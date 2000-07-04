Deb's Mac Salad

I had a craving for macaroni salad, and could not find a recipe that suited me, so I came up with my own! Ranch dressing adds tang!

Recipe by Debbie Sims

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Rinse with cold water and place in large bowl.

  • Add onion, pepper and carrot to bowl with pasta. Toss with mayonnaise and ranch-style dressing. Adjust mayonnaise and dressing to taste. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 46.1g; fat 20g; cholesterol 9.3mg; sodium 235.1mg. Full Nutrition
