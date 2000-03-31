Pizza Casserole with Pasta

You can easily personalize this recipe to suit your family's taste. Not only is it quick 'n easy, it tastes great, too! The kids will absolutely love it. I once took this to a Parent/Teen function at church, I've never had so many teenagers ask me for a recipe! Top casserole with your favorite pizza toppings.

Recipe by ALMORELAND

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 5 to 8 minutes or about 3 minutes before cooked; drain and place noodles in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Stir in pizza sauce, powdered cheese packets from macaroni and cheese mix, 1/2 the mozzarella cheese, 1/2 the Parmesan cheese, pepperoni and any other pizza toppings that you want to add. Top with the remaining cheeses.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes or until cheese is bubbly; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
794 calories; protein 43g; carbohydrates 80g; fat 32.6g; cholesterol 98.5mg; sodium 2460.3mg. Full Nutrition
