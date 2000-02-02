Cajun Spaghetti

4.6
37 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 9
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This Cajun spaghetti features a spicy sauce with shrimp served over a plate of pasta. Add as much or as little heat as you can stand!

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
5
Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Mix 1/2 cup oil, tomato sauce, 1 1/4 cups water, basil, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a 4- to 6-quart pot over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low; stir occasionally.

  • Meanwhile, season shrimp with 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes; mix thoroughly and set aside.

  • Warm 2 tablespoons oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add green bell pepper, red bell pepper, onion, and garlic. Cook and stir until slightly softened, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Add vegetables to tomato sauce and cook over medium heat for 3 minutes. Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 to 25 minutes.

  • When sauce has 7 to 10 minutes to cook until completion, add seasoned shrimp to sauce; mix well. Bring heat to medium and stir occasionally.

  • Mix cornstarch and 2 tablespoons cold water in a small bowl; add mixture to sauce when sauce has 2 minutes left until completion and mix well.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes; drain and place in a serving bowl.

  • Pour sauce over pasta and sprinkle with green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
585 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 61g; fat 25g; cholesterol 138mg; sodium 845mg. Full Nutrition
