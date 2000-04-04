Italian Meat Sauce I

It's surprising that this recipe hasn't gotten more action here. I see that about a thousand people have saved it, but there are only 8 reviews. This is really an excellent recipe. If you disagree, it means you haven't yet made it, or you accidentally blended in paint thinner. I like to replace most of the meats with turkey versions, which i've convinced myself is completely healthy. It's still some of the best pasta sauce i've ever had. Be careful with the servings listed. I found that the "12" it lists would have to be pretty generous portions. In any case, if you're looking for a meaty red sauce, there is none better than this one. Make it once as is, and then experiment - you're certain to fall upon something that your family, or friends, or random people you drag in off the street will walk away from the table with a smile - most likely discovering that they ate WAY more than they had planned.