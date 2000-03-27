I am 79 and remember it as a staple in our family just after WWII. My StepDad taught me the basic recipe when he got back from 2 years fighting in Europe. Even now I think about and still miss that wonderful man. But at my age, this old retired Pastor thinks it will not be all that long when we will have a reunion, and maybe I'll mention slumgullion to him early on. We had little money and 4 growing boys so we did everything we could think of to serve hearty meals at the least possible cost. . Today I make it with the following variations: I use one can of diced tomatoes and one can of stewed tomatoes, cut up a bit. Slow cooking is best if you really want the flavors to blend and enhance the taste. After everything has cooked for a long time, about an hour, on a slow simmer so that the flavors blend, I add a couple cups of water, stir it in, and then add about 1/2 as many elbows as called for here, to the top of the skillet. Cooking the pasta that way insures that the pasta absorbs the full flavor of the base. I use a LOT more garlic than this recipe. I also add italian seasoning and sprinkle with dried chopped sweet basil. I never add salt or pepper so that those who want them can add them or not. When the pasta is cooked I stir everything together and pat it down a bit; then I sprinkle 8 oz of shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese on top, cover with a lid until it is melted and it is ready to serve. God bless, everybody!