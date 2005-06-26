Easy Red Pasta Sauce

Plain, simple, no frills, basic red sauce that tastes great on a variety of pasta and is not watered down. For making a good sauce, use canned tomatoes. Except for the summer months, the 'fresh' tomatoes are usually harvested when green and left a long time to ripen. Add more red pepper flakes if you like your sauce spicy!
This was an ok basic recipe but I did have to do quite a bit of sprucing so that it would suit our taste. I added about 2 tsp of season salt, used crushed tomatoes instead of stewed and added about 2 tbls of sugar. After all that.... it tasted much better.
I'm only 15, with only a basic cooking knowledge, and I was able to cook this sauce quickly and with ease. It had a great taste, though I had no pepper flakes =[ Thanks for the recipe, I will continue to use it. 5 stars
We wanted something quick and easy to go with mozzarella sticks. This was wonderful. I needed to use up some tomatoes before they went bad and this was an excellent way. I am new to making my own sauces, and I am glad to have found a recipe that I liked. My husband loved it, which is saying alot.
This is surprisingly tasty for such a simple dish. I did add about 1 tsp pepper flakes instead of a pinch, I also used spaghetti instead of angel hair, it was just fine. I would make again perhaps adding chicken or shrimp would also make it extra special.
I have made this with both stewed tomatos and crushed tomatos. It is easier and by far more tasty with crush tomatos. I left out the dried basil and just used all fresh basil and added one small onion. I know some think this is a boring sauce, but it is more authentic than the store bought spaghetti sauce many may be use to eatting. This is an excellent sauce!
This has become a household favorite. I used fresh basil from my herb garden and it made all the flavors pop. I added a sprinkle of sugar like someone suggested and it brought it all together! Great with parmesan crusted chicken or bruschetta!
Very good sauce! I used a 29 oz can of tomato puree because that was what I had on hand, and threw in a drained 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes as well for a little chunkiness. I also decreased the olive oil to 3 TBSP to reduce the fat and found that to be a good amount. Served with Meatball Nirvana meatballs from this site for a very good supper! I do think if I were serving the sauce plain I would add in some more garden vegetables, but the sauce is very good as written without additions.
This is a great red base pasta sauce.It can have lots of flavor with endless possibilities. I added red and yellow bell peppers ,doubled the garlic,used fresh basil and and 2 oz of tomato sauce. No more store bought sauce for me.
I wrote this recipe so many years ago and never thought so many people would respond to it! I love how people have changed it to make it their own and to suit their own tastes! Now, 10+ years later I look back on this recipe with fond memories of when I was a college student and first learned to cook for myself. Even though my tastes and kitchen skill level has changed over the years, I still fondly look back at this recipe. :)
I love this recipe! I used crushed tomatoes and put 3 to 4 cloves of minced garlic in. This is a great receipt for pizza sauce. I will make a double batch when I make it for pasta and freeze the rest for pizza night!! My husband and son love this recipe! Oh, and I add oregano as well.
Simply loved it. Definitely a keeper!! Thanks for the awesome recipe!
Kristen Dixon
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2016
I am incredibly picky about red sauce and love a light red sauce with fresh canned or stewed tomatoes. Not only was this easy but the whole table just raved about how good it was and everyone had seconds! I served over cheese tortellini and made it exactly as the recipe is written.
It was simple to make and very tasty. I loved the flavor but my family would not touch it because it was too spicy for them. I liked the heat however. When I make it in the future, I will make two batches and leave the red pepper flakes out for the family and put them in for me.
