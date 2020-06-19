Caramel Coated Catfish

Catfish cooked Vietnamese style, coated in a caramel fish sauce.

By Everett

15 mins
30 mins
45 mins
4
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Mix 1/3 cup of water with the fish sauce in a small bowl and set aside. Combine shallots, garlic, black pepper, and red pepper flakes in a separate bowl and set aside.

  • Heat 1/3 cup of water and 1/3 cup of sugar in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally until sugar turns deep golden brown. Gently stir in the fish sauce mixture and bring to a boil. Stir in the shallot mixture and cook until shallots soften, then add the catfish. Cover and cook the catfish until the fish flakes easily with a fork, about 5 minutes on each side. Place catfish on a large plate, cover, and set aside. Increase heat to high and stir in 1/2 teaspoon of sugar. Stir in the lime juice and any sauce that has collected on the plate. Bring to a boil and simmer until the sauce has reduced. Pour sauce over the catfish and garnish with green onions and cilantro.

404 calories; protein 36.8g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 106.7mg; sodium 675.9mg. Full Nutrition
