Fresh Tomato Basil Sauce
A delicious sauce made with fresh tomatoes and fresh basil. A late summer delight!
I've made this at least three times this summer with all the garden tomatoes and it gets better every time! Used fresh basil and lots of it and also kept seeds in and skins on. Very chunky and flavorful...especially with a little extra garlic! Also added a little dried italian seasoning. Will continue to make over and over!Read More
A lovely celebration of the flavor of ripe, fresh tomatoes, provided you make a couple of small changes. One word was most likely omitted in the ingredients: Tomatoes should also be PEELED. If not, the peels separate and just become tough little indigestible bits. Before starting, simply blanch the tomatoes in boiling water for 30 seconds, then shock in ice water. They'll slip out of their skins in a heartbeat this way. Then, seed and dice. This step represents a big sensory improvement. Alternatively, you can just quarter the unpeeled, unseeded tomatoes, cook as normal, then pass the whole thing through a food mill. This results in a completely smooth sauce. The food mill removes all the skins and seeds. If you want it chunky, however, you'll have to use the first procedure. Another exception I took to the recipe was that in order to retain as much of that burstingly, achingly fresh flavor that exclaims "summer,", only cook for 20-30 minutes at the barest simmer. Cooking for 2 hours will result in a major loss of the fresh taste and the bright red color. See accompanying picture for a the color and texture of what this looks like when quick-cooked. A feast for the eyes, as well as the palate. As basil loses much of its fresh flavor, color, and texture when cooked, be sure to sprinkle each serving with more right before serving. Those minor changes will result in a superior product.
This was a simple and tasty recipe. I made much less sauce, using these proportions: 3.5 big fresh tomatoes, diced and not seeded, cooked w/ 1 hot chili pepper and 1/4cup of basil. 1/2cup red and 1/2 yellow onions w/ 3 tooths of garlic in olive oil. Slowly, while the sauce was simmering, I kept adding another 1/4cup of chopped basil. Took about 2 hours and was fantastic.
This was good, and a great use for all those tomatoes that needed used! I didn't seed them, as I don't mind seeds in my sauce, and like the previous reviewer, I did think it needed a bit more garlic, so I added some garlic powder before serving. Otherwise, a great recipe. Thanks!
Delicious recipe! Husband brought home baskets of tomatoes & had to use them quickly before they went bad. First time trying this recipe & was very pleased. The only thing I did different was add a little sugar to tone down the tartness & I added Oregano, fresh Rosemary, Marjoram, Thyme, & sea salt. Very flavorful & chunky texture! This one is a keeper!
My husband & I went a bit crazy with the tomato plants this year and suddenly we had about 15 tomatoes of varying sizes & varieties just sitting around waiting to rot. I decided to act quickly and make some fresh tomato sauce. I picked this recipe since we have loads of fresh basil in the garden as well. I worried this recipe was too simple and the end product would taste like watery raw tomatoes over pasta. I'm happy to report my worries were unfounded. This sauce turned out LOVELY -- so delicious. I sauteed half a softball sized sweet onion and five cloves of garlic in olive oil and added to the tomatoes in the pot (which I first blanched to remove skins, cored & then mashed with a potato masher). I added approx. 1/4 cup of chopped basil leaves plus salt & pepper & a few quick dashes of dried oregano. I can't get over how sweet this sauce is when I never added sugar! It has such a complex flavor with so few ingredients and so little effort that I cannot for the LIFE of me understand how the jarred sauces get it so wrong! This could be eaten as marinara sauce or tomato soup -- because honestly it would be fantastic either way. I did thicken it a bit with a mixture of about a tablespoon and a half of corn starch and some cool water whisked together, then added a bit at a time until the sauce was the desired thickness. This is a great recipe. I shall never fear an overabundance of tomatoes again. :)
I learned to make this type of tomato sauce in Italy. Italian tomato sauce is not as spicy as American versions and it can even be a little watery compared to what we are used to, but nothing beats that indescribably authentic taste over fresh pasta.
It look a long time, but it was worth it. Seeding 8 pounds of tomatoes is no quick task! It tastes like pomodoro sauce that you get in the italian restaurants--very light but full of tomato and garlic flavor. It makes a TON, something like 8-10 servings, but that's good because my husband can take it to work for lunch. I highly recommend you try it!
I only had 6 tomatoes left from our garden. I boiled them for 2 minutes to make them easier to peel. I cooked everything for 2 hours, pureed it, and let simmer another 2 hours. It was better than I expected! I also added 2 Tbsp. organic butter at the end to add gloss and a little richness - I served it on mini-bowtie pasta - my 5 year old loved it!
Easy! I didn't have 8 lbs of tomatoes, so I made up the difference with green peppers, carrots and celery that were in the fridge. Threw it into the crock pot while I went off to do errands. The house smelt divine when I came home.
Simmer in a very large pan in order to evaporate water much more quickly. I added a fresh cyan pepper for some extra kick.
I too added a bit more basil and used canned crushed tomatoes instead. Very yummy!
This was amazing after several tweeks! Here is my more flavorful version: 6 large tomatoes (left seeds and peels in tact for nutrients and fibre). 1 large onion, 6 cloves of garlic, 1/4 fresh basil, 1/3 cup of olive oil, 1/4 cup dry white wine, 1 Tbsp of fresh chives chopped, 1/8 tsp of fresh cilantor chopped, 1 Tbsp of salsa, 1 tsp of italian seasoning, 1 1/2 tsp of sugar (to reduce acidity), 2/3 tsp salt, fresh ground pepper, 1/4 tsp cayenne. Dice the tomatoes in 1/3 cup of olive oil, then add the fried onions/garlic, then add remaining spices and ingredients and cook for 2 hrs on low. If you dont like chunky sauces you can puree it in a blender (or for medium consistency then puree half the sauce and mix the rest in after) This sauce was devine!! For an extra little jazz... you can also add roasted red peppers
Easy to make, but it definitely needs a lot more basil than called for (I doubled the amount), plus, go lighter on the oil, you don't need much to saute onions and garlic in, I used about 2 tbsp and it was just fine....let it simmer a good hour and a half and then added salt/pepper to taste. Served over whole wheat linguine - very good, just add more basil! you need to be able to taste it!
I made this last night, and like some other reviewer's, I thought to myself that this recipe may be a bit bland, and I was tempted to throw in a can of tomato paste for thickener. Bt I'm glad I kept it organically fresh, with no additives or preservatives, because it tastes GREAT! What I did differently was, used 8 cloves of garlic instead of 3 and for thickening, I combined 1 1/2 tbls of flour, 1 tbls of cornstarch, 3 tbls of butter in a sauce pan & made a paste. I added the thickener in the last 30mins of cooking. No guilt, just fresh & natural ingredients ;-)
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS--with only a few changes: sauteed one stalk celery and 1/2 a bell pepper along with the onion [i used 1 1/2 onions] and garlic. I put the sauteed veg in my crock pot with the peeled and chopped tomatoes [probably 8-10 lbs], salt and pepper, and about a Tbls of sugar. Cooked about two hrs. on high, then added about 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil and 2-3 Tbls chopped fresh oregano. Decreased heat to low and cooked another 4 hrs. Makes a perfect basic sauce. Next time I plan to make it spicier with the addition of some red pepper flakes and a few Tbls of worchestershire sauce--YUMMM
I've got my second batch of Fresh Tomato Basil Sauce simmering away and it is already delicious and rich after only 30 minutes. I follow this recipe with just a couple of changes. First, I do not seed or peel the tomatos; I enjoy the chunky texture with seeds and skins and feel like I'm throwing away the "good stuff" when I peel and seed. I also add at least one full cup of fresh basil but will add a full two cups next time. I like the flavor to be intense and the sauce to be thick and chunky. I heat some up for pasta; I use it as pizza sauce for the Spinach and Feta Pita Bake (this site), for wraps and for the sauce in my spinach lasagna. Thanks for the recipe. It is perfect.
This is great, the only thing I did differently was add the fresh basil to the tomato mixture just before serving. Fresh basil looses its freshness if cooked a long period of time and the color remains bright green if added at the last minute. Minced fresh garlic also adds a wonderful taste. Thank you for sharing.
Excellent! My only teeny tiny problem with this recipe is that I felt the proportions were a little off, at least for the result I was going for. I actually used about 2 lbs tomatoes, 1/4 cup minced onion, and a few tablespoons olive oil - but kept the basil and garlic the same. Also added crushed red pepper flakes and a little parsley & oregano. It turned out great; so fresh and delicious. I served it plain over whole wheat penne the first time and for the leftovers I mixed in cooked Italian sausage and shredded mozzarella. Super yummy. Thanks :)
I am giving this recipe one star becuse I can't give it zero. This was a terrible, flavorless, mushy mess. I followed the recipe, even adding more basil than it called for. It still tasted like we were eating a mushy tomato on pasta. Awful!!
Great way to use all those garden fresh tomatoes in the summer months. Seeding the tomatoes loses a lot of natural flavor, so I simply chopped the tomatoes and then added a 6-oz. can of tomato paste when I stirred together the tomatoes and veggies. This gave the sauce a great consistency and flavor. I also added a chopped green pepper to the onion and garlic for additional flavor and nutrition. My family likes pasta sauce with lots of herb flavor, so in addition to the basil and garlic, I added one heaping tablespoon of dried oregano and some thyme. To make a smoother sauce (for picky kids like mine), puree the cooked tomatoes and veggies before adding the tomato paste. This makes the perfect sauce to eat "as is" on pasta, to use as a pizza sauce, or to use as the base for meat-based Italian sauces. This is a great, basic recipe!
Fresh, easy and absolutely delicious just the way it is!!! Although I did not seed the tomatoes. So simple and so good for you no perservatives and unknown ingredients like the store varieites!! Thanks for submitting this awesome recipe.
This is an extremely easy recipe that yields a lot of product, but in my opinion very little flavor. I think maybe we need to add the basil in LATER? And probably a lot more basil for the amount of sauce we're making here. I was kind of bummed for the amount of work and time it took to complete - I've been to Italy and I love tomato & basil... I was really loooking forward to this, and let down flavorwise in the end :(
I love to add cayenne pepper for an extra kick!
Maybe i had exceptional tomatoes and fresh basil, but this is wonderful. I can see blending some up with sautéed veg and having a fabulous soup. It's going to make a tasty base for pasta sauces too. Just did up 50 pounds of tomatoes!
This was fantastic... I just wish that I would've waited to add the basil until the last 30 minutes of simmering. The smell and taste of the basil went away completely after simmering the whole time, but it smelled and tasted sooooo good before that!
Excellent and easy. Even better the next day! I did not use that much oil. Didn't need it. I just sauted the onion and garlic first in a bit of oil and then added the tomatoes. One pot. Upped the garlic. Sauce could easily be tweaked to suite individual tastes. Keep the lid off the pot. Thickens up faster that way. Great way to use up all those extra garden tomatoes. Thanks!
This is the same sauce my Italian mother-in-law taught me years ago and it's so easy to make and so delicious! Adding about a 1/2 to 1 cup of wine(red or white - just make sure it's a wine you love to drink too!) before you simmer it for a few hours gives it some extra depth and flavour.
This sauce is awesome - I had tons of tomatoes from my garden and didn't know what to do with them. This sauce was the perfect thing. I doubled the amount of basil because I also had tons of that in my garden and it tasted divine.
Absolutely awesome base recipe! We like our sauce chunky so I peeled and seeded tomatoes and coarsely chopped them. I cooked it down quite a bit and the first go around needed more liquid, I added about a half cup of merlot and cooked it off. Also, sugar is not listed, but I added several tablespoons to taste. I also added oregano to taste. I have a whole case of fresh tomatoes, so I am going to put a batch into the food processor for a more "American" sauce. Try this as a base -then add mushrooms, green peppers, even zucchini - whatever your preference. You will be so happy you tried it! Thank you MIND1M for an awesome sauce, I have been preparing and gifting all over town! This sauce is terrific!
I made this sauce in advance for a birthday dinner. When it was ready, I tasted it and it was good, but by the next day when I served it, the sauce had turned quite acidic and tangy, and I wished I had added more sugar before serving it.
This tomato sauce was easy to make and very delicious. I used a combination of cherry tomatoes and regular tomatoes. I seeded the large tomatoes, but just halved the cherry tomatoes and threw them in the pot. In addition to fresh basil, I also used fresh oregano from the garden. After the sauce had been simmering for a couple of hours, I thought it looked a bit chunky for our taste. I pureed half of the sauce in a blender and then stirred it back into the pot to cook and reduce a bit longer. Turned out fantastic, with a really fresh taste. I froze most of it and have given some away to very appreciative friends and family!
I think this tastes like Prego or something you'd get at Olive Garden... which isn't really a compliment to me because I can cook better than that. But it has real potential and is a great way to use up garden tomatoes. Sometimes simple is better, but this is just missing something. But it's not bad.
I have made this sauce three times now and each time it gets better. This is easy to make and a great way to use fresh tomatoes. I run mine through the food processor after cooking as my daughter likes the smooth texture better. I boil my tomatoes for two to three minutes, cool and peel. I don’t remove the seeds. Some have complained about the consistency. The juicier the tomatoes, the juicer the sauce. You could cut the tomatoes up, then drain them for awhile or add tomato paste for a thicker sauce. Everyone who has tried this has loved it. I use it to make chicken parmesan. Thank you Mindim for this fabulous recipe.
I used much smaller proportions and simmered it down into a thick sauce, which I then put over pizza crust - tasty!
This sauce was really runny and took a lot longer than the time listed. I followed the completely followed the directions. The flavor was fresh and light, but the consistency was more like a chunky soup. I'm not sure I will rush to make this again.
Excellent flavor! I did not have 8 pounds of tomatoes, so used about 3.5 pounds instead, added 1/2 large yellow onion, 2 cloves garlic, liberal amount of organic canola oil and basil in both the sauce & onion/garlic sauté. Oh, and I added 4 mini yellow and red peppers (the 2 pound bag you can find at Costco - wilson's brand), which gave this sauce the perfect thickness I was looking for! Enjoy!
Doubled the garlic and added extra basil. Yum
I had some large funky looking tomatoes from our garden - way too many to eat! This recipe is easy and delicious. I did not peel or seed my tomatoes but did cut off some of the skin as I was dicing them to cook. I added about a T. of sugar when I seasoned and used my immersion blender to smooth it out some. Yummo!
DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!
This is really good. I am going to try canning it. I have a garden full of fresh romas and an herb garden with fresh basil. THANKS!
Amazing sauce! I didn't use the whole Onion, but most of it - but I did add extra garlic. I didn't seed them either. It is so delicious - and not just according to me :-) I have canned some of this and plan to make more!
Made this today - the only changes I made was in the prep of the tomatoes. I used fresh Roma tomatoes which I blanched, skinned and then "squished" by hand into small pieces. This sauce is flavorful and a great base for pasta dishes. Tonight we'll be enjoying it with meatballs and rotini :)
i did not add the onions, but included onion powder. also simmered for about 1/2 hour. i had some frozen tomato paste and added about 1 - 2 tbsps to thicken. great way to use up tomatoes that are just past their prime.
Overall good and simple and a GREAT way to use up tomatoes in late summer. It ended up a little chunkier than we prefer (specifically my kids), but the flavor was great. Other than the chopping, the cooking itself was low maintenance.
I loved this recipe. I had my daughters go and pick every last tomato we had on the vine, since the temperatures are getting pretty cold now in Michigan. Fall is here. I had 3 large yellow tomatoes and 8 little red tomatoes, plus one small green pepper. so I boiled water dropped tomatoes in let them cook about 5 mins. or so. just so I could get the skins off, then dropped the tomatoes and that little green pepper in my Ninja blender with along with a fist full of fresh basil from my garden. In a deep fry pan, I dumped 1/2 cup of Xtra virgin olive oil, then added 1 large onion diced, 8 garlic cloves diced, and 1 easpoon of sugar, then sauteed them on med. heat until onions were kinda transparent. Then poured the tomato mixture from my blender in with and let cook 1 hour. Added salt, pepper and a touch of garlic powder at the end. Served over spaghetti and it was fresh, fabulous and incredibly delicious and easy. You must try it. Add any meat if you want,but it is beautiful and full flavored enough as is. Thank you for this fantastic recipe. :)
I used this recipe with a ton of the tomatoes that came from my mom's garden. Worked well, but I did adjust some of the ingredients in the recipe. I would make again.
i never knew spaghetti could be so good. wow! I did ad an extra three cloves of garlic halfway through because I could tell it was not enough garlic for my taste. I used about 4 lbs heirloom tomatoes and 4 lbs normal tomatoes so I had a mix of colors. Next year I will make 10 batches and store it up for all winter.
Very good. I used more basil a couple tablespoons more. Added about a tbls of Italian Seasoning. Increased to 8 serving and I had plenty to send home with Dad and a full container for us.
Made this with half yellow pear tomatoes and was fantastic.
I thought this recipe was OK, but pretty bland tasting, and probably not worth the work of seeding and chopping the tomatoes. I added lots more garlic, green pepper and oregano, and it was still bland. I don't think I'll make this again.
I thought this was good but better if you put in blender or food processer when it done for a more fine sauce. Freezer well also
This sauce is a hit I add sun dried tomatoes in a olive oil drained and use a stick blender to smooth it out. Use it on a variety of dishes ..great flavor with little work
followed other directions and blanched, then used the ninja to smooth it all out. yummy!
Unbelievably delicious. This is the most perfect recipe for home grown tomatoes and basil. I will never EVER use a jar of pasta sauce again during the summer time!
I only made a few minor changes starting with cutting the recipes down for only 3 lbs of tomatoes. I used herilooms and a dash of onion powder and NO onions. I hate onions. Everything else I left the same. It was a bit runny after simmering for a couple hours but I think it was partly because of how juicy my tomatoes were and the lack of onion. I don't like chunky sauce so I ran it through the blender for a few seconds just to break those up. This was my first attempt making sauce and I loved it!
I have used this recipe twice now and it is wonderful. I love the thickness of it once it is cooked for the two hours. I did however add some rosemary just to deepen the flavor of it. Fabulous!
This was great! we used fresh roma tomatoes which were super easy for de- seeding and also added in a couple fresh chilli peppers to spice it up! I look forward to continue to experiment with this one!
Not impressed. This recipe made a very bland sauce. It was missing the carrot (which I added) needed to cut out the acidity of the tomato. It was still missing something.
What could be better then a fresh tomato and basil. To all of you who want to peel a tomato, all one has to do is pour boiling water over them and let them sit for a very brief period, and the skin will come right off. 2 minutes is a bit excessive, to my way of thinking, and unnecessary. If you don't want to cook, you could just peel and cut the tomatoes, add the garlic and basil, with a bit of salt, pepper, oil and vinegar and pour that over the pasta. I know, one should never make suggestions about a change when it is so drastic, but try it, its good, especially on a hot night. Sprinkle parmesean cheese on top. Done.
This is truely a great recipie. I added different spices for my family's taste. Will never buy sauce again...Thanks!
I used 4 lbs of tomatoes and added the amount of garlic and basil specified for the original recipe, cut in half the onion and oil and added 1 1/2 tsp salt. I added 1/8 of a cup of merlo wine and 1 tsp of Italian seasoning. It was still a bit too watery for my taste so once it cooled I pureed it. It was not a thick sauce but my family really liked it. I think the water came from soaking the tomatoes in hot water to peel the skins. Next time I will do a better job at drying the tomatoes before seeding and dicing. I cooked the sauce in the crockpot.
not an insignificant undertaking, time-wise. however, it's definitely worth it all. the taste is fantastic. bright, light and fresh. i added just a touch of crushed red pepper because we lot like it with a hint of spice.
Great stuff! I added finely chopped green pepper just for fun. Pureed it at the end to make it smooth. I canned the batch (about 5 pints) for 35 minutes in a hot water bath. Looking forward to using it this winter!
This is the best pasta/marinara sauce I have ever made. I did add a lot more garlic. I also fry up some minced garlic in olive oil and the add some tomato paste to the garlic and add that to the sauce. It helps to make the sauce a little thicker. This sauce would be so good on homemade mozzarella sticks.
I scale down this recipe and make it very frequently now. When I make this recipe I always increase the basil and garlic. When I use this as a base for other sauces, I add lots of oregano and sometimes some dried basil and a touch of sugar. Fabulous with shrimp. Even better with added eggplant, zucchini, red pepper and chicken!
I have made this a few times now... I personally let it simmer about 5-6 hours, rather than two. It really helps the sauce reduce and thicken and the tomatoes break down into more of a softer sauce... Very tasty! I make it with fresh homemade fettuccine... If you're going to go through all the work and time of the sauce, you can't be putting it on Barilla ;)
I made this one using the tomatoes and basils from my garden. I couldn't wait and ate some after only 15 minutes of simmering all the ingredients and it was still fabulous!
The was simply the best! I've tried several tomato based sauces on this site and this one wins hands down!! Thank You!
this recipe is simple and just plain delicious! I've tweaked it to my taste but just a simple and great sauce I'll continue to make.
Great for pastas and chicken!
Great taste, was a little watery for me even though I simmered it for over 2 hours. I would make it again. A great way to use up tomatoes. Will try to freeze portions for use later in the year.
So so yummy! Let it cook for 3 hours , it saved 4-5 adults :) I think some prawns would go beautifully with it! Yum yum yum!
This has been a wonderful way to preserve the bumper crop of tomatoes hubby produced this year. To make it simple (and to use the whole tomato) I just wash, stem, half, and then purée in the blender for a few seconds. Then I let it simmer on the stove along with the onion and garlic until it cooks down. That can take 2-4 hours. Like others have said, add the basil at the end. We freeze in quart zip lock bags for use all winter. Hubby likes it measured -- two cups to a bag. Thanks so much for a great recipe!
I added a small can of tomato sauce. Also, cut onion in chunks along with red and green pepper chunks. Made a "Chunky Tomato Basil Sauce."
Loved this recipe! Exactly what it claims to be. I Didn't remove seeds, I added 1 orange chillie and a little oregano. finished with parmasen cheese! Delicious!
I really like this recipe but I did a few things a little differently - I sautéed the onions in oil while running the tomatoes through my blender - I kept the seeds and just roughly chopped the tomatoes before processing them. Once the onions were ready, I just poured the tomato puree on top, so that saved me from having to use one more pan. I added a small pinch of freshly cut basil to the sauce every 20 minutes or so, which I think helped me obtain a bright basil flavor. I added a few other dry seasonings for a little lift, like crushed red pepper flakes and garlic salt. Overall this is a great recipe, and its simplicity is what makes it so great. Using fresh tomatoes really does beat any other sauce I've made in the past. Love it! Thank you :)
This was my first attempt at home-made tomato sauce. It was a great way to use some of the tomatoes from our garden. First of all, the smell in my house while making this sauce was divine! I didn't like the consistency of the sauce after the two hours of cooking. I took the sauce and pureed it in the blender, returned it to the pot and cooked for another hour. I also added red pepper for a bit of a kick. We liked the flavor of the sauce, although I think that next time I make it, I'll add some tomato paste to thicken it up.
Great recipe! Very much worth the effort! Homemade pasta sauce can never compare to what you can find in the store! We find that this recipe is perfect to store for later and enjoy on a cold winter's night with spaghetti and grated parmesan. Make it when the tomatoes are at their pick at the very end of summer. Delicious!
Yum! This was fabulous....I added fresh oregano and used only about 3 T olive oil.
This sauce was so yummy. I tweaked it slightly by adding chopped fresh rosemary and fresh parsley (about a heaping Tbsp. of each) and only added about a Tbsp. of basil instead of what the recipe called for. Also added a dash of crushed red pepper for a hint of spice. The sauce was so fresh and delicious. Next time, I may consider peeling the tomatoes first, but that's the only other change I'd make!
I use this recipe all the time to use up tomatoes from the garden. The only thing I do differently is I cut the tomatoes up in chunks and cook them down on low for about 3 hrs then I run them through a food mill to puree' them then I add them to the onion, garlic mixture. I also add a tsp of brown sugar to get rid of some of the acidity. As stated in the blurp at the top of the recipe this is def. a late summer delight! Thanks Mindim!
used italian plum tomatoes and took the skins off for a great flavour!
First homemade fresh tomato sauce I have made. My family loved it just the way it is written. Someone else noted this was far better than any jarred sauce, frankly, I think it blows off canned tomato sauce doctored up too. Even my Italian girl friend who makes a great sauce herself said she was impressed at the flavor for such a simple recipe. LOVE IT!
This is amazing! I didn't seed or peel the tomatoes and used more garlic and basil but otherwise it was perfect! Gotta try this one!
I make just about the exact same sauce, only I use canned Italian tomatoes, I find Pastene brand to be the best, and sometimes I thrown in some chopped carrots or frozen peas near the end for a change! Definitely the easiest and tastiest tomato sauce I've ever had!
Very easy to make & tastes great! You can add whatever you like, spices, veggies & etc.
I used tomatoes from our csa box and our home garden, so I definitely didn't have 8 pounds...so I just estimated amounts of the rest of the ingredients. The sauce was delicious. This was a great basic recipe for me to start from which is just what I was looking for.
This is what it is, a fresh tomato basil sauce. It's good, but nothing special.
I used my dad's garden tomatoes for this recipe - nothing like fresh, organic ingredients! I stuck to the recipe except for a few additions. I added Italian seasoning, oregano, and some leftover pesto in place of basil (pesto is a Northern Italian pasta sauce made with basil, garlic, and olive oil). I also only simmered it for about half an hour. The product was delicious!
Great BASIC recipe. This is good starters. But DO NOT sauté. It'll be super mushy. I jut added everything into the pot with an additional bell pepper and about 1/4 cup of sugar. It was to tart for me. I don't think I would have liked it without my additions but like I said very basic recipe. Still delicious.
Tomatoes have to be peeled and seeded. Fresh basil and a splash of white wine is required.
Every spaghetti sauce I've made tasted just not quite right....this sauce with all the fresh basil was superb ! Added 4 big garlic cloves and didn't bother to seed the tomatoes....it was perfect! Thank you for the recipe! I'm going to make a huge batch and freeze it all in freezer containers for this winter! Awesome!
I cut this down to about half. I added alot of extra basil and after cooking for two hours the sauce was way too runny. I cooked and cooked and cooked and FINALLY it was the consistancy I wanted. My kids didn't like it very much. I felt it was missing quite a bit of taste. I ended up adding italian seasoning which did help a bit but the flavor was still not what I was hoping for.
This was REALLY good and real easy to make. The only thing that needed fixing was more garlic. I ended up adding about a teaspoon of Garlic Powder and that ended up being perfect. The flavor was amazing. Good eats!
I made twice! I did make a few changes, I blanched my tomatoes 1st by making an X at the bottom of each and then put into an ice bath to remove the skin. Quartered and seeded. I also added a little oregano . I didn't cook as long either because I didn't want to lose that freah flavor. So I kept on med-high and just watched the sauce. The second time I added about a teaspoon on Italian seasonings......GREAT!
I've done this recipe twice so far and LOVED it !! I used both Roma and heirloom tomatoes and fresh basil from my garden. I followed the recipe and the only difference is that I ran the sauce through my Cuisinart after it cooled to make the sauce smooth instead of chunky. This is definitely a winner!
I made this as a starting point for some spaghetti sauce so I used my handy dandy immersion blender to partially puree it after it had simmered for about an hour & half. I used roasted garlic & added lots extra, I added some fresh oregano & some chopped, roasted red pepper. Threw in some cooked, ground round in half the batch (froze the other half) because hubby insisted but it was better before. Thansk for the recipe Mindi!
