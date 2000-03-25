Pasta Sauce with Italian Sausage

This recipe has been a favorite of mine and my family for years. When I make it, it is the only item of food every member of my family when we all get together for the holidays, from child to elderly, eat without any complaints or fussing. I make about 4 times the amount the recipe calls for and freeze what isn't eaten. It doesn't last in the freezer during holiday visits as every person pulls out some for a quick bite. .even the sauce by itself without pasta is a hearty, meaty stew. That being said I do add double for all herbs the recipe calls for and triple the garlic. I and everyone love the spicy kick. Sometimes I had 4 times the garlic and everyone still loves it. I also do one more thing... I usually cook it in the morning and let it simmer covered in th÷ pot as long as possible. The longer it simmers, the better the flavors are. I try for seven hours of simmering stiring about every hour. I