Easy Red Pasta Sauce

Plain, simple, no frills, basic red sauce that tastes great on a variety of pasta and is not watered down. For making a good sauce, use canned tomatoes. Except for the summer months, the 'fresh' tomatoes are usually harvested when green and left a long time to ripen. Add more red pepper flakes if you like your sauce spicy!

Recipe by Jody Chinn

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a medium saucepan over low heat, warm oil and saute garlic; heat through until the garlic turns translucent, not brown. Add onion and cook over low heat until translucent; 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Add parsley, basil and ground black pepper; stir. Add tomatoes and cover; raise heat to medium and bring to a strong simmer. Lower heat and add red pepper flakes. Cover saucepan and cook for 25 to 35 minutes.

  • The sauce can be run in the food processor for 2 to 3 seconds to achieve a more uniform sauce or let the sauce cook over medium-low heat uncovered for 10 minutes or until it thickens.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until al dente; drain and serve with sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 10.6g; sodium 405mg. Full Nutrition
