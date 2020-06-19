Easy Mochi

A lovely Chinese New Year's snack; soft, slightly sweet, and chewy, this is a wonderful traditional dessert. Ready in only minutes. Serve with steaming hot tea!

By Katrina

prep:
30 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Wrap red bean paste in aluminum foil and place in the freezer for at least 3 hours. Mix sweet rice flour and green tea powder thoroughly in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl. Stir in water, then sugar. Mix until smooth. Cover bowl with plastic wrap.

  • Cook the rice flour mixture in the microwave for 3 minutes and 30 seconds. Meanwhile, remove red bean paste from the freezer and divide paste into 8 equal balls. Set aside. Stir rice flour mixture and heat for another 15 to 30 seconds.

  • Dust work surface with cornstarch. While the mochi is still hot from the microwave, begin rolling balls the size of about 2 tablespoons. Flatten the mochi ball and place 1 frozen red bean paste ball in the center. Pinch the mochi over the red bean paste until the paste is completely covered. Sprinkle with additional cornstarch and place mochi seam side down in a paper muffin liner to prevent sticking. Repeat until all the mochi and red bean paste is used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 49.8g; fat 0.2g; sodium 82.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (50)

Most helpful positive review

sushihorsey
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2010
Very easy to make. Side note: the mochi dough is SUPER sticky, so be sure to prepare your surface and hands with startch before making the balls. Otherwise, very yummy and easy and fun! Read More
Helpful
(63)

Most helpful critical review

Katrina
Rating: 3 stars
11/26/2013
Hi everyone, thank you so much for the feedback. Some reviewers are correct; I have made a mistake and the flour should be glutinous rice flour which can also be called Mochiko. Also, the green tea powder is optional as is freezing the red bean paste. Freezing the red bean paste just makes the process less messy. For the cooking time, one can lower it to 3 minutes and add 15 seconds at a time until the dough looks slightly translucent. However, be sure to keep the plastic wrap on for at least 3 minutes to keep the moisture in. I'm sorry for all the mistakes but I am looking into correcting the recipe soon. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(51)
Reviews:
Nikki
Rating: 4 stars
11/03/2009
Similar to a recipe on RecipeZaar - I didn't have the matcha (and the other recipe doesn't call for it) so I made it without. I've made it twice experimenting with the microwave time - ours seems to heat things faster than others. You can also switch up the fillings. I've used super thick cheesecake pudding (1 1/2 c soy milk) as well as another batch with peanut butter. The red bean paste is our favorite but we make due with what we have. Solution for getting the mochi into balls is to put the batch on plastic wrap dusted with potato or tapioca (cornstarch works too) starch. Get some starch on one hand put a cut piece into that hand spoon in the filling and pinch up the sides with the not-so-dusted hand. Keeps for a day or two in tightly sealed container lined with parchment paper. The pudding ones should be eaten almost right away. Thank you Katrina for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(51)
Kaarina Wirkki
Rating: 4 stars
01/06/2012
Super good. Super simple. Just beware of burning your hands with the hot mochi mix. I used bean paste out of a pouch and didn't need to freeze it; worked perfectly. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Mark Lee
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2017
Actually it's a Japanese dish! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Rachelrama
Rating: 1 stars
12/16/2013
That was the most ridiculous mess I've ever attempted in my kitchen. Supper squishy bloby mess. Did I microwave it too long or not enough? Read More
Helpful
(11)
C
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2013
Now I see many make the same mistake I have made when I first started doing it. it wasnt till a few years later it was the type of rice flour....the rice flour people need is Glutonous rice flour or Mochiko. this gives it the sticky texture. Ive only seen it available by the name brands but i wish everyone luck making this Read More
Helpful
(11)
KellyM
Rating: 1 stars
02/10/2013
Following this recipe resulted in an indestructible blog the consistency of rubber cement that was impossible to meld into any shape whatsoever. Read More
Helpful
(8)
ajwelsh
Rating: 1 stars
07/20/2013
I followed the instructions and even putting the mochi in the microwave for only 3 minutes but it became super hard--passed the point of being able to mix it still. Maybe you need to check on it ever 30 seconds? Or is there a way to make it in a pot where you can see it turn the consistency you want? Read More
Helpful
(6)
