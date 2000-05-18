Easy Pasta Salad

Artichoke hearts, red bell pepper and broccoli -- elegant and quick to make.

Recipe by Kerenza

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 minutes. Add broccoli and cook 2 minutes more. Drain pasta and broccoli and rinse with cold water until cool.

  • In large bowl, combine pasta, broccoli, red bell pepper, the artichoke hearts with their marinade, Parmesan, salt and pepper. Toss, adjust seasoning and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 2.2mg; sodium 139.4mg. Full Nutrition
