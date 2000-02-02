Tomato Vodka Sauce

4.5
173 Ratings
  • 5 117
  • 4 42
  • 3 9
  • 2 5
  • 1 0

This is a delicious and creamy sauce that can be served over penne pasta.

Recipe by Denise H Shaffer

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, melt better with oil; add onion and saute for 8 minutes or until transparent.

  • Add tomatoes and cook for 25 minutes or until almost no liquid remains in skillet; stir frequently.

  • Increase heat and add cream, vodka and red pepper flakes; boil for 2 minutes or until thickened to sauce consistency. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and transfer to a large bowl.

  • Bring sauce to a simmer and pour over pasta; toss to coat. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
764 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 93.5g; fat 31.7g; cholesterol 91.3mg; sodium 396.2mg. Full Nutrition
