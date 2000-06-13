Chuck's Favorite Mac and Cheese
Easily doubled for a potluck, cottage cheese and sour cream are the unique elements to this macaroni and cheese recipe.
Easily doubled for a potluck, cottage cheese and sour cream are the unique elements to this macaroni and cheese recipe.
Of all the dishes I have tried from this site, this is one of my top favorites, and my family and friends rave about it. I make it exactly as directed except skip the breadcrumbs and cover the top in a thick layer of cheese instead. It is interesting to read all the mixed reviews on this mac and cheese, because depending upon what part of the country you are from, people eat different kinds of mac and cheese. Some people like creamy and some people like it the way this one is made. The mac and cheese that I am used to making and eating that taste like this is made with egg. The cottage cheese in this recipe gives the same consistency of that without the egg, and I like that. Thanks so much! This recipe has really been a great find for me!Read More
I'm sorry this was gross :(Read More
Of all the dishes I have tried from this site, this is one of my top favorites, and my family and friends rave about it. I make it exactly as directed except skip the breadcrumbs and cover the top in a thick layer of cheese instead. It is interesting to read all the mixed reviews on this mac and cheese, because depending upon what part of the country you are from, people eat different kinds of mac and cheese. Some people like creamy and some people like it the way this one is made. The mac and cheese that I am used to making and eating that taste like this is made with egg. The cottage cheese in this recipe gives the same consistency of that without the egg, and I like that. Thanks so much! This recipe has really been a great find for me!
best mac & cheese ever!! i eliminated breadcrumbs & butter. i added lots of fresh sliced tomatoes (tossed w/ pepper) between mac & cheese mixture. also added 1/2 - 3/4 c skim milk (per another reviewer's suggestion) & used fat free/reduced fat sour cream, cottage cheese & shredded cheese & low carb pasta. gotta try to make it healthier somehow!!
I'm sorry this was gross :(
When my roommates and I realized that we ran out of bread crumbs, we crushed up ritz crackers and sprinkled them on top instead of the butter-crumb mixture. I think the crumbs make this recipe perfect, regardless of whether you use ritz or breadcrumbs.
I love this recipe. It is easy, creamy, and the sour cream add great flavor. I prefer crumbled triscuits on top and a little bit of cayenne pepper. I also like to use fat free sour cream and cottage cheese (no one can tell the difference).I make this about once a week. Thanks for sharing!!
This was wonderful! I had about half a head of cauliflower that I needed to use up, so I cut it up, steamed it, and threw it in with some leftover penne pasta. To make the cheese mixture a little more creamy, I added about a half cup of jalapeno cheese dip (the kind you put on tortilla chips), then added a little cayenne pepper. It had just a little kick, but otherwise tasted like your typical rich, homemade mac and cheese. Very easy too!
Oh. Wow...this is some good Mac and Cheese. This recipe is a keeper just like it is!! It just kills me on this site when someone alters multiple ingredients in a recipe (basically making it into a different recipe) and then has the nerve to give it a low rating...don't mind them, just make this mac and cheese and enjoy it. It's good. Really, really good!!!
Delicious taste and good texture. Mine was creamy and not dry - and not greasy like some mac and cheeses. Other reviewers found it dry but I didn't. It was not bland either - the recipe says to use OLD cheddar for a reason I believe. Maybe some people used dry parmesan, not fresh?? Or maybe b/c I just sprinkled bread crumbs on top and didn't use a full cup mixed with butter? In case it's useful to someone else, since we don't buy food in ounces here, my conversions are 2 1/2 c macaroni, 1 block of cheddar cheese (450 g), 1 1/2 c cottage cheese (or maybe could use just a whole 500 mL), 1 c sour cream (250 mL).
Amazingly delicious! Love the tangy taste and lovely texture. I don't know why some people don't like it... if you want Kraft Mac n' Cheese, it's much cheaper and faster, so just make that! I used low-fat everything: cheddar, sour cream, cottage cheese. I used large shells instead of elbow macaroni (personal preference). No bread crumbs/ butter, I used a bit extra cheddar on the top. Seasoned with salt and crushed red pepper, along with garlic powder, hot sauce is also a good addition. I used a parmesan-romano-asiago blend instead of plain parmesan, and added 1/3 cup milk. I don't like cottage cheese, but it's really not noticable- though you can see curds. Amazing-- thank you! For those who love this dish like me, but don't want to end up the size of a planet, making this dish with 2% milk sour cream and cottage cheese, and 1% cheese (Cabots has a great 75% reduced fat sharp cheddar, you will have to grate it yourself, though), results in a very healthy recipe that tastes really amazing. Per serving (1/6 of recipe): Calories:333, Fat:9.7g, Protein:28g. 26% fat, 33% protein. Very balanced and tasty! This is what I'll do in future!
I've made this three times now and have tweaked it to my liking as other reviewers. I increase the cheddar, decrease the cottage cheese and I add 1/2 cup of milk as suggested by others. I use panko instead of bread crumbs, decreasing the amount and I decrease the butter. I have found that if I make this too far ahead of time, it becomes dry, so I try to assemble the ingredients shortly before baking. I've also found that if I cover it for the first half of the baking time and uncover it the last half, it stays creamier. If after 30-35 minutes, the bread crumbs haven't browned, then I pop it under the broiler for a minute. UPDATE: 9/15/10 - Made a more "adult" version of this. For the topping, I used equal parts of panko bread crumbs and freshly grated parmesan cheese. Added chopped fresh basil and moistened the mixture with EVOO. The basil added a different dimension to this compared to the original. Either way, this is great!
I was skeptical and I LOVED IT!! And I already make a mean Mac & Cheese. I really like that you don't have to make bechamel sauce first. My 4 & 7 year old kids loved it too. I did use my stick blender to smooth out the cottage cheese because I didn't want my kids going EEWWW when they saw the curds. There was not one complaint and my son asked for seconds. They didn't even notice that it was different from my regular Mac & Cheese. This will now be my standard Mac & Cheese. THANKS!!
This recipe is similar to the recipe for Mac & Cheese served at the Hoggy's restaurant chain here in Columbus and it is great. Ratios of ingredients are slightly different. I use 2 cups mixed dry pasta to 16 oz of Sour Creme and I substituted 15 oz of Ricotta for the cottage cheese. Also used 24 oz of shredded Cheddar or any mixture of shredded cheese you would like. Finally uses 2 beatten eggs. I mixed the ricotta, sour creme and eggs first then added the shredded cheese and pasta. Salt and pepper to taste. Dashes of Worchester sauce and hot sauce are optional but worthwhile. I used an italian bread crumbs, parmesian melted butter mixture to top it and baked 40 min at 375. Superior recipe but not creamy, Add a 1-1/2 cups of milk if you want a creamier texture. This is a keeper
I've made this dish about 5 times already for work potlucks. I crush up Ritz Honey Butter crackers and use for the topping instead of bread crumbs. The sweet and salty really accompany the dish well. Thanks Chuck!
I'll sure be making this recipe again! The best mac and cheese yet.. I added some onions 'cause I like them so much and I did add a little milk as others suggested. I would recomend at least 1/3 cup of milk or it will be rather dry... still good but dry. I also used roasted garlic bread crumbs and WOW did that ever add the flavor. I had three helpings and my wife had two! This one hit my taste buds just right!
Use Ricotta instead of cottage cheese, it's much better. My "chef" sister in law requested this recipe, I was so surprised!
I "food-processed" the cottage cheese to make it a bit creamier, added milk, italian blend cheese (about 1/2 cup) and used garlic heb bread crumbs. It was a hit at work.
This was very good but needed more zip. The 2nd time we made it, we added a T. of Dijon mustard and a few shakes of hot sauce.
Pretty good, I didn't add the salt and pepper, and I used crushed gold fish instead of bread crumbs. Turned out pretty good!
Delicious. Remember to use sharp cheddar not mild. BIG difference.
This recipe should be in a smaller pan or casserole dish due to 8oz box of macaroni. If making this for a large family, double up on the recipe. All the cheeses didn't melt throughly. The next time I will melt my cheese in a pot of warmed milk with flour. Milk needs to be added-1 1/2cups or lil more. It was very dry. Other than that it was very good. If you want to kick it up add pepper jack cheese.
I made this as written with a few *minor* changes. I used full fat cheddar, but Daisy light sour cream and 2% cottage cheese. I added a tablespoon of dijon mustard and 1/2 cup skim milk, Panko breadcrumbs on top. This was easy and absolutely wonderful. It is not the drippy, artificially yellow stuff that some are accustomed to from childhood. My husband loved it, too. Thanks for a great *keeper* recipe.
I have been making this recipe for almost a decade now and it has made me a hit at parties. People request this from me. I misplaced the recipe a few years ago and frantically went through dozens of recipes until I found it again. Why the desperation? I have NEVER tasted any other mac&cheese recipe that comes close to tasting like this. It is a uniquely rich experience. If you like the homestyle mac and cheese bake (instead of the creamy type) I cannot recommend trying this enough.
This is the best Mac N Cheese by far!! I've been making this for two years now and my family loves it!! The only variation I have is that I double the recipe and add a 16 oz. pkg of parmasean cheese! The cheesier the better!!! We love this mac and cheese. We have it at least twice a month. My hubz will eat a whole pan by himself. Yummy yummy*
I made this once before making it for a party with a bunch of out of town friends. They still rave about it, and I even made it in the crock pot instead of baking it. I use light sour cream and 2% milk, low sodium cottage cheese. I add 1 egg and when I bake it use 1/2 cup bread crumbs instead of a whole cup. I also add 4 ounces extra cheddar and shred it myself. Sometimes I throw in other cheeses I have around the house like feta. Adding paprika is a great addition too. Enjoy with friends and family!
YUM! I'm not a fan of mac&cheese, but this is an exception - no alterations to the recipe necessary.
This was dry and not that great. Very east to make but would not make again
My family makes a recipe similar to this We use all of the ingredients except we also add an 8 ounce package of shredded mozzarella, 3 ounces of cream cheese and one egg to the mixture. Very creamy and very good.
I have to say that I do not think this is as great as everyone else believes. It was a nice, creamy mac & cheese, but lacking in flavour. I picked it because I needed to clean out the fridge and lo and behold here was a recipe with all the extraneous dairy products I had on hand. So with that in mind, yippee! I followed the advice of others and added a little bit of milk and only used a bit of breadcrumbs on top. Also, as others have mentioned, for those who complained that it was dry maybe used a whole 16 oz box of pasta as opposed to the 8 oz called for. It was good and I will probably try it one more time, but for now, it's not a keeper. Thanks though!
Excellent recipe; take the time to read through some of the reviews and tweak according to your own taste. I doubled recipe, used as many fat-free or low fat ingredients as I could. Definitely puree the cottage cheese, all we have is a little Bullet so had to add about 1/2 of 2% milk to get it to blend. I used a big tupperware bowl and mixed all the ingredients together, then added cooked macaroni and mixed well. Couldn't resist throwing in a good handful of real bacon chips (didn't have time to cook some bacon) and instead of bread crumbs I sprinkled shredded cheddar on the top. I also probably added at least another 1/2 cup of milk to make the entire mixture a teeny bit soupy. Wow, what an incredible mac & cheese delight. Husband loved it. The only thing I'm going to change is next time go with a whole wheat pasta and skim milk. It is a definite "go for it" recipe for even a beginner to try. The folks saying it came out dry probably used pre packeaged cheese. If that's what you use add milk - pasta takes on a lot of fluid. Should come out of the oven bubbling like mad and need a few minutes "set" time. As the recipe is doubled I was able to make a 9x13 pan full as well as a 9X9 pan for a neighbor. Baked both at that suggested 350 degrees on the same rack for about 40 minutes.
We really enjoyed this!! My son gobbled it up and wanted a second serving. I halved it and had enough for about a 1 1/2 inch layer in a 2qt dish. I do think the topping should be halved, but it was tasty!! I used light cottage cheese, sharp white cheddar and natural sour cream - very tasty and creamy! :)
Based on other reviews, I added some milk to the cheesey mixture. This recipe was creamy and delicious, and easy to prepare.
This is really, really good, but I add a little bit of garlic powder and ground mustard to kick it up a little bit more. If you are like me and love a really crunchy topping, replace the bread crumbs with panko bread crumbs. It's soooo good!
My family and I absolutely loved this recipe. I've been craving S'MAC since leaving NYC. I couldn't believe that this turned out better than the best Mac & Cheese we've ever had. I used gluten-free brown rice pasta to accommodate our gluten allergies. As suggested by other reviewers, I blended 1/2 cup milk and cottage cheese together. To intensify the flavor I included onion powder, garlic powder, nutmeg, dried basil, and himalayan salt. Instead of breadcrumbs, I generously added a layer of mozzarella cheese on top. I covered and baked the dish for 15 minutes then removed the aluminum foil. After another 15 minutes I broiled the pasta for 5 minutes to thicken and brown the top layer. Next time we'll be adding meat and vegetables to this fantastic recipe.
I really wanted to like this since it had the addition of sour cream. I followed the recipe exactly as is. I brought it to a party and no one ate it. The cottage cheese was just too weird for people. The cheese didn't melt enough, despite giving it and extra 10 minutes in the oven. Way too much bread crumbs. I ended up scraping off half of the bread crumbs after 30 minutes of baking because the center was just not heating up.
I prepared this one and another from this site at the same time. The other was more complicated withmore ingredients and a sauce. This was by far so much better and much easier to prepare! We all loved it, including a 10 month old and 4 year old. I will definitely make this again. I may try whirring up the cottage cheese before adding just for the texture for the 4 year old who thinks he doesn't like cottage cheese. It's a simple, delicious way to make mac and cheese! *Also, for those who thought it was too dry, just add a little milk, and don't overcook. A very few people said it didn't have much taste -be SURE to use a really good cheese and grate it yourself - none of that pre-grated, tastless, packaged stuff! Makes a big difference! I usually use crushed crackers that we love on top for a little more zing.
I've made this recipe as written before and loved it as is. But last night I didn't have any cottage cheese, so I substituted ricotta (part skim). Wow I love it even more now. It looks better to me, I don't see the curds of the cottage cheese. I also used low fat sour cream, extra sharp cheddar, whole wheat rotini noodles, butter substitute (Smart Balance Light) and panko bread crumbs. I was trying to cut some of the fat, it was delicious.
Great recipe! I was a little nervous about the sour cream and cottage cheese. I had nothing to worry about. It was DELICIOUS! I took it to an AFC playoff party (go Broncos!) and everyone loved it. The only change was that I used ritz crackers instead of breadcrumbs because that's what I had on hand.
Great dish! My whole family cleaned their plates and ate leftovers twice. Just as good as the first time. I added ham and peas. My husband is still talking about it. Next time I will add a little milk and more cheese. It needed a bit of moisture when reheated.
yum! I used crumbled club crackers instead of bread crumbs. The adults loved it but not the kids.
This was very good. I finally found a recipe for M&C that I can make low fat, that's easy and still tastes good. I used low fat marg.; low fat sour cream; low fat cottage cheese and 1/2 low fat cheddar and half regular. Even my picky husband liked it. I'll definitely make this again.
Did not care for it in the least. I erred in putting too much topping on it nevertheless, it lacked flavour completely. It was dry. I'll keep looking for the definitive macaroni & cheese.
**Cooking TIP** : Put the cottage cheese thru a blender or food processor before adding, in order to eliminate the curd-y texture and make it smoooooth. Believe it or not, mac & cheese enthusiasts ~ the cottage cheese improves the flavor! This recipe is not especially creamy or cheesy, but definitely delicious in its own right.
I have been making this for a while now and everyone who has tried it absolutely loves it. My only suggestion would be if your making a single batch, use a 9x9 baking dish. Pasta comes out much more moist and not dry at all.
Made this recipe as-is. It was OK, and I think it will be a great base to experiment changes on.
I tried it with half sour cream/plain Greek yogurt, cottage cheese 2%, and creamy havarti with aged white cheddar. Used penko and spices with butter for the topping.
This is FABULOUS!!! I modified it a little bit to our taste...cooked a whole 16oz box of elbow noodles. In a bowl I mixed together low fat cottage cheese and sour cream, the parm cheese, colby-monterey jack cheese, a little mozzarella and some extra sharp cheddar. Used a little salt and pepper. I also buttered my baking dish and then mixed all together. I also added about 1/2 cup of milk, then baked for 30 mins, stirred then placed crumbled Ritz crackers on top and baked an additional 10 mins. AWESOME taste...my picky fiance said it was the best he has ever had. This is a must try.
Fantastic! Make as is, but It does dry out so I may try to broil it instead of baking. I have been told to never bake mac n cheese. It dries it out. Also it seemed like it need milk somewhere. ???
Holy Macaroni! If you like real mac n cheese, you should make this. I didn't alter much. I added almost 1/2 a cup of milk. For the topping, I used butter crackers, the suggested melted butter and also added parmasen chz & blk pepper. I think I also used a little more shredded cheese then the recipe called for. All in all, totally yummalicious. Try this recipe! : )
I added a pound of browned ground beef to this great recipe. I have 3 sons and A husband so I just had to make it a lil more hearty
I didn't really enjoy this. If you like creamy mac and cheese (similar consistency to velveeta or kraft) this is not for you. This was more like noodles with lumpy melted cheese on it. I tried to like it but just couldn't.
We used plain greek yogurt instead of the sour cream and it is even better!
Excellent macaroni and cheese, super easy to make and actually won my daughter an award at our family cook off! We loved this dish!
Really yummy - I followed the recipe as posted. It could have had less bread crumbs but it was really good.
This dish tasted like warmed cottage cheese and sour cream on noodles- and way to many breadcrumbs. Not tasty at all.
I was really disappointed in this recipe after reading so many positive reviews. My husband liked it okay, but I didn't care for the texture - the cheeses didn't meld together into a creamy sauce like I was expecting. I think the cottage cheese was the culprit. I might try again and puree the cottage cheese first.
This is one of the very best Mac and Cheese recipes available. Do follow the minor (though important) adjustments on cutting down on breadcrumbs. You may want to balance some of the suggestions to reduce the sour cream ... a little at least (hey, not too much ... it is Mac and Cheese after all!). Overall awesome recipe. Use your judgement and have fun. Just be sure to go out for a walk after dinner!
The best mac and cheese ever! The kids and spouse loved it!
Very good, this was my first attempt at 'homemade' mac n cheese and it was very easy and a big hit. I used crushed up french's french fried onions instead of the breadcrumbs, much more tastier.
SERIOUSLY!? Cottage cheese!? Believe it or not, this recipe really IS delicious! I've made this for every BIG holiday for the past two years and every new guest asks me for the recipe. This is a family favorite!
Surprisingly easy to prepare. VERY GOOD flavor! My whole family loved this!
I really thought for the last 25 years of making macaroni & cheese I already had the best recipe on the planet...until I tried this recipe. It really came out fantastic and I followed it exactly as written as far as quantities and baking. I only added 1/2 teaspoon or so of Dry Mustard to give it some sharpness and a dash of garlic powder. And since I used lowfat cottage cheese and light sour cream, I added 2 tablespoons of regular Hellmanns Mayo to add some creaminess. After it comes our of the oven, be sure to let it sit for at least 15 minutes. Delish the next day cold!
Well I think it may have been the sour cream, or maybe it was the parma, but it came out with a funny taste, like sour. I don't think I will be making this one again. :(
I didnt think I was going to like it because of the ingredients such as cottage cheese and bread crumbs, but boy was I wrong! It was soooo good!
very mushy needs seasoning. i added Greek. seasoning and that seemed to help. I added milk suggested by other reviewers and I think that made it more mushy.
Yummy!
This was great! I also get frustrated when people change up the recipe but I did add 1/2 cup milk and reduced bread crumbs to 1/2 cup. Without the milk it would've been too dry for me. I've tried many recipes for deluxe Mac n cheese and this one was EASY, FAST and DELICIOUS. And 8 ounces is about 1 3/4 cup of elbow macaroni - I used 2 cups dry and my dish was perfect.
I'm sorry if I come off as extremely critical or rude, but this recipe was absolutely not to my liking! I have made Mac and cheese several times using different recipes from this site, some wer good, some were a little less than great but I have never ever followed a recipe this not to my liking. The end result of the product was so bad that I even took the time to make an account and review this recipe for the sake of others! I don't understand why anyone would put cottage cheese into such a dish. The macaroni turned out extremely dry and flavorless (I even followed another persons advice to add 1/2 a cup of milk). My boyfriend who is the most non-picky eater in the world wouldn't eat it... Mind you he is the type of man who eats leftovers on a plate! Beware of this recipe, if you're really craving some Mac and cheese I suggest you to go and buy a box of kraft dinner instead.
Great. Very easy to make. I was looking for a recipe that tasted like a local stores homemade one- and this is it. I wasn't sure of how the cottage cheese would tase (sometimes in lasagna it stands out), but it was great in this, blended well with the other cheeses. The texture is wonderful, sort of like the types made with eggs- but smoother. To me, the bread crumbs are optional (I put it on half- my kids don't like the crumbs, but I and my husband do). My kids loved this, and they normally do not like my homemade mac & cheese. They use to prefer the Kraft Deluxe, but not now- this is what they want. I also added a little cayenne.
Doubled the recipe for a barbecue at the house. It was a huge hit. Wife said it was the best Mac & Cheese ever. It'll be a staple in my recipe box now.
I made some changes in the recipe, due to what I had on hand. First I halved the recipe. I used 1% cottage cheese and light sour cream. I added shredded medium cheddar cheese, Parmesan, and provolone. (About a cup altogether.) I added about a 1/8 teaspoon of salt and pepper. I had Ritz crackers, and used them instead of bread crumbs. I would definitely make this again!
Most definately a 5 star recipe. I'm not into Mac N Cheese much, but this recipe is good. I had to make some modifications, for instance, I only had about half the amount of medium cheddar so I added mild cheddar. I also mixed in about 1/4 cup of cream style corn (I scaled the recipe down to 3 people). I didn't add any salt because I believe the salt from the bread crumbs & butter was pleanty. Plus I salted the pasta. It turned out good and I will definately make it for dinner one of these days. Thanks for the recipe!!!
This was tasty. I love cheese and wanted it to be somewhat creamy so in addition to the sharp cheddar, I added an extra cup of medium cheddar to it and put extra of it on top as well. I used about half the bread crumbs called for (maybe even a little less) and sprinkled the butter-bread crumb mixture on the top with the cheese. I'm glad I cut it back because the bread crumbs do have a distinct flavor and a whole cup would have overpowered it as the others reviewers have noted. I also added 1/4 cup milk as suggested in previous reviews and it kept it nice and moist. I loved the cottage cheese touch and the sour cream gave it a little kick. Note that the sour cream also makes it quite rich -- I found I couldn't eat as much as I normally do, but perhaps that's a good thing! This is a great alternative to traditional mac and cheese!
I could not stop eating this! I didn't have any parmesan cheese on hand so I used Beecher's Flagship cheese (from Pike Place Market) which has a slightly nutty flavor, but melts a bit creamier than parm. I also added about a 1/4 cup of milk. It was perfect! I will be making this again and often! If you are looking for a creamy mac and cheese, this isn't your recipe. This is chewy and rich with a bit of crunch from the bread crumbs. Yum!!
Absolutely wonderful Old Fashioned Mac & Cheese.... but a 9x13 pan is WAY TOO LARGE for this dish!
I LOVE this recipe! Every time I make it, people are always begging for me to bring it again or for the recipe. I do make a few changes though. I add several (6 or more) slices of American cheese for consistency, add precooked bacon, broken into pieces, and omit the crumb topping. I believe the crumb topping makes the dish seem really dry, especially if you have leftovers. Great recipe!! Thanks Chuck :)
I loved this recipe. I followed it exactly as stated. I love the addition of the cottage cheese. It has a subtle yet sharp flavor, hard to describe. To make it a meal I brown a pound of ground beef in A1 sauce and add it to the macaroni and cheese before baking. We all loved it!
This is the best mac and cheese. Creamy without been gooey like mac and cheese out of the box (and without genetically engineered ingredients, food coloring, and excess salt!). Wonderful just the way it is (but if you add some garlic to the butter and breadcrumbs it will be gourmet). Add some chopped spinach and get some veggies into your kids.
I thought this was a great recipe. I used the little seashell pasta, and fat free cottage cheese, fat free sour cream and fat free cheddar. It turned out wonderful. Very rich and creamy. If you are looking for a great mac & cheese recipe this is the one. (Fat Free or not)
Some people complained about the texture of the cottage cheese in the recipe...I think I fixed that by pureeing the cottage cheese with some milk in the blender. It kept the creaminess without having the lumps. I also added some onion powder and garlic powder. It probably could have used more spices, I'm just not sure what. One more change was the breadcrumb topping--I omitted the butter entirely and only sprinkled maybe 1/4 cup of bread crumbs on the top. Overall we really liked this recipe.
This is my family's favorite recipe. We made several one night and invited a bunch of people over and this on won, hands down. Thanks! Oh, and its really good with diced bacon on top!
LOVE this recipe. I add an additional 8oz package of shredded cheese to make it even more delicious.
LOVE IT, LOVE IT, LOVE IT. Its not a creamy mac and cheese but it is SOOOO good. I take this to my family dinners and everyone LOVES it!
This is one of my Favorite Recipes because it really puts an interesting spin on "Mac and Cheese" and it taste wonderful!!!!! Ive cooked this on several Thanksgiving occassions.
The first time I made this recipe I followed all of the directions but it turned out too dry for liking, but still good. The second time I added an egg and about a half cup of milk. I also added some cubed ham, finely chopped onion, and about 1/5tsp of dijon mustard to the cheese mixture. DELISH!
Good recipe! Better than any mac and cheese you buy at the store!
Wow! Made this exactly as written and I wouldn't change one thing! It is awesome!
this is my new favorite recipe for homemade mac-n-chz. i would have rated it 5 stars if it hadn't been for the excessive amount of bread crumbs. in the future i will use half the amount. i subbed jack cheese for half of the sharp cheddar because i ran out of the latter, and it worked great. i also added a little cayenne to give it a kick. wonderful recipe.
I haven't had mac n cheese since childhood...but this was a great reminder of how good it tastes. My family loved it!
I like my mac 'n cheese gooey and with the amount of bread crumbs called for it turned out a bit dry. We used more cheddar cheese to try and compensate but still not as good as other mac 'n cheese recipes I have. If I do make again it will be one of the versions other members posted.
I love the cheesyness of this recipe but I made a few changes. Like my mom I make a roux, add milk and the 3 cheeses before adding the macaroni and baking. I throw in the mustard, ground or Dijon, depending on what I can find in my cabinet. BUT, we like our topping a little crunchy so we use crumbled cornflakes instead of bread crumbs. That brings it up to a near 5.
So, you love mac and cheese, right? I assume that's why you are trying this recipe...look no further, this is your go to mac and cheese!!! Scrumptious, cheesy, heaven on a plate. I think the people who said theirs was dry might be using a whole box of pasta. DO NOT use a 1lb (16 oz.) box of pasta! This recipe calls for 8oz of pasta!!! I'm glad I looked through the pictures first because I did not like the way the cottage cheese made it look, so I blended 1/2 cup milk with cottage cheese to *smooth* out the sauce before adding it to the noodles I also used equal parts cheddar and gruyere, added a little ground mustard and ground nutmeg. I used about 1/2 cup of panko mixed with melted butter (sorry, did not measure) on top!!! Soooooooo gooooooood! You will not be dissapointed!!!
So yummy, but definitely add extra milk or it will be dryish.
This is the best mac-n-cheese that I've ever made! I followed the directions exactly, although I used ritz crackers in place of bread crumbs. Thank you for an amazing recipe!
This mac n cheese is truly amazing. My husband is not a fan of m&c and he can't wait for me to make this again.
very good. My kids loved it. I love the sour cream in it. I made it a second time and added a bit of a bechamel sauce i made with mustard powder, paprika and minced onion and it was amazing- elevated the flavor.
I did not care for this recipe.
Tasted great and was so easy to make. I'll make this again very soon!
I was a tad bit skeptical of this recipe,but tried it and it turned out really well.I'm not too fond of mac and cheese,but this was very good and it was easy also.Kids loved it and hubby loved it.
OH MY GOSH. This is the best mac and cheese I've ever had. My friend made it for me and after I had it I joined this site JUST to get the recipe. I made it for my family and some friends last night and everyone agreed it was the best ever! It's got a classic feel to it with just a bit of tang from the sour cream and cottage cheese. Holy cow was it good....
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections