Delish Coconut Muffins

Rating: 3.12 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 8

Delicious coconut muffins that contain no eggs, no oil, no wheat flour, and it's very easy to make. Crunchy on the outside and very moist on the inside. This is actually a recipe from Indonesia, and they use a different type of cooking tool, which is heavy steel and the dough cooked on the stove. Since I don't have that equipment, I am using the muffin baking tray and baking them instead, but they still come out very good and tasty. You can freeze some of them; also reheat with microwave, or serve in a party for snacks.

By DelishD

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
33
Yield:
33 mini muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

33
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray mini-muffin pans with cooking spray.

  • Mix together the coconut milk with the water in a mixing bowl. Stir in white rice flour, shredded coconut, and salt. Spoon the mixture into the prepared mini muffin cups, and sprinkle with sugar if desired.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the tops are golden brown and crusty, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note

The plain ones without sugar can be eaten just like that; or you can eat it with Kaya (coconut-egg) jam or honey.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 7.4g; sodium 74.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (34)

Most helpful positive review

emom
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2010
My kids and husband have been declaring these "the best muffins ever." I do admit we are a healthy household i usually make whole wheat no sugar added kinds of things and we don't like super sweet food. Given that background we love these they are soft inside crunchy outside and a good snack size when mini. I think they're just sweet enough but this is what I did: I used brown rice flower instead of white and my coconut was sweetened because that's what I had on hand. Read More
Helpful
(44)

Most helpful critical review

LindsayBeth
Rating: 1 stars
06/05/2012
Disappointing. The inside were glue-like (calling that "moist" is a stretch). The only flavor "hit" arrives when you chew on a piece of the shredded coconut. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Jessica
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2011
I'm surprised how good they are for so little ingredients. I added a bit of baking soda to make them fluffier and some dried cranberries for sweetness (skipped the sugar). Love them. Read More
Helpful
(36)
GreenChef
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2011
Overall - a tasty alternative to those avoiding wheat/canola oil in their cooking. We have cut out processed wheat in our diet as it packs on the pounds and try to limit our sugar intake, so baking a treat becomes a challenge. Coconut oil (in coconut milk) is a good fat that burns bad fat, so this makes this a bonus for baking! We did use sweetened coconut (on hand and needed to be used up), decreased salt to 1/2 tsp of salt and sprinkled on "whey low" - a natural sugar alternative that tastes like sugar, but low on glycemic index. Added 3 chocolate chips in about 1/4 of the mini muffin cups (YUM!) for an extra special treat. They slid right out of the silicone cups. I forgot they wouldn't rise, so I filled the cups 2/3 and they came out short, and may have even fallen. Next time I will fill the cups all the way. This recipe is a great base to start with, though good on its own. We will be making these again! Read More
Helpful
(28)
Jessica Bilski
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2010
These muffins are dense and crisp on the outside moist and soft on the inside. I prepared them just as the original recipe reads- the flavor is a very delicate coconut taste- delicious. I pureed some of the raspberries we just picked and my children used that as a dipping sauce they LOVED this as a mid morning snack. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Bailey
Rating: 4 stars
04/27/2010
these are good Read More
Helpful
(9)
Lily
Rating: 1 stars
04/30/2011
It came out really dense and bland. I pretty much threw away the whole batch. I will not be making these again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
allrecipesrocks
Rating: 4 stars
12/23/2010
I used glutinous rice flour as that was all I could find at the grocery store - I think it was the reason the muffin stuck to the wrapper. I sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on the muffins before baking. I also think that this muffin needs a bit of something else but it is a great starter recipe especially for those with allergies. Read More
Helpful
(5)
jba
Rating: 2 stars
01/25/2012
Sorry..this was not as tasty as some reviews are saying they are however very easy to make and Gluten Free which is a great thing but even my husband (who is G.F. ) didn't like them enough to want me to make another batch!!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
