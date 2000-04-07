Gorgonzola Pasta Sauce

Extremely easy and quick pasta sauce recipe. Use for cooked chicken or shrimp, too. For a lower fat version, substitute half and half for the cream and add a teaspoon of cornstarch for thickening.

Recipe by Amy

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In medium saucepan, cook white wine over high heat until reduced by half. Add cream, reduce heat, and cook until reduced by one-third. Add parmesan, gorgonzola and nutmeg. Stir until cheeses melt and sauce is creamy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 36.3g; cholesterol 134.1mg; sodium 351.2mg. Full Nutrition
