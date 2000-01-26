Versatile Tomato Sauce

I was able to convert this to a one pot sauce by using a deep 12" non-stick skillet. I removed the casings and browned a package of Johnsonville Sweet Italian Sausage, in lieu of the ground beef and pepperoni. I removed the sausage from the pan, drained, and crumbled it, then set aside. After removing all but about 1 tsp. of drippings, I sauteed the onion, green pepper, garlic, and about 1 cup of fresh sliced mushrooms. The olive oil was not necessary when preparing this way. The canned tomatoes, 1 can of tomato sauce, and the sausage have enough salt for me, so I omitted the salt and the garlic salt. I used 1/4 tsp. black pepper, 1 tsp. Italian seasoning, and added a pinch of red pepper flakes. Since I have fresh basil in the garden, I added some of that in the last few minutes. This recipe is a good alternative to the jarred sauces, and it's thick enough for lasagna. This is a good pantry sauce, if you prefer to use your own ingredients instead of a purchased sauce. Be sure to taste for your preferences before you add the salt. Thanks for the idea. Using part tomatoes and part sauce adds some nice tomato pieces to the overall texture. I served over zucchini noodles, for a nice low-carb dinner.