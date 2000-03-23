Zesty Southern Pasta and Bean Salad

This recipe rescued me in a pinch! It was 11:00pm and I forgot that I had to bring a dish to pass for the next day! This was so simple, I literally threw it together in minutes! I didn't have onion or garlic powder, so I used 1 garlic clove (pressed) and 2 green onions (chopped). It tasted great and looked beautiful! I normally have a very sensative palate when it comes to Mexican flavoring...the milder, the better. With that in mind, I felt that the cumin in this was right on. (I even used the red pepper!) It has a really great "Mexican" flavor that is not overpowering. I will definately keep this and the ingredients on hand to make VERY often! It was also a big hit at the meeting! I even got approval from my Hispanic friend! Thanks for the recipe! :o)