Gorgonzola Pasta Sauce
Extremely easy and quick pasta sauce recipe. Use for cooked chicken or shrimp, too. For a lower fat version, substitute half and half for the cream and add a teaspoon of cornstarch for thickening.
I thought this was a great recipe for gorgonzola sauce. It was a bit runny, but it had really good flavor. I increased both the cheeses. I also browned some chicken peices in garlic with olive oil and added that to the finished sauce with a bit of broccoli. Then I served it over penne pasta. Yum!Read More
Eh. I guess it's an acquired taste. My little cousin said it "smelled like toe jam, and tasted worse". I thought it was OK, not as good as a recipe at a local Italian restaurant, but OK. I don't think I'll make it again, because there are so many recipes for pasta sauces. It may stand to improve by adding some sun-dried tomatoes to kick it up a notch. That's just my suggestion.Read More
I made this sauce to put over pasta, and it was quite delicious!! Instead of nutmeg, I added some pesto, and it gave it more of an Italian flavor. Very good!
This was very good. It was light, not overpowering like some gorgonzola sauces. I used half-and-half and it came out fine.
Oh, my....Yum!!! There is a restaurant in Portland that used to serve "Capellini & Gorganzola", this is the closest Gorganzola sauce I have found to duplicate the recipe. It must be the nutmeg! Make sure you really reduce the sauce after both the wine and cream...it produces a much thicker sauce. Yum!! Thank you!!
I made this sauce and served it with penne pasta and my husband said that it was the best pasta I had ever made for him. Well, we have been married almost 35 years and I have cooked a lot of very good pasta dishes so that was a huge compliment. I liked it too! I pretty much followed the recipe except I might have used a little more gorgonzola than specified. REVISED 3/19/2011: I have now made this sauce 3 times. The secret, I believe, is the quality of the ingredients. Don't expect great results if using gorgonzola that is purchased already crumbled. Trust me; it makes a difference. Also, be sure to reduce the wine as directed. Otherwise, sauce may be runny or curdled and the taste of wine may be overpowering.
Quite good, next time I will add more than a pinch of nutmeg for more flavor.
added asiago cheese along with parmesan and we added a half a bag of mixed california blend veggies.
Added garlic and chicken. Used less wine and less cream. Added a little corn starch to thicken the sauce and served with gnocchi. Very good.
Really nice and the nutmeg adds that finishing touch. Won't use parm next time though...just to gorgonzola was good enough.
This sauce was excellent! Rich but not overwhelming. I served the sauce over sauteed chicken breasts since our family is on Atkins and it was so good! It would be incredible over pasta - someday.
It was OK. As someone else mentioned, it did taste a little sour. I think I would use more permesan cheese and less gorgonzola next time. It could become a great sauce if you tweak a little.
Pretty good base for a sauce. I liked the amount of gorgonzola it called for. I recduced the wine to 1 cuo and I thought it was still a bit much. Next time I will add more cream, less butter and some butter! Yum! Thanks for sharing.
SO good, but it does benefit greatly from a clove or 2 of crushed garlic in it. Great over veggies or polenta or grains too.
I slightly modified this recipe and ended up with a restaurant-quality meal! I found the recipe because I was trying to find something I could make that would use the gorgonzola/cranberry/walnut cheese mold I recently bought at Trader Joe's (which was not so good on its own). I fried up some onions and garlic in olive oil, set that aside and grilled up some chicken breast. Then, setting aside the chicken but leaving the scraps in the pan, I reduced the wine (using a sweet Moscato wine) and then used 1% milk instead of cream and 5 ounces of the gorgonzola dip (but no parmesan). Also added a few ounces of goats cheese. The nutmeg definitely seals this sauce. Once the flavors were blended, I mixed in the cooked onions and the chicken. Then stirred in cooked quinoa linguine and some lightly steamed broccoli before serving. Delicious!!!
Rich and yummy... paired with quick gnocchi recipe on this site.
I think the idea of this recipe is great and for the most part it was delicious. I just messed it up somehow and the cream curdled in the wine creating a weird texture. But next time I'm sure it will be great!
Very easy to prepare, and I am not that careful with my measurements. If you substitute with milk/cornstarch for the cream, you might want the milk at room temp to keep it from coagulating when you add it to the wine.
This is our "go to" recipe for gorgonzola sauce. I always add sliced mushrooms during the wine reduction, and is excellent over grilled steak. For a reduced fat version, I use Fat Free evaporated milk (excellent replacement for cream in most recipes). It adds a little bit of sweetness to the flavor, but we compensate with a little extra gorgonzola :)
We were not so crazy about this recipe. It tasted sort of pasty!
Great sauce. I used sweet white wine instead of dry because I like a slight sweetness with the nuttiness of the bleu cheese. I used about a half cup of fresh grated parmesan since I used a very fine shaving grater and I wanted to make sure I used enough and it was fantastic. Thanks for the recipe.
I added 1 shallot and 3 cloves of minced garlic, sauteed in butter, then followed the recipe. At the end, I added 2 cooked, sliced chicken breast. Poured over cooked penne pasta. This was a little runny and I will thicken next time. I will also add more garlic and possibly mushrooms. Everyone loved it! Very good!
Made this low-fat by using evaporated skim milk and cornstarch as another reviewer suggested. Added some roasted garlic too. I used this sauce as a base on grilled chicken and spinach pizza. It was delicious!!
excellent
gorgonzola sauce is amazing! i had it before and this is the closest recipe i have found. wonderful! a must try for cheese lovers.
This is a wonderful sauce. It took a long time for it to reduce, but it was worth the wait. I used this sauce on the quick gnocchi from this site.
I can't believe this is only 4 stars today. This is the best gorgonzola sauce recipe I have tried. This sauce is similar to one I had in Florence, Italy where it was served with gnocchi pasta. That is the way, I serve it.
This was excellent. I had some left over gorgonzola from another recipe and this was a great way to use it up. I added about 1/2 a bag of the tysons grilled chicken strips (heated and diced), 1/2 a box of pipette pasta, and peas and it was a great meal with some garlic bread and white wine. Definately a keeper.
I guess I should have researched what gorgonzola cheese was before I made this dish. My boyfriend and I couldn't eat the sause because it was way too sour! I like some blue cheeses but I must not like this one.
My boyfriend and I absolutely LOVE this sauce! I cook a blackened steak and slice it over bow tie pasta and this sauce makes it the best meaty pasta ever. Making it is super easy and I highly recommend trying it!
This was so good my husband actually licked the plate! We served it over gnocchi. It was delicious!
This sauce goes great with wings (with or w/o hot sauce). A thicker sauce is recommended if you are going to serve it with wings.
This was tasty, but I must not have cooked it down enough - it was pretty thin. Next time, I'll try to either cook it down more or use a little cornstarch or flour to thicken it more.
Simple and tasty like all great pasta sauces. I used a Maytag blue cheese as well. This works great with chicken sauteed in garlic. Just add them all together at the very end and mix with pasta. Good recipe.
yummy, yummy, yummy! was looking for gorgonzola sauce recipe that was like one we had at the melting pot. this was amazing! having it over steaks off the grill tonight. thanks so much for sharing! :)
Really great base recipe for a gorgonzola sauce. I would recommend adding some mushrooms sauteed in garlic and butter (and a pinch of salt) to get that dark nutty flavor and adding that to the sauce at the end. I also added half a cup of cooked peas for some texture and fresh chopped parsley at the very end. Really delicious, my boyfriend said it was the best thing he ever ate!
This is good but it needs some work, I added about three cloves of fresh minced garlic and I added about 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese also I scratched the idea of nutmeg, I served it over filet mignon and it was delicious!!!
I have made other gorgonzola/blue cheese sauces that we really enjoyed, so this was a big disappointment to us. The wine flavor was too strong and the sauce was bitter.
Out of this world.
I tried this last night it has wonderful flavor. I would certainly have it again.
Using half and half, this recipe turned out awful. Perhaps I didn't reduce the sauce enough... Also, I think the hlaf and half also curdled upon being added to the boiling wine.
If I could give this recipe more then 5 stars I would.The only thing I change is I add about double the gorganzola. We then cook up penne pasta. Saute chicken , mushrooms, and garlic . Add everything together. VIOLA. This is my husbands all time favorite meal and I love it too. I cannot understand why some reviewers do not like this recipe !
I added alot of things to this recipe.. I put 4 0z. of gorgonzola, about 2 tbsp. Blue cheese, 2 tbsp. Parm. Cheese, and it turned out really rich and creamy.
was pretty runny, but that may be my fault. just be cautious when letting the wine and cream reduce. i added roasted asparagus, a spoon full of pesto, and one chopped roasted red pepper. flavor was wonderful. will make again with a few adjustments. thanks!
I made this sauce to go with a shrimp, asparagus and pasta dish- and it did not deliver! It did not turn out like I expected at all- very dissapointing!
just tried this and it was easy and good! I used less Gorganzola as I only had about 2oz and I used Peccorino Parm cheese and I didnt have white wine so I used white rice wine. It was delish over asparagas and chicken!
Tried this recipe twice, curdled both times. Better directions on how to combine wine and cream without curdling necessary.
Very creamy and not overpowering. It tastes like the sauce from one of my favorite restaurants. I poured it over rigatoni and also over poached salmon. Both dishes were awesome!
I am hooked to this sauce. I just love it. Usually I just throw in the whole pack of gorgonzola I bought.
This sauce was very sour...I even cut the amount of cheese in half and still found it too strong.
Excellent!! I saved this with two other gorgonzola sauce recipes, they have since been deleted! This is my winner!! I reduce the nutmeg most of the time but only because I use it with bacon wrapped chicken. Hardest part was trying to guess on what wine to use from suggestions -=D
I used this with pumpkin stuffed shells, and it tasted fantastic! Although, it was a bit runny but I can work on that the next time. It was so great that my man went for thirds! :)
I liked the sauce, but altered the recepie completely and came up with something amazing. Use the recepie as usual, but instead of cream use oatcream and use the brown Norwegian cheese Gjetöst instead and add more salt to tasty. It work perfectly! It's sweet, little sour, caramel-tasting, rich but not as overwhelming as gorgonzola. Perfect with gnocchi!
It was just okay at best and we normal like gorgonzola but we were not impressed by this sauce.
Since our rather conservative (when it comes to trying "new" food) two teenagers were not home last night, I decided to let our taste buds have a treat and was drawn to this recipe. WOW!!!! I made it exactly as printed, although next time I will probably add more gorgonzola (personal preference). My husband and I INHALED it. Thanks so much for submitting such a fantastic recipe!
Really, really tasty. Make sure you reduce the sauce enough (and maybe let it cool for a couple minutes to thicken more) or else it will be a little runny.
I fixed this two weeks after having it at a wonderful Italian restaurant in Las Vegas! I made it exactly as written. It didn't come close to what I was hoping for! Oh well! I'll keep searching for a recipe. I will not make this again.
I was looking for a base for my first cheese sauce and found this. I served it over lemon-pepper swordfish and linguine. I used basil instead of nutmeg and a few different types of parmesan instead of gorgonzola. I started the swordfish too soon and ended up not having the time necessary to allow the sauce to reduce enough. I compensated by adding extra cheese. It turned out pretty good, but a little bit too cheesy. I think this is a pretty good base. From my experience, the quality of this sauce will rely on the quality of the cheese.
I love this over filet mignon steaks.
This was absolutely fantastic, it tasted like a 5 star chef made it!
The only thing I changed was I did not have enough white wine, so I subbed in a little chicken stock
While I was cooking the pasta And the sauce I threw some cut-up broccoli in the microwave and steamed it, and put some left over rotisserie chicken in the air fryer
When the sauce was ready I threw in the pasta, chicken breast, and the broccoli and Sauced it up. That I played it was absolute perfection
I added cooked shrimp, substituted salt-free lemon pepper for salt and pepper. Next time I make it with raw shrimp for the extra flavor but it may not surpass this. My wife, who dislikes (hates?) blue cheese loved this. It reminded her of a similar dish she surprisingly loved in Aruba at the "Flying Fishbone" - go there if you can - but she attributed her love of it to the atmosphere there. Whoda thunk.
I only used 1/2c wine and replaced the cream with half and half. I absolutely LOVE the distinct taste and flavor that gorgonzola offers! I enjoy serving this sauce over breaded pork cutlets with poached pears.
This has become called " the sauce " in my household . I always double the recipe and use half heavy cream and half buttermilk . We use it both over noodles and as an appetizer served in a crock pot with cut of French bread on the side .
absolutely delicious! I made it for my dad a month ago and now he keeps asking to make it again every time i see him! thanks))
