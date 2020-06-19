Easy Mochi

1 of 50

Rating: 5 stars Very easy to make. Side note: the mochi dough is SUPER sticky, so be sure to prepare your surface and hands with startch before making the balls. Otherwise, very yummy and easy and fun! Helpful (63)

Rating: 3 stars Hi everyone, thank you so much for the feedback. Some reviewers are correct; I have made a mistake and the flour should be glutinous rice flour which can also be called Mochiko. Also, the green tea powder is optional as is freezing the red bean paste. Freezing the red bean paste just makes the process less messy. For the cooking time, one can lower it to 3 minutes and add 15 seconds at a time until the dough looks slightly translucent. However, be sure to keep the plastic wrap on for at least 3 minutes to keep the moisture in. I'm sorry for all the mistakes but I am looking into correcting the recipe soon. Thanks! Helpful (51)

Rating: 4 stars Similar to a recipe on RecipeZaar - I didn't have the matcha (and the other recipe doesn't call for it) so I made it without. I've made it twice experimenting with the microwave time - ours seems to heat things faster than others. You can also switch up the fillings. I've used super thick cheesecake pudding (1 1/2 c soy milk) as well as another batch with peanut butter. The red bean paste is our favorite but we make due with what we have. Solution for getting the mochi into balls is to put the batch on plastic wrap dusted with potato or tapioca (cornstarch works too) starch. Get some starch on one hand put a cut piece into that hand spoon in the filling and pinch up the sides with the not-so-dusted hand. Keeps for a day or two in tightly sealed container lined with parchment paper. The pudding ones should be eaten almost right away. Thank you Katrina for sharing! Helpful (51)

Rating: 4 stars Super good. Super simple. Just beware of burning your hands with the hot mochi mix. I used bean paste out of a pouch and didn't need to freeze it; worked perfectly. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Actually it's a Japanese dish! Helpful (13)

Rating: 1 stars That was the most ridiculous mess I've ever attempted in my kitchen. Supper squishy bloby mess. Did I microwave it too long or not enough? Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Now I see many make the same mistake I have made when I first started doing it. it wasnt till a few years later it was the type of rice flour....the rice flour people need is Glutonous rice flour or Mochiko. this gives it the sticky texture. Ive only seen it available by the name brands but i wish everyone luck making this Helpful (11)

Rating: 1 stars Following this recipe resulted in an indestructible blog the consistency of rubber cement that was impossible to meld into any shape whatsoever. Helpful (8)