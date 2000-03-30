Creamy Linguini for Two

A very quick and delicious pasta dish with a light, creamy blend of Parmesan cheese and ground nutmeg. Serve with a tossed green salad and some garlic bread.

By SHERRANCE

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for about 7 to 8 minutes or until al dente; drain. Remove from pot, cover and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, in a small skillet cook bacon over medium heat until crispy. Break up into small pieces and set aside.

  • In the pasta pot, melt butter over medium-low heat and add cream; heat thoroughly, but do not allow to boil. Combine cooked pasta with butter/cream mixture. Add Parmesan cheese and bacon; toss well. Allow sauce to thicken for a few minutes; add ground white pepper and nutmeg. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
992 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 85.8g; fat 62.1g; cholesterol 173mg; sodium 656mg. Full Nutrition
