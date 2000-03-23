Zesty Southern Pasta and Bean Salad

A colorful and simple little side dish that has been a big hit at potlucks and picnics. It is easy to prepare, healthy and delicious!

Recipe by kytana

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 min
cook:
10 mins
additional:
4 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and rinse pasta in cold water. Place in a large mixing bowl and add dressing and salt; mix well.

  • Combine pinto beans and black beans in a colander; rinse with cold water and add to pasta. Add corn, tomatoes, cumin, chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder, dried red pepper flakes and salt and pepper to taste; toss lightly.

  • Chill salad in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 48.6g; fat 4.8g; sodium 642.7mg. Full Nutrition
