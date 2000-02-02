Tomato Vodka Sauce
This is a delicious and creamy sauce that can be served over penne pasta.
YUM!! This turned out amazing!! I was trying to match Maggiano's Tomato Vodka sauce that they serve on their gnocchi, so I made the following changes. I added 3 tablespoons of jarred minced garlic with the onions, used italian diced tomatoes, doubled the red pepper flakes and finished it off with 1/3 cup chopped fresh basil. Served this over the "quick gnocchi" from this site. Absolutely amazing!Read More
I was expecting this to be like the local restaurants here in town, which I love! Well it was a disappointment. To me it was to sour tasting. It was not sweet enough or creamy enough.Read More
This was an awesome recipe. I didn't think it would go over too well with my husband who is absolutely sick of pasta, but he LOVED it! I added 1/4 cup more heavy cream and 1/8 cup more vodka because we like saucy pasta. In addition, I always make pasta with garlic, weather it calls for it or not, so I added one clove of minced garlic to this recipe, as well as doubled the parmesan cheese (you can never have too much cheese!). I am definately making this dish again. Thanks Denise for the recipe.
I prepared this recipe for Christmas Day. It went over very well. The 2nd. time I made it though, I added the vodka once my onions were soft & found it better & not so strong. It's definitly a keeper!
Delicious! I sauteed some minced garlic along with the onion and used crushed tomatoes. I used 1/2 c. of vodka and added 1 Tbsp. of basil and 1 tsp. of oregano along with a couple of teaspoons of sugar to cut the acidity of the tomatoes. I put the parmesan right in the sauce - about 1/4 cup. It came out velvety smooth and was very rich.
This recipe is incredible, but a bit too rich. In order to tone it down a little, I use light cream instead of heavy whipping cream. Also, I like a vodka sauce that is heavier on the vodka, so I double up vodka.
I made this last night, and it has become our new favorite pasta sauce! We had it over Campanelli pasta (a tubular pasta). The only change I made was to add 1/2 teaspoon of the canned minced garlic (about 1 clove) when I added the onions. Next time I may mash the tomatoes a little bit or buy canned crushed tomatoes. Served it with garlic bread on the side. Thanks for an awesome recipe! *Edit* I found I like the consistancy the best when I use petite diced tomatoes.
This is one of the most delicious pasta dishes ever! I made it for company and it couldn't have been a bigger hit. I added a clove of garlic to the recipe and garnished the plate with chopped fresh basil. It looked beautiful! Next time I might try adding shrimp.
I thought this recipe was delicious. I didn't have the diced tomatoes on hand so I used the crushed. It turned out perfect!
I am very impressed by this simple, but delicious recipe for vodka sauce. I added slight changes like added the vodka when the oinons were just transparent and simmered the vodka and tomatoes (I used diced tomatoes with onion and garlic, but used a hand blender to chop them down). I added a little more heavy cream then recommended because we like a little more saucy pasta and some dried basil. The sauce is very good and I will make it again for sure.
Needs more vodka! I've had 4 servings of this stuff and I'm still not drunk!!!!! Geeze.
This was an easy and great recipe. I confess I made a few changes. I added a small can of tomato sauce. Let it simmer until almost all liquid was absorbed. I added about 1/2 tsp. of Italian seasoning and 1/2 tsp. of Herbs de Provence. It was really good.
Neither DH or I cared for this one.
Good sauce, but nothing amazing about it.
add bacon!
I have never had Vodka Sauce before, but enjoyed this recipe. Added garlic to the onions and just before tossing with the pasta, added some already cooked shrimp for a little something extra...I think next time I will try it with bacon.
I have made this many times since I have found it. I have followed other's suggestions about adding the vodka after the onions and garlic, and before the tomatoes. I found I liked the taste of the final product better this way. Tonight, when I made this recipe, I added a chopped red bell pepper. This added a very nice sweetness to the sauce.
I'm not thoroughly convinced that Vodka sauce is for me but I'm not docking this recipe because of that. I had authentic Italian Vodka Sauce in NYC's Little Italy not too long ago and wasn't overwhelmed with it there either but I needed something quick for lunch and wanted pasta so I thought I'd give it a whirl. It was good and edible and satisfied my pasta craving. I did add some basil flakes and a little garlic salt. For a quick meal, it's not bad.
Very good!!
I have made this recipe twice now. The first time with half-n-half in place of the cream and I used rigatoni pasta. It was delicious and I would give that version 5 stars. I made it again last night and used the heavy whipping cream that the recipe called for and penne pasta and it wasn't nearly as good. The heavy whipping cream gives it almost a sweet taste that I didn't care for. Next taste I'll stick with the half-n-half. I also added a few garlic cloves as suggested by other reviewers.
I don't review recipes too often (though many are great!) but this one was fantastic. As is, the sauce was wonderful. Then I added some smoked paprika and a teeny little bit of garlic and I saw stars. Many of them. Wonderful recipe :)
I made this sauce over rigatoni for my family and we were practically stealing it off each other's plates! The only change I made was to crush the tomatoes with a hand held blender thingy because I didn't like the idea of those huge chunks on the pasta. I also added some cooked shrimp to the sauce for the last couple of minutes. This was an awesome recipe, thanks so much!
Wonderful sauce the whole family loved it!
YUMMY! An easy-to-make sauce for a nice weekend meal. Here are the things I did differently . . . 1. Used Smart Balance 50/50 butter. 2. Diced 2 cloves of garlic and added it to the cooking onions. 3. Used 2 cans (14.5 oz each) of diced petite tomatoes with garlic and olive oil. 4. Added a little under 1/4 tsp of dried sweet basil. 5. Left a bit more liquid hanging around when I added my cream . . . I like liquidy sauces. 6. Never added any salt to the sauce, I didn't think it needed it. 7. Topped with Italian shredded cheese instead of Parmesan cheese. 8. Served with a crisp green salad and bread!
Delicious. I added spicy Italian sausage and some tomato paste, as well, and it added to the rich flavor. Thanks for posting!
Wow! This was my first time making vodka sauce. I will definitely be doing it again. We added baby portabella mushrooms and zucchini to the pile of sauce. We had to add a touch more vodka because we started the pasta later than we should have. A local parsley and garlic goat cheese with crackers was a perfect start to this meal. We served this with baked butternut squash. This is a wonderful addition that will become a part of my regular dinner menu.
This sauce was amazing! We did change a few things, used 1/3 cup of vodka and added 1/2 tsp sugar along with 1/4 cup of grated ramano cheese. We also used about 6 cloves of garlic and 1 shallot when we sauted the onions.
Loved this light yet rich tasting sauce. Easy to make.
Great if you add suggestions.
YUMMY! I LOVE this recipe. I did add more Vodka though and used galic butter, and some seasoning to the shrimp I added. Also, I went ahead and put the shredded Parm cheese in the sauce! This so much better the next day!! (or, in my case, after it was put in the freezer, and taken back out a couple days later)
Good recipe to build from. The only change I made was adding chicken and artichoke hearts. I've made it the original way too. Very good and budget friendly.
Very good with a bit of sweetness to it. Could use a bit more flavor. I'll probably try a garlic clove next time. Overall very easy to prepare.
Very Good! Easy to make. The only thing I did differently was I added 4 cloves of garlic because I love it and didn't use crushed red pepper because I forgot to buy some. My friend was hesitant to try because she hates vodka, but she loved it, and couldn't stop talking about how good it is. I will definately make it again.
Simple, fast, and yummy! I too changed a few things (thanks to reading the reviews before I made it.) I added garlic, only used 1/2 onion, Other additions were: fresh spinach added during the last 3 minutes of boiling the pasta. And I added some dry basil as well. I added the vodka at the time I put in the tomatoes (to give it time to "cook off" the alcohol). This recipe was wonderful on top of ravioli! (I used a 32oz. bag of frozen...perfect amount for the 4-serving recipe.)
Excellent sauce recipe. I used two cloves of garlic with the onions (added a bit after), crushed tomatoes, half-and-half instead of cream (might even try fat-free half-and-half next time), and about 1/2 c of vodka. I also finished the sauce with fresh basil. Served over homemade gnocchi, and it was really tasty. A tip for those interested (I did some research into this): this recipe is definitely correct about when to add the vodka. Cooking instinct might say use it to deglaze after the onion-cooking phase, but the flavor really gets lost when added this early, seeing as vodka doesn't have a particularly potent taste. The alcohol still cooks off when added after the tomatoes, but you retain a slight bitterness, which works nicely with the dairy element in the sauce.
This was fantastic! Wonderful, full flavor. I accidentally bought tomato sauce instead of diced tomatoes, so mine was super runny; I added about a tbsp of ricotta on top of the parmesan, and it turned out so thick and creamy and delicious! Will definitely make again and again!
This is Classic Vodka sauce!! Couldn't be better!!
This was delicious!
This was a great sauce, I added the extra cream & garlic like some of the other reviewers did. Too create a fancy dinner for my boyfriend and I, I put steamed brocoli, spinach and portabellas on top of tortiglioni, and added pine nuts. DELICIOUS On the side I added a baked french bread baguette w/goat cheese and balsamic vinegar
The taste was very good, but I found the sauce didn't thicken as the recipe stated it would because I had to add cornstarch to help with the process. Would definitely make it again though!
very good recipe. although i pureed then added fresh tomatoes and onions just before service.
This also goes great on gnocchi, I just reduced the whipping cream by a little since the gnocchi are so heavy. AWESOME!!
Very tasty! I also added garlic, a dash more vodka and doubled the red pepper flakes b/c my family likes spicy. I wish I had either mashed the tomatoes or used crushed tomatoes, just a preference.
Very good base recipe. I found that I needed to add quite a bit more chilis as it was fairly bland otherwise (~1tsp). I also added a bit of basil to round out the flavour.
Wow. This sauce is MARVELOUS! I actually used my own homemade tomato sauce, which I had canned in the summer, which took away most of the simmering & thickening time. I used this sauce to go with the "Easy Butternut Squash Ravioli" recipe also found on this site, and it was a perfect combination. Thanks so much for sharing!
Very good and very easy. I added a little extra vodka and red pepper and also some uncooked shrimp at the very end.
I used half and half instead of heavy cream and it turned out great.
Drop the vodka, add garlic to onion, after cream added, put in blender. Comes out consistent in color and taste, just like your local restaurant!
I thought this recipe was fairly delicious. Like some other reviewers, I added a little more crushed red pepper and garlic. I also went with crushed tomatos because I had them. The flavor was excellent as well as the texture. To some of the other folks that didn't care for the recipe, I think you left something out or didn't make it right.
Great recipe! I upped the red pepper since my husband likes heat, used whole wheat penne, and served with salmon fillets. One of my new favorites!
Yummy. I make frequently.
I didn't want to buy a whole bottle of vodka, so I bought a 50mL bottle (minibar size) and added the whole thing. I think it is the perfect amount. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. I have made this twice and my family loves it!
So good!!
My husband really liked this. I also enjoyed it but I had used Italian sweet sausage which I don't think added anything to this dish. Would have been better with regular sausage or cheese and basil. I will make this again a little differently.
This was very good. I added minced garlic with large pieces of onion, which I removed at end (boyfriend doesn't like onions). I added extra 1/8 cup of vodka, used half of hot pepper. I added about a cup of my own sauce too. I served with penne and italian panko breaded chicken breasts. Delicious. Didn't use any parm cheese
This was ok. I felt it needed alot more spices to it. It tasted a little bland.
The flavor on this is great. I think next time I will use a little bit less pasta than called for in the recipe.
This is one of my favourite pasta sauces. It has a very nice flavour, and you can taste the vodka without it being overwhelming. I usually serve it with tortellini.
Ah awesome! This recipe is super versatile but really doesn't need much tweaking. I just added fresh garlic, basil, and oregano. Delicious the second time around too, just scoop the leftovers into a baking pan, sprinkle with fresh parmesan and bake it up!
sooo yummy!
I had a similar dish in a nice restaraunt and wanted to try to make it at home. This was very very close, and delicious. I used chicken, shallots instead of onion, and asparagus. I also changed the penne to bowtie - but my 3 year old and my husband ate it all and had seconds. I put it in my recipe box.
Not that this recipe needs ANOTHER review, but it's pretty good. I doubled the sauce and added extra crushed red pepper and it was perfect.
One of my go-to recipes just got better! I browned 1 pound of Italian sweet sausage in my saucepan, removed it when no longer pink. In the same pan with the butter & oil, added onions & mushrooms until softened. Added the sausage back along with the canned tomatoes and followed the recipe from there. It does take about 25 mins to cook off the liquid but so worth the time. Served this sauce over roasted spaghetti squash topped with fresh grated Parmesan cheese. So good!
What a wonderful change from your typical red/marinara sauce. This was first time we used whole wheat penne and it was delicious! Only changes I made were (1) I used shallots instead of onions, (2) I added minced garlic to the onions, and (3) One pint heavy cream. My sauce was a bit thin, so I probably didn't cook the tomatoes down enough. I can't wait until tomorrow's leftover - - Italian food is the BEST the next day!
I made this recipe exactly as written. It was okay, but a little bland. I was expecting something a lot more flavorful. I won't make this recipe again.
Used canned crushed tomatoes, light cream, 1 cup vodka as some suggested. Added 8 oz chopped prosciutto and just heated through. Yummy recipe!
A wonderful recipe! And a nice change from the usual "red" pasta sauce. It was even better heated up the next day. Like several of the reviewers, I also added about a teaspoon of chopped garlic.
I made this recipe for my fiancee one night and it was delicious! I can't wait to make it again soon. I thought that it was an affordable gourmet dinner.
So yummy. Would be great for company or the in laws coming over... mmm
Fantastic!! We loved this and I will definitely make it again. Added garlic-doesn't feel right to have pasta without garlic! Used crushed tomatoes and subbed 1/2 and 1/2 for the cream because that is what I had on hand. Also added a teaspoon of italian herbs with the simmering tomatoes. Fabulous result!!!
I thought this recipe was easy and wonderful! My sister loved it so much I had to make extra for her to take back to school.
This sauce is awesome, I added cut up bacon into the sauce. I sauted the bacon with the onions and oil, it was delicious, and easy to make!
Followed the recipe and it was amazing! My SO loves vodka sauce and we had jarred sauce before this and it was meh. This recipe was a major hit, definitely will make it a regular sauce!
Great recipe! I used canned crushed tomatoes instead of diced and wound up with a lovely, thick, creamy sauce. I'll definitely be making this one again!
This was good, but not fabulous. For my taste if I'm going to add a cup of cream to a meal it better rock, such as a good al fredo sauce. Make sure you use a deep skillet to keep your stove clean.
Loved this recipe! I added basil as the end. I also made chicken to go with it. The chicken was cooked with seasoning salt and Worcester sauce. It was delicious
This was great ! I did add more cheese...1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup of sausage. 1/4 tomatoe paste and 1/4 tomatoe sauce.
This was so good..
Excellent!!
I was trying to find a vodka sauce where I could control the sodium a bit, so wanted to make my own - this was great!
Excellent recipe, I followed the recipe exactly and then added basil, oregano, garlic and sugar to minimize the acidity. I would love to try it with spaghetti and add some chicken or shrimp. Awesome recipe!!!
Excellent - could use a little more butter for richness, but great without it too!
I really didn't think this was very good. Needed something more, but I don't know what.
Phenomenal recipe! I want to quadruple this and can the extra.
This recipe was soooo good! It took so little time to make too! I am definitely making this again....may add some mushrooms or chicken to it too!
This was delicious. I did add a tablespoon of garlic to the onion to simmer and added more vodka to make it more saucy.
Delicious! As another reviewer mentioned, I too substituted 1/2 c half and half and 1/2 c skim milk for heavy cream, and it was perfect. I think it would be too fatty with heavy cream, but perhaps that is a taste preference. We had it with homemade gnocchi (America's Test Kitchen recipe, out of this world). I also chose to blend the final result, so no chunks of onion or tomato, which was more like restaurant style and thus I highly recommend.
delicious and easy to make. I added left over chicken to it also.
I'd rate the recipe as-is 3 stars, but with a few additions, I'd bump it up to 4 stars. I added about a 1/2 teaspoon of minced garlic to the onions, and later some garlic powder, but it still could have used more (I love garlic). I used crushed tomatoes as some had recommended for a nice consistency. Once all the ingredients were added, the sauce seemed a bit tart/sour, so I added some sugar to sweeten it up and also some fresh grated parmesan cheese directly to the sauce to taste. The crushed red peppers added a nice kick. I'd probably make again, using the recipe as a base to start off with, and keep on experimenting with it.
Great sauce- I garnished pasta with fresh basil.
I added garlic as others suggested but it seemed like it needed a little something else. Still a very good recipe though.
Made alfredo sauce as substitute for heavy cream. Less tomatoes, more vodka. Added garlic. Yummy. Fresh basil also
Easy to make and tasted absolutely wonderful! My husband says this is his favorite sauce right now and wants it on the regular! Very happy with this recipe. I made it as is, with one exception-added 3 cloves minced garlic with onions (we're full Italian and we always add more garlic!) I would recommend this for anyone! Can't wait to make it for company next time! Served with garlic bread and blackened chicken ! Yum!
Very good recipe. I will use this one again. Thanks.
This is a wonderful recipe. I also added more cream (another 1/2 cup) and vodka (another 1/8 cup) as well as a few shakes of dried basil. The recipe on its own is great, but with the simple changes it was SUPERB!
It was good, But not very tasty
Yummmm! I added 2 cloves of garlic and chopped italian sausage and melted mozzarella cheese on top. It was sooo amazing, everyone loved it. Thanks for the recipe, I will DEFINITELY make this again.
