Cheesy Pea Pasta
This is a very quick and simple recipe with peas and a cheesy tomato sauce. My mom and grandmother used to make this for us when I was small. Serve with a loaf of bread and a salad, if desired.
Absolutely wonderful! It took a little longer than I expected, but it is delicious! I will make this recipe again!
My son really enjoyed this one. I would suggest adding more cheese though.
Kind of bland. A lot of work for a mediocre dish. Probably good for little kids.
I will have to agree with the other reviewers. This is a "basic" starting recipe; and you will need to add more seasoning for your liking. But it was a great "starter".
VERY BLAND...I WILL NEVER MAKE THIS AGAIN.
