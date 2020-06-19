Delish Coconut Muffins

My kids and husband have been declaring these "the best muffins ever." I do admit we are a healthy household i usually make whole wheat no sugar added kinds of things and we don't like super sweet food. Given that background we love these they are soft inside crunchy outside and a good snack size when mini. I think they're just sweet enough but this is what I did: I used brown rice flower instead of white and my coconut was sweetened because that's what I had on hand.
I'm surprised how good they are for so little ingredients. I added a bit of baking soda to make them fluffier and some dried cranberries for sweetness (skipped the sugar). Love them.
Overall - a tasty alternative to those avoiding wheat/canola oil in their cooking. We have cut out processed wheat in our diet as it packs on the pounds and try to limit our sugar intake, so baking a treat becomes a challenge. Coconut oil (in coconut milk) is a good fat that burns bad fat, so this makes this a bonus for baking! We did use sweetened coconut (on hand and needed to be used up), decreased salt to 1/2 tsp of salt and sprinkled on "whey low" - a natural sugar alternative that tastes like sugar, but low on glycemic index. Added 3 chocolate chips in about 1/4 of the mini muffin cups (YUM!) for an extra special treat. They slid right out of the silicone cups. I forgot they wouldn't rise, so I filled the cups 2/3 and they came out short, and may have even fallen. Next time I will fill the cups all the way. This recipe is a great base to start with, though good on its own. We will be making these again!
These muffins are dense and crisp on the outside moist and soft on the inside. I prepared them just as the original recipe reads- the flavor is a very delicate coconut taste- delicious. I pureed some of the raspberries we just picked and my children used that as a dipping sauce they LOVED this as a mid morning snack.
Disappointing. The inside were glue-like (calling that "moist" is a stretch). The only flavor "hit" arrives when you chew on a piece of the shredded coconut.
It came out really dense and bland. I pretty much threw away the whole batch. I will not be making these again.
I used glutinous rice flour as that was all I could find at the grocery store - I think it was the reason the muffin stuck to the wrapper. I sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on the muffins before baking. I also think that this muffin needs a bit of something else but it is a great starter recipe especially for those with allergies.
Sorry..this was not as tasty as some reviews are saying they are however very easy to make and Gluten Free which is a great thing but even my husband (who is G.F. ) didn't like them enough to want me to make another batch!!!