Cheesy Pea Pasta

This is a very quick and simple recipe with peas and a cheesy tomato sauce. My mom and grandmother used to make this for us when I was small. Serve with a loaf of bread and a salad, if desired.

By JANDEE

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; saute onion for about 5 minutes. Add salt, pepper, tomato sauce and water; bring mixture to a boil and add peas; reduce heat and simmer for about 30 minutes.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Stir cooked pasta and cheese into tomato sauce mixture. Cover pan and turn off heat; let stand for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 7.4mg; sodium 357.2mg. Full Nutrition
