasta.
I wish I had read the reviews first...it really needed a different dressing...I probably will try it again with a greek salad dressing...the artichoke marinade just didn't cut it...
This salad is delicious! I made it exactly as instructed the first couple of times and it really is great, but I now like to make a few changes. I add an extra tomato and cut down on the onion. I would also recommend using kalamata olives (soooo yummy!) If I'm in a hurry I just use the artichoke marinade, but it's spectacular if you use homemade Greek dressing (I use a recipe from this site) It keeps well, in fact I think it tastes better the next day, so it's great for potlucks or lunches! It's quick to throw together and so good, I make it all the time now :)
this was delicious as written! thanks for the post Patrice!
Used whole wheat mini shell pasta, added a red pepper and a homemade greek dressing. Delish.
My daughter and I loved this one! The orzo just makes this something really unique. Instead of the dressing that the recipe calls for, I used the Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing from this site. I'll be doing this one again soon.
Excellent! I love Greek food with feta cheese and I loved this one. I also added Greek salad dressing instead of marinade and used cherry tomatoes. Made it for Memorial Day picnic and everyone loved it! Is a keeper!!
Made recipe as written, except I forgot to buy a tomato, so I substituted canned diced tomatoes. I also used about 2/3 of the onion because it was a very strong onion. This is definitely better after it has had time to chill. I would recommend adding the feta just before serving, as the flavor doesn't stand out much otherwise.
I liked the orzo, some at the BBQ I took this to hadn't had it before and found it a nice change.
Really good! This salad is not only delicious, but really pretty too. I love the clean, fresh flavors from the herbs and lemon juice. Of course, I didn't read the directions through and threw away the artichoke marinade, so I added a drizzle of olive oil for some moisture. Very good, thank you!
Made this for a large crowd and got some rave reviews. It was so good. Made it just the the way the recipe shows. It actually gets better the longer the flavors have time to soak in. Will definitely make it again!
Great combination! I left out the artichoke hearts, so instead of using the juice for the dressing, I made the "Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing" from this site. It really made the salad!!
good, a little tasteless so I added some greek dressing. I don't eat olives so I left them out. Keeps well.
This simple dish is so delicious and versatile. If you're up to trying something new, try what I did. I use Kalamata olives, herbed feta cheese, I used the time saving pre-cooked chicken breasts (Perdue) and added cinnamon and allspice, as well as 2 cloves of fresh garlic. I left out the fresh onion only because I'm not a fan. The fresh garlic, chicken, Kalamatas and cinnamon & allspice come together nicely for a "Moroccan" type dish that could actually be a main dish with the lean protein added. This also works really well with couscous, and is great eaten hot or chilled, it's hard to mess this up :)
Very, very good. I used canned artichokes so instead of using the marinade from the jar for the last step, subbed Marie's Greek Vinaigrette.
I made this recipe with two changes. First I completely omitted the red onion, which I don't care for. If I want an onion flavor, I add chopped scallions to taste. Second, I only used about 1/3 of the artichoke marinade as dressing; more would just have puddled at the bottom of the bowl. I used the glass jars of marinated artichokes and these may have more marinade.
Make a meal of it and add some FRESH boiled and chilled Jumbo shrimp! YUM!
Pretty much followed the recipe and it was delicious - exactly what I was looking for! I made a few tweaks though. I knew I wanted more taste so I used kalamata olives instead of black olives. I don't like oregano so I omitted that. I also used grape tomatoes instead of regular tomatoes. I have to wonder if those who thought there wasn't enough flavor used canned artichokes instead of marinated. I thought this recipe was amazing and plan to make it again!
A nice lunch salad! I didn't have artichokes or olives, but still not bad.
AWESOME RECIPE! I had never had orzo before so this recipe was a new one for me, but I loved it! I made the recipe as given, but made sure to mix the feta with the orzo first while the orzo was warm, melting the feta. I also didn't use the marinade before serving but instead used some greek salad dressing. The amount this made was huge! Next time I will 1/2 of 1/4 this recipe. Yes, I will be making this again.
What a wonderful change to the normal pasta and potato salads of the summer! The ingredients are so fresh and colorful and this is a delicious side to any fun barbecue dinner you're planning!!
Super yummy summer salad. The feta is perfect in this salad. I don't like marinated artichokes so I drained and discarded the water they were packed in and used a oil/vinegar dressing so the pasta wasn't dry. Thanks for sharing!!!
This is a wonderful salad! It was a great side for the Grecian Pork Tenderloin also on this site. I found that it made a lot, but the leftovers were even better than the salad the first day. I think next time I’ll make it a day ahead or at least the morning before I serve it. Also, I didn’t use the artichoke marinade & used the dressing suggested by Dining Diva. Thanks for the recipe!
Made this for a BBQ/birthday party and thought it was pretty good but not my favorite. I think the red onions are a little strong for my taste. I don't do canned olives but used kalamata and rotini instead of orzo. Because I think I added extra pasta, I did add more of the juice from the marinated artichokes (we buy the big Costco jars so I had plenty) but it was still a tad dry.
Great recipe for Pot Luck. I felt the dressing needed to be kicked up a notch, so I added some Balsamic Vineager and that was just what it needed.
A great, easy recipe. I got compliments for this one.
Delicious! Be sure to use Kalamata olives for a real Greek flavor. The recipe is wonderful "as is," but I like to double the amount of tomato and cucumber and I just use half a red onion. I've tried it with a bit of commercial Greek Salad Dressing and that is very tasty, too. My family loves this.
I made this recipe as written. I did have additional dressing on hand as recommended by other reviewers. It is a big winner in our house. There was no need to add the back up dressing. Only thing I can think that might have been different than others who thought it needed more was the brand of marinated artichoke hearts? Since that seems to be the dominant flavoring.
This recipe is a very light and refreshing summer dish. I listened to some of the reviewers and made minor changes. Instead if using the artichoke marinade I used Good Seasons italian dressing. I substituted calmata olives in place of the black olives and omitted the salt because the olives are salty enough.
Wow! Fresh and zesty! This salad has a delightful combination of textures and flavors. It has been a huge hit at every bbq I've taken it to. What I love the most is that it's just a little different from your average pasta salad...and NO MAYO!
Ive made this quite a few times already, its a no fail salad........perfect for summer parties!
Great recipe. I also had to add a little more lemon and a little of red wine vinegar. I also added banana peppers, which gave it this zing. :)
This is excellent! I followed the recipe pretty much to the letter. The only change I made was to add the juice of one whole lemon. It makes a LOT. This is more like 10 servings (at least) not six. But it's yummy and I am sure would be a popular hit at anyone's cookout. YUM!
I loved this BEFORE I added the reserved artichoke juice. The whole salad tasted like marinated artichokes after the juice was added. Next time I'll just add more lemon juice and a little olive oil.
Very delicious side for a BBQ I just had. I used the tri-color orzo which gave such a wonderful added flavor and I left out the olives for taste preference. I used red, orange, and green peppers to add more color. I made the night before the party and just before serving I skipped adding in the artichoke marinade and added instead a greek vinagrette dressing with a splash of balsamic. Very good and the little that was left over still tasted good a few days later. Will make again.
Awesome dish! I added 3 cut up, pre-cooked Italian-seasoned chicken breasts to make it a meal. I couldn't find orzo pasta at my store, so I used 2 boxes of "Near East" brand of rice pilaf, which has both orzo pasta and rice in it. Loved it! I followed another reviewer's advice and used the "Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing" on this site, scaled down to 5 servings (and it *was* absolutely fabulous!). Because I used a dressing, I bought UNmarinated artichoke hearts, but did throw in the 1/4 cup parsley and 1 Tbl. lemon juice (which is what helps make this dish taste Greek!). I used whole kalamata Greek olives instead of canned plain ones, 2 (large) tomatoes instead of just 1, and omitted the onion (all just a personal preference). Serve with pita wedges. What a fantastic salad! Thanks for the recipe!
Made this last night using the advice of others - love it! I used about a cup of light Greek dressing in place of the artichoke marinade, and I omitted the red onion. It's definitely the type of recipe you can tweak and make to your own tastes and preferences. Marinating overnight was key though, as it allowed the flavors to really seep in. Brought to a work potluck today, and it was soooooo good. Definitely recommend it.
I would have rated a 5, but I made mods based on other reviews. I used about 3/4 cup of greek dressing instead artichoke marinade. In fact, I didn't use artichokes at all only because we don't like them. I also added a bit of corn. What's easy about this is it's versatility. You can add and subtract to your liking. My family loved this, but made mods to suit our tastes. Thank you!
I was so proud of myself for making this because it was such a hit at every pot luck I brought this to! I followed the suggestion of skipping the artichoke brine (don't care for the salt in it) and just used a bit of olive oil, lemon and a tiny splash of balsamic vinegar - however, I honestly believe that you could do without any dressing at all, the ingredients themselves are already so flavourful! A lot of chopping, but so worth it!
This salad was so easy and good. I did substitute sundried tomatoes packed in herb oil then used the oil from them instead of the artichoke oil. It was wonderful! My guest raved and took home the recipe!
I had high hopes for this salad, but it just wasn't for me. The pasta soaked up most of the dressing, so it was kind of dry and bland. Probably won't make again.
This is my favorite new recipe. When cutting up the artichoke hearts I always remove any 'hard' outer leaves that are chewy. I also add to taste finely shredded mozarella cheese. My nephew who's in college wanted this recipe 2 take back with him he loved it so much! Now this will be my staple when making a salad for a party - I don't use the lemon pepper or dried oregano. I add more fresh lemon juice and the artichoke marinade for the dressing with salt and pepper.
Be sure to taste and add more dressing as needs.
Delicious! Instead of orzo, I used a smaller pasta and it tasted great. Can't wait to make it again using the preferred pasta. My husband who does not like artichokes, loved it, so I know it's a keeper recipe.
perfect as written!
Oh. My. I was a little weary because I was making it for my greek boyfriend (who is a chef haha) and we absolutely loved it. I rated it 4 out of 5 because I omitted the artichoke hearts (we had them the night before) and used a dressing from the site called "Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing" and let me tell you what! It is probably going to be a staple at my house now! It's even better the day after! ;)
Yummy. Only change I made was to eliminate the leftover marinade from the artichokes and used a bottle of greek dressing instead. very good.
Pretty good in my opinion. Beware this is deceiving and made a big bowl. Had tons left after dinner. Followed recipe except no olives per my personal preference. I felt it needed a little more liquid/dressing prior to placing in fridge to chill so I added a bit if the marinade early (the rest of which I added later, per recipe). Family said it was good, but for me I wanted a bit more seasoning. Feta taste was prominent which is ok. I didn't tweek much as it was first time making, and wanted to follow recipe as much as I could. Next time may play with seasonings or add my own Greek dressing.
My husband is Greek and he really enjoy this as a side. I paired it with lamb chops and Tzatziki! I didn't have artichoke heart so I just added a little olive oil and red wine vinegar.
Great salad! I added a little dill and used regular pepper instead of lemon pepper and amped up the lemon juice instead. I also didn't have parsley so the dill added a nice touch of green. Everyone liked it and I will definitely serve it again!
I made this for a family cook-out and it was a hit! I made a couple of alterations. I used cherry tomatoes that I cut in half and I also used the 'Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing' recipe instead of the artichoke marinade. I will continue to make this again & again!
I think I made this almost exactly as the recipe stated, except I did take one reviewer's advice and bought the cucumbers that don't need to be seeded. I also forgot to buy fresh parsley so I used dried. I took another reviewer's advice and made this the night before. I knew that pretty much no one else in my family would eat this, but I was dying to try it...so I made a full batch two nights ago, and took it to work with me for lunch the rest of this week. They were right, the longer it sits, the better it tastes, and if you are going to store it or make it ahead, definitely save the marinade til right before you eat it...I had two bowls of leftovers and in one, I poured half the marinade. By morning, it was gone, soaked up by the pasta I guess. Adding it right before serving keeps it moist and also keeps the pasta from clumping, plus the artichoke marinade was nice and light, and had a really great, mild flavor. If you're serving/eating this like a meal (it makes a GREAT light lunch, and is VERY balanced) then the six servings is about right, but if you're using it for a side, I'd say 10-12 servings is more like it. Loved this!
This recipe was quick and easy. The flovors were bright and interesting. I had many people at my event ask for the recipe. A great warm weather dinner with grilled meat
A nice variation for a pasta salad and so easy to make. This is always a hit. Whenever I serve it am always asked for the recipe. I did make a few changes- I don't really like cucumbers so omitted them, used grape tomatoes as another reviewer suggested- so easy. Also used Greek Kalamata olives instead of black olives. Can't go wrong with this salad
Oh my gosh this ws good! I poured over some "Greet With Feta And Oregano" dressing, and it went really well. So yummy :)
I left out the tomatoes (needed the ones I had for another use) and used the oil/vinegar/oregano dressing as other reviewers have done, and it was FANTASTIC. I served it at a potluck and it got rave reviews. As others here have done, I made the orzo the night before and let the dressing soak into it; I added the veggies an hour before serving. Two thumbs up!
Absolutely loved this and it's so pretty in the bowl. I did go a little lighter on the feta purely because the dish it accompanied also had feta in it. I'd definitely use the full amount otherwise. There were fights over who got the leftovers for their lunch the next day. Thanks so much for sharing Patrice.
This was delicious. Made with chicken kabobs and I can't wait to eat the leftovers. Nice light summer dinner.
Just made this tonight for tomorrow's family brunch... excellent recipe! My only mods were to lessen the amount of feta and artichoke hearts (though I didn't need to in hindsight) and to add a small amount of red wine vinaigrette, Italian dressing, salt, and sugar (plus a little cold water to keep the orzo from gluing together while chopping and adding ingredients).
I made this for a Greek themed bridal shower this weekend. It was a huge hit and turned out wonderful - I wouldn't change a thing :)
this recipe is delicious. I did change it quite a bit to suite my tastes. I used a box of bowtie pasta. I made a dressing of redwine vinegar, olive oil, fresh oregeno, fresh thyme, lemon juice, finely chopped garlic, salt, and pepper. I also used greek kalmata olives and roasted red peppers. It was probably one of the best pasta salads I have ever had.
I've made this so many times with different variations. I use whatever veggies I have on hand, such as tomato, broccoli, cucumber, zucchini, asparagus, but I feel red onion and artichoke have to always be used. I usually add garlic powder and sometimes use white pepper instead of lemon pepper, cilantro or mint instead of parsley, sometimes I add a bit of olive oil to make it a little smoother. But this recipe can be easily modified to suit anyone's pickiness! Delicious!
Excellent recipe. I made it according to the recipe but then added a bit of olive oil and a bit more lemon juice after tasting it. That really improved the taste further. I also added chicken that I had sautéed in chicken broth, white wine and lemon juice to give the dish some extra protein. This is one of the best recipes I have tried from this site. Thank you for it.
Great summer recipe! I used sliced olives and will use halved grape or cherry tomatoes next time. The artichoke juice is definitely necessary to keep the salad moist.
This was so good. I made my own changes, mostly to the dressing. I added lemon juice, fresh basil, and red wine vinegar. Fresh garlic would be nie too. I enjoyed this at room temperature.
Just okay as written - the dressing needs some work. I ended up mixing up a different greek dressing recipe and added that instead. For a basic dressing, try equal parts olive oil and red wine vinegar, then add salt, pepper, oregano, garlic powder, mustard powder, and lemon juice to taste. With that addition it made for a tasty lunch. I might try adding a can of tuna to the leftovers for some variety the next time I eat it.
This is my new favorite pasta salad! So good! I followed the recipe to a t except that I used half a red onion. This makes a ton so if you didn't have a big group I would definately half the recipe. So delicious and very pretty, great summer side dish.
Absolutely great! As another reviewer suggested, I did not use the spices/marinade here, but used the Abolutely Fabulous GreekHouse Dressing from this site. I could not stop eating it. I did not have artichoke hearts, so added sliced green olives instead. Yum.
I too found that there was not much flavor. Next time, I will probably add some Greek dressing as recommended by other reviewers.
Needed Italian Dressing thrown in. Orzo soaked up all liquids.
Yum! I halved the orzo and kept the veggies and cheese amounts the same. I didn't have marinated artichokes, so I used about 4 tbsp olive oil, 3 tbsp red wine vinegar, 1.5 tsp lemon juice and 2 tsp dried oregano. The lemon juice and oregano amounts are in place of the amounts called for in the recipe. I didn't wait until serving to toss them in - just mixed everything at once before letting sit in the fridge. Very good!
Delicious side dish, thank you so much for sharing it with us. I added more cucumber and tomatoes in order to emphasize the salad quality, and I used the Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House dressing from this site. You can hold the olives and feta cheese until just before serving if you don't want the feta to dissolve in the dressing too much. Orzo is a wonderful pasta for salads because its compact shape seems to keep it from tearing or disintegrating.
Amazing. I made it for my coworkers and everyone loved it. I used yellow and red tomatoes marinaded in olive oil, basil and parm cheese overnight then diced them the next day. I also used artichoke hearts in just water, omitted the parsley and put in fresh basil. I drizzled just the smallest amount of the absolutely fabulous greek dressing from this site but it really didnt need a lot. a tablespoon or two is enough. I didnt use any oregano or lemon pepper either. It is plenty flavorful. Really tasty!
Was enjoyed by the group I made it for. I skipped adding the left over artichoke marinade and added red wine vinegar instead.
I have made this salad several times and each time my guests ask for the recipe. I just use a little more vinegar or lemon juice, but it is very delicious.
This is wonderful! I served it for dinner with guests the first time I made it and just hoped it would come out good ... they liked it so much they wanted the recipe and I'll be making it again very soon for my family. I didn't have lemon juice or enough cucumber and only stuck it in the freezer for 15 minutes (I was in a time crunch :) but it still turned out great. I found out later they only asked for the recipe because she didn't believe I made it! Insulting, but whatever. We never had them over again :) !
I just made this salad..it's chilling. I keep sneaking a bite will have it with greek chicken tonight...Yum I can't wait!
I went the lazy route and used Kraft Greek Vinigrette. Did not use the artichoke or marinade either. I really enjoyed it and had it for several days leftover. Great summer salad and for a party:)
but I added about 3 Tablespoons Italian dressing. Excellent
Excellent. Everyone loved it and was so colorful. I put it in a clear bowl. I too used that dressing, but don't put too much or it will take away for it is very tangy. Making it again for more beach company.
Bland. I followed the recipe. It sounded good, and I like all the components, but it needs a more flavorful dressing than the marinade from the artichokes. Maybe a bit of balsamic glaze would wake it up. Definitely would not make this again without some changes.
