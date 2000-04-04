Italian Meat Sauce I

Hearty sauce with sausage, pork and meatballs. It takes a while, but it's well worth it.

Recipe by SHELLIE1111

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In large pot heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over low heat. Add chopped onion and two-thirds of sliced garlic. Saute 5 minutes. Add tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, water and tomato paste. Simmer.

  • Meanwhile, in large skillet, heat remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Saute remaining garlic 1 to 2 minutes. Add sausage and brown, about three minutes on each side. After browning, cover and reduce heat. Cook for 10 minutes, remove from heat, and cut sausages into halves. Add to tomato mixture.

  • Cook pork over medium heat in sausage skillet until brown. Add to tomato mixture. Add 3 tablespoons parsley, Romano, oregano, salt and pepper to tomato sauce. Continue to simmer over low heat.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Cover a cookie sheet with aluminum foil. In large bowl combine ground sirloin, bread crumbs, garlic powder, remaining parsley, parmesan and eggs. Form 1 inch balls and place on cookie sheet. Cook until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Add meatballs to sauce. Continue to cook sauce for 5 hours. Serve over fusilli or ravioli.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
661 calories; protein 41.9g; carbohydrates 46.4g; fat 35.5g; cholesterol 133.7mg; sodium 2541.6mg. Full Nutrition
