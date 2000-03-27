Shrimp and Mushroom Angel Hair Pasta
This dish is highlighted by shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in port wine and a creamy garlic sauce over angel hair pasta. Delicious! Enjoy with your favorite wine, tossed green salad, and garlic bread, if desired.
This recipe is very good. I made a low fat version--used low fat marg. and evap. milk. Skipped the mushroom and shallots and sugar. My sauce was pretty thin though because of the evap. milk. I used pre-cooked shrimp. Do not let shrimp heat too long or else they REALLY shrivel up. I will definitely make this again!
I gave it three stars for potential. ALthough the combination of ingredients have potential, the directions are not very well worded. Don't cook the pasta first because the sauce takes about 30 minutes. Also, REDUCE THE ALCOHOL before adding the heavy cream. Otherwise, you might need to serve this dish in a martini glass!
There are many better shrimp and mushroom pasta dishes. I tried this, but found the combination of port wine, white wine and cream was strange and not particularly appetizing.
The only modification I made was to saute the garlic w/the shrimp rather than add it at the end. We also served it w/parmesan cheese on top. It was very good. I followed the recipe just as it says & did not find the wine to be too strong at all. If anything this pasta is a touch on the bland side. Don't be afraid to use all the garlic it calls for and maybe increase the white pepper just a bit. :)
I made this recipe after asking you all what I could make with 2 lbs of frozen cooked shrimp and this was one of the many great suggestions you came up with. Please do note that this recipe calls for uncooked shrimp so I improvised when it came time to use the shrimp and just wound up heating up my shrimp in some melted butter for flavor in the fry pan, after I defrosted and butterflied as the recipe calls for. Came out fabulous! I also doubled as I had 2 lbs of shrimp to use. Now for the wine...I used the white but used marsala instead of port wine, very tasty! I did use the sugar when I made this but cut it down. Next time I won't use the sugar as this recipe has great flavor and the sugar is not needed to enhance. The sauce never got thick for me but once you add it to the pasta it gets absorbed and gets creamier. The sauce flavor is wonderful...very rich and flavorful from the shallots and garlic. I used 3 shallots and minced garlic instead of the fresh cloves. Came out great and we ate it for leftovers as well! I heated it up in the fry pan with a little milk to cream it back up. AWESOME!!! Even gave some to my neighbors and they loved it too! Great recipe, thanks!
I liked the order that ingredients were used in this recipe.It brought out the flavors well.I used more veggie,less fat,and no cream.I mixed 1lb. of spinach with mushrooms.I added zucchini&roasted red peppers to shallots.I used marsala wine instead of port.I then added pasta to sauce before adding other ingredients. I served it with fresh grated asiago cheese over top.Thanks for all the suggestions they helped.
This wasn't bad, but it wasn't anything special. It was bland, and there was too much pasta for that much sauce. The port made it look purpleish-grey and unappetizing.
Made this recipe last weekend and folks LOVED it, just a couple of mods though...penne rather than angel hair, full stick of unsalted butter, 5 cloves of garlic (ain't no vampires anywhere near this dish!), opted out on the sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, and traditional cracked black pepper...
This turned out quite well but there were a ton of changes I made so I can't give it the 4 stars that it deserves.
Easy to make, however a bit bland.
