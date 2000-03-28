Rainbow Pasta Salad

A terrific Italian-flavored pasta salad with broccoli, pepperoni and cheese.

By CESTIE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and rinse twice in cold water.

  • In a large bowl, combine cooked pasta, pepperoni, broccoli, olives, cheese and dressing.

  • Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 32.8mg; sodium 1518mg. Full Nutrition
