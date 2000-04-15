Cucumber Pasta Salad
This is a refreshing salad with cucumbers, onion, celery and corkscrew or wagon wheel pasta. Use the dressing as a dip, too!
WAY too much dressing according to the recipe. I started with 1/2 cup mayo and just added small amounts of buttermilk until I thought it was the right consistency. The salad looked kind of bland with just the cucumber and onion (I didn't use celery - personal preference.) So I added two diced roma tomatoes and a lot of fresh herbs - parsley, chives, and dill. I used celery salt instead of seed and that helped give it the extra seasoning that it needed to be really good. I'd say the recipe as written is a 3, but with the additions it's a 5.Read More
I did not care for this recipe. The biggest problem is the amount of salad dressing and buttermilk. It's enough for five times the recipe. I knew that it was too much after mixing it together, so I only used half to begin with. I ended up draining it all out and starting all over--this time leaving out the buttermilk because it makes it too "runny" and just using mayo. Also, a half cup pasta is not nearly enough--try two to three cups, uncooked. There is way too many onions and not nearly enough seasoning. I suggest adding some of your favorites. I added a little vinegar and dill weed. It looked so bland. I added shredded carrots for color. Tri-color pasta would be great, too. Turned out good...after a lot of work.Read More
This recipe, as is, is not good. Before I poured the dressing on I tasted the pasta mixture with a little bit of dressing. I am glad I did. I didn't use the salad dressing/buttermilk mixture and just added a little garlic salt and mixed in some ranch dressing. I certainly used more pasta, less celery and onion.
nice taste to it! People eat it up!
Ummm, it's okay. Pretty light. Great for a light lunch.
Great basic summer salad. I add a bit of salt and pepper to mine and use scallions instead of onion... Milder flavor to go with the salad.
As is, this recipe has far too much dressing. I made a full box of fiori pasta for the stated amount of dressing, and adjusted the portions of the vegetables accordingly. I also seasoned this with garlic power, dill, celery seed, and pepper (all to taste) to give it a little more depth of flavor.
I only used about half the dressing, and I substituted 1 tsp of dill for 1 tsp celery seed. It was a nice side dish as is, but I added feta cheese, walnut pieces and cooked flaked salmon to convert it to a light summer entree - very refreshing!
