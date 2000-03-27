Tasty Tuna Pasta
A quick, creamy tuna Alfredo pasta with peas.
Because my family likes a crunchy topping on tuna casserole, I added 1/2 cup of half & half to the mix so I could bake it for twenty minutes with toasted Italian bread crumbs on top. I also broke my raw noodles into two inch size pieces (this I do inside a gallon plastic bag so the hard pasta doesn't scatter), so that the dish was easier to eat. It was very good and easy to prepare.Read More
I used bowtie instead of fettuccine, and I think I would try this again, but it's a little bland. But, that's actually good in our house, because of picky eaters.Read More
This was a quick and easy weeknight meal, and really great comfort food! I subbed in rotini and frozen peas, since it's easier to eat than fettuccini and canned peas gross me out. I drained the pasta overtop the peas so that they'd defrost but not really cook, and added it to the sauce. Also threw in a handful of chopped bell pepper and onion I've been trying to get rid of and it added a little color. I'm not sure where the time of 35 minutes came from...it took me about 5 to chop the extra veggies while waiting for the water to boil, 10 to cook the noodles, and another 5 to heat up the sauce and throw everything together. I will definitely make this again.
I thought this was excellent! I did use frozen peas, because I don't care for canned....and I used angel hair pasta instead of fettucine. Thanks, I will definitely make this again!
a tasty and quick lunch (even for me!). i used macaroni and campbell's cream of mushroom because i didn't have any fetuccini or alfredo sauce on hand but it worked out nicely. the oregano lends a distinct flavor to the dish.
This was great, quick, easy and still good reheated. In other words, everything you want in a weeknight dinner. I did add a good amount of grated parmesean cheese to the jar sauce as I don't like the odd taste in store-bought alfredos, but other than that, I wouldn't change a thing.
I just kinda used this recipe as inspiration and made a hefty portion for myself for dinner. i used all the ingredients except oregano and basil (didn't have any) It turned out really good!! I didn't measure anything so I wouldn't know about the proportions of the recipe, I just used the ingredients it has listed, minus the last 2.... yummy yummy!!
We're big fans of tuna noodle casserole but sometimes I'm just not up to doing the whole oven casserole thing. This recipe pulls together very quickly and doesn't have to be measured out to be perfect. A box of pasta, a bag of tuna, a can of peas, and half a jar of Alfredo sauce seined with basil, oregano, and garlic. That is pretty simple. While the pasta boiled, I heated the Alfredo, peas, tuna, and dried herbs in a separate saucepan. I combined that with the drained pasta and topped each serving with a little shredded Parmesan cheese. My son added this to his list of favorites.
Did this recipe exactly as directed, except I used sundried tomato alfredo sauce. Turned out really well, and was even good the next day for lunch. Good way to use up some leftover ingredients.
I made this exactly as stated, very easy and tasty! I'm going to make this again and maybe try chicken or crab instead of the tuna.
I used "tube" pasta and instead of tuna I used crab. I also used homemade alfredo sauce.
I made this as a lunch treat for my husband - you would have thought I gave him the world's biggest hug! Absolutely incredible and delicious comfort food! Thank you for this recipe!
To those who thought the recipe was tasteless.....consider this possibility! GARLIC! FRESH GARLIC. But saute it with onion to reduce the heat before you add to the sauce. Garlic cures EVERYTHING. One other suggestion: a little chili pepper, fresh/dried, whatever. Matchstick sweet red pepper for color along with the peas. Mushrooms? For sure! And fresh basil. Wine recommendation: Light body pinot noir, off dry riesling, sauvignon blanc. But not the high acid New Zealand type.
This is really good. I didn't give it 5 stars because I changed the recipe a bit. I'n not a fan of can tuna in pastas or casseroles so I used some blackened seared tuna chopped up and also added some minced roasted garleice and a pinc of salt. I topped off the recipe with parmesan cheese and 1/2 tsp of fresh lemon juice. This was yummy!!! My family loves this. A great lenten meal that very hearty and filling. I also made this another time using smoked salmon. Just as good.
This was REALLY good!!!
Very easy to make. And the seasonings lend it a very distinct Italian taste. Next time I would tweak the seasonings so they aren't so strong.
Great recipe! My roommate and I just scarfed it down. I did change it up a bit by adding two cans of tuna and frozen peas. Delish!
This was quck and easy. I did double the sauce and tuna. We like things a little more saucier. We will make this again.
We absolutely LOVE this recipe! It's better than a normal tuna casserole.
This is very good! It is so easy to make too. The family enjoyed- thanks! :)
My kids totally loved this recipe, and had extra helpings. I tasted the sauce before adding it to the pasta and it was quite good. Simple recipe to follow. I doubled the recipe, except for the peas---to many peas. I left the peas to the one can and not a second. It would have over powered the recipe and flavor. I did have to add 1 more can of tuna, 1/2 jar more sauce on top of the doubling and 1/2 tsp more garlic powder, oregano and basil to accommendate the extra sauce and it kept the flavor right where it was before adding addtional sauce. It worked out perfectly. This was fast, easy and darn right flavorful. It's a total keeper and it's a fast fixing meal when you don't want to go to the extreme of making this from scratch. Thanks Ruth.
AMAZING!! And SO easy and fast to make! I didn't have any Alfredo sauce, so I made bechamel sauce (the quick kind, where I only add milk to this ready-made bechamel powder). It was super quick and easy. I added garlic powder, dried basil and oregano, and some salt and pepper to taste, along w/ the drained tuna. Gosh, couldn't believe something made this quick could taste this good!! If you're reading this, don't hesitate to make this recipe! Thanks Ruth! :)
Might as well grab a box of Tuna Helper!
Very tasty and easy. I used the sun-dried tomato alfredo sauce and halved the spices. Next time I'll try the plain alfredo.
VERY GOOD..I WILL MAKE AGAIN.
This was ok. I doubled the recipe and didn't make any other changes. I wish I should have though, I thought the seasoning was to overpowering, I could hardly tast anything else other than the seasoning. On the good note my husband said he liked it so I will make this again only make a few changes to it.
I have also put potato chips on top before baking.
I didn't have peas, so I subbed broccoli - so easy and yummy.
my boyfriend and I really enjoyed this recipe... it was easy to make and we always have the ingredients around the house... we can make it anytime without having to go out...
This was really good! I especially like the flavor of the basil and oregano. I added a can of peas and carrots and it turned out great!
This is a great simple recipe. I hate peas so instead I added a can of diced tomatoes to the alfredo. It was excellent! I made it another time and used crab instead of tuna. Great as a main meal or a side dish. I have also left out the tuna and placed a fillet of Salmon on top. Excellent!
Quick and easy supper; tasty, too. Hubby has requested an encore performance, so it must be good!
I must make BIG meals because I use at least 2 jars of sauce, 1/2 brick VELVETA cheese, frozen peas & corn and a whole box of pasta (usually penne). No other seasonings... maybe a spoonfull of sour cream. I also use the baked chicken at Costco sometimes - just tear it into small pieces. Family loves it!
This was really good - I opened the freezer and discovered I didn't have any peas -oops - but it was great anyway. I used an alfredo sauce with mushrooms.
Yummy, yummy, yummy!!! And easy, too. I also tried cream of mushroom soup as one other reviewer, and it was quite nice this way. Probably better calorie wise, also - esp. if you do 98% fat free cream of mushroom soup. The spices really add to the dish.
I actually made this tuna pasta exactly by the recipe, no subsututes and now variations. This was great, easy and fast. I happen to have everything on hand and needed something quick but nutritious for my daughter before her evening swim lessons. Like any kid, anything with stringy pasta is a given but with seafood can be tricky. Because of the cheese sauce, it became a seafood dish that she will devouring bowl by bowl. The tuna wasn't over powering and the peas helped also add some color and texture to the dish. The garlic and seasonings just united the flavors. I will certain make this again especially when I need to make something simple and quick.
My family liked this, but for me it was just "so-so!" Nothing special, but fine for a quick dinner when I haven't planned anything better. I think my son had 3 helpings and even my toddler ate it up, so I will keep this on hand.
Made the recipe minus the peas. Super easy and cheap. Thanks!
Hubby liked it pretty well. Only had Alfredo sauce with sun dried tomatoes (which already had the oregano, basil and garlic in it, so I didn't add more) and it still turned out pretty tasty. Super quick and easy, perfect for a week night.
Yummy! You must use the alfredo sauce receipe from this site with the pasta - you won't regret it. I used mixed veggies instead of green peas.
easy, very taste and super quick
Sorry this didn't work for us! Yuck!!
Quantities were off. I'd use less peas, maybe 1/2 cup, less oregano and more tuna...two cans. Otherwise very tasty!
I think the taste of this dish depends on the quality of your alfredo sauce. I opted for a frozen/fresh version, and we were pleased with this. Fast, hurray!!! I was skeptical, but the herbs WERE good in this! I used a few cloves of fresh pressed garlic instead of the powder, lightly sauteed, and FROZEN peas (1/2 lb). I thought the addition of sundried tomato pieces (even just the oil!) made it FANTASTIC!
I expected more. I used frozen peas since I hate canned. I ended up trying to add things to this after it was cooked to make it taste better. Homemade alfredo sauce may hav made it taste better. I know that fresh onions and garlic probably would have made a big difference also.
This was so good and so easy. I tweaked it a bit by using the entire jar of Alfredo (half just wouldn't be enough), some chopped red peppers for color, crushed red pepper for heat. Also added a bit of half and half to rinse out the jar.
This dish was okay. It was a little bland so I had to top it with feta cheese and a bit of garlic salt. I also feel there needs to be less pasta or more of the other ingredients. The peas were a little mushy but I like the taste of green peas. I like the fact that the recipe is easy to make.
Way better than I expected. I didn't have peas, so I dumped ina can of french cut green beans, and I used fresh minced garlic instead of powder. It was surprisingly tasty, and my toddlers even ate some!
Made this for the first time tonight!!!... I did, however, make a few changes... I added three cans of tuna instead of just one, and I also added a small can of sliced mushrooms and one can of cream of mushroom soup... After I plated it, I added shredded mozzarella on top!! Yummy!!!
This was....tasty! I used the Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce I had leftover from another recipe I used this week and omitted the peas. (Noone likes peas in this house.) Very quick and hearty lunch for two kids and a mom who runs ALL DAY.
This was good.Next time I will put more tuna and maybe a smaller noodle like macaroni or shell.
My family isn't big on tuna....but they ate every last bite! Very good! Only thing I did different is I chopped up broccoli instead of using peas. Very yummy!
It was delicious. I added Campbell's cream of mushroom and a can of chopped spinach and it was a beautiful dish. I also toasted some garlic bread which made it all the more heavenly. My husband sure appreciated it.
Quick and easy
Very tasty! This is a very quick and easy recipe that tastes good! Perfect for someone on the go or who has their hands full with little ones. Next time I make it I might try pasta shells or bow-tie pasta.
Nothing special. I doubled the recipe so we'd have leftovers. Seemed a bit dry. Probably won't make it again.
instead of alfredo sauce i mixed mayo, milk and cheese
so quick and easy! i used 8oz cooked whole wheat spaghetti with 1 can tuna, 1/2 can peas and 1/2 jar light alfredo sauce. my boyfriend ate almost all of it! we thought it tasted great.
Okay so I changed this quite a bit, but this was my base recipe so I'm rating it. Used egg noodles, an entire 16oz. jar of alfredo, cubed ham in place of tuna and frozen peas. Cut the spices back to 1/2 tsp. for the kids and added 1/2 cup milk plus panko bread crumbs on top and baked for 30 mins. The resulting dish was fast, easy and delicious! Will definitely be making again!
This recipe was great. My 5 year old LOVES anything with Alfredo sauce in it so I figured I'd give it a whirl. She ate 2 helpings and honestly, I don't think she knew the Tuna was in there! This makes a great weeknight quick meal & I'll make it again for sure!
delicious and very quick, i had all the ingrediants in my kitchen cabinets already! i was tired of plain tuna sandwiches but i had a few cans left over. this was a fantastic and extremely easy recipe!
This was super fast and easy. I added some sirracha hot sauce because my boyfriend loves the stuff and the extra kick was great! I also used angel hair pasta and two cans of tuna for the extra protein. Will make again!
It was okay. I used this as the basis for my own tuna pasta casserole. Added a can of crab meat and mushrooms. Used Italian Bread Crumbs as a topping before baking it at 390 degree. Served this with an Italian salad with avocado. (Next time I will add salmon and call it "Seafood Pasta Casserole")
I didn't care much for this recipe. Tasted bland to me.
Very tasty, but I think I would use a little less oregano. Easy to prepare!
Thought it was delicious!
We substituted salmon from a can for tuna, used med size shells, and salt & pepper, in addition to the spices noted. It was amazing... oh, and added some Velveeta & sour cream.
Very easy!
This is very easy to make will make it again good recipe to make when short on time will make it again
This actually was not bad, I didn't change much, just added an extra can of tuna and some additional spices. Surprisingly turned out nicely.
This was a good quick dinner. I also used frozen peas.
Good start-try variations-less peas-try other additions
This was very good and quick. I used Alfredo sauce that had red peppers in it. Nice and easy meal.
Very nice! I of course made modifications, but this is a delicious, CHEAP, FAST and EASY basic recipe which makes it a winner. I nixed the peas, added a few chopped sundried tomatoes, and used 3 chopped fresh basil leaves instead of dried. I also used rotini pasta-it's easier to get into the kid than fettucine. Rave reviews from the family, will make again. Thanks for sharing!!!
It tastes great with some modifications. First I chopped some onion and garlic and cooked until transparent then I added 1 jar of sauce but it wasn't enough so added an envelope of (dried)alfredo sauce followed directions on envelope. Then according to other reviews 2 cans of tuna is better so did that. I also used less frozen peas. Just run hot water over peas (about 5-10 secs), strain, and add to sauce. Top with parmeasan cheese and you're done. I'll probably make again because it's fast, easy and affordable.
Edible, but not that exciting.
I didnt use the jar alfredo sauce that the recipes suggested. Instead, i used one from the site. I keep having a feeling that the pasta kind of lack something. Maybe Spices? Overall, it was okay, my brother seem to like it. I would probably not make this again
Didn't care for the seasoning
The spices are just perfect. Quick and easy recipe, dinner was done in 10 minutes.
My family did not care for this dish at all!!!
This was good, not great. It lacked a little in the higher taste category. My family did like it, though. Good alternate for regular tuna casserole.
Gets good marks for ease of prep, low cost of meal but not high on the flavour scale. Don't think I'd do this one again.
This *could* be good, but 1 full tsp of garlic powder? I even used a full jar of alfredo sauce and more pasta and still way too much garlic in my opinion. I think fresh garlic would have been better...just cut down on it a bit (as well as the oregano and basil).
We used frozen peas, so it took a little longer to cook. I would say to use about a quarter to a third less peas, unless you really really like peas. They were a little overwhelming.
So yummy! Will definitely make again!
I made this with a twist I added onion, sweet corn and spinach to the sauce just to give it a bit more substance, it was delicious, it would also be great with broccoli :)
I'm sorry. This sounded wonderful. I followed the recipe exactly and it was so bland and tasteless. Nobody in my family would eat it.
I made this for a work activity to use what was in our pantry and create a healthy meal...Now I wouldn't normally consider this super healthy but with a few tweaks I made it work! I only had spaghetti noodles so I used those and only used a quarter serving size. While the noodles were cooking I started sauteing onions, garlic & celery in some butter. Added spices and then finally the Alfredo sauce. I used two cans of tuna and one can of peas. Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese..and then for my work activity I needed a dash of red so a little painted on Siracha for a little bit of red spiciness was perfect!
This is great! Only variations: I used frozen peas, pasta I already had, and I did not have any oregano
Ok - but nothing too exciting.
Quick - easy - delicious! I used fewer peas. A few more ounces of sauce makes it even better.
I was very happy with this recipe. It was a great tuna casserole, and I was able to use up my leftover alfredo pasta. My boys (4,3,&1) all loved it too. Hubby worked late tonight, so didn't have an opinion.
Didn't really care for this dish. It was bland and dry. I did use a good brand of alfredo sauce so that wasn't the problem. I just didn't think it was all that.
