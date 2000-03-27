Shrimp and Mushroom Angel Hair Pasta

I made this recipe after asking you all what I could make with 2 lbs of frozen cooked shrimp and this was one of the many great suggestions you came up with. Please do note that this recipe calls for uncooked shrimp so I improvised when it came time to use the shrimp and just wound up heating up my shrimp in some melted butter for flavor in the fry pan, after I defrosted and butterflied as the recipe calls for. Came out fabulous! I also doubled as I had 2 lbs of shrimp to use. Now for the wine...I used the white but used marsala instead of port wine, very tasty! I did use the sugar when I made this but cut it down. Next time I won't use the sugar as this recipe has great flavor and the sugar is not needed to enhance. The sauce never got thick for me but once you add it to the pasta it gets absorbed and gets creamier. The sauce flavor is wonderful...very rich and flavorful from the shallots and garlic. I used 3 shallots and minced garlic instead of the fresh cloves. Came out great and we ate it for leftovers as well! I heated it up in the fry pan with a little milk to cream it back up. AWESOME!!! Even gave some to my neighbors and they loved it too! Great recipe, thanks!