Cajun Spaghetti
This Cajun spaghetti features a spicy sauce with shrimp served over a plate of pasta. Add as much or as little heat as you can stand!
Once again we enjoyed a delicious supper based on using up fresh produce I needed to clear out of the fridge the night before I head out of town! Hubs agrees some of the best things I’ve come up with are a result of AR’s recipe search feature, typing in ingredients I need to use up. I didn’t measure anything, just cooked away, using olive oil rather than vegetable oil, large rather than small shrimp, and no cornstarch. Also, in consideration of Hubs’ sensitive innards, I skipped the optional red pepper flakes. The fact I had homemade tomato sauce in the freezer made this particularly fresh tasting. This, along with a tossed green salad, made for a delicious as well as pretty meal.Read More
Husband did not like. I felt it was only okRead More
I really enjoyed it. I disagree with people saying that oil for this food is too much. It might be because of my cultural background (More fat is better). I think using olive oil would solve that problem. It's healthier but still tasty. One thing. I think this recipe is more in small portion size. I tried to make for 4 but it was enough for 3. However, if you tend to have small portion, the recipe might be good. Two tips: 1) I replaced shrimp with chicken but I think it might be better to marinate and fry chicken before a little bit and 2) if you don't have cornstarch you can use normal flower to make it thick.
I've made and enjoyed t his several times, and noticed that I hadn't rated/reviewed it yet. I always make it exactly as written, using sunflower oil, sea salt, some "Penzeys Freshly Ground Pepper" and white onion. At first I tried larger shrimp, but then I thought that the 51-60 count shrimp worked better, so stuck with those. It is very tasty, a nice medley of ingredients. I will say that as written it's not very spicy (I like it hot!) and there's perhaps too much oil used. But all in all, I enjoyed this a lot, usually for three big dinners. I recommend it!
This recipe is easy and delicious! I wanted it again the next day!!
We LOVED it!! I've made it twice now and it has came out perfect both times. My family requests it and DH takes leftovers (if any) to work the next day. I'm thinking next time I may serve it over steamed white rice like a spicy shrimp creole! Big thanks to Maurice for posting this! Served with garlic cheese bread and a crisp salad. YUMMY!
THis dish was absolutely delicious!!! I made it for some friends in my one burner studio kitchen and it was so easy and very very tasty. Definitely a keeper!
Tried this tonight and loved it! We don't eat seafood, so I substituted smoked sausage which I sauteed in the pan from the peppers and onions and added 8 minutes before the sauce was done. I think chicken would be great too or maybe andouille sausage. The only changes I'll make less time are less oil in the sauce (and maybe olive oil instead of vegetable) and a little more cornstarch to make it a little thicker. But the flavor was great and my toddlers even ate it!
This Stuff is Good!!!!!!
This recipe is one of my family's favs. I just cut down the amount of oil. Other than that it is excellent. Even my picky eaters like it
We loved it! I am making it again tonight for my colleages before a 4 hour cram session for finals. :)
I absolutely LOVED this receipe!! I honestly didn't think that I would like it but my brother in law made it for us and I LOVED it! I use frozen cooked baby shrimp and it's especially yummy with home grown peppers!
This is great. I used a package of langostinos from Trader Joe's instead of shrimp and it was delicious!
it was a SUPER HIT for me at the house!! Awesome recipe!
So good!
Was very good . I added some diced tomatoes and a little bit of cajun spice to it
Made it as written delicious!!!
I made this tonight, and it was quite good. But I thought it had too much oil. I'll definitely cut back next time. I also substituted chicken with cajun seasoning since I had no shrimp, and orange and yellow bell peppers since that was all I had.
Excellent!
It turned out pretty well. In the future, I'd use tomato paste for a thicker sauce. For the red pepper flakes, I used prepackaged flakes from a pizza restaurant, one package for the sauce and one for the shrimp.
This turned out really well. I doubled (or more) the garlic, onions, black pepper, and chili flakes because I knew it would be kinda bland otherwise. In addition to the spring onion I also sprinkled chopped cilantro.
I forgot the next to last step about adding the corn starch mixture, even though I had already gotten the corn starch out. By the the time I realized it everyone else had already fixed their plates. Oh’ well. It was great without it. Next time I’ll try it though. My husband and son both loved it. And my son doesn’t usually like things too spicy. I was a little worried thinking he might not like it because of being too spicy; but it really wasn’t too spicy at all. There was nothing left. It is rare that we don’t have leftovers. My husband even said it was his new favorite dish!
This is one of the best recipes I've found on this site. I used olive oil instead of vegetable but otherwise made it as is. It's SO delicious!
We cut the garlic in half, eliminated the salt and green onions and topped each serving with Parmesean Cheese. This dish was amazing, especially if you like spicey meals. We will absolutely make it again.
This was pretty good. I will make it again because it was simple and quick.
was a great hit with family.
