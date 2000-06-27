Vegetarian Baked Pasta

4.3
103 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 45
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Portobello mushrooms and Gorgonzola cheese add depth to this simple casserole. Use your favorite pasta shapes for variety.

Recipe by Brad

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Pour a glass of ice water over the pasta to stop the cooking, but do not rinse thoroughly.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a 9 x 13 glass pan with olive oil. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in large skillet. Add mushrooms. Cook for 2 minutes then add basil, oregano and garlic and cook 1 minute more. Add sauce to mushroom mixture and stir.

  • To assemble, pour enough sauce in the bottom of the pan to cover. Combine the remaining sauce and the pasta. Place one-third of sauced noodles on top of sauce in pan. Top with 1 cup of mozzarella and one-half of the gorgonzola. Repeat for a second layer. Put the final third of the noodles in the pan and top with the final 2 cups of mozzarella.

  • Bake for 30 to 45 minutes, or until cheese is browned. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
572 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 58.3g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 68.1mg; sodium 1036.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022