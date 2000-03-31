Cheese Lasagna

over all it was a good recipe to go by if you have no clue where to start but some adjustments should be made.. a whole pack of lasagna wasn't even needed i had to end up making 2 lasagnas and i used more sauce than the recipe called for because dry lasagnas aren't tasty (about 35oz).. also i used whole wheat pasta and skim ricotta and on the top layer i threw in some chicken.. my husband loved it didn't even know it was good for him! :).. also if you eat it right when it comes out of the oven it doesn't taste as good as the next day straight out of the fridge and into the microwave (out of the oven it's too hot.. the cheese and sauce were watery) but the next day it was fine not watery at all