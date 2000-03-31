Cheese Lasagna
This cheese lasagna recipe is an easy vegetarian lasagna with ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan.
Excellent basic cheese lasagna recipe that can be tailored very easily for family preferences. Suggestions/changes I made: --Increase the spaghetti sauce to 64 oz to have enough to pour-over. --I've had really good luck with Barilla's no-cook lasagna noodles. These completely avoid precooking the pasta and handling hot noodles. --Based on the amount of noodles I have, I do a slightly different layering sequence which adds more volume. [the amount of ricotta mixture still works I just use 1/3 of it for each layer instead of half. --Greasing the foil is a great reminder - hate to lose the cheese on top!Read More
Way too much cheese. Way too much egg. Not nearly enough sauce.Read More
Excellent basic cheese lasagna recipe that can be tailored very easily for family preferences. Suggestions/changes I made: --Increase the spaghetti sauce to 64 oz to have enough to pour-over. --I've had really good luck with Barilla's no-cook lasagna noodles. These completely avoid precooking the pasta and handling hot noodles. --Based on the amount of noodles I have, I do a slightly different layering sequence which adds more volume. [the amount of ricotta mixture still works I just use 1/3 of it for each layer instead of half. --Greasing the foil is a great reminder - hate to lose the cheese on top!
My family loved this recipe, I made my own sauce and put in about 42 oz of sauce insted of the 32 oz so that it was not dry. Will make again!!
Way too much cheese. Way too much egg. Not nearly enough sauce.
this was good, but next time i will only use 3 eggs and less lasagna noodles since i didn't end up using the entire 16 oz package. make sure you season the ricotta/egg/parmesan mixture well with salt and pepper - this may be why some had a "bland" result. also,
If you love cheese and lasagna but not the meat, than this is the recipe to use! My kids absolutely loved this and it was easy and can be saved and reheated and still have that great taste!!
Don't use low-fat ricotta.
I made this for a potluck and everyone loved it. I substituted cottage cheese and added a little bit of red pepper flakes.
Sauteing the garlic in olive oil to flavor jarred sauce is brilliant! What a great tip to incorporate into other dishes. This recipe made a great tasting lasagna.
Divided all recipe ingredients in half to fit in 8x8 dish. Added more mozarella to ricotta layers and added Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes. Also, added more sauce. Nice ricotta/cheese flavor good for people who like cheese. Delicious, and fast to make! Big hit with hubbie.
This was my first time making lasagna and it couldn't have been easier! I added some chopped broccoli and it was delicious!
Good recipe, but like other reviewers, I found it dry. Definitely add more sauce! I served it with minced fresh parsley sprinkled over the top, and it added a nice touch.
Very yummy! The only thing I would change next time would be adding more spaghetti sauce.
I'm a vegetarian and have had a lot of trouble finding a meatless lasagna recipe that I liked (the veggie ones aren't really that good, in my opinion). This one definitely won my heart, perfect in every way, and I was able to freeze the leftovers so I could use them as lunch for work. Awesome recipe!
Wayyyy too much cheese. I cut the recipe in half and I had enough cheese to do the full recipe with the whole box of noodles! I had a lot of sauce left and it seemed more like a soup with noodles layered in it than lasagna. I used 1 egg instead of 2 (1/2 recipe) and that seemed to work. Didn't eat it yet but we'll see how it tastes.
Good but a little boring for my taste. Would layer with Mozz too.
Used whole wheat noodles- it was really yummy!
Yummy and easy. I added some chopped broccoli. I will probably use a little more sauce next time, but a good basic recipe that you can change/add!
This was fast,easy and very good! I did add more cheese and spinach to the ricotta cheese mixture. This one is a keeper!
Absolutely loved this! Few ingredients, easy to prepare. It was really delicious, too. It was a big hit with our friends! We loved it, too.
Great recipe! I didn't have quite enough ricotta cheese so I threw a little cream cheese in there; also, didn't quite have enough mozzarella so threw some Parmesan in there as well. Then, as I was about to put it in the oven I realized I forgot the Italian seasoning so I just sprinkled some on top. I definitely, definitely want to try adding spinach next time. As some other reviewers alluded to I think you could do with using slightly less noodles and slightly more cheese and sauce. Thank you for the great recipe!
Perfect meatless lasagna. Exactly like the lasagna my mum used to make!
The recipe was good, but you do need to add more sauce than what is called for.
We really enjoyed this recipe, I added 10 oz. frozen chopped spinach to the ricotta mixture, so it was very colorful and had good flavor.
Didn't have any ricotta cheese so I used swiss. Turned out great!
Easy to make. I just added more cheese and sauce.
Mmmmmmmm, good!
Loved this - but did omit one egg. Otherwise, perfecto!
Sooooo yummy! I didnt have fresh parmesan on hand so I had to use store bought grated. I also added spinach to the cheese, and only used 3 eggs. Loved it last night, and had it again for breakfast!!
Made this last night for a dinner party. Everyone liked it a lot. I used egg replacer (e.g. Ener-G) instead of eggs, and used the equivalent of around 2 eggs after reading other reviews. Everything else I followed, using a bit more sauce. Easy recipe, good results, I would make it again!
Made this last week and everyone loved it. I added spinach to a batch and extra sauce and garlic. It was too good. And, I also used a new dried tomato/basil shredded cheese that our grocery store is offering. It was delish! Keep the wonderful recipes coming.
I've made this one quite a few times now. Its amazing! I use the no boil noodles and cut down the ricotta to about 3 cups instead of 4 because DH seemed to think that 4C was just a little bit too much. All in all, we love it, and eat it quite often.
it was very easy to make. i didn't use as many eggs, only two. and next time i will use more ricotta cheese and sauce.
over all it was a good recipe to go by if you have no clue where to start but some adjustments should be made.. a whole pack of lasagna wasn't even needed i had to end up making 2 lasagnas and i used more sauce than the recipe called for because dry lasagnas aren't tasty (about 35oz).. also i used whole wheat pasta and skim ricotta and on the top layer i threw in some chicken.. my husband loved it didn't even know it was good for him! :).. also if you eat it right when it comes out of the oven it doesn't taste as good as the next day straight out of the fridge and into the microwave (out of the oven it's too hot.. the cheese and sauce were watery) but the next day it was fine not watery at all
Definitely needs more sauce. Everyone said it was too dry. Otherwise, delicious. I'm making more sauce to put over it.
Loved the lasagna. This is a fast and simple recipe to follow. The only change I made was I added a spinach mixed with ricotta layer. Delicious!
Sorry, but I need a little more flavor! I used 3 c. ricotta cheese, 1/4 c. dried parsley, and 3 eggs. I also included 1 layer of sliced sharp cheddar cheese to increase the flavor. Other than that, I followed this recipe. Thanks Molson7 for a tasty recipe!
This is a great recipe. It is good for someone picky, like myself and my husband, who like it simple. instead of using a jar of spaghetti sauce, we use 16 oz plain tomoato sauce and 16 oz tomato paste, and season it ourselves. We also use whole wheat lasagna noodles. comes out great!
I thought this was really easy and quick to make. Adding a little more marinara sauce will make it even better!
This recipe was great! Easy to prepare and was very tasty.
This is the best Cheese Lasagna that I have ever made, and I have tried them all. My regards to the Chef.
Absoultely delicious! My family and I loved this and we froze the leftovers for another day. A wonderful and yummy dish. Especially on a cold evening. Thanks for posting!
Made this for a cub scout dinner. It was completely gone! I got about two bites. What I did get was gooood!
This was the first lasagna i've made and it came out wonderful. I added more cheese and only two eggs. I also cooked some ground beef and put in the first layer. Everyone loved it!
This was a great recipe but I changed several things. I used cottage cheese instead of ricotta and only 3 eggs instead of 4. When mixing the cheese and eggs I added in a bag of mozzarella cheese to it to get the extra cheesey flavor throughout the dish (otherwise it would not have been cheesey at all). Also, on top I added some mild cheddar cheese as well to make it look more like lasagna. With those changes it came out fantastic. - Thanks for the recipe.
hmmm very yummy! i added ground turkey to it because my hubby is a big meat eater. i also added parsley to the ricotta mix to give it some color. i'll definitely make this again!
This Lasagna was very good. i changed a few things like useing lite cheeses and whole wheat pasta. i also added 1 fresh minched garlic clove and diced chives to the racotta mix. Everyone loved it and i will be making it again!
Perfect quick lasagna recipe. Second time I made it I browned a pound of ground beef in saucepan before adding sauce - and the sauce I use (whole foods marinara sauce) had just the right amount of seasonings, so I didn't need the Italian seasoning. I also used whole wheat noodles once and it was still very good. Great, easy homemade lasagna.
I used only one egg, added some mozarella to the layers, and cooked it with the foil off for the last 15 minutes. Also, I used no-boil noodles, so I added a some more sauce. Its easy and delicious!
This was an easy recipe to make and my husband and I really enjoyed it. I used cottage cheese instead of ricotta and used about half the amount called for. I also didn't need an entire 16oz package of lasagna noodles. This will be my basic lasagna recipe from now on.
i thought this was ok. I prefer veggies in my lasagne, but my pickie teen liked it YEAH! He decided he doesn't want to eat meat anymore but does not want veggies in his food. So thank you and i took note of others and added more sauce and was glad i did
REALLY enjoyed this recipe...simple; you probably won't need the directions the second time around. I only used 2 eggs, and sprinkled some crushed-chili flakes in the sauce for a kick. Easy and delicious! My finicky fella - who almost hates pasta - just loved it!
This recipe is simple and adaptable. You can add whatever you happen to have on hand. I have gotten rave reviews when I make this for company even if I haven't done anything special like making my own sauce or adding meat and veggies. This is a great dish to sneak in food that your kids normally don't eat. Add some fresh spinach to the sauce and if it is cut small they don't even notice. I've also added VERY finely chopped broccoli.
I liked the recipe but I was told you really taste the eggs in the lasagna. Maybe four eggs is to much.
This recipe is EASY and DELICIOUS
This was great! I made it for my family and they loved it...so much I am making again tonight!
Loved this recipe! It was easy and is great for when you're having a group of people over!
Not bad for my first lasagna. Needs more sauce and a little less rigotta!
I made this cheese lasagna but the directions where a little confussing for me and I left out the jar sauce ... Until I was done and cheese was topped I realized that I missed that step recipe don't clearly state .. Let see how it comes out hopefully not to dry
We liked this very much. I used 6 fresh egg noodles, fewer eggs (3)and fresh spinach. We also used a meat sauce from Trader Joes, but it would have been good with plain sauce, too. My husband likes meat.
Wonderfull flavor and great comfort food for winter.
It didn't come out too well for me. Perhaps not enough seasoning or the right sauce? I felt 4 eggs was a bit much and could definitely taste them in the ricotta mixture once I tasted the lasagna. The recipe has value however, but needs to be modified.
I personally did not like this lasagna and neither did my mother. My husband however ate it for dinner the rest of the week. I did not like the eggs in it. I am a vegetarian and don't eat eggs by themselves and the eggs in the lasagna looked and tasted like scrambled eggs.
It is good, but could use more flavor. Next time I will add more garlic and peppers. Thankyou:)
My first time making lasagna and it came out incredible. Simple recipe, but delicious.
This just did not work for me. I used 2 28 ounce jars of sauce, and it was still dry. I added spinach to the ricotta, but it was just too much cheese. It was better the next day,but I still would not make again. I just can't place why it was so bland. Maybe with fresh herbs it would improve?
Halved the recipe because I had an 8x8 pan and only used one egg, which was fine - this recipe does call for too many eggs. Good otherwise! I added a little garlic salt because I didn't have minced garlic and crushed red pepper per other members' recommendations. It was very good! My fiance cleaned his plate in about 2 minutes!
This was awesome! I made it when company came in, and they raved! Later my brother in law told me that he did not think it would be good without meat, but that it was great!
Something was missing, but I couldn't put my finger on what. The recipe is super easy and everyone said it was delicious, maybe it was just the sauce I used.
this was PERFECT for what i wanted! i am not a fan of lasagna with meat in it. i did use only three eggs (thats all i had!) and i added spinanch but it still was soooooo yummy! great for vegetarians in the world too as you really can alter it to your specs and it will be all good.
I did change a few things... I used light Ricotta and more sause, especially on the top layer. This was a great lasagna.
I only use two eggs and add a tsp or two of dried basil to the ricotta cheese mix. Sometimes I also add 1/2 Cup of six blend Italian cheese by Sargento and 2 cups of blanched baby spinach to it. I always use homemade spaghetti sauce.
I admit that I did not really follow the recipe but I used the main ideas. Cheese, noodles, eggs, sauce, ect. I added spinach and it turned out wonderful. I used Newman's Own spaghetti sauce which gave it a wonderful flavor. Delicious!
Mmmmmm! Nice!
I did change some things. I didn't use a full box of lasagna because it wasn't necessary. It was the first time I had ever made lasagna, so I didn't know exactly how many noodles I would need, so cooked the whole box. They were whole wheat noodles. Used 2% milk mozarella cheese and low fat ricotta cheese. Used chunky tomato pasts sauce. Could have used a little more than 32 oz., at least in my opinion. But the in-laws went back for more. They couldn't believe it was the first time I ever made lasagna.
As others commented, it did need more sauce. Fortunately, I had a half jar in the fridge. My kids liked it.
It was fabulous
This recipe was fine, nothing extra special. It took over an hour for my lasagna to cook.
Love it
It was ok. Didn't have alot of flavor we didn't think.
Turned out great!
Delicious. I found the ricotta layer too dominant and will make 2/3 of that layer next time (although my husband loved it with heavy ricotta). A+.
Not enough cheese for us we added 6 cups of ricotta instead of 4 and added an extra egg yolk and a little spinach. We used whole grain lasagna and only made it 2 layers because we wanted it to be like stuffed shells/manicotti. We never use jar sauce because of the corn syrup and other junk. We used San Marzano tomatoes and tomato paste with spices (garlic, onion, dried basil, oregano and crushed red pepper), to make Marinara sauce.
I scaled this down to 1/4 of the recipe and made it in an 8x8 pan. I used the precooked lasagna noodles and made into three layers. I also added a little mozzarella cheese on top of the ricotta mixture (to which I added some garlic powder). I used the jarred sauce without adding anything else to it. I covered with the pan foil and baked at 350 deg F for about 30 minutes, removed the foil and baked for another 10 min. Very good and easy!
This is a good recipe. We made our own sauce, added Italian herbs and a 6-cheese mix to the ricotta mix. We also only needed two eggs. And we used extra cheese on every layer. Yummy! Everybody loved it.
Best lasagna recipe ever. One of my friends had a death in their family and I sent this to them for dinner. Her husband said he always gets heartburn from her recipe but what I sent was amazing. Thank you so much for submitting the recipe. It is wonderful
awesomwe ...delicious
after making this a few times i decided to add a third row of noodles and add some tomato sauce as well. with those changes it's a good recipe.
wayyyyy too much ricotta
Followed the recipe. It was very easy, but it was too bland for my taste. If I make it again, I'd have to add more Italian seasoning or saute mushrooms or something to give it more depth.
Definitely my go-to lasagna recipe!
Delicious !! We loved it...will definitely make again.
Loved this lasagna! I made homemade sauce instead of using sauce out of a jar and I mixed a cup of mozzarella cheese in with the ricotta mixture too. I had extra sauce on hand for the family to put on their pieces if they wanted too. So Yummy!! This recipe is replacing my other one for sure!
Easy and delicious. Make sure you really like the sauce you use since that is where most the flavor comes from. I used Mid's, it's excellent. Also, I halved the recipe.
My family and friends love this recipe. I had to stop my son after the third piece. The only thing I do different is add a layer of sliced provolone in the middle.
bred 👍
Based on the reviews, I only used one egg in the ricotta cheese. I added a can of Marzano tomatoes with basil to the marinara sauce and used about twice the amount called for in the recipe. Came out really good.
I have made this twice. Once it was perfect and once it was a watery mess - followed recipe each time. I think it would help to uncover it a bit during cooking time? Possibly cook a little longer and definitely let it sit awhile after cooking to soak up juices before cutting.
I've made this recipe twice now - once with marinara sauce and once with spaghetti sauce (my preference). As written, I'd give it about 4 stars but with a few tweaks I'd give it a 5. Normally I hate rating a recipe after tweaking it, but here's what I did a wee bit different: - Added 5 to 5 1/2 cups of sauce instead of 4 - Used oven ready noodles and baked for 1 hr 15 min - Added a cup of shredded mozzarella to each ricotta layer - Added a tsp of Italian seasoning to ricotta mixture - Only used 2 eggs Really easy to do, very delicious dinner. Will be using this recipe from now on.
Followed the recipe to a "T" - and it was not so good. Very bland. It needed WAY more sauce. Why does it call for a WHOLE BOX (16 oz) of noodles? I didn't know what to do with them all - so I doubled them up. It turned out tasteless. I was so sad.
