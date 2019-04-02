Tuna From Can To Frying Pan

I had rice and broccoli, and wanted to add a protein. Had no chicken or beef, only canned tuna. I always wondered if you could fry canned tuna (and have it taste anything like tuna steaks on the grill), so I googled "frying canned tuna," and this came up. I didn't have teriyaki, so I used a soy sauce/honey BBQ sauce combo (hoping for a Japanese/Sushi taste). I kept cooking the tuna and tasting it, and eventually, lo and behold, it DID taste somewhat like tuna steaks. I also added a little vegetable oil to the cooking tuna because it was getting too dry. As someone else mentioned, I think it definitely helped to cook the tuna for a while (maybe 8+ mins for me), to get rid of the "canned tuna" taste. When I was done, I put the tuna over rice and broccoli, and it was quite good. I added a little more soy sauce/honey BBQ mix on top because I'm a bit of a sauce freak. Honestly, if I had tuna steaks cooked on the grill and chopped them up and put over rice and broccoli, it would have tasted similar to this. Of course the steaks would be better, but what do you want for canned tuna? Super cheap, super easy meal with a Japanese flair depending on how you prepare it. Don't be scared; it's worth a try. Plus if you don't like it, it's not like you'll be wasting a ton of time or money on ingredients. :)