Gorgonzola Pasta Sauce

I made this sauce and served it with penne pasta and my husband said that it was the best pasta I had ever made for him. Well, we have been married almost 35 years and I have cooked a lot of very good pasta dishes so that was a huge compliment. I liked it too! I pretty much followed the recipe except I might have used a little more gorgonzola than specified. REVISED 3/19/2011: I have now made this sauce 3 times. The secret, I believe, is the quality of the ingredients. Don't expect great results if using gorgonzola that is purchased already crumbled. Trust me; it makes a difference. Also, be sure to reduce the wine as directed. Otherwise, sauce may be runny or curdled and the taste of wine may be overpowering.