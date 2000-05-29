Gazpacho Pasta Salad

EXCELLENT! I made a couple changes like others suggested. I doubled this recipe for a small group and had lots left over but my sister wanted a bunch of it for lunch. Instead of fresh tomatoes (not in season now), I used a can of Rotelle - "Milder" and a 16 oz jar of mild salsa, then I left out the tomato juice, jalepeno and bell pepper (my bro-in-law is allergic). I might add more lime juice next time since it added such a good flavor but could have been a little stronger in my opinion - I LOVE citrus flavor. I loved the cucumber in this. I seeded it first and that might not have been necessary. But it cuts the spiciness wonderfully. LOTS of compliments and requests for this recipe. Storing this one in my recipe box! Thanks! Oh, I also used 1/2 red onion diced finely instead of green onion. A tad sweeter in my opinion. I made this again for 4th of July and made a couple changes. I used a jar of salsa and one tomato. Used the green onions this time since I had them and they were GREAT. Also used 1/2 bunch of cilantro since that flavor is so good. It's MUCH better the second day so make ahead. I can't imagine anyone saying this is bland. The salsa might be the key. The best pasta salad I've ever made or eaten!

