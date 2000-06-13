Chuck's Favorite Mac and Cheese

4.2
3498 Ratings
  • 5 2039
  • 4 797
  • 3 355
  • 2 165
  • 1 142

Easily doubled for a potluck, cottage cheese and sour cream are the unique elements to this macaroni and cheese recipe.

Recipe by MRSO

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil, add pasta, and cook until done; drain.

  • In 9x13 inch baking dish, stir together macaroni, shredded Cheddar cheese, cottage cheese, sour cream, Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. In a small bowl, mix together bread crumbs and melted butter. Sprinkle topping over macaroni mixture.

  • Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until top is golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
591 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 33.3g; cholesterol 87.7mg; sodium 720.2mg. Full Nutrition
