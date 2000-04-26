Homemade Spaghetti Sauce
Homemade Italian spaghetti sauce from an Italian family. The longer you cook it the better it tastes.
People are correct as to the water volume,thats a ridiculous amount. I used Tomatoes from our garden and about 4 cups of H2O with 3 cans of Tom. paste. It came out perfect. I added some other goodies from the garden as well. It was straight up Vege Sauce...Read More
I had to cook for about 6 hours to get it to not be so watery, and the taste was worst then the cheapest canned store bought sauce in my opinion. Even with doctoring it up, it was bland yet spicy at the same time.Read More
A most definite keeper. Took my time with this one but added 1 tblsp salt, 1/2 tsp garlic salt and 2 bay leaves. Absolutely fantastic! Had even frozen half of it and seemed to taste even better afterwards. Go figure!
I made this recipe using REGULAR peeled ground tomatoes. I added MORE garlic. I also let it simmer for 7 hours. It came out PERFECT!
I used a large can of crushed and a large can of diced tomatoes and reduced the recipe by 1 cup of water. This was a great sauce with body and full flavor. Will definitely make again.
Very tasty and very simple to prepare. I simmered it all day and it made the house smell wonderful. It made a very large pot of sauce, much more than 6 servings as the recipe states. I will definately make this again.
Yum! I still have 2 hours of cooking time left and this is by far the best recipe for spaghetti sauce ever! I used tomatoes from my garden and it is my first time cooking with fresh tomatoes instead of canned. Now I can make batches of this until my tomatoes are gone and freeze it for later!! Thanks Cathy! My house smells great!
This was surprisingly underwhelming! It wasn't BAD, but it wasn't great. I have a hard time getting excited about "OK" recipes. I probably won't make this again unless I make some serious changes. I'm looking for out-of-this world flavor and this recipe didn't even come close.
I thought that 7 C. of water seemed a bit much. I think it must be a typo! I used only 2 c. of water, and upped the amount of red wine to 1c. also added salt. It might be that it's hard to find crushed tomatoes in PASTE and everyone is using crushed tomatoes in JUICE, the way that you find it in the stores. But I also added Parmesan cheese and meat. Came out okay. Just your basic tomato sauce. I'll keep looking- the one i'm looking for is thick and rich, not too chunky with a rich wine flavor.
I tweaked because I used what I had on hand. WONDERFUL SAUCE!! My husband and I both agreed it was our favorite: 1 chopped onion cooked til transparent, 4-5 cloved garlic chopped, 2-15 oz. cans petit diced tomatoes with garlic and olive oil added, 1-15 oz. can tomato sauce, 1 Tblsp. olive oil, 1 1/2 Tblsp. sugar, 1 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. course black pepper, 3 heaping Tblsp. Italian seasoning, 2 heaping Tblsp. basil. I had NO red pepper and NO wine, and I added NO water. That's what I had on hand and it was GREAT!
This is a really good recipe. I used 1 1/4 cup of water instead of 7, because it's a ridiculous amount. Also I added 1/2 cup of Prego Roast garlic and herbs, cumin, oregano and a tbs of butter. I skipped the wine because I didn't had any and it was fantastic!
I must say this is an excellent recipe. I added ground pork and ground beef to the sauce and I found it a bit too watery, so I will likely only use 4 cups of water next time.
I agree about the water issue. Don't add any water at all and this recipe is fantastic.
This is a very watery Spaghetti Sauce recipe. I also prefer my sauce a little sweeter. I don't think I'll make this one again, unless I make some adjustments to the recipe listed.. Wish someone would correct/change the amount of water for this recipe for the sake of others making this in the future.
I thought the recipe came out great, but I made a couple of changes. I couldn't find peeled tomatoes in paste, so i just brought canned peeled whole tomatoes in juice/sauce, and brought an extra can of tomato paste. I added sautéed green peppers.I used NO water. For me, the juice from the cooked onions, green peppers, and canned tomatoes produced more than enough water. I put it it in my slow cooker on "low" for 5-6 hours. This was my own particular twist, but i added a small habanero pepper to give it an extra "kick" to it- you don't have to do this though. Ive been reading for years that once you make your own simple spaghetti sauce, you'll never go back to store brought spaghetti sauce again- now I know that to be true! Goodbye Prego and Ragu, its homemade sauce from now on!
Question... im using fresh tomaoes from my garded. Do I peel the tomatoes before cooking them?
Something is wrong with this recipe. It has way to much water. It doesnot thicken in the cooking process and is a very watery spaghetti sauce.
This came out wonderfully, but I'm at a loss as to why it needs to be simmered for more than 40 minutes. I didn't have basil on hand, so I substituted with oregano and followed the directions to the letter otherwise, and I have to say, it came out divinely. Very flavorful and rich without being too heavy. It's now officially my favorite meatless sauce recipe.
A little too red winey flavored for me, but I will keep this recipe and alter it slightly next time.
I made this recipe with fresh tomatoes and tomato sauce b/c that's what I had - it was AMAZING! My kids kept walking by and eating a spoonful of it. So good! I actually quadrupled it twice and froze several batches - can't wait to try it in different Italian dishes.
Very Good. I added a small green pepper and 1/2 lb of ground turkey and 1/2 lb of ground beef.
This was a very tasty way to enjoy spaggheti sauce on a low fat/low salt diet.
Just like some of the others warned, this was waaaaaaaay too watery. If you follow the normal recipe, you might as well pull out a cup and straw 'cause you will end up with tomato water. I had to cut the recipe by one cup of water and still had to add 3 extra 6 ounce cans of paste just for it to come out somewhat normal. For added flavor, I put in 1.5 cups of parmesean cheese and 2 extra cloves of garlic. Unless you are cooking for all of Rome, cut the number of servings as well.
I have to agree with the other viewers - too watery. I added salt because taste was a little bland. Will not make again.
omg I loved it its amazing this recipe is great is you follow it the right way :9
This recipe was very very good and my husband really loved it. He's not even a real spaghetti fan so I took that as a big do-over idea.
I also used home grown tomatoes and NO water. I changed the recipe quite a bit. Other than the basic cooking directions, I didn't really follow the recipe at all. I also simmered for longer than this recipe called for. My end result was absolutely delicious. I would suggest following the very basics of this recipe, but not the recipe as a whole.
Amazing...I only tweeked a little to make it spicer and I did add fresh oregano. Great recipe!!! I used San Marzano Tomatoes (D.O.P. certified)....made the difference!
This recipe was horrible i'm glad that i was smart enough to not add all the water. But i'm thankful my children had nothing to complain about, they will eat anything.
This sauce is excellent - reduced the water by 1/2 and increased tomato sauce
easy recipe to use fresh grown tomatoes!very easy to prepare in a hurry!
This sauce was fantastic! I let mine simmer in a crockpot on low for 8 hours for timesake and it worked great! The reason for 4 stars would be the way the recipe is written. I agree that 7C water is too much for my liking. I used 4 C water. My local stores do not carry ground tomatoes in paste- so I was forced to used Crushed tomatoes in puree. It seemed to work just fine for me. The flavor was very seasoned and delicious. Can't wait to eat the leftovers.
This sauce would be better with less Italian seasoning. That's all I tasted. I used 28 ounce cans of crushed tomatoes and diced tomatoes, with 6 cups of water and no red pepper flakes. Also, I used 3 cans of tomato paste and substituted red wine with vegetable stock. It was watery, even after 6 hours of summering. Next time, I'll drain my tomatoes, use less water and Italian seasoning. This makes a lot of sauce; I froze half of it and divided the other half into 2 meals. 5/22 edit: I unfroze the second half of this sauce for another dinner (manicotti with cheese--on this site). I added another can of tomato paste. This time, the sauce was thicker and less Italian seasoning tasting. So I will bump up my rating to 4 stars.
Pretty good. Sauce is a little bit watery and a little bit bland, but it was a very good base for a basic spaghetti sauce. Now I can play with the seasoning until I get exactly what I want. Thanks!
To runny
I have made a lot of versions of basic spaghetti sauce and this one worked the best. It had just the right amount of herbs and spices and was absolutely delicious. Best eaten the second day, and freezes like a dream.
This is a very good recipe. I only added 5 cups of water, and I used crushed tomatoes instead of what the recipe suggested. All the other ingredients were used as listed. I used this recipe to make baked ziti, and it was wonderful!!! It made a boat load, so I froze half of it for later use.
I have been adjusting spaghetti sauce for years. I cook if for 4 hours, and use spicy pork sausage with the ground beef. I use a very good Cabernet, $30 per bottle. The addition of mushrooms is good too. Spices include bay leaf, fresh garlic, basil, oregano, hot red peppers, olive oil, and anything else that looks good. Chopped tomatoes taste better than red sauce. Black olives are nice too. Then I watch a movie, make the husband grate Parmesan cheese for the sour dough bread. We zip the leftover wine. Then we open bottle # 2, pick out another movie. By this time we have 4 hours of simmering and a really happy husband.
I thought that this recipe was WONDERFUL. I dont know why everyone is saying to not use so much water. I used the measurements, and I actually added some. I dont know if their not simmering it long enough or what, but I simmered mine longer then suggested because my husband was late from work, and because of that, I added a bit more water. My family is Italian, and this came close to my grandmothers sauce...except, when I was pouring the wine, a little extra spilled in, and it was a little more then my liking, but that was my fault. Take your time with this sauce, let it simmer a long time, and if you can put it in the fridge over night, reheat the next evening and serve. Sauce is always better the next day! Thanks for the recipe!
Our family has a recipe that is called our 200-Year-Old Spaghetti Sauce. My grandmother's grandmother taught her how to make the sauce when she was a young child in Sicily in approximately 1894. The recipe was 200 years old when my grandmother learned how to make it! She taught me how to make it when I was about 8 years old. This recipe is very similar to hers. Over the years our family recipe was converted to modern times by using canned tomatoes and tomato paste. I am 76 years old, so how old is our 200-Year-Old Spaghetti Sauce? I often wonder! I still make it following our recipe. Simmer for 4 hours, with a slow bubble, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking, and it will thicken beautifully. Time and patience are the key.
Its delicious. I completely omitted the water but used peeled whole tomatoes in tomato juice. Added salt and garlic powder to taste.
Well worth the effort. Made a large batch and canned the remainder. Great flavor. Makes for a great spaghetti and meatball dish
I used this recipe to help save another sauce recipe made with deer meat. The red wine helped tone down some of the gaminess. I too used less water and added bay leafs. I will keep to use again!!!
Very good. I used less water.
I didnt even try putting all this water in this sauce. I put 3 cups in, but I used my own tomato sauce and tomatoes that I canned too. It was very good. And added more fresh garlic.
I used two cans tomato paste, 2 cups water, and a quart of my frozen tomatoes, replaced the sugar with honey. Yum!
I had to increase the amount of garlic, decrease the amount of water, add extra ingredients (that were not used in the original recipe), and to thicken it up I added tomato paste. After all of the changes the sauce turned out pretty well.
I would like to see someone make "homemade" from scratch, this version is for people in a hurry and it is made with canned tomatoes and bottled or packaged Italian dressing. I use Roma tomatoes a lot and there are Italian herbs growing in my garden which I use fresh and dried. I must admit I use canned tomato paste (not sure how to make it). I am sure it's tasty - food chemists see to that.
I turned it more into a baloney's, but it was good!
Hi I am sorry I still didn’t get a chance to make it yet I will definitely let you know when I make it thank you for asking
Delicious.
I made some changes. I added a pound of ground pork, a garlic seasoning packet, Italian seasoning packet and 4 cups of water. No wine. I simmered it for 5 hours. It's perfecto. For my boyfriend who's extremely picky to like it. It's got to be good. This one is a keeper.
great,didn't have all ingredients and had to make substitutions, over all it is great!!
I cooked for 6 hours, added a teaspoon of salt and only 6 cups of water. It was worth the wait:)
Excellent
This is exactly what I was looking for. I have a family recipe that always started with Prego as a base. Then we add the rest. Thank you!!
First time to try a sauce like this. I started with fresh garden tomatoes then added about a tsp of salt and 1/3 cup of white sugar. Very good, I'm going to use this for pizza sauce!
Didn't care for this one, not saying it's a bad recipe, just wasn't to my taste.
Definitely use less water when making this recipe! I would say 3-4 cups and even that can be too much. Otherwise, this was a very good basic recipe.
Delicious.
my family loves this recipe thank you for sharing with us. christine
