Vegetarian Baked Pasta
Portobello mushrooms and Gorgonzola cheese add depth to this simple casserole. Use your favorite pasta shapes for variety.
This is one of the best baked pasta dishes I've ever made. The one complaint I'd have about it is that the gargonzola over-powers a lot of the other flavors. Next time I make it, I'll cut down on the gargonzola a little bit.Read More
This was good, but apparently we don't like gorgonzola. It overpowered the dish to the point of not being able to eat it. If you use it, go easy. Otherwise, eliminating it entirely makes for an enjoyable meal!Read More
very very yummy dish.. one suggestion is to use only half the suggested portion for mushrooms and instead to add one zuchinni and one red bell pepper when heating the mushrooms up in the olive oil. I also added an extra clove of garlic and a little garlic salt to the recipe as well when I was heating the veggies up. Heats up well as leftovers- very easy recipe and delicious as well :)
I made this dish for a dinner party and it was a big hit. Best of all, it was easy to make, but the mushrooms and gorgonzola "gourmeted" it up. I used a little less gorgonzola as recommended by others and it didn't overpower the other flavors. Another tip: let it sit for about 20 minutes after it's assembled and before you bake it to let the flavors really come out.
The whole family loves this pasta dish. It's easy to make, yet tastes like a million bucks. I had no idea gorgonzola cheese could be so good. I had some leftover from a recipe my daughter had tried and put it into the ingrediant search. I came across this recipe and figured we would give it a try. It's deliciously wicked! I've added zucchini because it needed to get used. I think you could probably add chicken as well, but I haven't felt like meat was necessary. We're not vegetarian's, but don't eat a lot of meat. Great recipe!
Good dish! I think i will add zucchini to the mushroom mix next time and maybe a little garlic salt. I used 1/2 the amount of gorgonzola cheese and it was great not too overpowering.
This was a great recipe! We substituted mozarella cheese and it was delicious! Everyone in my family loved it from our vegetarian to a hard core meat eater! Will have this again!
Love it! I've made this many times and have tweaked it to my particular tastes. I use slightly less mushroom, add one zucchini and one red bell pepper, about half the gorgonzola in the recipe. The gorgonzola really does add something subtle and special. Combined with the portabello mushroom, who needs meat? Plenty of umami.
Just made this dish tonight. Used this recipe as a base and it turned out great. I didn't use gorgonzola cheese as I didn't have it on hand, so I just used mozzarella and sprinkled parmesan on the very top layer. I added ground beef (browned) to the recipe and mixed the pasta sauce in it. I also added zucchini and red bell pepper in with the portobello mushroom and all three complemented each other well. I covered my dish with aluminum foil and popped it in the oven for a half hour, then removed the foil to let the cheese brown and cooked for another 10 minutes. The result is pure deliciousness. I'm looking forward to eating the leftovers for lunch this week!
Loved this one....easy for the cooking-challenged!
We had our first vegetarian house guest over. Being a BBQ, Meat and potatoes guy I was at a loss. THis was relatively quick easy and hands off once it was baking. The gorgonzola really adds a touch that made this carnavour (sp?) come back for seconds and will make again.
Very delicious! I also cut down the Gorgonzola to 4oz. and mixed 4oz of Asiago cheese to it. This mixture tasted really good in the final product. I also only used about 2 1/2 cups of mozzarella, 4 cups was too much. I sprinkled the top with the Asiago cheese I had left over after the layering. A huge hit at my dinner party.
This recipe was good and pretty easy to make. I substituted fresh Roma tomatos for the mushrooms and it turned out great!
This was very good but I did make some changes. I used less mushrooms and gorgonzola cheese. I also used an italian cheese blend instead of just mozarella. It consisted of mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, romano, fontina, & asiago cheeses. I also cut up some chunks of roman tomato and used a chunky garden spaghetti sauce. I will definitely make this again. Thanks!
Wish I could give this 6 stars. Yum! I thought it was fine with the amount of gorgonzola the recipe called for - though it was super cheesey. I might cut back on the mozzerella next time. I sauteed some onions, fresh spinach and thinly sliced carrots with the portabellos, and I had fresh oregano and basil in my garden. Oh SO delicious. Even better the next day for leftovers.
This is a really good dish. Just be very, repeat, VERY careful of the gorgonzola. The first time I made it I overdid it and the gorgonzola overpowered everything else. Good eats, just be ware of the gorgonzola. Gorgonzola
I took a chance and made this my first time for my cousin who was visiting from out of town...and it was fantastic! I asked her what she would rate it and she gave it five stars too. I used low carb penne pasta (she is on a low carb diet)and a jar of garden vegetable spagetti sauce (I am a vegetarian). I substituted fresh roma tomatoes for the portabello mushrooms as suggested by one of the other reviews I read. Next time I will add mushrooms of some variety. This recipe will easily feed 6-8 people.
Surprisingly, my entire family really liked this meal. I accidentally came home w/only 4 oz of gorgonzola, so that was all I used, but it came out great. With that only exception, I made the recipe as it is written. We will probably make this one again.
Very good. Yummy!
Amazing! Very cheesy - but I love cheese. I used Bertolli's portobello mushroom with merlot sauce. Cooked for 25 minutes and it was perfect! Will definitely make again.
This was REALLY good! I gave it 4 stars, because I felt that it had too much cheese. I say that and I am a HUGE cheese lover. I will definitely make this again, but with less cheese. I also read the other reviews and I'll bet it would be really tasty with zucchini!
excellent dish! i made only small changes. zucchini in place of mushrooms, added sauteed onions and as others mentioned, used less gorgonzola. will definitely make again.
I loved it. I listened to the others and only added about 3 ounces of Gorgonzola. I also added one thinly sliced zucchinni to the mushrooms in the skillet. I had to add a bit more sauce though.
This was delicious! I also added in additional veggies (1 zucchini, 1/4 red pepper, 1/2 green pepper, and a layer of fresh baby spinach) and made some other modifications. I did not have mozzarella shredded cheese, but we used 1/2 of a pound of fresh mozzarella and 6 ounces of gorgonzola cheese. The fresh mozzarella was great and really cut down on the calories as well. I highly recommend it!
This was good and easy to make, I made with parmesan cheese and it still tasted great.
This was really good and easy to make! I added about 4 cloves of garlic and was very generous with the spices. I also threw in some red chili flakes. Didn't have quite enough portobello mushroom so threw in some cremini mushrooms to make up the difference and it was really good.
This is my new favorite baked pasta recipe. So much better than my plain old baked ziti. The Gorgonzonla gives it lots of flavor without over powering. I used canned mushrooms because that's what I had on hand. And my jar of sauce was a little less than 28oz, but it was still perfect. Great as leftovers too!
I thought this was a pretty decent meatless dish. However I also thought there were not enough veggies. I added a green pepper, half a white onion, some frozen spinach (thawed and drained) and used garden veggie tomato sauce. It came out very well and I believe it's a pretty healthy dish. The mushrooms provided a meaty texture and went well with the other veggies I added. Good recipe but I'd suggest variations with other veggies for true veggie lovers!
Absolutely delicious. Essentially a fancy baked ziti w/ Gorgonzola, Mozz Ch and Portobello mushrooms.
I agree with other reviewers that reducing the gorgonzola is necessary here; gorgonzola has a strong, pungant flavor. I used 5 oz and that was plenty; even less would have been fine. Other than that, I added a coupled chopped garden tomatoes to the sauce and eyeballed about 3 c. of mozzarella (that was enough). I assembled the pasta a couple hours before baking to let the flavors marinade. This was good and hearty; it tasted a little bit like lasagna. It fed 6 adults easily with plenty of leftovers. Very filling.
This was one of the best casseroles I have ever had. I made it using only 5 oz. of the Gorgonzola cheese and it turned out perfect.
This was ok but I would have liked more veggies like zucchini or spinach. I also had to cut back the mozz some because I accidently bought this fake "mozz melt" to go with another bag of real mozz; I knew it would ruin the dish if I used it. Anyway I like gorgonzola but I just didn't think it "went" with the dish. It just seemed like an out of place flavor.
This was very good and easy to make! My whole family loved it. I used about 1/2 the amount of gargonzola cheese but a little more probably would have been better.
I took the suggestions of other readers into account and altered this recipe in a few ways. 1. halved the amount of gorgonzola to 4 oz. 2. halved the amount of portobello to 4 oz. added one chopped zucchini and red bell pepper and used them with the mushrooms. 3. Added half a palmful of garlic salt, along with the other herbs and spices. 4. Allowed the dish to stand for approx. 3.5 hours before baking. SO flavorful! The amount of gorgonzola was perfect - guests definitely felt the 'adult'ness of the dish, without an overpowering old cheese feeling. Very wholesome and filling - I don't think anyone even realized that meat was missing from this dish. Already, I'm being asked to make it again! Will definitely make for my next gathering.
I just got done eating this for dinner. My family really liked it and I followed the recipe but added onion and zucchini to the saute pan. The gorgonzola is pretty powerful. If you like gorg., then you'll love this pasta. On another note, this recipe fed 2 adults and four kids and we had a ton left over. Next time, I will cut back on the blue cheese.
I didn't have any gorgonzala, but it still turned out pretty good. I think I would like to add a few more veggies next time, maybe green peppers and tomatoes? Overall, good dish, easy.
This was really tastey. I did use spaghetti squash instead of pasta and it worked really well. Love it.
I just served it to a group of friends and they loved it. I used fresh basil and the wonderful smell when it hit the pan got everyones' attention. The gorgonzola and portobello really work well together and make it very "gourmet."
A great dish! I added some sauteed yellow squash and zucchini for added vegetables and used whole-grain penne. I only put in half the amount of gorgonzola because another poster said it overpowered the dish, and it tastes great. Instead of putting a layer of sauce w/mushrooms first, I just mixed up the sauce, mushrooms and noodles altogether and started layering. One less step. Next time I'll use more mushrooms and a little bit more gorgonzola. I'll be making this again.
I followed the recipe almost exactly and this was a huge success. I would definitely recommend this baked pasta for a crowd. I may add another vegetable like spinach next time.
I didn't use all the mozzarrella cheese the recipe called for (2 cups instead of 4), but it was enough. I was a little puzzled at first where the mushrooms went, but it became obvious that they were topping. Tasted good, but way too much pasta and not nearly enough 'shrooms. Next time I might reduce the pasta by a third and increase the portobellos. Thanks.
This was really good, but I'm def cutting back on the Gorgonzola.
Delicious recipe - the gorgonzola really gave a kick to the dish. Cut the mozzarella in 1/2 & used reduced fat as well to cut back on the fat (enough cheese for me, husband sprinkled more on his 1/2.) Only used 5oz of gorgonzola - that was the size of the package I got. Not sure if I'd want to use more next time - it seemed to taste just right with what I used.
loved this recipe! Perfect the way it is no adjustments needed.
My boyfriend made this dish for me. It was very good, but - and I never thought I'd actually say this - the recipe did call for too much cheese. I would cut back on both the mozzarella and Gorgonzola. I would also follow the other suggestions of reducing the amount of mushrooms it calls for and adding zucchini and red pepper.
i made this for a dinner party - doubled the noodles, sauce and mozzarella and made it in a giant disposable aluminum pan. instead of doubling the Gorgonzola i used 8 oz of Gorgonzola and 8 oz of fresh Parmesan. i also added zucchini to the mushrooms. veggie rotini made the dish colorful! it got rave reviews from everyone, the brave eaters and the picky! my only regret is that i didn't allow quite enough cook time. the dish was hot and the cheese was melted, but it didn't have time to get that lovely brown, bubbly crust on top. i will definitely be making this again.
My roomate and I loved loved loved this dish!! I substitued alfredo for the red sauce and decided against the gorgonzolla after reading some reviews. I will definitely be making this dish again.
great recipe. I didn't use the mushrooms because I didn't have them on hand. I also found the gorg a little overwhelming at times next time I won't use as much.
tasty and fed so many!
This was so disappointing. I added half the Gorgonzola that previous reviewers had recommended and it was still overpowering! I've never used Gorgonzola before. I found it in the craft cheese section in whole foods. Maybe I used the wrong type. It was generally wet and very difficult to crumble. I would use this recipe again but substitute the Gorgonzola with another less threatening cheese.
Yummy, I added red bellpepper and onions.
This pasta was very good and easy to make. I used parmesan instead of gorgonzola and added a few handfuls of fresh spinach to the mushroom mixture. My husband loved it but I can't give it five stars because, to me, it tasted pretty standard. I bet if I used the gorgonzola, it would have that dynamic factor I'm missing.
This was very good. My two yr old gobbled it up! I replaced the Gorgonzola with Parmesan as I had no Gorgonzola. Also, I only had regular wht mushrooms and I added artichoke hearts and kale. Halved the cheese and it was still plenty cheesy. Four stars instead of five because I changed it up and cut back on the cheese. Easy and delicious!
great complex flavors - wouldn't recommend for anyone one unsure if they like more exotic strong cheeses like gorgonzola, etc... but I knew I liked it and liked portobello mushrooms so it was a hit with us. I also liked that it was a little salty - this can be a turnoff for some... got asked for the recipe by friends, one said she couldn't believe her husband liked it so much because of all the more exotic things that were in it, according to their tastes...
easy and pretty good tasting (not fabulous, but not bad).
Loved this recipe. Added fresh baby spinach to the mushroom mixture, used whole wheat pasta, and part-skim mozzarella, and it was a big hit!
This recipe was wonderfully easy, and it made a delicious meal that my husband adored. The gorgonzola is such a refreshing addition to a baked pasta! I twisted the recipe a bit by using whole wheat penne, sauteing equal parts sundried tomatoes and roasted red peppers with my portobellos. I also ended up cooking it for about half the time- any longer and my noodles would not have been quite as firm.
This was ok. I followed the recipe exactly and I felt that it was dry. I would double the sauce next time. I am not sure what the recipe needs, but it was lacking something!
i thought it was ok and needed more pizaz!
Really enjoyed this - my vegetarian daughter approved, as well as the rest of my family who are not vegetarian.
A good baked ziti, but not much of a departure from a regular ziti recipe. I shied away from using too much gorgonzola, but wish I added the full 8 ounces because my family likes intense flavors! Otherwise it was alright.
I found this delightful and the gorgonzola really does add something to it.
I am a total meat eater but was entertaining guests that are vegetarian. Looks like the perfect thing to serve And I was right-total hit. I did make some modifications: I sautéed onion, and garlic first in evoo and a little butter adding in the suggested herbs + garam masala and cayenne pepper (I'm Indian so the taste was well received), then added 1 green & 1 red pepper and the portobellos. I have to say the Gorgonzola is the true secret ingredient in this dish. I bought the good kind where the taste was deeper and a bit more mild. Oh and I mixed aged cheddar and mozzarella (rather than just mozzarella as the recipe suggests). Seriously I will make this again and again!
The vegetarian and the carnivores enjoyed, but not overwhelmingly impressive
I made this for my family, who are big fans of pasta. However, I cut the mozzarella in half, and probably should've cut the Gorgonzola also. Every couple of bites had a bleu cheesey taste, which adults might not mind, but kids probably would. Otherwise yummy, and I will make it again, with my alterations.
You can add so many veggies to this dish and it still comes out amazing! Have fun and experiment, each time I make it I do.
Loved this dish! The next time I make this I will add more tomato sauce because the dish is a little dry if reheated the next day. I added chicken strips for my husband and he really enjoyed it. Watch the sodium in this dish though.
Very average.
the gorgonzola cheese really makes this dish. sauteed some onions in olive oil and garlic to add. quick easy dish.
Delicious! Easy meal. Very tasty. I love to make meatless dishes a few times a week. Family enjoyed this one. I added a little zucchini to bulk it up a little. It was very good. I will make this again.
This was really great. I used homemade sauce and I used half of the gorgonzola cheese than it called for but, it was still excellent. I actually made it for Christmas and everybody really liked it! I served meatballs on the side for those who like meat with their pasta.
yummy! i used about a cup less mozz and the same ammount of gorg, and it turned out great!
Delicious! Used 1/2 vodka sauce & 1/2 unsalted marinara
Excellent as is! Will be making again and again!
Very good. The gorganzola adds a wonderful flavor. I used less as others have suggested and double the oregano and basil.
I will be making this again...
Oh my gosh! Amazing!!!!
Pretty good, next time I would add more mushrooms though, to give this recipe more of a distinct taste. I also added zucchini as suggested in some other reviews, it complements the rest of the ingredients very well and makes it a bit healthier. Peperoncini would also go great with this. Gorgonzola and mushrooms always go great together, as for the mozzarella, it get really stringy and I dont like to have to cut it and chew on it, so next time I might try another cheese instead of mozzarella. This recipe gives you room to experiment with different tomato sauces, I used a pasta sauce with basil but I think it would taste better to make your own simple sauce by just using canned tomato cubes or fresh tomatoes. That would give more attention to the other ingredients.
My wife is typically the chef in the family but I now contribute since she became pregnant. She loves my new found ambition as well as this dish. The flavors really make this dish a winner in our house. I used Cellentani which is a thicker, heavier noodle. The Gorgonzola adds a fantastic richness to the dish.
