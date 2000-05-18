Easy Pasta Salad
Artichoke hearts, red bell pepper and broccoli -- elegant and quick to make.
The name says it all — easy! However, it is a little bland. To kick it up a notch, I have added little more parmesan cheese, artichokes and marinade. I have also added black olives and sun-dried tomatoes in oil The oil which soaks up the flavor of the sun-dried tomatoes really add flavor to the salad. Couple tablespoons will do the trick.Read More
This was pretty easy to make, but i added a few things to make it more flavorful... i used way more parmesean than the recipe calls for, and i sliced some black and green olives too... i also added some zesty garlic italian dressing, but found that i liked adding it just before serving the dish... pretty good!Read More
This is excellent! I've been in search of a good tasting, easy, pasta salad and this is it. I especially loved the artichoke hearts, so I doubled the required recipe. I also spiced it up a little bit by adding a couple of tablespoons of good Italian dressing. This kept it from being dry. This salad will definitely be in my party menu. Thanks for sharing!
Easy and delicious recipe (my husband loved it!) It's easy to adjust to your liking - I added a lot more artichoke marinade and a bit more parmesan cheese. Very nice.
FanTASTIC recipe, very very quick and tasty!
This salad really is super easy, and a little different than your regular mediterranean-style pasta side. I've never liked the marinade from the artichoke jar, so I make my own dressing with white-wine vinegar, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, thyme, and pepper. This also makes a delightfully festive holiday dish, with the red peppers, green broccoli, and whitish artichokes. Particularly cute if you can get (at Target or Fred Meyer type stores) red, green, and white pasta in tree or other holiday shapes. I did that for my office Christmas buffet and everyone loved it!
The recipe was quick and easy, as advertised. It was a very colorful addition to the meal. However, we found it very bland, in spite of adding extra marinade from the artichokes, some fresh herbs, and also some Italian dressing.
This salad was good, but I felt it needed a whole lot more seasoning.
This was super easy, and I love the versatility. I used this recipe as a reference but mixed and matched with veggies and ingredients I had on hand....like the staples in this recipe though!
Good, but I agree with other reviewers who thought it was bland. I made it as is (except used rotini because I didn't have penne), tried it, then added a pinch of red pepper flakes, some italian dressing, and some pepperoni slices. I liked it better with those additions.
I made this salad last night and will definitely make it again. It is soooo tasty, and also looks pretty and is super fast to make. It doesn't need any extra marinade, but next time I will probably add some extra artichokes just because I like them so much :)Thanks for the great recipe!
Super Duper Easy! I made this because my husband is such a marinated artichoke lover ;-). It may sound to some just looking at the recipe that it's "dry", since there's no liquid mentioned, but really, it didn't turn out that way at all. It's a unique, but good mix of flavors. You made my hubby HAPPY!
A good base for a pasta salad, but is very bland. I ended up added tuna, extra parmesan and a caper/olive oil/garlic dressing.
Very yummy pasta recipe. I might add a little more seasoning next time, but thought it was good the way it is, too. We love artichoke hearts, so it's always great to find a good recipe using them. Thank you for sharing!
I really can't rate this recipe since I really didn't MAKE this recipe. I don't like artichokes, so substituted cucumbers. Can't eat peppers, so substituted halved cherry tomatoes. Used whole wheat rotelli, fresh broccoli, and freshly grated Parmesan, then topped the whole thing off with black olives and the bottom of the bottle of Italian dressing. Yes, it was quick, and easy, and filling, but it WAS bland. I'd have to play with seasonings beyond salt and pepper to go with the Italian dressingnext time. But it LOOKED good on the plate!
