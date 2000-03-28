Rainbow Pasta Salad
A terrific Italian-flavored pasta salad with broccoli, pepperoni and cheese.
Delish! Been making this for years. I cook my pasta the day before and marinate them with about 3/4 of the salad dressing. The next day I add the other ingredients and then the remainder of the salad dressing. Sometimes I vary the veggies and add onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, etc.Read More
This was good, and attractive, but just nothing special about it. I wish it would specify a brand name of Italian dressing since those who tried it and really liked it may have used a bottled dressing that was tastier than the Wishbone brand that I used. I use that brand on green salads so that is why I bought it for this recipe.Read More
AWESOME AS IS RECIPE! I am picky about pasta salad and THIS WAS VERY GOOD! Since the original recipe, I too have played with it, added other veggies, and it ALWAYS COMES OUT GREAT!
I made a number of changes based on preference, and was very pleased with the result. I used hard salami instead of pepperoni, and about 1/2 a bottle of Olive Garden italian dressing. I used bowtie pasta, and added diced cucumbers, red onion, green olives, and cherry tomatoes. I substituted shredded parmesan for the shredded mozzarella. Very good right away, and I'm sure it will improve with some time in the fridge. Thanks for a great recipe.
The best pasta salad I ever had. I followed a reviewers suggestion and used Good Seasons dressing. I made a mistake with the first packet and added 1/2 cup of water instead of oil. I left it at that and added the oil then another packet following the box directions exactly. The added water made a milder flavoring so I'm going to keep it that way for the next time I make it. I used half a box of shells, cut up red pepper, 1/4 of a vidalia onion, broccoli, cherry tomatoes and Hormel pepperoni. For half a box of pasta the 2 packets of seasonings made the salad just right, not dry and not swimming in dressing. For something different, I now use a box of spiral pasta and half a bag of cooked and cooled cheese ravioli.
My husband and I loved this salad after I made a few changes. I did try it as stated also but we liked it better after the changes. I added parmesan instead of moz. cheese and I only added about half the dressing called for. I also added some grape tomatoes sliced in half and the second time I made it, I added salami instead of pepperoni. It hits the spot on a hot summer evening.
I use good seasons italian dressing packets, it's the best dressing for pasta salad i've come across thus far. Cherry/Grape tomatoes and grated parmasean are a must. Artichokes are a nice addition as well.
I make this for most of the parties and picnics I go to and people always love it! I get lots of comment on how good it looks. The combination of ingredients makes a really nice presentation. It is VERY easy to make. I use block mozzarella and cut it into cubes instead of the shredded cheese.
I could eat this for lunch everyday! I used sliced zucchini chunks instead of broccoli. I would use a little less dressing next time. This is so delicious. I served it with popovers.
This recipe is a great basic pasta salad to customize to your personal preferences. A lot of the taste will have to do with what salad dressing you use. I used Wishbone House Italian and it was good. I didn't have pepperoni, so I used sweet Italian sausage (next time I will use pepperoni). I used green olives instead of black, and I used Italian blend shredded cheese. I also added some chopped up cherry tomatoes and some banana peppers. I made it the night before, put half the bottle of dressing on it, then tossed it with the rest of the dressing the next day.
Great recipe, I used cucumber and green pepper instead of olives. I also had parmesan cheese which worked fine. Everyone who tried it loved it!
I thought the dressing was aweful for the salad. Maybe the brand was bad, but homemade salad dressings are so much better.
Soooo delicious. Family loved it!
Great recipe! Only changes I made were to use frozen broccoli florets blanched in the pasta cooking water for about the last 60 seconds of cooking (I didn't have any fresh and I HATE chopping!). Also, instead of all mozzarella I did 1/2 mozzarella and 1/2 shredded parmesan just out of personal preference. Hubby couldn't get enough. A DEFINITE keeper!! Went very well with grilled brats and was a refreshing change from the same old potato salad!!
I did 1/2 mozzarella, 1/2 shredded parmesan. I also added cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and subbed the olives with small green olives. I used Newman's Own Italian. I cooked the pasta the night before and added 1/2 the dressing to keep it from sticking. Then added the remaining ingredients and dressing about 1.5 hours prior to serving. I had at least 8 comments stating how fresh and delicious it was.
Delicious, but we had to make a major adjustment, which is only use 1/2 the bottle. If you use the entire thing, it will be drenched. Wishbone Italian worked well.
I tried and tried to add flavor to this pasta but it was SO BLAND. I let all the flavors mingle for a few hours in the fridge - still NOTHING. I followed this recipe exactly the way it's written.
Very good! Got great reviews at the cookout I brought it to. I added cherry tomatoes and marinated artichokes but otherwise followed the recipe. Looked great and it was the first salad to go!
I brought this recipe to a bbq, and everyone loved it. I don't know why, because it's so simple, but maybe the salami gives it an extra kick. I used Newman's Own Italian dressing, double d teh pasta, and added red/green peppers.
This is a great recipe. I steamed the broccoli florets to make them soft and instead of shredded mozarella cheese, I used fresh mozzarella cheese and cubed them. I added 1/4C of chopped sundried tomatoes packed in oil and drizzled some of the oil into the salad. I used the Italian dressing mix found on this site. The great thing about this salad is that you can easily substitute the ingredients for items you prefer. It tastes better after mixing in the dressing and a little time in the refreigerator. This gives time for the dressing to really sink into the ingredients.
I left out the olives (husband HATES them) added some cheddar in addition to the mozz, chopped onion, and grape tomatoes, used good seasons dressing and every seemed to like it.
Pretty good, but a little bland for some reason
This is a very good recipe. My BF LOVES it as do I ! The only additions I make are adding some marinated artichoke hearts, Vlasic zesty pepper rings and diced monerey jack or provolone cheese instead of shredded and more black olives We make it alot in the summer and use it for lunches all week.
This was great! I don't like black olives, so I substituted grape tomatoes that I cut in half, but other than that - followed the recipe and was very happy with it. One side note, though -- the pepperoni turned a much lighter color after a day in the fridge and it didn't look very appetizing, so I will probably separate it from the rest of the recipe next time and just add it as needed.
This recipe is a favorite of mine. Good to take to potlucks and family gatherings. Other than occasionally adding fresh mushrooms to it, I usually make it as it is written. (It's very colorful too, so it's an attractive addition to the table.) Thanks for the recipe!
I have been making this pasta salad for years and everyone loves it. I leave out the olives because my husband doesn't like them and I add cauliflower, sliced carrots and grape tomatoes. We love it with steak or chicken cooked on the grill or with some crusty rolls for a light lunch or dinner.
This is a really good recipe as you can adjust your favorite veggies to put into it. I've used the Wishbone Italian Dressing and I always add lots of Salad Supreme (found in the spice section of grocery store) and it completes the taste perfectly for us!
This salad was a hit at a get-together we attended! Every since then my husband and I have often prepared this salad as a light meal along with breadsticks and wine.
For more of an Italian Style Pasta Salad, I used only 12 oz of rainbow pasta, 8 oz salami, 8 oz provolone cheese, 3 oz sliced black olives, 4 oz Good Seasons Italian dressing (prepared), 3/4 of a green pepper diced and skipped the broccoli florets.
Wow fabulous salad definitely a keeper!!! I had to use what I had on hand so I used cauliflower instead of broccoli florets and penne instead of tri-color rotini pasta I also added cherry tomatoes and half a fresh green pepper from the garden. I used Greek salad dressing, a little Greek market by my house makes their own. Next time I think I will also add some feta too, didn’t have any on hand. Thanks so much for the yummy recipe!
This recipe was great! I made it for a party and everyone loved it. I substituted the mozzarella for Kraft Colby and Monteray Jack cubed cheese. I only added a little bit of mozzeralla and parmesan cheese. I also added chopped red peppers.
This is a wonderful and simple pasta salad recipe! My family raves about it and I always get special requests for "my" pasta salad whenever we have big summer barbecues! Get a good salad dressing or make your own - it makes all the difference. Also, I sometimes add a little bit of parmesean cheese to it - really enhances the flavors!
This was wonderful! The only thing I did different was to use half a chopped red pepper and half a green pepper in place of the broccoli. I used Wishbone Robusto Italian dressing. It was great!
Great recipe! This was my first time making pasta salad, and I wanted something with minimal ingredients. We skipped the olives, and used turkey pepperoni and fat free Wishbone Italian dressing, almost 1 bottle. Very good and I will keep making!!!
Excellent! I love to make this for summer gatherings because I know it's always a favorite. My boys call it "that pizza salad". I make it the day before and add most of the dressing while the pasta is still warm. Refrigerate it overnight and the next day add the other ingreds. and the rest of the dressing. So delicious!
Good.
This is great to have on hand for lunches. I think the regular rotini is prettier because there is so much red and green in the other stuff, but to each his own. I also use thawed frozen peas 'cause I like them better, and I use cheddar or colby-jack cheese for color and flavor. I didn't put the whole bottle of dressing on either because it was too strong. Really love the salad, though.
We liked this recipe. We left out the olives but kept everything the same. Hubby thought it could use more crunchy veggies like onions and peppers. I liked the mozz cheese which I had never added to pasta salad before. The dressing I chose was sundried tomato vinagrette which had a nice zing to it. Thanks for the recipe.
Came out great, I added some chopped green pepper, chopped onion, chopped yellow pepper did wonders. You might want to try using parmasan(sp) cheese instead of whats called for either way works well
Wonderful recipe! I also followed other's advice and used the Good Seasonings Italian Dressing packet and let it marinate in 3/4 of the dressing overnight. It turned out great! Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent Pasta Salad!! This is so simple to make. I added red onion and tomatoes. You could add whatever you like. Will use this recipe again. Thanks!!!!!!
It was good and easy but not over the top delicious. It needs a little bit more flavor. I haven't figured out yet what its missing.
I don't know why but this recipe just needed sprucing up! I had to add Parmesan, carrot julliennes, parsely, muenster cheese cubed, cheddar shreds, and lots of salt to make this palatable to our famaly. it just had no zing, tasted like bland, oily noodles... maybe the dressing was to blame? I don't think so, though.
Loved it. Anything pasta with some cheese and Italian dressing I love. The pepperoni was a nice touch. I did use turkey pepperoni, low-fat cheese & Wishbone (only flavorful one, IMHO) fat-free Italian. And unlike others, I thought it needed *more* dressing, not less, but I left it in the fridge overnight and it had pretty well soaked up the dressing.
This is a good, light tasting pasta salad, (minus pepperoni). I only used about 1/3 of a bottle of Zesty Italian, it was plenty for us. I make this often.
This is a great easy recipe! I make it all the time for work parties and potlucks and I always get complimented on it! I use a little less dressing and it turns out perfect
I absolutely love this recipe. It is so simple and basic. It tastes so good. The flavors mix well together and I plan to make this again.
If you want to be a hit at your next cook out (with only 20 minutes of easy assembly) this recipe is for you. I brought it to a Memorial Day party and the guests raved. I did not have time to refrigerate this but it was still yummy. I added carrots which is a definite must. Thank you for this recipe.
Very good! I left out the black olives for personal prefrence reasons snd used penne pasta because that is all I had. Tasted wonderful! Will make again, thank you!
Easy to make. Nice light dish for a hot summer night.
This pasta salad was a big hit at the new years party I prepared it for. I don't do broccoli, so I left that out and reduced the amount of olives due to personal preference. I also added a little bit of grated parm and used zesty italian dressing instead of regular.
Delicious!!! I made this recently for a bbq and it was the first thing to go - yummy! I did take the suggestion of a few other reviewers to make this suite my family's taste. I only added 8oz of italian dressing, added halved cherry tomatoes and cucumbers and omitted the mozerella cheese for cubed cheddar. This is a great basic recipe that can be altered to suite your own taste!
I make this for every get together in summer. I add tomatoes, peppers, cucumber and red onion for some more color and flavor.
Found this at the last minute for a potluck picnic. Solved the "refrigerate one hour" problem by dumping ice cubes in the pasta pan after draining and rinsing pasta with cold water. Pasta chilled immediately! Left out pepperoni and broccoli and added green pepper and diced tomato. I got the salad past my 14-year-old only after promising her to make some just for us later...Everyone at the picnic loved it!
I changed this recipe up just a little and added chopped cucumbers (remove the seeds), chopped roma tomatoes(remove the seeds), and one chopped green pepper. I also use deli salami and cut into strips. I never have put olives in mine because no one here likes them. I also use fresh mozzarella and cube it into little chunks and it adds a nice flavor with the dressing.
This salad was very good. I didn't use pepperoni, but did use a variety of vegetables - olives, broccoli, tomatoes. I don't think the amount of Italian dressing was too much, although it did sit in my fridge for a day before I served it so that might have soaked up some of the dressing.
This is an easy pasta salad that my family loves. I prefer to use a harder cheese for this salad, or mozzarella that is cubed instead of shredded. Either way...easy to make and always gone quickly!
This recipe was GREAT and easy to make. I added cherry tomato's and red onion.
Tasty salad! Threw in some grape tomatoes and cubed the mozzerella. Will add a little more dressing next time though!
Very good salad. I love all the suggestions and will try some of those too. Parmesan cheese works nicely to top it off.
I made this pasta salad for a potluck at work, it was a big hit! I used zesty italian salad dressing. It turned out great!
This recipe is very good to have something different for lunch if you are sick of the norm. You will also have to use all the dressing, when you first pour it in, it looks like there is to much, the next morning, it looked dry so I put the rest of the dressing in. I really enjoyed it and the flavors really do blend in well.
I substituted canned kidney beans in place of the pepperoni. I used thinly sliced red bell pepper and broccoli florets. The shredded cheese adds a nice touch. I used about 3/4 of a bottle of Kraft Zesty Italian.
I've made this more than once for gatherings. It always gets rave reviews.
Wonderful pasta salad. I used creamy italian dressing, popped in some cherry tomatoes, added a little bit of italian seasonings & garlic powder. I loved the broccoli in it. Would have never used pepperoni in a pasta salad, but it was so delicious. Thanks for the recipe.
The only thing I would change is adding more dressing. It didn't seem to be enough.
I usually make this to take to picnics, potlucks, etc. Everyone raves about it! This is a good choice if you need something quick and yummy. It looks pretty too! Nice and colorful!
Easy and very good!
It was okay. Probably won't make again unless I'm really pressed to have a side dish.
I have made his salad numerous times. Now at every picnic, or function, it is requested
This was a big hit! Everyone was asking for the recipe. Very easy to make. If the salad dries out just add more dressing. Not too hard to figure out.
My family and I absolutely love this recipe. Very basic. Very easy. We leave out the olives because my husband is not a big fan and it's still delicious! I have made this with all generic ingredients before and it still came out delicious! This is also a very pretty pasta salad. :)
The number of stars totally depends on the dressing you use. Obvioiusly I'd go with a dressing youre familiar with and like. I didnt do much different except add chopped red and orange bell pepper for color and some artichoke hearts (only because i LOVE them). Oh and instead of shredded mozz cheese i used string cheese cut into small rounds. This salad was super easy and really good. Very refreshing.
Great pasta salad, and easy enough for me to make all summer long.
Very flavourful. I also added a few heaping Tblsp of Mayo, just to make it nice and creamy. Nice summer time dish. Good stuff :)
This pasta salad was great. I only used pasta, pepperoni, cubed mozzarella, parmasean and creamy italian dressing. Yum.
I loved it!I am suprised.One:because I am the Pickiest eater of the entire family.I suprised my family with this recipe.They just loved it!We will be making this again!Thank You so Much! : )
My picky husband really liked this, and it was super easy. I left out the olives, replacing them with banana peppers. To make the salad healthier, I used low fat Italian dressing and turkey pepperoni. It makes a large quantity. Great for pot lucks and picnics.
I added some cauliflower, tomatos and parmesan cheese.....it was awesome and i got tons of compliments.
Very tasty. Easy, and colorful. An excellent side dish.
This was the first time I've made pasta salad, and I made it for a 4th of July potluck BBQ. I was happy with the results - it looked good and almost all of it was gone by the end. I think next time I would change my dressing - I used Wishbone Italian (3/4 of a bottle, not the whole thing) and I just wasn't impressed with the dressing. Next time I'll try another - perhaps a Zesty Italian. HOwever, in spite of that, I was still pleased with the results. I also added halved cherry tomatoes and red bell peppers to perk it up a little. The pepperoni and cheese add an antipasto-like taste, which was delicious!
This Pasta Salad Was So Good. I Had Never Made A Pasta Salad Before So I Went On A Search For A Good Recipe. I Came Across This One and Thought I Would Give It A Try! Loved It. Only Change I Made Was That I Also Added Salami To Mine.
it's pretty good! i didn't have brocolli, rotini or italian dressing. i used the Good Seasings mix to make my own dressing, cooked up some cheese and garlic tortellini, and just put in pepperoni & jarred red peppers. i think the homemade dressing makes this salad better because you can adjust the flavor/oil factor.
Made this for my son's second birthday party. It was a hit! I did add 2 tomatoes, 1 green pepper, 1 cucumber, and 1 red onion. The more vegetables the better it tasted. My 2 year old even picked at it. I was a little hesitant on the dressing after reading everyone else's review, but I still added the whole bottle, and good thing I did, because the extra vegetables soaked it up. Tasted even better the second day!
I have been making this for YEARS and YEARS. The only thing I do different is use chunky cheddar cheese instead. It's so much better! Also sprinkle some parmesan cheese in it, it's great!
Excellent pasta salad. My son has me making this at least once a week...he can't get enough of it.
The best I have had! We used zesty italian dressing and added some colby cheese and a little bit of shredded parmesean! Excellent!
This went over very well at my work Christmas potluck. I cooked the pasta the night before and mixed it with half the dressing. In the morning, I tossed everything together. Good leftover too - didn't get soggy.
Very good! I was glad that I didn't use the whole bottle of dressing- it seemed a little bit too oily.
This is a great recipe if you find the right dressing.
Great recipe. I left out the broccoli but added artichoke hearts.
My favorite pasta salad. I like it best with more fresh chopped veggies (typically not including broccoli),an italian blend shredded cheese, and zesty italian dressing. The pepperoni and olives are a must in my opinion. Husband and 11 year old love it too.
Great Recipe! Easy too! I also added a handfull of the small tomatoes and diced red onion.
I really enjoyed this simple yet tasty pasta salad. My 3 and 2 year old girls loved it and my husband thought it was good as well. quick and easy it is colorful and tasty! The only complaints I had were from my 5 and 7 year old girls and they didnt care for it but they are incredibly picky and dont care for pasta! Thanks for this great recipe!
I made this salad one time for a graduation party and it was a ledgendary hit! I have been invited to make this salad for the next party.
This was good, and my guests took seconds, but one whole bottle of dressing seemed like a lot. Next tine I'll use 3/4 or 4/5 of the bottle.
This is a great salad. The mozzarella cheese is a tasty part of this recipe. Yumm
Very good but it needs more veges added. Next time I will definitely add different veges.
