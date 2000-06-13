Chuck's Favorite Mac and Cheese

Excellent recipe; take the time to read through some of the reviews and tweak according to your own taste. I doubled recipe, used as many fat-free or low fat ingredients as I could. Definitely puree the cottage cheese, all we have is a little Bullet so had to add about 1/2 of 2% milk to get it to blend. I used a big tupperware bowl and mixed all the ingredients together, then added cooked macaroni and mixed well. Couldn't resist throwing in a good handful of real bacon chips (didn't have time to cook some bacon) and instead of bread crumbs I sprinkled shredded cheddar on the top. I also probably added at least another 1/2 cup of milk to make the entire mixture a teeny bit soupy. Wow, what an incredible mac & cheese delight. Husband loved it. The only thing I'm going to change is next time go with a whole wheat pasta and skim milk. It is a definite "go for it" recipe for even a beginner to try. The folks saying it came out dry probably used pre packeaged cheese. If that's what you use add milk - pasta takes on a lot of fluid. Should come out of the oven bubbling like mad and need a few minutes "set" time. As the recipe is doubled I was able to make a 9x13 pan full as well as a 9X9 pan for a neighbor. Baked both at that suggested 350 degrees on the same rack for about 40 minutes.