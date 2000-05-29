Gazpacho Pasta Salad

Lime-tomato dressing with a jalapeno kick makes for a great summer salad. Add 1 cup of cooked chicken or shrimp to make a main dish.

Recipe by JEFFANDREW

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 cups
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In large bowl combine pasta, onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, tomatoes, cucumber, oil, salt, garlic, lime juice, black pepper and tomato juice. Toss well and chill in refrigerator for 2 hours. Toss again before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 10.1g; sodium 107.5mg. Full Nutrition
