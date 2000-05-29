Cowboy Macaroni

A favorite meal of any cowboy. Includes a hearty combination of lean ground beef, macaroni, cheese, and a tomato sauce that will make you jump up and click your spurs together.

Recipe by D Carnes

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (220 degrees C). Prepare the macaroni and cheese according to the directions on the package.

  • Brown the ground beef and onion in a skillet over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink. Drain excess grease.

  • In a 2 quart casserole dish, combine the macaroni and cheese, ground beef, onion, tomato paste, tomato sauce, and corn with its liquid. Mix well.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until heated through. Top with grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
507 calories; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 62.2g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 63.6mg; sodium 1220mg. Full Nutrition
