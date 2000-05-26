Fresh Tomato Basil Sauce

A delicious sauce made with fresh tomatoes and fresh basil. A late summer delight!

Recipe by Mindi

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In large saucepan, cook tomatoes and basil over medium-low heat until tomatoes are soft.

  • Meanwhile, in medium skillet, saute onion and garlic in olive oil until onions are translucent.

  • Add onion mixture to tomato mixture and add salt and pepper. Let simmer on low heat for 2 hours or until thick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 20.6g; sodium 69.5mg. Full Nutrition
