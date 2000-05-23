Chinese Pasta Salad
A simple cabbage salad with crunchy ramen noodles.
A simple cabbage salad with crunchy ramen noodles.
This was wonderful! I was looking for my mom's recipe online, and this is very close! Her recipe had some slight differences though, that I think make it better. I used 3/4 bag of shredded cabbage to save time, 1/4 cup toasted slivered almonds + 1/4 cup toasted sunflower seeds (sunflower seeds really add wonderful flavor!), 1/8 cup corn or sunflower oil instead of vegetable oil, 3 Tbl. rice wine vinegar + 3 Tbl. sugar (plus seasoning packet). Wonderful! Thanks for the recipe!Read More
I would not make this again. I love the cilantro in this version which others don't have, but it really needs sugar, and I don't like using the ramen seasoning mix which is full of additives and MSG. There are many other similar recipes out there that incorporate similar ingredients that I would use instead. This was flavorless and too vinegary, even with the ramen seasoning packet. I used a bag of pre-shredded slaw mix, so maybe I used too much cabbage? And it needs more onion.Read More
This was wonderful! I was looking for my mom's recipe online, and this is very close! Her recipe had some slight differences though, that I think make it better. I used 3/4 bag of shredded cabbage to save time, 1/4 cup toasted slivered almonds + 1/4 cup toasted sunflower seeds (sunflower seeds really add wonderful flavor!), 1/8 cup corn or sunflower oil instead of vegetable oil, 3 Tbl. rice wine vinegar + 3 Tbl. sugar (plus seasoning packet). Wonderful! Thanks for the recipe!
A really easy to make side dish. I actually roast the almonds and the ramen noodles with a bit of sesame seeds in the oven til slightly brown before adding to the cabbage and it tastes even better!!
The original recipt itself was good -- I doctored it adding chopped green/red bell peppers and chicken (if you want meat...) and it was awesome. Also added garlic, and used a red wine vinegar dressing instead of the oil/vinegar combo.
I make a similar version to this but with 1 pkg ramen noodle seasoning, 1/3 c oil, 1 T soy sauce, 1 T sugar and 1 T of vinegar (no herbs) and this makes for a sweeter dressing. I also use a bag or two of coleslaw mix instead of shredded cabbage for an easier recipe(depending on how much you want to make but match the number of ramen noodle packages to coleslaw packages).
I would not make this again. I love the cilantro in this version which others don't have, but it really needs sugar, and I don't like using the ramen seasoning mix which is full of additives and MSG. There are many other similar recipes out there that incorporate similar ingredients that I would use instead. This was flavorless and too vinegary, even with the ramen seasoning packet. I used a bag of pre-shredded slaw mix, so maybe I used too much cabbage? And it needs more onion.
Very tasty, healthy, and quick to make! My mother-in-law asked for the recipe. Can't go wrong with that, can you!
If you think this is the sweet, tangy version of this potluck favorite you are seeking then this is not it. It was good, but was not sweet by any means. I would recommend to add at least 1/4 c. of sugar and at least double the dressing if not triple.
Wonderful and low fat!! I also added yellow bell pepper, brocolli, and chicken. I've already passed this recipe on to my friends. I loved it, thanks!
As written, I give it 3 stars. With my modifications, I give it 4 stars. I toasted the almonds and the ramen noodles, and added the seasoning packet and 3 tsp. of sugar to the dressing. As much as I love cilantro, I'm not sure I liked it in this recipe and I also think I would cut the green onion down to 3 instead of 4.
It was great just the way recipe called for it.....but I do like the ideas others are giving to doctor it up. Very easy to make!
We loved this! Did make a few changes- made dressing with seasoning packet, 1/3 c vegetable oil, 2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar, 1 Tbsp white sugar and 1 Tbsp brown sugar. Will definitely make again!
Made with peanuts instead and added white pepper and ground ginger to add a little more flavor, it was excellent.
I only put in half noodles and half packet. Delicious!
The salad had a nice crunch to it but the vinegar was way too over powering. I did not feel like the Ramen flavor packet did anything to neutralize the vinegar.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections