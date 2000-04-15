Cucumber Pasta Salad

This is a refreshing salad with cucumbers, onion, celery and corkscrew or wagon wheel pasta. Use the dressing as a dip, too!

By Annette

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In large bowl, combine pasta, cucumber, celery and onion. In small bowl, combine dressing, buttermilk and celery seed. Toss salad with dressing and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 402.6mg. Full Nutrition
