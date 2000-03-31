Pizza Casserole with Pasta

You can easily personalize this recipe to suit your family's taste. Not only is it quick 'n easy, it tastes great, too! The kids will absolutely love it. I once took this to a Parent/Teen function at church, I've never had so many teenagers ask me for a recipe! Top casserole with your favorite pizza toppings.
I've been making this recipe for years, and it's one of my family's favorites. We call it slum gooey. I substitute spaghetti sauce for the pizza sauce, and I usually just make it on the stove top. I've added crumbled sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms and just about anything else you might find on pizza.
Tastes like pizza. Used a 14 oz jar of spaghetti sauce since others said it got a bit dry and added a chopped clove of garlic to the mixture and sprinkled a tsp of oregano in. First time in a long time my kids said "You should make this again".
Thumbs up from the family. I doubled the pizza sauce and added 2 teaspoons dried italian seasoning. The amount of pepperoni can be reduced. Next time I will try turkey pepperoni to cut back on the fat a bit. So fast and easy to throw together!
I read some of the reviews before going out to buy the ingredients. I used 2 cans of pizza sauce and instead of using the dry cheese powder found in mac and cheese. I used velveeta shells and cheese. It made the recipe a lot more creamy.
My family loved it. I made some changes tho. I put 2 jars of pizza sauce in a pan and melted about 8 oz of velveta cheese (stirring constanty). I then added my pizza toppings (yellow squash, olives, turkey sausage, green peppers). Since I accidently cooked the macaroni noodles all the way, I added them and mozzarella, parmesan, and romano cheese to the pot. After it was all mixed I put it into the 9x13 pan and sprinkled mozzarella on top (about 1 cup). I then took panko crumbs tossed with melted butter and poured on top. Sprinkled with parmesan and romano (1/4 c) put into the oven for 20 mins or till cheese is melted and crumbs slighlty toasted looking. It turned out wonderful!
My family enjoyed this. I substituted Johnsonville Sweet Italian Sausage for the pepperoni. I cooked the sausage in a cast iron skillet then removed the sausage and added the pasta and sauce mixture. I used 1/2 cup of pasta water to mix with the cheese powder before I added the sauce and fresh cheese to the pasta. Baked in the skillet in the oven for 20 minutes. (Skillet was already hot from sausage). It looks like pizza in the round skillet with the sausage and cheese on top.
My kids especially loved this recipe. I made some minor changes after reading some of the previous posts. I used 2 jars of pizza sauce, and prepared the cheese packets with a little melted butter and milk before mixing with the other ingredients. A great quick an easy family meal!
Although it looks a lot like a kids pasta from a can, this recipe comes out great and is so easy! The first time I made it, I added two cups of pizza sauce, because one review said that it was a bit dry and needed more. The second time I just used pasta sauce (about 2 1/2 cups), some leftover ham and a can of mushrooms; that one brought on raves and I've been making it pretty much that way ever since! I might recommend using a mac and cheese with rotini or a fancier pasta, so it doesn't look like something from a can.
I changed it up quite a bit. Made a new spin on it. I thought that mixing everything and putting it in the oven would just soak in all the cheese and dry it out. Instead I just did a simple creation by adding whatever I wanted to the made Mac and cheese on the stove without putting it in the oven. In this case I decided to make a cheeseburger type mixture. I added cheddar cheese and cooked ground beef with a online sloppy Joe sauce. It turned out really good. I didn't see the need for the oven.
This was a big disappointment! It was very dry even though I used 16 oz. pizza sauce and a cup of water. IF I make this again, (which I probably won't) I would use at least twice the sauce and make the cheese sauce according to package directions. Then bake it covered, adding the top cheese at the end uncovering the dish. It was also WAY too much pepperoni and parmesean cheese. A good idea, just need to work on the recipe.
I absolutely LOVED this dish!!! I also used my own spaghetti sauce with ground meat in it, pizza sauce, 1 teaspoon garlic, 2 tble. butter, powder cheese ( 1/2 of the package) 1/4 cup milk, kraft mac and cheese family size, bite size peperoni, ground sausage, green pepper, scallions, mozzarella coated on the top (I used the philly cream cheese mozzarella) 400 degrees for 40 minutes. I just ate it and I'm sad that its over!! Boo!! 5 star recipe for me :)
Overall a really easy and fairly quick meal. I used canadian bacon and pepperoni. I found it to be a little bland, I think next time I'd add some garlic and maybe crushed red pepper flakes. I can see this definitely being a kid friendly meal!
I just brought this out of the oven 15 minutes ago, and between 4 people the pan is already wiped clean! I had a difficult time finding recipes for my teenage boys, they are more picky than the average teen and are very vocal about their dislikes! This was definitely a hit! The only change I made was using 24oz of pizza sauce, and adding Italian seasoning and Colby shredded cheese to the mix. I baked for 30 min and it was done. This is definitely great for kids and teenagers!
We used sausage flavored pizza saucè & Cracker Barrel pasta & cheese & canned mushrooms. Next time we're including Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives and Italian Seasoning. It's a work in progress, but my Dad liked it OK.
It doesn't taste all that great. This is more of something to make when you have random food in your house that you need to get rid of or if you can't think of anything else to make. I won't make this again and I do not recommend it.
