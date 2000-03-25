Homemade Lasagna

332 Ratings
  • 5 226
  • 4 78
  • 3 17
  • 2 5
  • 1 6

This is my mom's special homemade lasagna recipe with made from scratch tomato sauce and delicious, cheesy filling. I have found none better anywhere. Serve with a leafy green salad and crusty garlic bread, if desired.

By CRAIG

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
45 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
prep:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add noodles and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Place pork and beef in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Stir in tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, parsley, garlic, oregano, onion, sugar, basil and salt. Simmer over medium-low heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • In a large bowl, combine cottage cheese, eggs, Parmesan cheese, parsley, salt and pepper.

  • In a 9x13 inch baking dish, place 2 layers of noodles on the bottom of dish; layer 1/2 of the cheese mixture, 1/2 of the mozzarella cheese and 1/2 of the sauce; repeat layers.

  • Cover with aluminum foil and bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes. Remove foil and bake for another 5 to 10 minutes; let stand for 10 minutes before cutting; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
638 calories; protein 45.7g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 160.8mg; sodium 2053mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/10/2022