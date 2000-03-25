Pasta Sauce with Italian Sausage
A homemade sausage pasta sauce for those who are tired of sweet pasta sauces. It's super flavorful. Serve over your favorite pasta with a tossed green salad and crusty garlic bread.
I have been looking for a chunky meaty sauce, and this is it! I removed the casings from the sausage and instead of chopping them into pieces, I mixed the sausage with the ground beef. I used a 28 oz. can of sauce, and a 14 oz. can of diced tomatoes. The onions do add some sweetness to the sauce, so keep that in mind when deciding how much to add. I used one half of a large yellow onion, and it wasn't too sweet. I also added some cayenne pepper to the sauce, and some parsley. This is a great beginner recipe! Next time I will try it with ground pork.Read More
This was ok, but was WAY too salty for me. Maybe it was the Italian sausage I used but if I were to make it again, I would use 1 lb of ground beef, 1/2 lb of Italian sausage and leave out the salt.Read More
This was very good! I did not use the ground beef but only sweet italian sausage. I added 1/2 cup of red wine. I used the sauce with the Italian Sausage and Peppers recipe from this site. Will make again.
this was a good one. I changed it a little. I used only sausage instead of adding beef. I served it on top of bowtie noodles with salad on the side. it was great.
Can't believe I have never made a sauce using Italian sausage and beef at the same time. It was wonderful. I added a little bit of red wine and sugar to the sauce as well as using fresh basil from my garden.
This is a great pasta sauce! Tangy but not sweet with a perfect spicy bite to it. I won't be buying canned sauce anymore. The only thing I would change is adding about half the amount of salt called for. Oh and I also minced my garlic instead and used about 6 cloves.
Very good flavor and so easy to make. My picky husband who really doesn't like spaghetti, even complimented me on this meal tonight. I got a lot of rave reviews on my homemade spaghetti sauce and it was not a lot of work at all. Yummy and thanks for the contribution.
I made this once because I wanted something different from traditional red sauce. Made it actually for a date who is now my husband. Every time I make it people just flip and ask for the recipe. I use chopped tomatoes instead of whole but other than that it is just wonderful the way it is.
Pasta Sauce with Italian Sausage Haiku: "Mmm, my mouth is full. Meat plus sausage is genius! Just a bit more spice." Very good pasta sauce with loads of potential to be even better. I had about 1/2 lb. worth of frozen meatballs leftover from making "Meatball Alphabet Soup" last week and threw those in while everything simmered instead of using crumbled ground beef. Gave the sauce a lick and decided it needed a little oomph, so I added 1/4 tsp. allspice and 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes. Served over penne with mozzarella and parsley, and buon appetito!
Good basic recipe. But you can never have too much garlic! One clove? Absurd. How about 6? Fresh sweet basil and oregano might be good vs. dried if avaialble. Anchovy is essential, Along with a heavy dose of red wine, spash of balsamic vinegar. And Julia Child's magic ingredient at the end, BUTTER! It smooths the sauce out, and will work wonders. Rest in peace Julia.
This was so good! I have been really hating ready-made sauces lately and wanted to try and make my own. This one was perfect for my family. Like another reviewer, I too added about 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper and also added a full 28oz can of tomatoes. A keeper!
would give it five except for: at least double the garlic and omit the salt. The tomatoes, tomatoe sauce (if store bought) and the sausage already have prox 40% of your daily intake of sodium. If someone needs mores alt, put it on the table. A dish of fresh grated parmesan/romano would be a good compliment.
I used one very large onion and upped the garlic quite a bit more. I used organic tomatoes and organic tomato sauce. I did not add the salt. Because I had it, I threw in some sliced baby bella mushrooms when I sauteed the onion and garlic. After tasting the sauce, I added some more basil and oregano as well as a slug of red wine and a pinch of brown sugar. Nice quick sauce that gets better as it simmers. I don't understand the review that stated it wasn't worth the effort. This sauce took under 20 minutes for me, from start to finish, not counting simmering which takes no effort from me at all. My oldest son told me that he prefers spaghetti sauce made with sausage now so I'll make this again.
Very good meat sauce for pasta. I crumbled the sausage and cooked it right along with the ground beef. Added tons more garlic and a little red pepper flake. This sauce is very similar to the meat sauce I layer into my lasagna.
It was great!! My friends flipped when they tasted this homemade sauce!
Good recipe as is, however I would emphasize Italion plum tomatoes and double the garlic. I always have side dishes of chopped black olives and anchovies for those who like to add to sauce.
YUM! Very meaty and wonderful. I might cut down a little bit on the salt next time because the sausage had plenty in it, but it was a super recipe and I can't wait to make it again!
We really liked this recipe. I did add 1/2 cup red wine and some canned mushrooms.I used two links of mild and two links of hot italian sausage. Next time I will make it the same way but add some black olives.
This recipe was fabulous and freezes/re-heats well!!! Added a yummy homemade garlic bread and we were all set!
Yum, we loved it. I used a few cloves of garlic and the canned tomatoes that i had in were roasted garlic flavor. Will definitely be making this again & again.
I thought this sauce had good flavor, but I have to agree with the reviewer who said it had more of a chili consistency. There was so much meat that there wasn't enough "sauce" to coat the pasta. I will make it again, but will double the tomatoes, tomato sauce and spices. I may also cut down on the meat portions.
I was disappointed after I finished making this recipe. In my opinion is was way too salty and I only put in 1/4 of a teaspoon of salt rather then the 1 teaspoon that is required for the recipe.
This was wonderful -- my boyfriend loved it! Will make this again! Added coment after makeing several times ---I have made it several times and “My Guy’s” son was in town and he loved it too. I have shared with several fiends – all with great results! I flip the weights using ½ pound of Italian sausage and 1 pound of beef. I also add a can or Rotel to give it a little kick!
yummy but dried out quickly. I'd recommend adding in more tomato sauce and letting it simmer for longer than the 1 to blend the flavours.
This is one of the best meat sauces I have come across. My husband loves this recipe and so does the rest of the family. I'm generally a no meat on my pasta kind of gal, but this was very good!
This is a fantastic pasta sauce. I use hot Italian sausage in mine to give it a little extra kick!
I assembled this in a matter of minutes after I browned the sausage and hamburger together. Since I am a diabetic I am using whole wheat pasta multi grain and very little more....I found the sauce easy, quick, simple, and fantastic aroma and taste. For the two of us I usually double the recipes because I freeze the remainder of the portion. To keep it honest I tried the original recipe first and gave it a 5 star. In the remainder of the pot I mixed in some Splenda and Cayenne pepper for the next round. The original recipe was an absolutely excellent starting point. Who knows where we go from there…..
I made this sauce and substituted regular noodles with bowtie pasta and I will tell you (hoping my Italian mother-in law doesnt ever hear me say it!)This is the BEST sauce I have ever tasted,even better as leftovers.
This was just Okey. I will stick to my regular sauce and Sausage recipe
Good taste, but I'm not sure it was worth all the effort.
i made this for dinner tonight over raviolis. i did switch it up a little bit but it was delicious!! i added a little garlic powder and a sprinkle of cayanne pepper!! i used mild sausage ony because i like my sauce with a little spice to it!! i cooked for my boyfriend and his sister and they both fell in love with it, they couldnt stop dipping their cheesy garlic bread in it!! i will deff make this again!
My husband and I loved it.
Used Turkey Italian sausage, no ground beef,a 28 oz can diced tomatoes, and 28 oz can tomato sauce, (we like it saucy) and some fresh basil. Turned out great.
Very good! My husband loved it! I used diced tomatoes instead of whole tomatoes. This recipe is a keeper!
Great sauce! My boyfriend's family is Italian so he was spoiled in always having homemade sauce for pasta. He scorns even the suggestion of having store bought sauce. I tried the recipe out on his roomates and it got rave reviews. I am sure he will love it as well! I also used hot Italian sausage instead of sweet.
This is a great sause to use if you like sausage. I didn't blend it with beef, and I'm glad I didn't. My husband and I really enjoyed it, but it was a little too flavorful for my son.
I made it exactly as written. My family loved it. I will make it again and again. Thanks for posting.
Excellent dish! This was my first time making the dish - and I ain't no chef - but it was delicious and filling. I will more than likely ADD more sauce the next time just to give it a smoother texture.
Very good basic sauce, but I'm glad I read the reviews first (the ones that commented on the fact that it's too salty!). So I eliminated the salt. And I used 1 1/2 jars of spaghetti sauce instead of the tomatoes and sauce, 3 cloves of garlic, and a cup of wine! I put it in the slow cooker for many hours and it was delicious!
Very good. I didn't have ground beef but it was still great. Don't think I will add the beef next time either. Yum!
Spices didn't work for me. Suggest Italian Seasoning instead. Changes made: * No sausage nor bay leaf * More ground beef * More olive oil * More onions and garlic * no canned tomatoes, just tomato sauce * added parsley and two peppers, and cayenne pepper
This is delicious! I left out the ground beef because the package of sausage I had was more than the recipe called for and figured what the heck! Maybe it was the sausage I used but I think that next time I will leave out the salt. I will be making this many more times. Thanks for the post!
This had a great taste, but was just TOO meaty .. didn't feel like a "sauce" as the end of a day .. more like a chili consistency. Just a matter of preference I suppose.
Very good! Tons of meat and flavor!
great recipe! It rivals my Italian neighbour's sauce
This pasta sauce was amazing! I used both the ground beef and ground sausage. It had such an amazing flavour! I followed the recipe exactly and wouldn't change a thing!
This was very yummy! I used Mild Italian Sausage and it was a bit spicy for my sister and me, but my Dad really loved it. I might use sweet Italian sausage next time, but nonetheless, thumbs up on your recipe! Thank you for sharing.
Our local Kroger handed out this recipe with a sample .... my family loves it.
This recipe was great! My fiancee loved it. I used turkey sausage and added more tomato sauce.
I have always just dropped the meatballs in the sauce raw. I think the recipe is great except too much bread crumbs and not enough garlic. Also need to add some salt to the meat mix. Maybe a tad bit more parmesian to the mix too. Other than that its perfect. I would not change anything. Dropping the raw meatballs in the sauce to cook gives the sauce a very rich home made taste. Superb !!!
This is a great recipe as a starting point for making sauce. i used fresh ingredients and the taste is so much more intense and heartier. In the magic bullet, I blended green pepper, basil, parsley, garlic, onions. I sauteed this with cumin, paprika, hot italian sausage. Then used fresh tomatoes instead of canned, omitted tomato sauce. Add salt, touch of sugar (to reduce tartness) and fresh ground pepper. Let simmer for 3 hours and adjust spices as it cooks. Unbelievable and everyone goes crazy over this sauce!
In place of the sausage, you can also use raviloi for a different variantion.
Added 1 Tbsp fennel, 1/2 tsp salt, 1tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp crushed red pepper to ground pork and mixed it together. Browned pork mixture with ground beef, onion, and garlic. Only used 1/2 tsp salt when adding tomato and sauce Really liked this sauce! Ate a serving with garlic cheese toast before it was even finished simmering Just my preference, I will add more garlic and a bit of crushed red chilies to sauce next time.
Great recipe! Added extra flavour to my pasta sauce. My husband was very impressed and is usually bored by my regular pasta sauce.
After reading all reviews I a mild pork sausage and left out the hamburger. I left out the salt. I used fresh tomatoes from my neighbors garden instead of a can of tomatoes. Served over Angel hair pasta, GREAT!
Wow. Have always wanted to try a pasta sauce with Italian sausage. This is the best. Can hardly wait to get the pasta cooked. No changes, just as written. Num Num
very good my family loved it alot
I used a half-pound of italian sausage meat instead of round beef in the sauce, but otherwise followed exactly. Wow! Absolutely delicious.
I really liked this dish as did my girlfriend. The only changes I made was increased the garlic (which i do with any recipe) and added some bell pepper to it. I was definitely something I will make again.
We absolutely loved this one. Requires a little effort, but well worth it. Wouldn't change a thing.
Excellent dish, my kids loved it. One minor modification I made was to cooked the sausage whole in its casing using a halogen oven then cutting it into 1/2 inch slice.
This was the best sauce I have ever tasted! The longer you let it simmer, the more flavorful it becomes. I skipped the sausage from the recipe and added a bit of flaked red pepper. EXCELLENT!
This was good. I doubled the recipe but only used 1/2lb sausage and 1 lb of hamburger. I used ground sausage and browned it with the hamburger. The sausage was really salty so I only added a shake of garlic salt. Family said the tomatoes were too many & too chunky so I think I will use crushed next time. But overall a good recipe.
Made this dish yesterday, EXCELLENT! The only modification was I used 1/2 lb. of spicy Italian sausage and 1 lb. of ground beef. I also let it simmer for 2 hours vs. the one hour. The flavors were amazing! When I went to the store for the ingredients, I could not find a 16 oz. can of any type of tomatoes, so I bought a 28 oz. can. When I cooked the sauce, I only used 16 oz. from the can, intending to freeze the rest.. (I noticed in some of the reviews that others had used a 28 oz. can from the start.) So when I needed more sauce on Day 2, I just added the other 12 oz. to the mix. BIG MISTAKE! It obviously diluted the sauce, but also lessened the "wow factor" of the first day. So, my advice: use only 16 oz. of tomatoes and if you need more, start a NEW batch of sauce!
This turned out great! I omitted the ground beef (since I just had sausage on hand) and added green peppers and mushrooms (browned separately and added to the cooked onion/garlic mixture) and also reduced what was left of a bottle of red wine I had sitting around and added the reduction to the sausage as it was browning and it added some great flavor! Also used coconut oil instead of olive oil and because of the hearty ingredients you couldn't tell the difference whatsoever so I got the health benefits of using coconut oil and it didn't change the flavor - win win! Thanks for this great recipe!
I love this sauce. I only made one change. Instead of tomato sauce I added tomato paste. We like the sauce thicker. Very good flavor. I will make it again.
We loved this. I didn't put the ground beef in because we are trying to save money at the grocery store. It still turned out really great. I'll make this a lot! Five star meal
This is my new favorite recipe! Love, love, love it. The only thing I changed was that I added more garlic. I diced up about 6 cloves!
I made this today with 10 sausage links and no hamburger meat. I didn't measure either. It was sooo yummy, the italian sausage really gives it an extra depth of flavor. Yum, will make again and again.
I really loved this recipe. I added 1/2 lb extra ground beef, 8 oz. package of fresh mushrooms and a 29 oz. can of crushed tomatoes instead of the 15 oz. can of tomato sauce. I also added a little bit of hot sauce for some extra kick and used 2 extra large garlic cloves! My whole family enjoyed the dish and said it was fantastic! I paired it with a wonderful organic mixed lettuce salad with an olive oil and lemon dressing. This will be one of my regular recipes in the house!
This is a great meat sauce recipe. Made it a few times as the recipe states, but have added a little extra ground beef (up to 1 pound total) and Italian sausage (up to 1.5 pounds and we like spicy, so I use hot Italian sausage). Also, one of my kids doesn't like whole tomatoes, so Iuse one can of crushed tomatoes instead of whole or diced. I also like to add a dollop of red wine (whatever I have on hand). We serve with a Caesar salad and garlic bread.
Has been my favorite go-to sauce for several years. Takes very little time to put together, and is so much better than jar sauce.
Great recipe! I just used some fresh country style ground sausage from the local market and it was fantastic.
This is my all-time favorite pasta sauce recipe! My husband and I have found that we like it better if we just stick to one meat though. Sometimes we use just beef, other times we use just sausage. Every time it tastes wonderful! It tastes like restaurant spaghetti each time!
We loved this sauce, the only thing I added was tomato paste to thicken it up a little. I'm thinking about using it as a pizza sauce too.
Great sauce! This is my new 'go-to' sauce recipe. Simple and delicious. The only change I made was instead of slicing the sausage, I just left it in large chunks when breaking it up with a wooden spoon. You can't mess this up!
I added 1 tsp of fennel seeds and 1 tablespoon of sugar to it. It was easy and delicious. Would definitely make it again.
This is a really great and easy sauce recipe!! Thanks!
Kids loved it- a new family fav!
It was very quick easy and tasty! I only had a 20 oz package of ground mild Italian sausage on hand so didn’t add the beef. Also I used what I had on hand for canned tomato products...28oz can + 8 oz to
Great recipe. I believe it can be tailored to your family's tastes. It could be tailored to be more sweet, savory or spicy. The Only change I made is I omitted the ground beef as didn't have any on hand.
very good and very hearty. Next time I would cook the sausage a bit before slicing it up into pieces and throwing it in so its not so ground up.
this is one of the best sauces i have made in all my years a thumbs up for this one evryone loved it
Added 3/4 tsp red pepper flakes for a nice kick!!
Very good. My wife wants it again tonight.
Very good , very easy ,no complaints .... I will do this again ! Thank You
Loved it!! My son who's 19 absolutely loved this! I wasn't sure how it was going turn out because I've never used Italian sausage with pasta. It was delicious!!!!! Will be making again!!!
I had to add a little powdered sugar to combat some of the saltiness, but that may have just been the tomato sauce and canned tomatoes I was using. Everyone (11 people) loved it last night. Definitely going to make it again!
Good, I Used Ground sausage instead of links and cooked it in with the ground beef
Recipe is delicious as-is! (Just wanted to mention that for those looking for an honest, no alterations to the recipe review). I’ve made it a few times and only tonight did I try to make it from memory- got the ratios wrong on the beef (I did a pound of sausage and beef both), used smoked paprika out of habit from my own recipe, and left out the salt (I kind of inhaled a full bag of potato chips today- I certainly didn’t need more!) and it still turned out delicious! Thanks for the great recipe!
I wanted a light pasta sauce and this recipe was perfect. The only changes I made were only using sasuage and using two cans of diced tomatoes and no tomato sauce.
Made it. Terrific, tasty, easy. Used ground pork instead of beef, because I had it. Will do it again and again.
So good. Added a little more sauce and diced carrots and zucchini
Great Recipe. Prepared it exactly as directed. The whole family loved it. Thanks for a Great recipe.
Very good recipes, I don't usually use canned tomatoes but I did for this recipes. It was delicious, but I didn't use sausage just lean ground beef.
This recipe has been a favorite of mine and my family for years. When I make it, it is the only item of food every member of my family when we all get together for the holidays, from child to elderly, eat without any complaints or fussing. I make about 4 times the amount the recipe calls for and freeze what isn't eaten. It doesn't last in the freezer during holiday visits as every person pulls out some for a quick bite. .even the sauce by itself without pasta is a hearty, meaty stew. That being said I do add double for all herbs the recipe calls for and triple the garlic. I and everyone love the spicy kick. Sometimes I had 4 times the garlic and everyone still loves it. I also do one more thing... I usually cook it in the morning and let it simmer covered in th÷ pot as long as possible. The longer it simmers, the better the flavors are. I try for seven hours of simmering stiring about every hour. I
Fantastic flavor! Between shuttling my kids to practices, I didn't have time to leave on the stove for an hour, so I used Pomi Marinara (in the box) and Pomi tomato sauce. I used hot Italian sausage - pork, not turkey, added fresh herbs along with the onion and garlic - just as in the recipe. My two boys LOVED this!
I love this sauce! I have made it several times and found it to be simple, yet so delicious! The one change I make is I use ground italian sausage rather than links. :)
Just made this today! Of course we all modify and use what we have on hand. My modifications: add 1/2 cup sweet red wine, used a 28 ounce can of tomato sauce, and did not add beef as I didn't have any on hand. I also used Dei Fratelli Truly Tomato Petite Cut Diced tomatoes 16 oz. in a light purée. I served with a hearty pasta and mixed it all together and topped with mozzarella. Thanks for the great recipe!!
