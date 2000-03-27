Tasty Tuna Pasta

A quick, creamy tuna Alfredo pasta with peas.

Recipe by Ruth Burk

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and set aside.

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine tuna, peas, Alfredo sauce, garlic powder, oregano, and basil; mix well. Cook until heated through.

  • Add cooked pasta to sauce; mix well. Adjust seasoning as needed; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 54.3g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 32.3mg; sodium 765.7mg. Full Nutrition
