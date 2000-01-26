Versatile Tomato Sauce

4
4 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This delicious tomato and meat sauce can be used for spaghetti or lasagna. The pepperoni gives this sauce an extra kick.

Recipe by Tracie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium skillet over medium heat, warm oil and saute onions and garlic until caramelized; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef until almost browned. Add onions and garlic and cook for 3 minutes.

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine tomato sauce and stewed tomatoes; bring to a boil and then reduce heat. Simmer sauce for 15 minutes.

  • Stir pepperoni, ground beef mixture and green peppers into sauce; cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Stir in mushrooms, garlic salt, salt, ground black pepper, onion powder, oregano and Italian seasoning. Simmer for 10 minutes and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
549 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 39.8g; cholesterol 96.5mg; sodium 2509mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022