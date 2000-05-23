Chinese Pasta Salad

A simple cabbage salad with crunchy ramen noodles.

Recipe by Nancy C

prep:

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large bowl, combine cabbage, green onion and almonds. Crush ramen noodles and add to bowl with cilantro. Toss.

  • In small bowl, combine oil, vinegar and contents of ramen noodle seasoning packet. Toss dressing with cabbage mixture. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 13.1g; sodium 227.8mg. Full Nutrition
