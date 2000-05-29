Cowboy Macaroni
A favorite meal of any cowboy. Includes a hearty combination of lean ground beef, macaroni, cheese, and a tomato sauce that will make you jump up and click your spurs together.
When making this i added and changed a few things. First i used a can of rotel to give it some spice and osme tomatoes i used 2 boxes of macaroni also added some garlic powder as well as onion powder there jsut wasnt enough onion taste for us.Read More
i tarted this up a bit: i used a can of diced tomatoes with chilies instead of sauce and paste, i added diced red and green peppers and garlic, spiced it up with some oregano, chili powder, and hot sauce, and lastly shredded some cheddar cheese over the top. pretty tasty!Read More
We're not big fans of canned corn so it was left out when we made this, but overall it wasn't too bad. Definitely an interesting way to make macaroni, and my picky boyfriend ate two helpings. Sort of convincing when I really got into it and started cooking in a cowboy hat and my old leather riding chaps xD. It was yummy.
My family loves this recipe. Didn't change a thing.
My husband really liked this recipe. I thought it was missing something (spices) but will make it again, adding cheddar cheese like someone else suggested.
Hmmm...ok but needed a bit more flavor. I think I will add a 1/2 t salt next time.
One of my most favorite comfort foods. The great thing about a meal like this is it bends and stretches to feed whoever you have on hand. You can use half meat, half beans....half ground turkey, half ground beef.....half meat, half chopped veggies.....it's really up to you. Serious happy man/kid food. Even better with a piece of cheap white bread slathered with margerine in the side and a cup of Kool-Aid.
Everyone in the house loved this recipe. We will be adding it to our regular rotation! I didn't have a 10 oz can of corn or tomato sauce...they were both 15oz, but it added more flavor. Next time I might add more cheese.
Quick, easy, and good. Great stick-to-your-ribs kind of meal.
I was intrigued by the combination of ingredients. However, this recipe did not live up to my expectations. It was heavy, bland and had an overpowering processed taste. I think there were too many ingredients that competed with each other with the tomatoes putting it over the top. Even the three year old "vacuum" didn't like it. Generally, the recipes here are very good, this just wasn't one of them. Thanks anyway.
Now that the cold weather is upon us I was searching for some comfort food and this fit the bill perfectly. I seasoned the ground beef with El Paso taco seasoning and it gave it some zip. My toddler and husband loved it
The whole family loved it! Hardly any left overs. Will make again!
this recipe was wonderful, I'm definitely going to be making this recipe again, and again. You can taste the cheese, well you can taste everything you put in this recipe. I was very impressed.
I found this dish to be very bland. I'd rather separate the ingredients and have a hamburger, macaroni and cheese, and sliced tomatoes then to mix it together.
This isn't good but it could be. I recommend using regular macaroni instead of Mac and Cheese.
My 4 and 2 year olds love it! So did my husband. Thanks! Will make again.
this was excellent my husband actually cooked it for us and all the kids ate it a small miracle in my house, will continue to make on a regular basis.
Well, I didn't realize I did NOT have the boxed Macaroni & Cheese, so I altered it by fixing elbow macaroni, and using Kraft American Pasteurized Cheese slices (and mixed in Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese). And the only can of corn I had was the Fiesta Style corn. We loved it!!!
it taste just like a bad goulash
My husband is a real cowboy, and grew up on a ranch surrounded only by real cowboys. They call this meal goolash and only eat it when the rest of the food is gone and they have to figure out how to combine the leftovers. It's basically a ranch wife's resourceful way of dealing with lack. Sorry.
Great in a pinch. Just throw everything together and bake and eat. My family enjoyed it, with added spices that is (like things well seasoned). Good, easy, fast and cheap!
Excellent when altered! I seasoned the meat well with onions, bellpeppers, tabasco, & tony chachere's. Then i used shoepeg corn, diced tomatoes, & mushroom pieces & stems. Oh, and premade mac & cheese from a grocer's deli cuts time! It was fabulous, I'll definitely eat this again.
My husband and I didn't care for this,,,but...My 7 year old son LOVED it! I now make it just for him, he's very picky, so to find a winning recipe for him deserves 5 stars!
This recipe wasn't bad, but I used an original spaghetti sauce instead of the tomato sauce and paste. It gave it a bit more flavor. My kids ate it which is always a good thing.
I added some pepper flakes and some salt and garlic.tasted better.
Pretty good recipe. I added fresh garlic while cooking the beef and onions. I also baked with cheese on top which was really good. A little bland, even with the added garlic. Next time I will spice it up a bit more.
I really enjoyed this Cowboy Macaroni! I added a bit more spices to the meat like I usually do, because I like lots of flavor! Great and would definitely make it again!
I found this recipe to be quite flavourless. It was disappointing after reading all the great reviews.
I made it, and my family LOVED IT!!! Yaaayyy. Thanks. I just added some pace salsa to give it some zing :)
Wow! I didn't think that those few simple items could make such a yummy meal! My kids are very picky and they both asked for seconds. I added a handful or two of shredded colby/jack cheese and sprinkled some on top before baking; then served it with parmesan.
Kind of a bland recipe, but I'm sure kids would like it.
This was a good, basic recipe that was easy and everyone liked. I added some seasoning..s&p, garlic powder..because I couldn't imagine these ingredients without some flavor added.
Very yummy and satisfying. Great with a salad and some french bread. I will definitely make this again and again!
I browned my hamburger, drained it and added onions, garlic, celery, then a can of diced tomatoes and some tomato paste. I cooked the pasta separately, (not Mac an cheese) then mixed it with the hamburger and tomatoes, salt and pepper to taste, I also used Velveeta cheese, served with a salad and some garlic toast. Depends on how much meat your adding to determine how many cans of tomatoes you need. Very flexible and forgiving recipe kinda hard to mess this one up guys. Will definitely make again.
Tasted good. Not a dish you would present for company, but a wholesome dinner for the family. I used the taco seasoning like others suggested. I think in the future if I were to make this again, I will put a layer of mashed potatoes on top followed with cheddar cheese.
This is a great easy recipe to keep on hand since I usually have most of the ingredients in the pantry. It makes a lot of food and reheats well for an easy lunch to take to work. It may not be the most appealing looking casserole, but don't let its appearance fool you.
Wow, another good one. Easy and taste great. Thanks for sharing,, Darlene
Quick, easy and great for toddlers.
Was surprised - love this recipe, and my kids actually liked it. I wasn't expecting that because I hadn't the best of luck lately...but this is awesome. I followed recipe exactly, except I used ground turkey meat. I also followed other advice and added some taco seasoning to the meat, salt, pepper, and garlic. I also added about a fourth cup of cheese to the top and sprinkled some Italian bread crumbs on the cheese. Made a yummy topping! Thanks.
