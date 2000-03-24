Pierogies and Cabbage
A filling and delicious meal of tangy cabbage with potato- and cheese-filled pierogies. Serve with a tossed green salad, if desired.
My husband is used to having kielbasa with his pierogies so I sliced turkey kielbasa and heated in a pan with some olive oil before adding the rest of the ingredients. It was delicious! We all loved it and it's healthier than the original w/bacon. Thank you for a great recipe!Read More
My husband is used to having kielbasa with his pierogies so I sliced turkey kielbasa and heated in a pan with some olive oil before adding the rest of the ingredients. It was delicious! We all loved it and it's healthier than the original w/bacon. Thank you for a great recipe!
This recipe came out beautiful with adjustments. I used a bag of coleslaw mix, cut out the veg. oil as there was enough drippings, added 1t. of sugar because of the store bought tomatoes and used fresh pierogies (also made with potato dumplings once) I did not have white wine vinegar so used red instead. This dish was fully of color and carried a nice taste and look. This is a keeper! Anna H.
This was really a surprise. I enjoy cabbage, so I thought I'd try this recipe. Great flavor and easy. After making and eating this, I have no idea why oil was listed. It surely does not need it.
Wow! Loved it!! I knew my husband wasn't crazy about pierogies but I love them, so I gave it a try. He loved it and even went back for seconds. It was a nice change from the normal old pierogies with butter. Thanks for the great recipe!!
This is a good, quick and inexpensive recipe - great as is, and perfect for tweaking to taste. I sauteed my onions before adding the cabbage, added a little more vinegar, some celery seed and lots of black pepper. I also sauteed my pierogies according to the package directions instead of boiling. The tomatoes are a great touch! Thanks for the recipe!
Oh my Goodness, that was sooooo good. Followed the recipe pretty much to the letter... just didn't add the extra oil, wasn't really needed with the bacon drippings. Only had red wine vinegar but that didn't seem to hurt it any. It's five stars all the way and I will definitely make this again and again.
Used turkey kielbasa instead of bacon and packaged cole slaw mix, but everything else according to recipe. We loved it! Even my 3-year-old ate it. It wasn't a heavy dish with the change of kielbasa for bacon, was very colorful. The only thing I would change is I actually found it a little bland and will add more vinegar and more salt next time. Definitely a keeper!
This was great. I used smoked sausage instead of bacon as suggested by another user. I was not very fond of pierogies before this recipe! Thanks!
Great, but skipped the bacon and used canola oil to make it veggie.
I love cabbage and my BF loves pierogies, so I thought this was the perfect compromise for us. It was excellent! I did leave out the bacon and substituted Splenda in place of the sugar and would make it again the same way.
To die for! I'm a southern girl with no preconceived notions of what a pierogie should be - but this was sooo good.
Yum! First time serving pierogies and we devoured this meal! Doubled the recipe and omitted the vegetable oil completely. Served with Polish sausage but it really wasn't necessary as this is a meal in itself.
Very good. Not sure what a Pierogie is. I used what I had on hand, Torteiloni filled with Ricotta & Spinach. Will make again.
Used ham in place of the bacon, which was great.
Fantastic. I skipped the tomatoes simply because I didn't have any and it was still wonderful. Can't wait to try it again WITH tomatoes! YUMMY
This was delicious! I used a bag of cole slaw mix and the only bacon I had was pre-cooked - which I doubled the amount of. I crisped up the bacon in a pan with about a tsp of Olive Oil, then I added all the veggies to saute. I tripled the vinegar and sugar - which I used brown sugar and loved the contrasting tastes. It elevated the Peirogies and my mother devoured it! This is going to remain in my rotation for ever - great recipe!
We love pierogies, but I've never made them with cabbage or bacon. Those two ingredients just enhanced the flavor of the dish. I doubled the batch and added some tomatoes and sour cream before serving. They were wonderful the night we had them and very good as leftovers for lunch the next day. Molson7 - great recipe, thanks for sharing.
This was awesome! very easy and tasted so good! didn't have wine vingar, used white vinegar instead. turned out really good.
As is typical, I didn't have everything listed in the recipe. I did not use bacon, but rather added a little butter to get the cabbage and onions soft. Overall, it was delicious. I love cabbage and had never thought to serve it with perogies, although I probably should have. Thanks for the great idea!
Made this last night for dinner. It was absoultely delicious. I used low salt bacon and I did add two tablespoons of sour cream at the end. I also pan fried the pierogies just a little because the family likes them a little crunchy on the bottom. No left overs in this house! Thank you Molson7 for the quick and easy recipe.
OMGosh this was good!! I mean very good! fabulous! My 12 yr old daughter helped me make this tonight. Everyone in my family loved it...it's going into the regular rotation binder! I will be making this one over and over. Out of necessity I used a package of coleslaw mix from the produce department and I had no white sugar, so I subbed that with brown sugar. It was awesome!!!! How can you go wrong with pierogies and BACON! Mmmmmm
This was such a simple and delicious recipe. Made it for my wife, kids and mother in law and thay all had seconds. The only thing I did different was use 1 can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh, just for convienience. Will be making this one again.
I thought this recipe was very good. I added Splenda (anout 1 teaspoon) to offset the vinegar. Also, I used pear-infused balsamic vinegar. I did not use the vegetable oil, because the bacon dripping were enough. All-in-all very good. Will make again.
This is delicious. I had been cooking pierogies before, experimenting, but this is absolutely delicious. I did modify it by subtracting the bacon. Too many calories there! I used Red Cabbage, Mushrooms, Onions and it was awesome!
This was really tasty even though I prefer my home-made pierogies but that takes forever to do. The only change I made was to use chopped salt pork instead of bacon since that is how I do it when I make pierogies from scratch. Thanks!
Delicious! I made the recipe exactly as stated, and it was good.
This was a great new way to combine my favorite ingredients. A few simple changes that brought rave reviews. I left out the tomatoes but I added julienned baby carrots in with the cabbage. Half way thru I added the parboiled perogies bringing them down to the pan bottom for a bit of browning. At the end I tossed 3/4 lb small shrimp in the empty pan for 2 minutes , then I returned everything to the pan for an additional 2 minutes. I will be passing this recipe around !
This was delicious! Best cabbage I have ever made. I wouldn't change a thing.
great with whatever vinegar you have on hand. very filling and cheap.
Was ok, I think I am use to the way I make pierogies with mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, green onions, and zuchinni. My husband liked it, just don't think I'll make it that way again.
Very good! It's nice to have something a little different. Even the kids ate it. I'll definately make it again.
We loved these. I like to bake the pierogies. This is the way I'll be making pierogies from now on. Thanks
Very Dissapointed
I liked this dish, but my family not so much. I used packaged cole slaw and didn’t change anything else.
Some really liked in my family others thought it was to sweet so going down the middle with my rating.
The bacon gave everything such a good smokey flavor! I added a little butter instead of the vegetable oil, left out the salt (there was enough in the bacon) and didn't add the sugar (we only like sweet stuff for dessert). This was easy and quick to make, will def. make again with the same modifications.
The bacon grease upset our stomaches. Maybe, substitute it with olive oil? Otherwise, it was really delicious.
Amazingly yummy. Will be making again.
I didn't have bacon, so I made this with some ground beef. Very tasty! My family are all pierogi fanatics and they loved it!
This is fabulous! I also used the pre-bagged coleslaw and threw the frozen pierogie in the skillet after slightly cooking the onions. My Hungarian family enjoyed it thoroughly! Thank you!
It’s awesome!
Never had pierogies before, they're okay but I am not sure I would make it with cabbage again. But the cabbage mixture was excellent. I am thinking of making that as a side dish or putting pork ribs or smoked sausage on top.
This was a wonderful recipe! I was looking for something different to do with the cabbage I had and we love pirogues, so this was perfect. Very filling and best of all, not greasy or heavy! I was dubious about the sugar, but it was perfect. I did make a few changes from necessity, like using olive oil instead of vegetable oil, and adding some frozen mushrooms and frozen pepper strips that I needed to use up, and using apple cider vinegar instead of wine, but it was a perfect base recipe!
This is on regular rotation in our house. I made it last night with 3 smoked sausage links instead of the bacon (cooking from memory, I forgot to remove the meat after browning and it overcooked, so won't forget again). We prefer using red cabbage over green, it really gives it a more complex flavor. I brown the pierogi a bit in the pan after the meat/before the cabbage, then let them finish heating by steaming them on top of the cabbage when you cover it. Excellent meal with ingredients that keep in the fridge/freezer a long time, so good for tossing together a weeknight meal. My husband always goes back for seconds, and sometimes thirds on this one.
I'll make my own pierogis next time. The filling was very good, but commercial pierogis are always a disappointment to me. Great filling--it gets 4 stars--------commercial pierogis -1-. AL
Easy and very yummy! I did use distilled vinegar instead and it was just as great.
Made as written and whole family loved it including picky grandchildren and my 93 year old mom! Made a nice change from our usual way of topping perogies with fried chunks of yellow and red peppers, mushrooms and onions. Still added a dollop of sour cream though! Thanks!
I made this and added kielbasa to it, I didn’t have white wine vinegar on hand so I used rice vinegar, everybody loved it
I left out the vinegar and sugar and most of us really liked it. My 9 year old absolutely hated the pierogies but ate everything else which is the only reason I gave this 4 instead of 5 stars.
Very Very Good!! My family loved this!
Liked it the first time I made it ,but not the second time??
Followed recipe and it is great. I use jowl bacon when I can.
