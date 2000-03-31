Cheese Lasagna

This cheese lasagna recipe is an easy vegetarian lasagna with ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan.

By MOLSON7

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add lasagna noodles and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and lay noodles flat on foil to cool.

  • Mix ricotta, eggs, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper together in a bowl; mix well.

  • Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat; add garlic and sauté 2 minutes. Stir in spaghetti sauce and Italian seasoning until warmed through, stirring occasionally, 2 to 5 minutes.

  • Spread 1/2 cup of sauce on the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Cover with a layer of noodles. Spread 1/2 ricotta mixture over noodles; top with another layer of noodles. Pour 1 1/2 cups of sauce over noodles and spread the remaining ricotta over the sauce. Top with remaining noodles and sauce; sprinkle over mozzarella. Cover with greased foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 57.6g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 119.6mg; sodium 711.1mg. Full Nutrition
