Homemade Spaghetti Sauce

Homemade Italian spaghetti sauce from an Italian family. The longer you cook it the better it tastes.

By Cathy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large saucepan over medium heat, saute onion and garlic in olive oil until soft. Stir in tomatoes, tomato paste, water, Italian seasoning, basil, sugar, wine, and crushed red pepper. Reduce heat to low and simmer 3 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 2.4g; sodium 659.1mg. Full Nutrition
