Pierogies and Cabbage

A filling and delicious meal of tangy cabbage with potato- and cheese-filled pierogies. Serve with a tossed green salad, if desired.

Recipe by MOLSON7

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add frozen pierogies and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown, about 8 minutes per side. Keep warm until ready to serve.

  • At the same time, cook bacon in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat until evenly browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove bacon to a paper towel-lined plate, reserving drippings in the pan.

  • Add cabbage and onion to the bacon drippings. Stir, cover, and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, vinegar, sugar, and salt. Add bacon and cook, uncovered, for 5 minutes.

  • Combine pierogies with the cabbage mixture and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 47g; fat 19g; cholesterol 27.9mg; sodium 951.5mg. Full Nutrition
