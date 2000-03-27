Slumgullion
Ground beef, macaroni and tomato, great flavor and a quick cooking time.
Ground beef, macaroni and tomato, great flavor and a quick cooking time.
I enjoy a far simpler variant of this recipe. Cook ground beef and add diced onions and green peppers at the end so they remain al dente. Simmer with canned tomatoes. Add elbow macaroni. This was the Slumgullion that I grew up with.Read More
This recipe was simple and fast. The taste was good, not fantastic. My husband and 4 of the kids ate it with parm cheese on top. My 2 picky eaters would not touch it.Read More
I enjoy a far simpler variant of this recipe. Cook ground beef and add diced onions and green peppers at the end so they remain al dente. Simmer with canned tomatoes. Add elbow macaroni. This was the Slumgullion that I grew up with.
Cooked this very slowly when all the ingredients were combined. I added 1 1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese nd 1 teaspoon of basil.
This dish proved to be a quick and easy way to get dinner on the table tonight! My family all gave it a thumbs up. Of course, I changed it a little to reflect what I had on hand. :+) I used Rotini noodles, which picked up the flavor of the sauce well. I browned the ground beef, onion, garlic salt, and pepper together. Then, I added a can of tomato sauce, a can of diced tomatoes, and a can of mushroom soup. (I don't like mushrooms themselves, but like the added flavor the soup gave this dish.) My husband used Parmesan cheese on his plate, but the kids liked it just the way it was. Thanks for a great recipe!
I grew up eating this with a slight modification - my grandmother always added the stewed tomatoes and seasonings (salt, pepper, garlic powder and a little chili powder) plus 2 cups of water at the same time she added the tomato sauce, simmered it for about 15 minutes and then added the dried pasta directly to the meat and tomato sauce. Mamow's method not only seasoned the pasta but thickened the sauce at the same time. We never had mushrooms in our Slumgullion.
My mother used to make slumgullion when we were kids, and I still make it long after she is gone. I thought she made up the name. I am surprised this is so similar. I use spiral macaroni and add green bell pepper (great flavor) to the pan when browning. I empty everything into a large pyrex bowl and bake at 350 for a half hour or 45 min, depending on how much. Great dish, everyone loves it and its so easy. Don't forget to top with romano or parmegan cheese. It brings me right back to my youth every time.
All the kids loved it. I did add a bit of garlic powder when cooking the meat and I used parm cheese on top for some extra flavor. It turned out great. Thanks!
All the kids loved it. I did add a bit of garlic powder when cooking the meat and I used parm cheese on top for some extra flavor. It turned out great. Thanks!
My grandmother taught me to make this when I was a little girl...this is truly comfort food.
This was WONDERFUL! Everyone that tried it loved it, and i even took some to work and let my coworkers try it. It was a hit and very easy to make!
This recipe was simple and fast. The taste was good, not fantastic. My husband and 4 of the kids ate it with parm cheese on top. My 2 picky eaters would not touch it.
I grew up eating Slumgullion. It is quick and easy to make and delicious! The only difference is that in place of the tomato sauce and stewed tomatoes, I add one can of tomato soup, one soup can of water and 1 tablespoon of tomato paste to thicken it up.
I am 68 years old and grew up eating Slumgullion! It's a standby in our family - have a daughter in FL, son in NY, son in OK, son in AK - all make it for their families. We use sweet basil and diced tomatoes - rest of the recipe remains the same. Memories!!!!!!!
I have made this for YEARS! Except we call it the Swazey special, named after my old friend Gail Swazey's father who said he learned the recipe when he was in the service. My recipe is basic--ground beef, elbow macaroni, onion, a can of tomatoes, a green bell pepper, and, most important--extra sharp cheddar cheese! I use the cheddar cheese "log" from the supermarket--anywhere from half to three quarters of the log. Cut it into small cubes and pop it into the hot meat/tomato/macaroni mixture where it can melt. Delicious comfort food! Does anyone know where the name Slumgullion comes from???
There are many other versions of this. This one is really good and kid friendly -- minus the mushrooms. I love to make these quick one pot dishes on a busy day. You can really be creative with dishes like this and most of the stuff are things you already have on hand.
Ok this is spaghetti-ish... but not as thick. I did alot of docctoring: used 5 (small to medium) garlic cloves.. took the advice of others and added chili powder and garlic powder.I did use mushrooms and a half of a green bell pepper . I used the spiral pasta. I used 1 can of tomato sauce and 1 can of petite diced tomatoes. OH YEAH... how could i forget ... you gotta use white cooking wine (added to the simmering sauce) and lastly... a couple dashes of red pepper flakes. DELICIOUS !! per me and my 9 year old.It's a nice break away from spaghetti ... THANKS FOR SHARING.
My mother has always called this American Chop Suey as long as I can remember, and I'm 50 so it's been around a while. Always a hit at home, inexpensive, easy and delish! Makes me want to go hug my Mom....
This is a keeper! I must admit I made several changes. I followed the recipe exactlly but when I added the 2 cups of tomato sauce it looked very dry, I added a two more cans of tomato sauce. Then added Italian Spices to give more flavor to the sauce. Being somewhat lazy and liking to cook most things in as few pot and pans as necessary I add a can of peas and corn, minus the juices. Also added a few extra teaspoons of minced garlic. I followed a suggestion and cooked the beef with a table spoon of Worcestershire Sauce. Ya'll keep up the good work.
Leave out the mushrooms, add a pinch of basil, I added a little extra garlic to the ground beef as it browned and garnished with a little parmesean & mozarella prior to serving. Yummy!
The recipe and the result were fine. I made this mainly because of the name, which I hadn't heard since childhood ! My dad was a soldier in WWI. He survived from the trenches in France, and came home in 1919 on a troopship.The cooks had to feed several hundred young men every day on a long voyage, and they did it with a mixture of ingredients called slumgullion. Occasionally, years later, Dad would recall eating "slum" every day on the ship. He wouldn't eat anything like that any more. I had not heard the name in about 70 years !!
I learned a similar recipe called Marzetti which was a skillet macaroni and beef recipe as follows: 1-1.2 lbs beef * I use ground turkey now 2 Tablespoons veg oil 1/2 lb uncooked elbow macaroni 1/2 cup minced onion 1/2 cup chopped green pepper 1 8oz cans tomato sauce 1 cup water salt & pepper to taste 1-1/2 Tblspns Worcestershire Sauce Lightly brown beef in skillet. Remove from skillet. In same skillit cook macaroni, green pepper in meat fat until onion is soft. Return meat to skillet. Add tomato sauce, water, salt, pepper and Worcestershire Sauce. Cover and simmer for 25 minutes or until macaroni is cooked to taste. Enjoy
very boring taste, i think this is for older folks who used to eat this when they were kids, i added tomato sauce, cheese and sour cream, it was better, but i probably wouldn't make it again..
When my mom made this for us she called it American Chop Suey. I made this with leftover peppers and onions, omitted the mushrooms out of personal preferrence. It was very good and my daughter loved it too. This walk down memory lane is 5 stars. A keeper, thank you.
I love this stuff ... I have been making it for many many years ... I thought my mom made up the name for it ... we ate it a lot when we were kids ... great for camping trips ... I add ingredients to taste and depending on what we have on hand ... there are so many things you can do with this recipe... it's fun to play with ... thanks for the wonderful memories
Almost like a yellowed recipe I clipped from newspaper years ago...called it Johnny Marzetti. I made this for years when my kids were young. Actually, still make once in awhile I always added a can of corn and diced green pepper along with the onion. Everyone liked - also took to many a new mom who asked for the recipe.
Seeing this recipe brought tears to my eyes! It was something my Mother use to make minus the mushrooms. I always thought she made up the name! lol!
With the changes I made, this was a five star recipe. I cut the recipe in half, but based on other reviews, I still used 1 can tomato sauce and a whole can of stewed tomatoes for the sauce. This is what I did. I cooked 8 oz. pasta in water and browned my beef in a skillet. I have an onion hater, and a garlic hater, so I used powdered of both so they wouldn't know it was in there. :) I added a few spices to the mix, since there were many complaints of blandness-McCormick Grill seasoning, basil, a bit of brown sugar. I simmered the spices, beef and tomatos until the macaroni was done which ended up taking 20 minutes. I'm glad it took so long, though, because it gave the stewed tomatoes a chance to break down a bit. My kids gobbled this up. Even my husband went back for seconds!
Funnily enough, I made this recipe the other night - but I always add a dessertspoonful of sugar when using tomatoes - and of course, Worcester sauce - just seems to finish it off. Oh, and I don't think there is such a thing as 'American Goulash' - there's only ever been ' Hungarian Goulash', far as I know - adapted for American palates, I suspect.
This is similar to a recipe I use all the time. I add Italian seasonings, shredded mozzarella and parmesan and no mushrooms (family preference). The I put it all in a large casserole, cover and microwave for 10 to 12 minutes for the flavors to blend.
One thing not mentioned---this is a budget recipe. You can feed a family with a small amount of ground beef and the rest of the recipe. And kids generally love it; I raised a whole family on this. Not gourmet---but practical.
That's what this is called? I have been making this for 13 years and I had no clue. This is the fastest cooked meal I make. Paired with salad and bread, fresh or store-bought, its a keeper! Don't forget to add salt and pepper! Our family calls it goulash (which of course is incorrect). We put ketchup on the leftovers. If there ARE leftovers. Huh. I guess if you put tomatoes with pasta and beef, you can never go wrong!
This is a 'Depression' dish. In our family it's called Goolash but it's exactly the same. To make it healthier, I drain the meat and lightly rinse with hot water. Whole grain noodles or pasta helps too. We love it a little spicier than this so I use 1 large can of diced tomatos AND 1 can of Rotel or the equivilant. My father sprinkled the top of with raw, chopped onions and my husband does the same and adds shredded or shaker cheese. Be creative!
I didn't make this but I was happy to see a recipe name from my childhood!! My dad, who din't cook for us 7 kids often, would make this for us and called is Slumgullion. I always that the name was just something he made up but obviously not! Now that he is gone - this was a very happt reminder of a memory of him from long ago. The recipe sounds similar but I don't think there were mushrooms in it, but then again maybe they were too expensive!!
Back in the 50's we used to eat something like this, the difference was we cheddar cheese and 1 can of whole corn and called it American Goulash. When times were hard this was a cheap meal and could feed a big family. I will still add the corn to make it a 1 pan dinner. To the lady from New Zealand who said we didn't have American Goulash - http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goulash From Wikipedia here is the section on American Goulash: Australian and North American goulash In Australia, Canada and the United States, various adaptations have made the dish more suitable for local preferences. Minced beef frequently replaces cut beef in the recipe, which reduces the cost as well as the cooking time. The meat and onions are then placed in the pan, the other ingredients are added and the dish might be ready to serve in as little time as 20 to 30 minutes. This goulash is commonly finished by the addition of noodles, pasta, or elbow macaroni. This form of the dish was made popular by its inclusion in popular cookbooks in the early and mid twentieth century, such as Betty Crocker's Cookbook and the Margaret Fulton Cookbook. Goulash is also a slang term in some parts of the United States, particularly the South, for a dish made with miscellaneous left-overs. Noodles or potatoes are usually added thereafter. In parts of New England, Goulash can refer to a pasta dish with ground beef and tomato sauce also known as "American Chop Suey."
Didn't taste bad but surely had no flavor! I followed the recipe exactly as directed and the end result had very little sauce to cover the 16oz of macaroni the recipe calls for. Might have tasted better if I only used 8oz of pasta and some other spices.
mim gradma a nd mom made this for years as i still do and s dose my growen daughter but we called it goulash my mom made slungalun but i woud not eat it it was her way of streching golash when you got unexpected compay or leftovers she would add a couple cansof kidney beans to her goulash or macaronnie to her chill and then it fed every one but that was ok mom would never turn away a hungery mouth
Yummy and quick to the table
I make a similar version, but because I can't eat basically unccoked onions and peppers, I caramelize them first, then add the ground meat. Also, putting the pasta in uncooked while being sure to add enough liquid saves work. Lots of seasonings, garlic of course, basil, Italian or Mexican seasoning mix, with grated cheese over, makes it flavorful.
This is an easy and fantastic recipe. The substitutions I make: penne pasta instead of elbow macaroni; two cans of diced tomatoes instead of stewed tomatoes; I add one can of black beans; and I season it with lemon pepper to add a little zip. Also, I do not add the mushrooms. The kids LOVE it, it's easy to make, and the leftovers are always eaten. Yum!
always a big hit with the kids!! I didn't make this recipe but I have one I make that's just like this one. I add salt, pepper, Italian seasoning and garlic powder to add some flavor.
Full five stars, for simplicity! I love simple recipes. I'm nearly done cooking this now. I had to halve it (the original recipe is just far too much food for the three of us), and I tossed in some chopped bell peppers as well, since my hubby likes them, and this is the sort of recipe that's easy to experiment with. It smells delicious, and there's no way that it won't taste as good as it smells. Note: I just learned that in a pinch (we just moved and don't have all the necessities), you can brown ground beef in a pot. It actually works better than a skillet. Food for thought.
This has been a standby and comfort food favorite in my family for 3 generations now...each family has their own version but we all love it!
I had leftover prego spaghetti sauce so I used it instead of the tomato sauce. Great served sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
I know this as "goulash", too. Great recipe because you can add what you like to it and it turns out great every time. You can cut the meat in half and sub half chopped veggies or use a mixture of ground meats like ground beef/ ground turkey/ground sausage. This doubles and triples well. My childhood babysitter always made enough to feed the whole lot of us, with a side of white bread spread with Gold-N-Soft margerine. Total comfort food.
This is a lot like something my Mom makes. She puts brown sugar in her so I added about 2 TBS to mine and it was great!!
I remember this dish as a child, 9th of 10 children. lots of times we didn't have enough to go around, My mother was a wonderful cook and had lots of ideas, she once feed all of us on one pork chop, and surprisingly we got full. Slumgulliion was one of those dishes. Cal
My grandfather used to make a version using sliced wieners and a bit of canned corn (no beef or mushrooms). I've been looking for that recipe. Anyone familiar with it?? Also, I always thought the name "slumgullion" was something he made up!!
Was bland tasting.
my Mother (she would have ben 90 now) and my Grandmother (she would have ben 136 now) fixed this when I was a kid ,no mushrooms,and boy was it good.
Our family has been making this for generations. I'm from New England stock, we call it "goulash" only we don't add garlic or mushrooms, it's very basic and I love the tomato-iness of it. We always make enough to have leftovers, it's one of the few things we eat with plain white bread and butter just like when we were kids. My granddaughter devours this and would eat it every day if she could!
I have made this recipe so very many times!! However, instead of tomato sauce, I use tomato SOUP!! I also prefer to use egg noodles instead of the macaroni. Using the soup instead of the sauce gives it a little more depth in the flavor and it seems to come out a bit creamier. I also tend to use either ground turkey or ground chicken when I make this, to cut down on the fat. I also add some extra Italian Seasoning.
Did a little bit of changes to suit Malaysian taste. Sauteed onion & garlic, mixed in canned sardine ( with tomato sauce) added in eggs & lastly macaroni. Family liked it, its a keeper.
Like mom used to make. I substituted bell pepper for mushrooms only because that was the way I remembered it tasting. Great recipe fast cheap and simple
Its pretty good. Not memorable, but easy enough for babysitter night. We've made it as written & with changes. The babysitter now makes it extremely simple with just macaroni, beef, onion & tomato soup. Very versatile & a hit with the kids.
I gave it 4 stars because I had to tweak a little. Added beef base, worcestershire, parmesan cheese and sugar to cut the acidity taste of the tomatoes. Some basil for seasoning. Only used 1-1/2 c of tomato sauce and 8 oz of macaroni. Very kid friendly.
Made this since I was a little girl. A staple of supper fare. Every time I make it the ingredient list varies from the basics as written here. Adds have been sweet pepper chunks,hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, canned beans of all sorts, corn kernals. It is a really good springboard recipe for the adventurous cook! Kid pleaser and they never know they are getting vegetables !
This is a great recipe, although to make more tasty add some seasonings--I add chili powder, cumin, cinnamon, seas. salt, black pepper, chopped celery &/orbell peppers a dash of pancake syrup..ummmmm good!
Have made this dish for many years with very few changes - perhaps different pastas - whatever was in the house. When I was growing up a very long time ago, my folks called it "slopgobble".
I made this for dinner tonight, but cut the recipe in half. I did put a 14.5 ounce can of stewed tomatoes in it, because that is the only size I could find. It turned out very tasteless and my husband and I started trying to figure out what was missing that we could add to give it some flavor. Would not make it again. Sorry.
Great recipe the only thing I changed was I used mac and cheese instead of plain mac turned out great
This is so easy and comfort food at its best. When I lived in Kansas City it was made layering 1 Cup of shredded cheddar cheese on top to melt before serving. Either way it is great.
I found it to pretty pretty tasteless
Followed the recipe and this turned out breath. Very easy to make. Well done.
I make this when I have left over spagetti sauce/noodles. I have a special spagetti sauce recipe, which in addition includes about 1/4 brown sugar and whole fennel seed (I crunch it a little) to my sauce. And I like to season my ground beef with New York steak seasoning. It gives it a good flavor...I like the seashell pasta idea. Thanks
My son didn't like it. He said it tasted too tomatoy. I heated the left over in the over with a dash of water and it came ot better tasting than the first day. I added several Italian white cheeses and hot pepper flakes to give it more taste. I will not make this again, but we will finish the leftovers as a side dish with a meat course even though it has meat already.
I have made this for my family for years. I just use a can of either tomato soup or cream of mushroom soup added to cooked pasta and browned ground beef. Sometimes I add some sour cream to the mushroom soup if I have it on hand. My children took this recipe first when they moved away from home.
Just the name "slumgullion" brings back happy memories for me! My grandfather used to make a similar recipe but, in our family, it had drained saurkraut instead of pasta. It was always served with a loaf of homemade bread. We didn't have mushrooms but the onion, beef and tomatoes and saurkraut was a somewhat soupy dish that was delicious with the warm bread.
I have been making this for years but always use celery along with the onion. And canned tomatoes are a must but now I use the petite diced instead of whole, makes it easier to mix. Tomato sauce is always added and a trick my mother used to do was to add a can of chili beans in sauce tomit. I grew up eating this and still make it to this day and I am almost 72 yrs. old so you can say it is a tried and true much lov d family favorite. Also a budget stretcher, just add more macaroni!
This is good and my kids like it. Quick and easy.
Very tasty. Some changes I made due to what I had on hand: Whole wheat fusilli pasta; used 8 oz. and I will use less next time I make it. Rotel tomatoes with chilies. Garlic powder, no fresh or jarred on hand. Fresh mushrooms, sauteed with olive oil and some of the garlic powder before browning the meat.
Not a fan. It was pretty tasteless and bland. Will definitely not make again.
Love this recipe. I did add some green bell pepper as this is what my mom did.
Add some green pepper and yes....this is goulash! Very fast, easy and delicious!
I am 79 and remember it as a staple in our family just after WWII. My StepDad taught me the basic recipe when he got back from 2 years fighting in Europe. Even now I think about and still miss that wonderful man. But at my age, this old retired Pastor thinks it will not be all that long when we will have a reunion, and maybe I'll mention slumgullion to him early on. We had little money and 4 growing boys so we did everything we could think of to serve hearty meals at the least possible cost. . Today I make it with the following variations: I use one can of diced tomatoes and one can of stewed tomatoes, cut up a bit. Slow cooking is best if you really want the flavors to blend and enhance the taste. After everything has cooked for a long time, about an hour, on a slow simmer so that the flavors blend, I add a couple cups of water, stir it in, and then add about 1/2 as many elbows as called for here, to the top of the skillet. Cooking the pasta that way insures that the pasta absorbs the full flavor of the base. I use a LOT more garlic than this recipe. I also add italian seasoning and sprinkle with dried chopped sweet basil. I never add salt or pepper so that those who want them can add them or not. When the pasta is cooked I stir everything together and pat it down a bit; then I sprinkle 8 oz of shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese on top, cover with a lid until it is melted and it is ready to serve. God bless, everybody!
I love this recipe! I first heard of it while watching an old movie. I didn't have the mushrooms so I added chopped sweet red peppers and a little cream for richness. Yummy! I am making it again tonight. It is so easy.
My Mom would make this, brought back a lot of memories!
I have made this for YEARS! Except we call it the Swazey special, named after my old friend Gail Swazey's father who said he learned the recipe when he was in the service. My recipe is basic--ground beef, elbow macaroni, onion, a can of tomatoes, a green bell pepper, and, most important--extra sharp cheddar cheese! I use the cheddar cheese "log" from the supermarket--anywhere from half to three quarters of the log. Cut it into small cubes and pop it into the hot meat/tomato/macaroni mixture where it can melt. Delicious comfort food! Does anyone know where the name Slumgullion comes from???
I added celery and green peppers. Used V8 juice instead of tomatoe sauce and a dash of Worcestershire sauce. My grandmother used to make it all the time.
Homemade hamburger helper that tastes so much better. Add grated cheese while it is hot and you have a whole other dimension to the meal.
Brings back wonderful memories - we always thought my father made up the name. He also added velveeta and green peppers. Sometimes he used tomato soup instead of tomatoes.
This was really easy to make and my kids liked it. I used cream of mushroom soup instead of mushrooms on the suggestion of another reviewer and it really did make it tasty and tangy. A tsp of sweet basil is a nice touch, too.
I'm giving this 5 stars because this took me back to my childhood. My grandmother made this on a pretty regular basis but called it Goulash. Edited to add...my grandmothers didn't have mushrooms but onion and green pepper. Being that my grandmother isn't here anymore this really brought back memories! thanks!
This has become a favorite, fast dinner for the two of us. We half the recipe but add the full stewed tomatoes. Could use 1/2 Ground Beef / Turkey. We'll be looking to add some more spices as it can be a bit bland but we keep coming back to it.
This was the best Slumgullion I have made in a very long time..the seasonings were perfect. I will be making this for a potlock tomorrow...I wills take a litle out for us at home as i know it will be all gone at the potluck. My husband loved it too..I didn't add the mushrooms as we don't eat them. Loved it.. 5 stars for sure.... Elizabeth
The slumgullion I used to make had chopped bell peppers and onions, cream of mushroom soup, tomato soup and american cheese added to the ground beef and macaroni. yummy.
This did not have enough tomato sauce and/or had too much pasta. It was a little to much like Hamburger Helper, with less sauce.
I've eaten this dish almost my entire life. I always wondered what the real name of it was -- we used to call it macaroni goulash. The only difference is that there are mushrooms added to this one. Reminds of days past.
Like my mom made.
Back in the day, we called this American Chop Suey. A favorite of my family, truly a comfort food. We always add a tablespoon of sugar to cut the acid in the tomatoes, and never use mushrooms. Hmmm... I think I'll make it tonight! Thanks for jogging my memory!
This was a hit with my family. Will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe for a simple, quick meal!
It was very good, just a little bland. I don't think there's anything to really do about that; it's more of a preference than anything. I used ziti instead of macaroni pasta just because that's what I had at home! Great recipe, awesome for a cold winter meal!
Quick and easy, and everyone liked it. Will be making this again.
I made this without the noodles and poured it over rice. It was very good!
This is my all time favorite My mother made this when I was young, I make it now and my family loves it as well. Salt to taste
This was a fast, easy recipe to make in a hurry. Start to finish only took about 25 minutes. I added some garlic salt, in addition to the minced garlic and also added some green peppers, as suggested by other reviewers. Topped it with a little shredded cheddar and it was very good.
I added some chopped zucchini to this recipe.
Nana made this oh so long ago..I wasn't a fan of it much when I was a kid,but my tastes have changed in my seniority.I tweaked it a bit for my taste buds.Added green pepper,left out the mushrooms and added a little chili powder and basil.Also added the parm cheese at the end.I think it tastes mighty good now.
Makes a TON of food so it's great for leftovers smothered in cheese!
I would give this a 4.5 if I could. It does not get any easier than this. I substituted diced tomatoes for stewed tomatoes because it is what I had on hand. The leftovers are even better! I will definitely make this again.
I added tomato soup and less canned tomatoes. I also added rosemary. My intent was to recreate a slumgullion recipe my grandmother made during the Great Depression. This recipe gave a good baseline to start from. I'm very close to getting my grandmother's recipe to where I remember it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections