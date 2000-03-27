Shrimp and Mushroom Angel Hair Pasta

This dish is highlighted by shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in port wine and a creamy garlic sauce over angel hair pasta. Delicious! Enjoy with your favorite wine, tossed green salad, and garlic bread, if desired.

By Lesly

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and rinse under cold water.

  • In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat; saute mushrooms until soft. Season with salt to taste; set aside.

  • In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium-low heat; cook shrimp for a few minutes. Season with salt to taste; set aside.

  • In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat; saute shallots for a few minutes. Pour in port wine, white wine and cream; allow to cook over medium-low heat until it thickens.

  • Stir in mushrooms, shrimp, garlic, salt, sugar and ground white pepper; toss with pasta and serve.

Per Serving:
704 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 49.9g; fat 40.4g; cholesterol 244mg; sodium 355.2mg. Full Nutrition
