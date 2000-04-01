Pasta/Pizza Sauce

My mom gave me this recipe. It's a very quick and versatile sauce that may be doubled or tripled. Substitute other cheeses and herbs for variety.

Recipe by JANDEE

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
cook:
13 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large skillet, saute garlic in oil until golden. Add tomato paste, sugar, oregano, basil, water, cheese and wine. Season with salt and pepper and simmer 10 minutes over medium-low heat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 749.4mg. Full Nutrition
