Pasta/Pizza Sauce
My mom gave me this recipe. It's a very quick and versatile sauce that may be doubled or tripled. Substitute other cheeses and herbs for variety.
Excellent pizza sauce! I would however only use this for pizza, not on pasta. I made this ultra quick and easy by doing an uncooked version. I took the tomato paste and blended it with 2/3 cup of warm water then added the wine. I used only 1 tsp. of sugar and then mixed in the rest of the ingredients leaving out the olive oil. I used minced garlic from the jar and added additional 1/4 tsp. of onion powder, 1/4 tsp. of salt, and 1/4 tsp. of marjoram. Absolutely perfect and I would love to try this as a dip for mozzarella sticks!Read More
Pretty good but not perfect pizza sauce. I can't put my finger on what's missing so I'll keep looking for that perfect recipe. Definately would not work as a pasta sauce.Read More
I've tried a couple pizza sauce recipes on this site and never really liked any of them, until I found this one! As others noted, it's a terrific base to start with and tinker to your tastes. I added 1/4 tsp of marjoram and 1/4 tsp Italian seasoning in addition to the called for spices. I also cut the sugar and grated Parmesan in half and omitted the wine. after simmering i turned the burner off and let it sit there on the warm stove covered while I baked cookies and prepared the whole wheat pizza crust so that the flavors would have time to blend even more. It turned out fantastic! I had friends over for dinner and they raved! Definitely a keeper in my recipe box. Thanks!!
Yum! The only thing I might change next time is adding just a teensy bit less sugar. (My husband doesn't care for sweet sauces.) However, if you try this and think it's too sweet, a teaspoon or so of vinegar will help. Just for myself, I thought it was great. MUCH better than most jarred sauces. NOTE: I do recommend this for pizzas, but not as a pasta sauce.
I upped the serving amount to six and I threw in more minced garlic and one minced sweet onion. I also used brown sugar instead of white. After taste testing it, I added additional oregano and basil. I used this in Pepperoni Pizza Bake. One of the best pizza sauces I've found on this site, with adjustments. The longer it simmers, the better it gets.
The sauce was good as a pizza sauce, but does not stand alone. At all. If you're looking for pizza sauce, use this recipe, but if you're looking for pasta sauce, look somewhere else.
The BEST pizza sauce! I can't figure out why there aren't more ratings yet for this recipe. I have tried many others looking for the perfect pizza sauce to go with the perfect pizza. Although my pizzas were really good, there was something missing. This recipe is the missing link. It is absolutely delicious on pizza and nothing is missing anymore. You must try it!
Great pizza sauce! As other reviewers stated, I did not add 2 teaspoons of sugar, more like 1/2 teaspoon of sugar. I didn't have any red wine on hand, but the sauce was delicious without it! The cheese thickens the sauce and really brings it together. This is definitely going to be my pizza sauce to go to now and I will never buy jarred pizza sauce again!
Only giving 4 stars because I changed a few things. Wilth the changes, fabulous sauce! My changes; cut the sugar in half, and only add as much water as needed for desired thickness. I made this once with the wine and once without the wine.....definitely add the wine!
I made a double batch of this for the first time this evening - I really enjoyed it! I think this is a great base recipe - you can really do what you want with it. On the suggestion of many reviewers, I simply added a pinch of sugar and I think that was great - everything else I followed "roughly" (I don't measure herbs and things anymore). This is a keeper, thanks!
This was perfect, I used half 1/4 a teaspoon of salt/pepper, and let it cook down slightly, and I must say absolutely the best pizza sauce ive ever had, thank you thank you thank you for this delicious recipe, will deff use often =]
This was too sweet and I used only half of the recommended sugar. I liked the ease and thickness of it but will not be using this recipe again due to lack of flavor.
I have always used an uncooked sauce for my pizza. I will use this from now on, really gave it that "pizzeria" taste. I left out the wine and added extra spices to taste.
This sauce is not too bad. I did not use the alloted amount of sugar. I only used a pinch. This is great to get you started creating your own flavors or following the recipe is a good thing as well.
Possibly one of my favorite recipes! I use it all the time - for pizza, pasta, and lasagne. It's so nice to have a delicious base to customize for any meal!
this sauce was very easy to prepare but a little on the sweet side. overall it was great. i would recommend to use it as a pizza sauce as opposed to any other pasta dish. everyone enjoyed it.
I have never been satisfied with homemade pizza sauce until this recipe. My husband loved it. I will always use this for my homemade pizzas!!
Much easier than a marinara and much better than the canned stuff! Made a great pizza sauce, can't wait to try it on pasta!
Very basic red sauce. Easy and tasty.
I am not a fan of pizza sauce or any tomato sauce for that matter but you kinda need pizza sauce for pizza! This one is awesome! I made a triple batch and put some in the freezer along with some pizza dough for a quick meal another time.
good base recipe, i added herbs and more redwine and garlic salt, less sugar, and added hamburger meat... now its really good! had to simmer a lot longer tho but i'm a lazy cook so it gave me time to write this review the second time i made it!!! thanks
delicious
best ever!!!
I will never buy pizza sauce from a store again! This was fast, easy, delicious, and cheap! I cut back on the sugar and omitted the wine (didn't have any, although I'd like to try it with the wine some time) and it was fantastic! I used this with my usual homemade pizza dough recipe and the pizza turned out amazing!
Great Pizza Sauce. I used it when I made calzones and it worked out great! Thanks.. PS: I, too, cut down on the sugar and added a 1/4 tsp of died Italian seasoning. Perfect!
This is the best pizza sauce recipe out of the dozens I have tried. Subbed Apple cider vinegar for the wine, brown sugar for the white, and added anise into it.
Very Good. I used fresh basil instead of dried. Whenever we want pizza this will be my go to recipe.
So very good. I used dried garlic instead and it was still fantastic. Adding wine and cheese was a great idea. Worth the time it took to make it. Added some marjoram. Will make again soon!
I modified this sauce for use in Lasagne. I used 1 large and 1 small can of tomato sauce, 2 cans tomato paste, and one egg and 1 lb. of ground beef-cooked. I omitted the water, salt and pepper, and tripled the other ingredients using Bergundy cooking wine. Delicious! My family loved it!! I can't wait to try it as a pizza/spaghetti sauce!
Perfect! I added a little garlic powder and garlic salt. I'll never by jarred pizza sauce again!
This was great. I was in need of a recipe for sauce that didn't require tomato sauce b/c I didn't have any. Luckily I found this one and it was wonderful. Very good! I will use it again and again.
This was phenomenal! I used Cavit Pinot Noir for the wine and only 1 tbs of sugar instead of 2. I only had a mix of Parmesan and Romano cheese so I used that. It was absolutely delicious! We made pizza using the Pizza Dough II recipe from this site. I will definitely make this sauce again.
This pizza sauce was awesome!! I added some diced onion to it and used marsala as the wine, since it was the only thing I had around at the time. It made our pizza taste fantastic!
Skipped the red wine because I didn't have any on hand and this recipe still turned out great. Super easy and will definitely make again.
This was a quick and easy sauce that was delicious. I will now only buy the commercial brand for when I need just a little bit for an english muffin or something. I will probably omit the parmesan next time, as I am not a big fan of that cheese. My husband walked into the house and said "That smells really good!" It really was an excellent sauce!
This had a nice flavor and came together really quickly. I thought the red wine taste was a little strong but no one else said they could taste it. I'll fix this again, we liked it.
Made this last night for pizza and it was amazing! I love the little hint of red wine, really elevates the flavor. The only change I made was reducing the sugar to 1 teaspoon. Will use this from now on!!
This sauce is delicious! Everyone loved it. I only used 1 TBS of wine and it tasted great. It was just the right consistency. I will never buy pizza sauce from the store again!
So quick and easy! Perfect for pizza. I like to let it sit awhile before using it to let the favors blend.
Great quick recipe- even without the wine (I just subbed water in its place)- this recipe as written makes enough sauce to do 4 impromptu mini pizzas using Flatout flatbreads as the crust- perfectly. (Oven at 425 for 9-11 min ) add toppings as desired. I can see using this recipe weekly!
Good basic recipe. However, I cut sugar to 1 tsp. It's very mild as far as spices go, so I played with it and add additional spices to suit my family's tastes. Makes enough sauce for 4-6 personal pizzas.
I didn't have garlic but it still tasted DELICIOUS!!! Love this!
I usually buy the jar pizza sauce but didn't feel like running back to the store because I forgot to pick some up. I made this for three pizzas and so subbed some tomato sauce for the water. I added in a bit more of the dried spice and garlic. The wine and cheese sure gave a nice flavor to this and everybody said it was the best sauce they've ever had. I may not buy the jar stuff again.
This is my family and my favorite pizza pasta sauce . Just add some deer hamburger and enjoy
I didn't have oregano or basil but I used 1 tsp of Italian Spice Mix. Tasted great!
Perfect sauce recipe when you don't have both tomato paste AND tomato sauce. I added more than 1/4 teaspoon of the spices, and added Italian Seasoning, too. I really liked it, especially when I wasn't expecting to make pizza sauce from scratch!
Definitely a 4 and a half! Very quick, and very easy. Will make again! Thanks!
I have been experimenting with pizza sauces recipes and found this to be the best and also one of the easiest.
I wasn't so sure about this while making as it turned out really dark in color. Not sure if that is just my particular can of tomato paste or what, but on the pizza, it was delish! I used the full amount of sugar (tried less, as people suggested, but kept adding it until I got to around the 2 teas that the recipe calls for.) I let it simmer for about an hour or more.
Simple and tasty
This sauce is amazing! Absolutely delicious. I subbed the red wine with sherry because that is what I had on hand. This will be my go to pizza sauce recipe from now on. I had enough for two large pizza's.
So much better than store bought, you can adjust the spices if you like a stronger flavor. My kids loved it
I used everything but the red wine. It was a little sweet with the sugar, but tasted good! I will definately make this again.
Really good and easy. A little sweet. I'll halve the sugar next time.
Very good, sweet pizza sauce. Easy to make.
i did not care for this recipe at all. the wine was overpowering and it wasn't very flavorful. i will stick to store bought pizza sauce after all it's not that expensive.
excellent!!!!!!!
WAY too sweet for me. As a Marinara Sauce it's awesome. Needs more of a savory flavor to be a Pizza sauce, IMHO. It is good, just not near what I expected. Omit the sugar and then you have something. I left out the parmesan the second time to get rid of the flavor reminiscent of my childhood "Chef" pizza sauce.
This sauce was very good. My husband makes pizza every Sunday night, but had been using jarred sauce. We decided to make our own and chose this recipe. We added a dash of worchestershire sauce. The pizza was delicious,
That is the best Pizza Sauce I have ever eaten! I did not put in the sugar at all. The tomatoes are sweet enough. I normally do not put in sugar and if called for use organic and use only 1/4 of what is called for. Thank you Jandee! I made the best pizza ever in my whole life with your Pizza Sauce!
I thought it was too sweet otherwise delicious.
This sauce is delicious! I did use minced garlic from a jar, and also added 1 tsp. of dried minced onion while it simmered. I used this sauce as a binder to make stuffed portabella mushroom caps and they were really good. Thank you so much for sharing!
Great sauce. I followed the recipe exactly and loved the flavor. I will be having this again soon.
I followed the recipe and it tasted too much like tomato paste. I added an extra 1/4 c of water to knock off the overly acidic taste, and a teaspoon of Italian Seasoning for some extra flavor. We had it on pasta. The kids ate it and hubby said "It's alright." I'll keep looking.
Still not as good as my local pizza place... but it is a good quick sauce. May add a beef cube to it next time to try and make it richer tasting. Just don't put too much on the pizza or it will overwhelm all the flavor of the toppings.
it's is very savory. I love the us sauce it was exactly what I was looking for!!!!!!!!!
I love this sauce but did change a few things. I reduced the amount of sugar by half, increased the wine by one tablespoon, and added 1/4 tsp. anise seed. Tastes just like the pizzaria's sauce.
I started making this sauce about 2 months ago and it's great! I haven't bought a jar of sauce since. I did have to add a bit more water since I added ground beef and mushrooms to serve on pasta. Kids loved it too! GREAT!!!
Simple, cost effective and easy. This is the only recipe I use for homemade pizza!
Nope not impressed. Sorry, I so wanted it to be good since it is very easy to make. It had a weird tinny taste I couldn't put my finger on may have been the wine I used, maybe good to drink but not good to put in pizza sauce I don't know for sure. I thought it just needed more sugar so I ended up putting a bit more than 3 teaspoons and that was my limit would have been too sweet with anymore. Tried to add more spices and still blah. Darn it.
Absolutely loved it. I halved the sugar and simmered for 20 minutes. This will always top my homemade crust.
I have made this sauce twice now. Excellent to-go sauce that goes together quickly. Bonus is wine as an ingredient and giving the cook an opportunity to sip a glass while stirring.
Tastes absolutely amazing! Best sauce I’ve had. Whole family loved it too!
Simple, easy, and excellent flavor. Why spend all the money on jarred pizza sauce? Thank you!
This was very nice. I used it on two pizzas and it tasted like I thought it should - slightly sweet and the right amount of herbs. My cooking time was a bit longer than 10 minutes, though, since I wanted to get a thick-enough consistency. More and more I'm liking the idea of recipes that replace prepackaged things, so I'll give this a 5-star rating.
This sauce is fantastic! I quadruple the recipe and freeze the leftovers for future pizza nights. Letting it simmer a little while really helps meld the flavors together. I also add a 1/2 Tablespoon of butter to round out any acidic bite it may have at the very end.
This recipe is easy & terrific. I triple the recipe & freeze in mason jars for easy pizza creation any time at a moments notice! Thanks so much for sharing.
Delish. Used for grilled pizza. A big hit!
Beautiful color & consistency. Made the recipe as stated & used it on pizza. Did not find it too sweet. It is kinda bland though. This is a great base sauce to tweak & make it to your liking. Maybe some red pepper flakes?
It’s ok in a pinch but it definitely can use something else, it’s pretty basic tasting.
Great sauce! I wonder if I can make pizza lasagna? The crust I used wasn't that great but the sauce did a great job of helping me ignore that. Family came back for more and my 2 year old son licked the sauce off the crust.
Delicious! I make a batch and freeze it flat in a plastic bag. Then I can break off a little bit to make an English muffin pizza for my son!
No more store bought pizza sauce. This was excellent!
This sauce was okay, not as amazing as I expected from the reviews. I guess I have a specific taste for pizza sauce that I like. Too tomato paste tasting for me.
Tasty, but a little too oily. I think 1 Tbsp of oil would be enough to saute the garlic in. Super easy to make and used ingredients I had on hand.
Excellent! The wife and I ALWAYS buy store bought pizza sauce and while making pizza, we had no pizza sauce so I found this recipe. I will NEVER buy store pizza sauce again. We were so pleased with how the flavors blended together and the consistency of it. Thanks for sharing!
No time so i made this without cooking. No sugar (we don't do sweet) and no wine. Used 15 oz can of tomato sauce instead of water. Added 1/4 tsp cayenne because we like the bite. Absolutely terrific according to my pizza expert wife. Maybe I'll simmer the sauce next time? I don't have a pizza stone so i always heat the oven to 500, cook the crust a few minutes (3-5) at 450* then add sauce and toppings.
I followed most of Jillian's tips, although I felt that it needed a little more sugar. It was so easy just to combine the liquids at the beginning with warm water, and then add the rest of the ingredients.
To me, this was just average. It tasted like it had a little too much garlic and sugar. I also used generic red cooking wine, which probably didn't help. Don't get me wrong, this sauce went pretty good on a homemade pizza, but I wouldn't use it over pasta.
Used red wine vinegar and no cheese (saved it for on top).
I used crushed garlic, sweet & low, italian seasoning, cajan spice and crushed red pepper. WoW! sauce with a kick!
this sauce was the base to one of the best homeade pizzas i've ever had. excellent recipe. i think it will become one of our standards.
I've made this recipe several times. I usually make a huge batch and freeze it in 1 cup servings to use later. I've used it for pizza sauce and for pasta sauce and I think it works great for both. My husband & son love it for both. It really depends on your taste preferences but I have used it for both pizza and pasta sauce with no complaints. I don't change anything about the recipe as it is written either. Love it and will continue making it.
My family and enjoyed it with a homemade pizza
I'm surprised by all the average reviews for this sauce. I made it exactly according to the recipe and it was great. Great flavor. Will make again!
It didn't overwhelm us, but it was tasty and really good on the pizza. It could not be easier either. I wouldn't serve this over pasta, but will definitely make it again for our pizza.
My husband and I love the taste of this sauce. And it is so-o-o-o easy!
Very nice, great taste I did make this a second time and added more garlic as we love garlic and hot pepper flakes for a little spice and added Italian seasoning great recipe and a keeper in our house!!! Thanks for sharing!!!
I modified this a bit. I used fresh tomatoes & fresh oregano. I used veggie broth instead of red wine (beef broth is more recommended for a substitute for red wine, but we're vegetarians ...) & for the water.
