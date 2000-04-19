Greek Orzo Salad

A delicious, colorful salad, with artichoke hearts and feta. I receive a lot of requests for this one.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Drain artichoke hearts, reserving liquid.

  • In large bowl combine pasta, artichoke hearts, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, olives, parsley, lemon juice, oregano and lemon pepper. Toss and chill for 1 hour in refrigerator.

  • Just before serving, drizzle reserved artichoke marinade over salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 48.7g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 22.3mg; sodium 615.2mg. Full Nutrition
