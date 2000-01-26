Versatile Tomato Sauce
This delicious tomato and meat sauce can be used for spaghetti or lasagna. The pepperoni gives this sauce an extra kick.
I chose to use four ounces fresh baby bella mushrooms in this recipe instead of canned, I sauteed them with the onion and garlic. I also used garlic powder instead of garlic salt and red bell pepper instead of green. I did taste the sauce after simmering for a half hour and added more spices. If I made this sauce again, I'd add full teaspoons of all of the spices to start, except the salt. This was a simple sauce that came together quickly. The boys really liked that it had pepperoni. This would make a good goulash sauce.
My family really enjoyed this one. Thankyou!
Pretty good for a quick sauce. Will make again.
I was able to convert this to a one pot sauce by using a deep 12" non-stick skillet. I removed the casings and browned a package of Johnsonville Sweet Italian Sausage, in lieu of the ground beef and pepperoni. I removed the sausage from the pan, drained, and crumbled it, then set aside. After removing all but about 1 tsp. of drippings, I sauteed the onion, green pepper, garlic, and about 1 cup of fresh sliced mushrooms. The olive oil was not necessary when preparing this way. The canned tomatoes, 1 can of tomato sauce, and the sausage have enough salt for me, so I omitted the salt and the garlic salt. I used 1/4 tsp. black pepper, 1 tsp. Italian seasoning, and added a pinch of red pepper flakes. Since I have fresh basil in the garden, I added some of that in the last few minutes. This recipe is a good alternative to the jarred sauces, and it's thick enough for lasagna. This is a good pantry sauce, if you prefer to use your own ingredients instead of a purchased sauce. Be sure to taste for your preferences before you add the salt. Thanks for the idea. Using part tomatoes and part sauce adds some nice tomato pieces to the overall texture. I served over zucchini noodles, for a nice low-carb dinner.
