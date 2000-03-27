Tasty Tuna Pasta

My kids totally loved this recipe, and had extra helpings. I tasted the sauce before adding it to the pasta and it was quite good. Simple recipe to follow. I doubled the recipe, except for the peas---to many peas. I left the peas to the one can and not a second. It would have over powered the recipe and flavor. I did have to add 1 more can of tuna, 1/2 jar more sauce on top of the doubling and 1/2 tsp more garlic powder, oregano and basil to accommendate the extra sauce and it kept the flavor right where it was before adding addtional sauce. It worked out perfectly. This was fast, easy and darn right flavorful. It's a total keeper and it's a fast fixing meal when you don't want to go to the extreme of making this from scratch. Thanks Ruth.