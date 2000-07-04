Deb's Mac Salad
I had a craving for macaroni salad, and could not find a recipe that suited me, so I came up with my own! Ranch dressing adds tang!
This is a good recipe, I doubled it and I found that I did not have the ranch dressing but I had the dry ranch dressing mix and sprinkled it on, and I added a bit more mayo, and a tsp of milk and it was great! Second time, I added some extra vegtables, like small broccoli flowrettes(just the tiny ends) and defrosted frozen english peas.Yummy! This is a keeper recipe, thnks for sharing.
I liked it a lot and it was quick and easy to make. I think it would be better with a little more ingredience added in; it was just a little plain.
Very tasty recipe, a hit at family functions.
This is a good starting point, but the recipe as is needs some adjustment. I found that the macaroni required more mayo/dressing that was called for to be of the right consistency. Also, rather than using regular onion which overwhelms the dish, green onions or chives would be a better choice. My personal preference is to leave the onions out completely, and add garlic powder, dill, and crumbled bacon and use three cheese ranch as the dressing of choice. Other good toss-ins would be: mustard, pickle relish, cubed ham, peas, diced turkey or chicken, snow peas, sesame seeds, cherry tomatoes, or celery.
My family really loved the tangy flavor the ranch dressing gave this recipe. I added onions and bacon bits for an extra zing.
I made this last night and it was really good. The Ranch dressing really adds some zip. An added can of tuna also works really well with this recipe.
My husband love's it. And it was a hit at my job. And i like it to. And is very easy to fix.
love it, :)
This was kinda funky- the ranch was too strong, and it could have used less onion. Maybe I'll try it again with a more mild onion- the flavors just didn't mix well.
Very good recipe. Didn't seem to have a lot of flavor though. I added some fresh tomatoes and cucumbers and a dash of Tony Chacheres creole seasoning and it was delicious!
I made this recipe for a family get together and everyone loved it .Its easy to make and fast to put together
Fast, easy recipe!! Made in morning and left in fridge to be cold enough for dinner. Added more dressing as needed.
This recipe was a huge disappointment. I eat pretty much anything but this was really gross. My boyfriend would not ingest this concoction. Never again!
Good & simple recipe for those last-minute preparations to bring to a gathering- if need be. I added celery and broccoli (didn't have green peppers), extra Ranch dressing, salt, black pepper, and celery salt. Still a little bland, although good. Perhaps adding a dry Ranch packet would help with flavor. Thanks for the recipe! It was great cuz I didn't have to run to the store for any ingredients. I had everything in the house already. :-)
This is a FANTASTIC recipe, for when you don't have the TRADIONAL ingredients that a lot of mac salads call for such as celery and radishes. My son LOVES it and he is not big on pasta salads. THANK YOU for sharing this recipe. Its tasty and easy to make.
ranch dressing great idea, I'll be making this one again & again
I added seasoning along with all the other stuff.
