Homemade Lasagna

This is very yummy. I did have a few problems though. First, I thought it had too much of a tomatoey taste in the sauce so I added some carrot based on some of the other reviews, but it still had that tomato taste so I added a few teaspoons of brown sugar. Second, I wasn't sure about the parsely. It says 1 TBSP, but I didn't know if only 1/2 tbsp was to go into the sauce and the other 1/2 was to go into the ricotta mixture. I ended up putting it all into the sauce and just put extra into the cheese sauce and it turned out fine. Third, I doubled up on the sauce and used it all for the lasagna and wished I had left some over for extra sauce. I thought I would have plenty, but I didn't and I had doubled this. 4th, I used about the same amount of salt that the recipe called for and it tasted fine to me. Many people thought it was way too salty. Some changes I made were: I sauteed onion and garlic in olive oil before adding the ground beef. I only used ground beef. Then added extra garlic and onion to the tomato sauce because we love garlic. For the cheese sauce I used ricotta and shredded parmesan cheese. I think the grated parmesan might make it too salty. It was a time consuming recipe, but very very good. I wish I had some sauce left over. It's very cheesy and I will make it again using my changes and possibly making sure that I have enough sauce left over.