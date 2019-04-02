Tuna From Can To Frying Pan

This was something experimental that I came up with the other night because I was hungry and had a can of tuna leftover from lunch. This is something that you can also experiment with and tweak it to fit your personal tastes, it's great when you're in a time crunch.

Recipe by katiewilliams

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan, and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Cover, and bring the water to a boil over high heat. Add the broccoli and steam until just tender, 2 to 6 minutes depending on the size of the broccoli florets. Remove the broccoli to a serving bowl and toss with butter, add salt and pepper to taste.

  • Heat the tuna, teriyaki sauce, and garlic powder in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir until the tuna has heated through, about 5 minutes. Pour the tuna over the broccoli and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 42.1mg; sodium 683.2mg. Full Nutrition
