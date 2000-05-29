Gazpacho Pasta Salad
Lime-tomato dressing with a jalapeno kick makes for a great summer salad. Add 1 cup of cooked chicken or shrimp to make a main dish.
EXCELLENT! I made a couple changes like others suggested. I doubled this recipe for a small group and had lots left over but my sister wanted a bunch of it for lunch. Instead of fresh tomatoes (not in season now), I used a can of Rotelle - "Milder" and a 16 oz jar of mild salsa, then I left out the tomato juice, jalepeno and bell pepper (my bro-in-law is allergic). I might add more lime juice next time since it added such a good flavor but could have been a little stronger in my opinion - I LOVE citrus flavor. I loved the cucumber in this. I seeded it first and that might not have been necessary. But it cuts the spiciness wonderfully. LOTS of compliments and requests for this recipe. Storing this one in my recipe box! Thanks! Oh, I also used 1/2 red onion diced finely instead of green onion. A tad sweeter in my opinion. I made this again for 4th of July and made a couple changes. I used a jar of salsa and one tomato. Used the green onions this time since I had them and they were GREAT. Also used 1/2 bunch of cilantro since that flavor is so good. It's MUCH better the second day so make ahead. I can't imagine anyone saying this is bland. The salsa might be the key. The best pasta salad I've ever made or eaten!Read More
Very bland flavor. I had to add alot more salt. i also added some accent. When i served it I also added extra tomato juice to each serving. I think it also could use more garlic. If you have a large green pepper, I suggest not using it all, thats all I could taste. I think that using spicy tomato juice would be a great idea.Read More
This was fantastic. I substituted a jar of salsa for the tomatoes, tomato juice, jalapeno and bell pepper.
I was looking for a change from the usual mayo based salads and decided on this since we love Gazpacho soup. From past experience I cut the amount of jalapeno which we believe to be a wise decision. I also used V8 juice (or a good Bloody Mary mix would work) and that gave it more of a taste. I used more juice than called for as experience has taught pasta absorbs liquid and with the amount given it was going to really soak in. Finally I added a touch more salt as that balances the lime a bit better, and added fresh chopped basil, flat leaf parsley, and cilantro. This passed the 'husband review' with flying colours!
This recipe was outstanding. I loved the jalapeno pepper in it--gave it a just-right kick!
This is one of my favorite recipes and I make it exactly like the recipe says. I do toss the pasta with oil right after I drain it, which might help reduce the absorption of the dressing. It's important to use canned tomato juice (such as Campbell's) because it's thicker. When I use the leftover liquid/juice from a can of tomatoes, the dressing isn't good. One time I was eating this for lunch and my friend said it smelled "so good."
A very tasty and different way to use abundant garden vegetables. I did not add the fresh jalapeno but mixed in some hot giardiniera along with its pickling juice. It added a good amount of zest to both the salad and the dressing. This salad makes a pretty presentation in a glass with a little of the tomato juice dressing at the bottom.
Excellent summer pasta salad. Light and fresh with the perfect combination of veggies and and a little spice.
I made this for my Memorial Day cookout, and it was good. I used Spicy V8 juice instead of tomato juice, and also added a jar of chipotle salsa. I still found it to be bland, but my guests raved over it.
A great summer salad! Everyone raved about it. Takes a bit of time to chop everything, but it's worth it!
I recommend adding more seasoning. We added Greek seasoning at the table, and it was the perfect touch.
What a nice recipe, Jeffandrew~ It was so good that I just kept going because company was going to pop in and I needed a meal. I just added shrimp and Cheese Tortellini, adjusted with some Spicey V-8 and other goodies to suit my garlic loving tastebuds and we had a stretched-out winner. Ran out and picked up a couple of hot Rotisserie Chickens and some Garlic Bread - it looked like I worked all day. Very easy on ME! It's a keeper. Thanks~
This was very good. I included a package of cheese tortellini, cilantro and grated parmesan. I replaced the tomato juice with spicy V8. It had a great flavor and was very pretty.
This was a pleasant change from mayo versions of a summer macaroni salad. I made some suggestes changes, V8 (hot) in place of tomato juice; toretlini in place of rotelli, did use less than 1/2 bunch of cilantro; increased limes juice used juice from two fresh limes; left out cuke it became too soggy on first try substituted garbanzo beans and also tried fresh summer squash. Will use it again!
I make a homemade pasta salad, and I am so bored with the same old Italian dressing...blah blah. WOW, this is fantastic!
Not bad. I used gemelli noodles because I don't have rotelle or rotini, and it worked well. It's very light, and while I'd like a little more spicyness, it really is pretty good for all that. The juice does absorb into the pasta; perhaps after a day or two in the fridge it will need more of it, but after a couple of hourse in the fridge it was good. I used red bell peppers and minced dried onions bc I didn't have what the recipe called for. Thanks for the recipe!
added cilantro, basil, and italian seasoning, and used a tomato cocktail. very delicious adding this bit of extra flavour.
Nice change from mayo pasta salads, but it was missing something. I followed the directions to the letter. Wasn't spicy enough, maybe salt and Pepper should be added. I will try it again. I did use an English cucumber and it did not get soggy.
Good but a bit bland, even with the jalapenos. I would add more seasoning next time.
Very tasty. Lots of compliments. A different twist on the traditional. I added the Bloody Mary Mix and cilantro as suggested.
This is quite good. I added a couple of tablespoons of minced cilantro to the mix as well as a tsp. of Louisiana hot sauce. We like food to be spicy at our house! After an overnight stay in the refrigerator, I found it had soaked up most of the dressing so I added a little bit of vinagrette and a couple of tablespoons of mayo. It was a great picnic meal after a 3 hour hike. 8 oz. of shrimp and some diced cheese didn't hurt it at all either!
This was good. Light and refreshing and easy to make.
Needs some element of salt. It was good but I am still on my search. I added shredded cheddar cheese, parm, and lil apple cider vinegar.
Nice change from the "normal" pasta salad we are used to. Will be using this recipe again.
This is exactly what I was looking for. We had left over chicken that I put in the next day as well as fresh mozzarella. I did add a couple of Italian herbs and I think cilantro might be pretty good, too but I didn't have any. Yummy!
good
These ingredients just cry out for some Feta cheese and lots of freshly ground black pepper. The Feta may not be Gazpacho-ish. but it would add a lot of flavor.
I was very disappointed in this recipe. I used the salsa instead of tomato juice and added some yellow and red peppers. After cooking the pasta it was very firm, but when I served the salad it was very soft. I made it a day before serving it and I guess the acid from the salsa cooked it more. This is one of the first recipes from this site I have been disappointed in.
This is a great recipe! It has been really hot this week, 90-100 degrees, and this is the perfect dinner for hot nights like these. It is easy to prepare and delicious. Thanks!
I love gazpacho and really wanted to love this salad, but just couldn't do it. After making as directed, I still thought the dressing lacked something-so I added more lime juice (probably doubled the orginal amount when all was said and done) but it still was just an okay salad. I'll probably keep working with this recipe to make it more like I would enjoy, but not sure it will be any time soon.
I made the recipe as written, except for deleting the bell pepper, which I don't like, and omitting the tomato sauce, which another reviewer recommended. I also added sliced avocado to the top - a great addition. It seemed to be missing something in the flavor. I think next time I will add some freshly shaved parmesan cheese.
To jazz this salad up, try using Italian dressing instead. Give a great zip. A wonderful combination of flavors.
Very good! Added some cumin and kidney beans!!! Thanks
I only made a half batch and I ended up putting 2 TBSP of jalapeno salsa into it. Even that didn't do much good. to quote my husband, "This is not a keeper".
This is an amazing salad! I love gazpacho soup and this twist is a great idea. I left out the jalapeños due to family preferences....I also made lots so I had leftovers!
this is a hit with all of my family. it is especially good with shrimp.
I made this recipe but i didn't have any Tomato juice so I doctored it up a little by making a more runny tomato sauce with spices, tomato paste and water. I still used 6 oz's but it came out great!!! And I used more lime juice than the recipe called for.
I made this with red onion as well as green, English cucumber, and V8 tomato juice. I also thought it was a bit bland so I added a pinch of ground cumin and some Adobo seasoning which really improved it. Good stuff. Thanks, Cheryl!
I loved it!! refreshing on a hot summer day and great for those who dont like mayo based pasta salads!
I found it a little bland so I added more jalapeno and a little hot salt.
This was kind of bland. I made it exactly as written except for using spicy V8 and it was still boring. Will make a different pasta salad next time.
Not bad, but needed more flavor. Perhaps would have been better with more tomatoes.
This was good, but a little flavorless and dry. I added a lot of extra garlic and I think next time I'll add more tomato juice. Worth another chance.
Wonderfully cool and refreshing salad to have with our burgers. Since I also made a macaroni salad, I skipped the rotelle. Used a red onion finely chopped instead of green onions (we're still scared of the ecoli scare here near the border)Used a little red wine vinegar and no tomato juice since there was enough dressing without it. Can't wait to use home grown veggies this summer! Will make this often as hubby was extremely happy and he does not like gazpacho soup.
This recipe was ok. I would NOT add a whole jalapeno again, nor all the garlic. I love spicy food but all that jalapeno made it too hot to eat for most of my guests to eat.
Nice & summer-y with the tomatoes & cucumbers! We had the left-overs with parm. cheese- also very good
Great dish. I also added the cilantro and used V8, but I think next time, I will puree the onions and peppers b/c I like the taste it gives to the pasta, but don't like biting into them (not skilled enough to chop them that small).
This was lovely, fresh and colourful. I only addded some black
I added 4 extra green onions, an additional clove of garlic and an extra cucumber; I seeded my cucumbers to lessen the extra moisture the seed part releases after you refrigerate. Also used V-8 juice instead of tomato juice. Everyone who didn't hate cucumbers enjoyed this. Will definitely make again and may add some chopped zucchini squash next time. Veggies!
I added avocado- really liked this! Will be adding it to regular rotation
Pretty good but was definitely bland as others have said. Add salt/seasoning and shredded cheese to make an improvement.
I used a little less tomato juice and it was delicious.
