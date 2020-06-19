Caramel Coated Catfish

This is a very simple dish, if all the prep is done, then it takes about 20 minutes. There is a trick not mentioned here; after you caramelize the sugar, the water you add needs to be hot, otherwise that sugar will clump and stick to everything. You can wait until it remelts, but trust me, adding hot water is easier. I also wonder if you need to add so much water at the beginning when caramelizing the sugar, since it really doesn't start browning until most of the water has evaporated. I found I had to add hot water in small amounts as I cooked the fish, so it didn't get too thick or burn. I did not have to cook it down at all. I don't think the green onions and cilantro at the end add too much, other than that a fine recipe.