Creamy Linguini for Two
A very quick and delicious pasta dish with a light, creamy blend of Parmesan cheese and ground nutmeg. Serve with a tossed green salad and some garlic bread.
I increased this to feed our family and it was great. A few changes to accomodate what I had on hand: I had no cream so instead I used 2% milk, so after melting the butter, I added a few pinches of flour to ensure I'd have a thicker sauce. I used regular black pepper and threw in some crushed red pepper for kick and left out the nutmeg. Whole family enjoyed this and I love how easy and quick it was to throw together. Thanks!Read More
Just okay. Not sure where this recipe went wrong ,but it was bland and just didn't do it for our family. I had to ehance the flavor with roasted garlic, romano cheese, and a bit of salt. I served it with parmesan chicken breast. Not sure I would make again.Read More
Yum! This is so rich and delicious. I added asparagus bites to it so I felt a little bit healthier while eating it!
This recipe was delicious!! My boyfriend really liked it!! I added some chicken though!!
I really liked the flavor, but it could have had some chicken or shrimp to give it some umf! My husband didn't like it well as I did, but I will be making it again! I will just be sure to add some chicken. I've decided that I think alfredo as a whole needs chicken b/c it's just too blah by itself.
Very quick and easy, very tasty! Sounded good as-written but I added some mushrooms, broccoli, Roma tomatoes, and garlic that I sauteed with the grease from the bacon. I used fat free half-&-half, black pepper (didn't have white), and used a little bit of pumpkin pie spice because I didn't have straight nutmeg.
Firstly, half a pound of pasta is more than two servings (thank goodness, since, as listed each serving is over a thousand calories). We got about 4 and a half servings out of it. Also, it made more sense to me to just cook the bacon in the same pasta pot right before making the sauce, worked well and added some flavor. As another reviewer said, used 2% milk and added a little flour, but I don't think the flour was really necessary as it would have been plenty thick. Also put in some sauteed mushroom and onion. Tasted great. Good versatile recipe, will certainly use again.
Very good and easy! I 'spiced' it up a bit though and it was outstanding. I chopped up some leaf spinach and sprinkled in some crushed red pepper. This not only made it very tasty and a little healthier, but the added colors made it LOOK as good as it tasted.
This is incredibly yummy.
This is wonderful! I needed something fast and tasty for everyone to enjoy and this hit the spot... I even had all the ingredients on hand. It is a definitely a go to recipe when I am low on time or patience... I even blogged about it!
This was delicious! I made the recipe exactly as stated and my husband and I both loved it. I was surprised that white pepper and nutmeg were so flavorful together. Next time I'll probably try adding some asparagus like a previous review suggested-- you could also add shrimp, chicken, or mushrooms... I think any of those things would be tasty in this pasta. Just be careful you don't use too much linguini or the pasta will be slightly on the dry side. We will definitely be making this again!
My 8 year old said this had to get 5 stars from us! I agree. I was going to serve asparagus as a side dish, so I steamed it and tossed it in with the pasta. Didn't have bacon on hand, but bacon bits worked in a pinch. There will be a fight over the leftovers tomorrow.
soooooooo gooooooooood!
This was quick, easy and yummy. That being said, I did make some changes based on what I had in the house and to try to make it a bit healthier. I cut the butter down by 1 T, used 2% milk (a little more than called for) and used turkey bacon. I just added a little flour to the butter to thicken since I used milk. Worked out just fine and the nutmeg provided a unique, but good flavor. I'm looking forward to the leftovers for lunch today!
Very good but I thought there was little to much parmesan as it soaked up all the cream sauce and made it dry. Next time I will double the sauce ingredients and add some Articokes, chicken, fresh mushrooms, and maybe some sun dried tomatoes. Will be scrumptious.
It's an okay recipe, but there's something definitely...wrong with it. For one, there definitely wasn't enough cream, either that, or it'd be better to use half and half. Also, there's a bit too much white pepper and nutmeg, because that's all I can taste, and no, I didn't put in any extra.
Wish I could give more stars! My only change would be to add more bacon. Next time I will use panchetta only because I love panchetta and I think it would be delicious. I served with broccoli rabe on the side and put a little parm over everything on the dish. Thank you for sharing!
I made this tonight and my bf and i took one bite and threw it all away. This was not good at all. I added shrimp and broccoli and it was still not good. The nutmeg gave it a very strange taste. I will not be making this again and do no recommend this at all. Nutmeg belongs in pumpkin pie, not pasta.
Yummy! I think next time I will use slightly less pasta and slightly more nutmeg, but still it was excellent and simple. I did add some cooked chicken cut up because to me otherwise it would have been a side dish and I wanted to make it for our main meal.
Fantastic recipe! The only change I make is to add more bacon (4 pieces or so) because my husband requested it. He asks for this pasta frequently...I try not to cook it too often because of all the bacon/butter/cream, but man is it good.
This was easy to make, and my husband liked it.
This is a fast, tasty, idiot-proof dish that is great as a light lunch or as a side to something with more dazzle. I used a little more cream the second time because it was a bit too thick for my taste. Enjoy!!!
I made it for me and my wife and we both loved it. Very Simple would suggest adding just a tiny salt when eating. You could be tempted to add more bacon but its actually the perfect amount.
This is fab! I love the nutmeg in it. Very adult flavor. I paired this with veal scallopini I saw on this site. Very yummy!
As it was, i didn't think that there was enough sauce. I made it with the bacon and didn't like it, so i left it out this time and used chicken. Instead of cream i used half and half. I Also added garlic because i love garlic, and i took out the nutmeg. I also like a lot of cheese in things like this, so i added about a cup and a half this time. I made it for my bf and he loved it! I'm so glad that i found this recipe, but next time i don't think i will use any kind of meat. It was really easy to make, it looked fanch and it was delicious.
this creamy linguini for two was delicious amd easy, be ready for a thick sauce that is very rich. we added extra bacon it was great served alongside sweet peas or with them mixed in a bit. My kiddo (7 yrs old) ate this so happily. the linguini I had took 12 minutes to cook rather then 8 or 9 stated in the recipe so i would recommend following the timing on the box for cooking noodles. ill keep this recipe on hand and make it again. my kiddo asked if i could make it again tomorrow
Easy and absolutely PERFECT with "Lemon Thyme Chicken Tenders! Follow both recipes to the letter and you won't go wrong!
Simply Amazing! We love this dish so very much. I use turkey bacon instead of regular bacon and I generally use 3-4x as much as the recipe calls for. Yummm!
Excellent dish. Not a fan of nutmeg though, so omitted it and it was very tasty.
Very Generous Portions!! For 2 people we had leftovers. So much healthier than my recipe. This one doesn't require the white sauce that has the flour and extra carbs. This went together so easily!! A beginner cook could wow their company with this dish. There was plenty of creaminess to cover all the pasta. Definitely will make this my go to recipe for Fettucine Alfredo!
This is a very simple recipe that delivers great flavor. I followed the recipe as written, and we enjoyed it with a warm salad and some garlic bread.
Although I did change a couple things, I love this recipe! I had never made a white sauce before and found it to be pretty darn easy! Others like this one called for flour, so I added a little, which worked out great. I also was trying to emulate a garlic sauce my kids love, so instead of nutmeg I used garlic salt, and this also worked well. Increased bacon, and made the sauce in bacon pan, to increase the flavor- yummm! My 3 year old had 3 helpings!
This turned out very good, although it was very rich. I may use a little milk to thin out the sauce next time. My husband likes his with some chicken, I like mine just as it's written. It's hard to find recipes that can be made for just 2 people without a ton of leftovers (we like leftovers, but too many will spoil before we can finish them all.) We actually got 3 servings out of this recipe (dinner for the 2 of us the first night and lunch for my husband the following day.) Will definitely be making again.
I wanted to love this enough to rate it at least four stars, but it really didn’t have the flavor profile I thought it would have had. Bacon is salty, parmesan is salty, so the only flavor nuances will come from the nutmeg and pepper…I think it would benefit from some rosemary.
This recipe was very easy! I added some sun dried tomatoes.
Yummy and delicious! It got the boyfriend's approval. We didn't have any nutmeg on hand, so we used garlic instead. I will definitely make this one again.
This is very easy to make and my kids loved it
The two of us love this linguini
Could evaporated milk be used in place of the cream and butter? Would LOVE to make this, especially with reviewers' tips, but too much fat for us.
This was a nice creamy alfredo sauce recipe that I used to serve with sautéed shrimp!
I made this tonight however after reading reviews I made changes... I wish I didn’t. I will make as is next time!!!
OMG! This is so quick and easy . Bonus!! Delicious. I followed recipe and added 2 chicken tenders that I sautéed- that was what I had on hand. Cheesy and yummy!
