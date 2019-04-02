Tuna From Can To Frying Pan

This was something experimental that I came up with the other night because I was hungry and had a can of tuna leftover from lunch. This is something that you can also experiment with and tweak it to fit your personal tastes, it's great when you're in a time crunch.
I tried this against my better judgment since the thought of tuna and broccoli sounded so weird to me. This was awesome and so quick for a weekday meal. Served with a side of steamed rice and it was perfect!
I tried this against my better judgment since the thought of tuna and broccoli sounded so weird to me. This was awesome and so quick for a weekday meal. Served with a side of steamed rice and it was perfect!
this was tooo good! I googled "tuna recipe", took a chance and rolled the dice... it was really great. a nice variation would be to add some peanuts, just for texture, but it's good just the way it is!
You know, we actually liked this! I guess I had low expectations because of what was in it, but I didn't have a lot of time last night and only a few things on hand so I through this together. I added sriracha sauce to the tuna, and roasted some garlic with the broccoli, but all in all we both gave it a thumbs up!
GREAT recipe! We made it for lunch today and my picky 2 1/2 year old even scarfed it down! It was indeed super quick. I did use cheese on the broccoli instead of butter and seasoning and I put less teryaki in (little over 1/2 tsp). I will probably use more broccoli next time too. I wish I had made 4 servings instead of 2 because I was still hungry when I was finished. We served it with fresh red grapes which were the perfect pair. This dish itself was even good after it got cold. I'm definitely making this again and might even add teryaki to some of the other tuna recipes I have... it just tastes so good (even if you aren't a big tuna eater)!
I sauteed a half cup of chopped mushrooms in a quarter cup of teriyaki sauce, added the broccoli and coooked for 5 minuutes, added two cans of tuna and cooked another five minutes. Really crucial to cook long enough to remove that "can" taste from the tuna. I added a lot of siracha, black ground pepper, a tablespoon of fresh garlic, and some chopped onion. Forgot the butter. I am eating the meal right now for lunch with some leftover siracha rice from last night. This is delicious!I can tell this will become one of those meals I randomly crave. Thanks for discovering this yummy mix of flavors!
This tastes good, particularly the tuna/terriyaki combo. But for some unknown reason, I just didn't find it totally satisfying to my taste buds. Nor did it fill me up. I definitely would make this again as a side, but I will play with it a little more to try to get that "satisfying" sensation.
I had rice and broccoli, and wanted to add a protein. Had no chicken or beef, only canned tuna. I always wondered if you could fry canned tuna (and have it taste anything like tuna steaks on the grill), so I googled "frying canned tuna," and this came up. I didn't have teriyaki, so I used a soy sauce/honey BBQ sauce combo (hoping for a Japanese/Sushi taste). I kept cooking the tuna and tasting it, and eventually, lo and behold, it DID taste somewhat like tuna steaks. I also added a little vegetable oil to the cooking tuna because it was getting too dry. As someone else mentioned, I think it definitely helped to cook the tuna for a while (maybe 8+ mins for me), to get rid of the "canned tuna" taste. When I was done, I put the tuna over rice and broccoli, and it was quite good. I added a little more soy sauce/honey BBQ mix on top because I'm a bit of a sauce freak. Honestly, if I had tuna steaks cooked on the grill and chopped them up and put over rice and broccoli, it would have tasted similar to this. Of course the steaks would be better, but what do you want for canned tuna? Super cheap, super easy meal with a Japanese flair depending on how you prepare it. Don't be scared; it's worth a try. Plus if you don't like it, it's not like you'll be wasting a ton of time or money on ingredients. :)
This was pretty tasty and a great low calorie, cheap, quick meal when you don't have time to prep a bunch of stuff. I'll probably make this on a pretty regular basis since time is my main constraint to eating healthy.
Mind blown. I get so sick of canned tuna because of everything you have to add to it (dieting), but this recipe has changed the game. I used California blend veggies instead of just broccoli (no butter), and did the tuna exactly the same. It's so delicious and easy!! I'll be the first to admit that it doesn't sound good, but it is. I can't believe tuna tastes like this with only garlic powder and teriyaki sauce. Wow
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.