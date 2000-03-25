Pasta Sauce with Italian Sausage

A homemade sausage pasta sauce for those who are tired of sweet pasta sauces. It's super flavorful. Serve over your favorite pasta with a tossed green salad and crusty garlic bread.

Recipe by CRAIG

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat; add sausage and cook until browned, about 10 minutes. Remove sausage and set aside.

  • Heat olive oil in the same skillet over medium heat. Stir in ground beef, garlic, and onion. Cook and stir until beef is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.

  • Pour in tomatoes and tomato sauce; stir in cooked sausage. Season with salt, basil, oregano, bay leaf, and ground black pepper. Simmer uncovered for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Remove and discard bay leaf.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 58.1mg; sodium 1517.8mg. Full Nutrition
