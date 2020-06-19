Delish Coconut Muffins

1 of 34

Rating: 5 stars My kids and husband have been declaring these "the best muffins ever." I do admit we are a healthy household i usually make whole wheat no sugar added kinds of things and we don't like super sweet food. Given that background we love these they are soft inside crunchy outside and a good snack size when mini. I think they're just sweet enough but this is what I did: I used brown rice flower instead of white and my coconut was sweetened because that's what I had on hand. Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars I'm surprised how good they are for so little ingredients. I added a bit of baking soda to make them fluffier and some dried cranberries for sweetness (skipped the sugar). Love them. Helpful (36)

Rating: 4 stars Overall - a tasty alternative to those avoiding wheat/canola oil in their cooking. We have cut out processed wheat in our diet as it packs on the pounds and try to limit our sugar intake, so baking a treat becomes a challenge. Coconut oil (in coconut milk) is a good fat that burns bad fat, so this makes this a bonus for baking! We did use sweetened coconut (on hand and needed to be used up), decreased salt to 1/2 tsp of salt and sprinkled on "whey low" - a natural sugar alternative that tastes like sugar, but low on glycemic index. Added 3 chocolate chips in about 1/4 of the mini muffin cups (YUM!) for an extra special treat. They slid right out of the silicone cups. I forgot they wouldn't rise, so I filled the cups 2/3 and they came out short, and may have even fallen. Next time I will fill the cups all the way. This recipe is a great base to start with, though good on its own. We will be making these again! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars These muffins are dense and crisp on the outside moist and soft on the inside. I prepared them just as the original recipe reads- the flavor is a very delicate coconut taste- delicious. I pureed some of the raspberries we just picked and my children used that as a dipping sauce they LOVED this as a mid morning snack. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars these are good Helpful (9)

Rating: 1 stars Disappointing. The inside were glue-like (calling that "moist" is a stretch). The only flavor "hit" arrives when you chew on a piece of the shredded coconut. Helpful (8)

Rating: 1 stars It came out really dense and bland. I pretty much threw away the whole batch. I will not be making these again. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I used glutinous rice flour as that was all I could find at the grocery store - I think it was the reason the muffin stuck to the wrapper. I sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on the muffins before baking. I also think that this muffin needs a bit of something else but it is a great starter recipe especially for those with allergies. Helpful (5)